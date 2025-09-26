Shareholders were advised that for the six-month period ended 31 December 2025: -DPS is expected to be between 65.50 cents and 66.50 cents representing an increase of between 15.2% and 17.0% compared to DPS of 56.84 cents reported for the prior comparative period. -NAVPS is expected to be between 2 280.00 cents and 2 300.00 cents representing an increase of between 20.2% and 21.3% compared to NAVPS of 1 896.21 cents reported for the prior comparative period.

Revenue for the period rose to R862.4 million (2024: R836.6 million) and net property income increased to R525.5 million (2024: R500.5 million). Profit from operations went up to R503.2 million (2024: R456.8 million). Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the company lowered to R557.9 million (2024: R629.8 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share grew to 91.61 cents per share (2024: 51.86 cents per share). Dividend declaration The board has declared an interim gross cash dividend of 66.10803 cents per share out of the Company’s distributable income for the 6 months ended 31 December 2025. Company prospects Heriot’s results for the reporting period underscore the resilience of its portfolio, particularly the strength of its emerging market retail, industrial and hospitality assets. Challenging local and global macroeconomic conditions have persisted and were further exacerbated by the outbreak of war in the Middle East in March 2026. This conflict has driven oil prices higher as supply constraints have filtered through global markets, creating significant inflationary risks and negating prospects for near-term rate cuts. Heriot’s property portfolio remains well positioned to withstand these effects. The Group will continue to pursue initiatives to unlock value from its existing portfolio while expanding its asset base through the acquisition of high-yielding properties in target markets. On this basis, management is targeting a 14.0% to 17.0% increase in the dividend per share for the year ending 30 June 2026. This guidance has been revised upward from the previous range of 10.0% to 15.0%, reflecting the property portfolio’s performance exceeding initial forecasts, along with lower gearing and reduced debt levels, resulting in lower interest costs than originally anticipated. The forecast supporting this guidance has been prepared using the following key assumptions: • Prime and JIBAR rates remain at 10.25% and 6.68%, respectively, throughout the period; • Forecast property income reflects contractual rental escalations and market-related renewals; • Adequate provisions are made for vacancies and rental reversions; and • No major corporate or tenant failures occur.

The Company has entered into exchange agreements with Heriot Investments (Pty) Ltd. ('Heriot Investments') and Gabenjosh Investments (Pty) Ltd. ('Gabenjosh'), in terms of which the Company will acquire 2 700 ordinary shares in Katleho Property Investments (Pty) Ltd. ('KPI'), representing 67.5% of the issued share capital of KPI, from Heriot Investments and 300 ordinary shares in KPI, representing 7.5% of the issued share capital of KPI (collectively the 'KPI Shares') from Gabenjosh, in exchange for 5 605 050 ordinary shares in the Company ('the Acquisitions'). Effective Date The Acquisitions will become effective on 30 June 2026 ('Effective Date'), subject to the fulfilment or waiver, as the case may be, of the suspensive conditions by no later than the Effective Date (or any extended date agreed between the parties). Distribution of Circular The Company has today, Friday, 19 June 2026, distributed a circular to shareholders in relation to the Acquisitions, including, inter alia, a resolution to be voted on in writing in terms of section 60 of the Companies Act ('Circular') to approve the issue of the Consideration Shares ('Resolution'). The Circular is also available for viewing on the Company's website at https://www.heriotreit.com/investor-relations.

Heriot announced that its shareholders approved a special resolution to issue shares to related or inter-related parties, including directors, in accordance with section 41(1) of the Companies Act. The resolution received overwhelming support, with 99.46% of the 317 523 255 shares voted in favour, representing 99.46% of the total shares in issue (319 261 982 shares, excluding 900 000 treasury shares). The voting process is still open, but the resolution has been adopted. The Company will issue a formal statement in due course.

Heriot REIT Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Heriot REIT Ltd. continues to screen as an income-led JSE share, with charts and the historical graph pointing to stable price action rather than a fast-moving momentum story. The price forecast is anchored around the price today in rands of R26 per share, which keeps the buy or sell debate focused on yield and valuation rather than sharp growth. For sale interest remains tied to the dividend payout profile, while preference shares are not the core attraction here. Investors comparing payout quality can assess the cost against the share’s trading behaviour, share code HET data, and the broader growth prediction backdrop. If you want to know how to buy, an online trading account makes the process straightforward, and active traders can review the graph before deciding whether the trade belongs in a long-term trading account today.

Heriot REIT Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Heriot REIT Ltd. (HET) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Real Estate Investment Trust Current Price R26.00 Market Capitalization R8.47bn P/E Ratio 14.83 Dividend Yield 5.05% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change R0.00 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Heriot REIT Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R26.00, flat against the previous close Market Cap R8.47bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 14.83, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 5.05%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the unchanged recent price move

Heriot REIT Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral in the short term if the share holds near R26.00 and income demand stays firm. The 5.05% dividend yield and steady valuation profile can support a stable base, but without live volume data, conviction on a breakout remains limited.

FAQ on Heriot REIT Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Heriot REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: Heriot REIT Ltd. shares represent equity in a listed JSE real estate investment trust. At R26.00 per share, with an R8.47bn market cap and 14.83 P/E ratio, they position the company as a sizeable income-focused stock with a 5.05% dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Heriot REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy HET through a JSE-registered trading account with a licensed broker. Use the share code HET, check the price per share at R26.00, and place a purchase order through an online platform once your trading account is verified.

Q3: What affects the price of Heriot REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Heriot REIT Ltd. shares is affected by valuation, dividend expectations, and market sentiment. Today’s R26.00 level, flat recent change, 14.83 P/E ratio, and 5.05% yield all suggest price movement is being driven more by income appeal than momentum.

Q4: Does Heriot REIT Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Heriot REIT Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 5.05%, which indicates regular income potential for shareholders. With the share trading at R26.00 and a market cap of R8.47bn, the dividend remains one of the most relevant features for investors.

Q5: How can I track my Heriot REIT Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track HET by monitoring its JSE price today in rands, current price of R26.00, dividend yield of 5.05%, and any changes in market cap or P/E ratio. A trading account or broker dashboard usually keeps share and dividend records in one place.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Heriot REIT Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Heriot REIT Ltd. share price is being influenced by its steady R26.00 valuation, unchanged recent movement, 14.83 P/E ratio, and 5.05% dividend yield. Its large R8.47bn market cap also points to a more established, lower-volatility profile.

Q7: Is Heriot REIT Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Heriot REIT Ltd. may suit income-focused investors because it trades at R26.00, offers a 5.05% dividend yield, and sits on a 14.83 P/E ratio. Whether it is a good buy depends on your preference for dividend income versus price momentum.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Heriot REIT Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on the live data, buying today could appeal to investors seeking yield rather than rapid growth. The share is unchanged at R26.00, with a moderate valuation and stable dividend profile, so the decision depends on whether you want income or trading opportunity.

Q9: How much does one Heriot REIT Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Heriot REIT Ltd. share costs R26.00 today. That price per share is unchanged in the latest data, which may interest investors comparing the stock’s dividend yield, market cap, and valuation before they decide to trade or purchase.

Q10: How to sell Heriot REIT Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell HET shares, log in to your trading account, select the JSE share code, enter the number of shares for sale, and place a sell order near the R26.00 price. Your broker will execute the trade once market conditions match.

How to Buy Heriot REIT Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Heriot REIT Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Heriot REIT Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R26.00. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.