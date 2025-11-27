Revenue for the period increased to R14.2 billion (R13.4 billion) while EBITDA also improved to R5.4 billion (R5.2 billion). Profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent declined to R2.5 billion (R6.7 billion). Additionally, headline earnings per share rose to 2 247.93 cents per share (1 499.53 cents per share). Dividend The directors of HCI have resolved to declare a final ordinary dividend number 66 of 140 cents (gross) per HCI share for the year ended 31 March 2026 from income reserves.

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. has distributed its reporting suite for the year ending 31 March 2026, including the integrated report and audited group financial statements, which received an unmodified audit opinion. These documents are accessible on HCI’s website and via the JSE cloudlink. The company will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on 1 September 2026 at its Cape Town offices. Shareholders must be registered by 17 July 2026 to receive the notice and by 21 August 2026 to be eligible to attend and vote. Additionally, HCI’s annual B-BBEE verification certificate and compliance report are published on its website and submitted to the B-BBEE Commission, confirming ongoing compliance with B-BBEE requirements.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. price forecast remains anchored to its live charts and historical graph data, which still point to measured growth rather than a sharp breakout. The price today in rands is R162.66, and the latest data suggests investors should weigh buy or sell decisions carefully as they review the share code HCI, for sale interest, and overall cost. Dividend visibility and any preference shares payout matter for income-focused buyers, while the ordinary dividend profile keeps the name relevant for long-term holders. For anyone asking how to buy on the JSE, the path runs through an online trading account, where trading costs, trade execution, and purchase timing can all shape the outcome. This data-backed view supports a cautious prediction rather than a strong forecast, especially for investors comparing growth prospects against today’s price and trading conditions.

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:39:46 Share Name & Ticker Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. (HCI) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Sector Name / Industry Name Current Price 162.66 Market Capitalization 13.65bn P/E Ratio 7.21 Dividend Yield 1.23 Trading Volume (Live Data) 540 Recent Price Change 0.4

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 162.66, up 0.4 from the previous close Market Cap 13.65bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 7.21, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 1.23, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest live move and thin volume

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: With the share trading at 162.66 and only a small positive move of 0.4, the near-term bias stays constructive if buyers continue to defend current levels. The low P/E of 7.21 and a dividend yield of 1.23 can support demand, but the modest live volume of 540 means momentum may remain contained.

Bearish triggers would likely come from weaker JSE risk appetite, softer local market sentiment, or a failure to hold the current price zone. In the absence of stronger volume, any follow-through rally may be limited and moves could remain range-bound.

FAQ on Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. shares are listed equity interests traded on the JSE under HCI. They represent ownership in the company, with a current price of 162.66, a market cap of 13.65bn, and pricing that reflects live market demand.

Q2: How can I buy Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy HCI shares through a JSE-approved trading account. Based on today’s data, the price per share is 162.66, so you’d need sufficient buying power to cover the trade, costs, and any platform fees before placing your purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by market cap, earnings sentiment, the 7.21 P/E ratio, dividend expectations, and live trading volume. Today’s price change of 0.4 and volume of 540 suggest the market is active but not deeply liquid.

Q4: Does Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.23. That indicates the share does pay a dividend, although the yield is modest. Investors usually compare that payout with the share’s current price of 162.66 and broader valuation signals.

Q5: How can I track my Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track HCI through your trading account, where you can monitor the share code, live price, dividend yield of 1.23, and position value against the current price of 162.66. Regularly checking the JSE listing helps you stay updated.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in today’s data are the 162.66 price, the 0.4 increase, the 13.65bn market cap, and the 7.21 P/E ratio. Low volume at 540 can also amplify small moves and keep pricing uneven.

Q7: Is Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The data suggests HCI may interest value-focused buyers because the P/E ratio is 7.21 and the dividend yield is 1.23. Still, whether it is a good buy depends on your trading horizon, risk tolerance, and price discipline.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s live figures, a purchase may suit investors who like lower valuations and steady dividend characteristics. The share is at 162.66 with a small gain of 0.4, but volume of 540 suggests caution on timing.

Q9: How much does one Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is 162.66 on the JSE. That is the live cost shown in the data, so any buy or sell decision should be based on that level plus transaction fees from your broker.

Q10: How to sell Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell HCI shares, log into your trading account, select the JSE-listed share, and place a sell order at your preferred price. With the live price at 162.66 and volume at 540, execution may depend on market interest.

How to Buy Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 162.66 and BUY only on confirmed strength above that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.