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Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. JSE: HCI
R162.34 ▲ 0.33 (0.2%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
163.84
Prev close
162.34
Day range
162.27 - 164.52
Volume
15 408
52-wk range
157.36 – 168.48
Market cap
13.68bn
P/E Ratio
7.22
EPS (ZARc)
2 247.93
Dividend Yield
1.23%
DPS (ZARc)
200 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap13.68bn
EPS2 247.93
P/E ratio7.22
Div. yield1.23%
DPS 200 (cps)
Issued shares84.25m
52-week range
R 157.36 R 168.48
R162.34
Price overview
Open163.84
Previous close162.34
Day range162.27 - 164.52
Volume15 408
52-week range157.36 – 168.48
Change▲ 0.33 (0.2%)
P/E ratio7.22
EPS2 247.93
Dividend 200 (cps)
Dividend yield1.23%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025 Interim
    Released 27 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 0.6 ZAR
    Decl 27 Nov 2025, LDT 15 Dec 2025
  • Interim Div 0.6 ZAR
    Decl 27 Nov 2025, Pay 22 Dec 2025
  • Mar 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Mar 2026 Final
    Released 26 May 2026
  • Final Div 1.4 ZAR
    Decl 26 May 2026, LDT 15 Jun 2026
  • Final Div 1.4 ZAR
    Decl 26 May 2026, Pay 22 Jun 2026
  • 1 Sep 2026
    AGM Confirmed
  • Sep 2026
    Half Year
  • Sep 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 27 Nov
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.6 ZAR
    Decl 27 Nov 2026, LDT 15 Dec 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.6 ZAR
    Decl 27 Nov 2026, Pay 22 Dec 2026
  • Mar 2027
    Next Year End
  • Mar 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 26 May
  • Next Expected Final Div 1.4 ZAR
    Decl 26 May 2027, LDT 15 Jun 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 1.4 ZAR
    Decl 26 May 2027, Pay 22 Jun 2027
Financial results
ZAR million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 14 232.20 13 427.30
Attributable Income 2 538.50 6 724.10
Market Cap (ZARm) 12 434.40 10 870.50
EPS (ZARc) 3 212.50 8 313.82
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 2 247.93 1 499.53
DPS (ZARc) 200 170
Latest SENS announcements
  • Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. - Dealings in
    2026-08-27 14:30:00
    An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. - Implementat
    2026-08-04 17:41:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • HCI - IR, AFS, no change statement, AGM & B-BBEE
    2026-07-28 17:42:53
    Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. has distributed its reporting suite for the year ending 31 March 2026, including the integrated report and audited group financial statements, which received an unmodified audit opinion. These documents are accessible on HCI’s website and via the JSE cloudlink. The company will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on 1 September 2026 at its Cape Town offices. Shareholders must be registered by 17 July 2026 to receive the notice and by 21 August 2026 to be eligible to attend and vote. Additionally, HCI’s annual B-BBEE verification certificate and compliance report are published on its website and submitted to the B-BBEE Commission, confirming ongoing compliance with B-BBEE requirements.
  • Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. - Disclosure
    2026-06-10 07:05:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • HCI final results March 2026
    2026-05-26 17:54:22
    Revenue for the period increased to R14.2 billion (R13.4 billion) while EBITDA also improved to R5.4 billion (R5.2 billion). Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent declined to R2.5 billion (R6.7 billion). Additionally, headline earnings per share rose to 2 247.93 cents per share (1 499.53 cents per share). Dividend The directors of HCI have resolved to declare a final ordinary dividend number 66 of 140 cents (gross) per HCI share for the year ended 31 March 2026 from income reserves.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
REMGRO (REM) R 197.83 +2.48%
REINET (RNI) R 436.48 +0.17%
PSG FIN (KST) R 31.97 +0.98%
HCI (HCI) R 162.34 +0.2%
BRAIT (BAT) R 1.90 +1.6%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. price forecast remains anchored to its live charts and historical graph data, which still point to measured growth rather than a sharp breakout. The price today in rands is R162.66, and the latest data suggests investors should weigh buy or sell decisions carefully as they review the share code HCI, for sale interest, and overall cost. Dividend visibility and any preference shares payout matter for income-focused buyers, while the ordinary dividend profile keeps the name relevant for long-term holders. For anyone asking how to buy on the JSE, the path runs through an online trading account, where trading costs, trade execution, and purchase timing can all shape the outcome. This data-backed view supports a cautious prediction rather than a strong forecast, especially for investors comparing growth prospects against today’s price and trading conditions.

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 09:39:46
Share Name & TickerHosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. (HCI)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustrySector Name / Industry Name
Current Price162.66
Market Capitalization13.65bn
P/E Ratio7.21
Dividend Yield1.23
Trading Volume (Live Data)540
Recent Price Change0.4

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price162.66, up 0.4 from the previous close
Market Cap13.65bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio7.21, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield1.23, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the latest live move and thin volume

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: With the share trading at 162.66 and only a small positive move of 0.4, the near-term bias stays constructive if buyers continue to defend current levels. The low P/E of 7.21 and a dividend yield of 1.23 can support demand, but the modest live volume of 540 means momentum may remain contained.

Bearish triggers would likely come from weaker JSE risk appetite, softer local market sentiment, or a failure to hold the current price zone. In the absence of stronger volume, any follow-through rally may be limited and moves could remain range-bound.

FAQ on Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. shares are listed equity interests traded on the JSE under HCI. They represent ownership in the company, with a current price of 162.66, a market cap of 13.65bn, and pricing that reflects live market demand.

Q2: How can I buy Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy HCI shares through a JSE-approved trading account. Based on today’s data, the price per share is 162.66, so you’d need sufficient buying power to cover the trade, costs, and any platform fees before placing your purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by market cap, earnings sentiment, the 7.21 P/E ratio, dividend expectations, and live trading volume. Today’s price change of 0.4 and volume of 540 suggest the market is active but not deeply liquid.

Q4: Does Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.23. That indicates the share does pay a dividend, although the yield is modest. Investors usually compare that payout with the share’s current price of 162.66 and broader valuation signals.

Q5: How can I track my Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track HCI through your trading account, where you can monitor the share code, live price, dividend yield of 1.23, and position value against the current price of 162.66. Regularly checking the JSE listing helps you stay updated.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors visible in today’s data are the 162.66 price, the 0.4 increase, the 13.65bn market cap, and the 7.21 P/E ratio. Low volume at 540 can also amplify small moves and keep pricing uneven.

Q7: Is Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: The data suggests HCI may interest value-focused buyers because the P/E ratio is 7.21 and the dividend yield is 1.23. Still, whether it is a good buy depends on your trading horizon, risk tolerance, and price discipline.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based on today’s live figures, a purchase may suit investors who like lower valuations and steady dividend characteristics. The share is at 162.66 with a small gain of 0.4, but volume of 540 suggests caution on timing.

Q9: How much does one Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is 162.66 on the JSE. That is the live cost shown in the data, so any buy or sell decision should be based on that level plus transaction fees from your broker.

Q10: How to sell Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell HCI shares, log into your trading account, select the JSE-listed share, and place a sell order at your preferred price. With the live price at 162.66 and volume at 540, execution may depend on market interest.

How to Buy Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 162.66 and BUY only on confirmed strength above that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Hosken Consolidated Investments Shares
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