Heriot REIT Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Heriot REIT Ltd. continues to screen as an income-led JSE share, with charts and the historical graph pointing to stable price action rather than a fast-moving momentum story. The price forecast is anchored around the price today in rands of R26 per share, which keeps the buy or sell debate focused on yield and valuation rather than sharp growth. For sale interest remains tied to the dividend payout profile, while preference shares are not the core attraction here. Investors comparing payout quality can assess the cost against the share’s trading behaviour, share code HET data, and the broader growth prediction backdrop. If you want to know how to buy, an online trading account makes the process straightforward, and active traders can review the graph before deciding whether the trade belongs in a long-term trading account today.
Heriot REIT Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Heriot REIT Ltd. (HET)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Real Estate / Real Estate Investment Trust
|Current Price
|R26.00
|Market Capitalization
|R8.47bn
|P/E Ratio
|14.83
|Dividend Yield
|5.05%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Not provided
|Recent Price Change
|R0.00
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
Heriot REIT Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R26.00, flat against the previous close
|Market Cap
|R8.47bn, indicating a large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|14.83, suggesting fair valuation
|Dividend Yield
|5.05%, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low, based on the unchanged recent price move
Heriot REIT Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish to neutral in the short term if the share holds near R26.00 and income demand stays firm. The 5.05% dividend yield and steady valuation profile can support a stable base, but without live volume data, conviction on a breakout remains limited.
FAQ on Heriot REIT Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Heriot REIT Ltd. shares?
Answer: Heriot REIT Ltd. shares represent equity in a listed JSE real estate investment trust. At R26.00 per share, with an R8.47bn market cap and 14.83 P/E ratio, they position the company as a sizeable income-focused stock with a 5.05% dividend yield.
Q2: How can I buy Heriot REIT Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy HET through a JSE-registered trading account with a licensed broker. Use the share code HET, check the price per share at R26.00, and place a purchase order through an online platform once your trading account is verified.
Q3: What affects the price of Heriot REIT Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of Heriot REIT Ltd. shares is affected by valuation, dividend expectations, and market sentiment. Today’s R26.00 level, flat recent change, 14.83 P/E ratio, and 5.05% yield all suggest price movement is being driven more by income appeal than momentum.
Q4: Does Heriot REIT Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, Heriot REIT Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 5.05%, which indicates regular income potential for shareholders. With the share trading at R26.00 and a market cap of R8.47bn, the dividend remains one of the most relevant features for investors.
Q5: How can I track my Heriot REIT Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track HET by monitoring its JSE price today in rands, current price of R26.00, dividend yield of 5.05%, and any changes in market cap or P/E ratio. A trading account or broker dashboard usually keeps share and dividend records in one place.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Heriot REIT Ltd. share price?
Answer: The Heriot REIT Ltd. share price is being influenced by its steady R26.00 valuation, unchanged recent movement, 14.83 P/E ratio, and 5.05% dividend yield. Its large R8.47bn market cap also points to a more established, lower-volatility profile.
Q7: Is Heriot REIT Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Heriot REIT Ltd. may suit income-focused investors because it trades at R26.00, offers a 5.05% dividend yield, and sits on a 14.83 P/E ratio. Whether it is a good buy depends on your preference for dividend income versus price momentum.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Heriot REIT Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based on the live data, buying today could appeal to investors seeking yield rather than rapid growth. The share is unchanged at R26.00, with a moderate valuation and stable dividend profile, so the decision depends on whether you want income or trading opportunity.
Q9: How much does one Heriot REIT Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Heriot REIT Ltd. share costs R26.00 today. That price per share is unchanged in the latest data, which may interest investors comparing the stock’s dividend yield, market cap, and valuation before they decide to trade or purchase.
Q10: How to sell Heriot REIT Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell HET shares, log in to your trading account, select the JSE share code, enter the number of shares for sale, and place a sell order near the R26.00 price. Your broker will execute the trade once market conditions match.
How to Buy Heriot REIT Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a FREE Trading Account.
Verify account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).
KYC your profile to get verified.
Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.
Heriot REIT Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Heriot REIT Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R26.00. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.