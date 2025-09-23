An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Continuing operations Revenue for the period was lower at R189 000 (R149 000). Profit before taxation dropped to R38.0 million (R48.0 million). Profit for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders dropped to R37.4 million (R46.1 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share was reported at a reduced 8.75 cents per share (10.79 cents per share). Interim dividend There was no interim dividend declared in respect of the six months ended 31 December 2025 (2024: Nil).

Shareholders were advised that the Unaudited Interim Results are available at: senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2026/JSE/ISSE/GPLE/HY26.pdf

The board of directors of the Company advised that Kaamilah Finch has resigned as a non-executive director of the Board with effect from 20 April 2026. As a consequence of her resignation, Kaamilah has also resigned as chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Mohsin Tajbhai has been re-designated as an independent non-executive director. He has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Company's Remuneration and Nomination Committee and as a member of the Company's Audit and Risk Committee. He will step down from his role as Chairperson of the Social and Ethics Committee. Gasant Orrie, the Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as Chairperson of the Social and Ethics Committee. These changes are effective from 29 April 2026.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Grand Parade Investments Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by the latest price today in rands at R1.76, with charts and the historical graph pointing to a stable setup rather than a decisive breakout. The data suggests a buy or sell decision should be weighed carefully against the cost of entry, the dividend profile, and even preference shares payout comparisons where relevant. For investors checking how to buy or for sale opportunities on the JSE, the share code GPL can be accessed online through a trading account, and the current trading data supports a measured growth and prediction view rather than aggressive speculation.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Grand Parade Investments Ltd. (GPL) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Services / Gambling Current Price R1.76 Market Capitalization R819.99m P/E Ratio 13.20 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Data unavailable Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Grand Parade Investments Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R1.76, reflecting a 0 move from the previous close Market Cap R819.99m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio 13.20, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield –, not currently offering an income signal Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change

Grand Parade Investments Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The flat last move at R1.76 suggests traders may wait for a clear catalyst before committing to a trade. A sustained hold above this level could support near-term stability, while the 13.20 P/E keeps valuation in view rather than implying an obvious re-rating.

Bearish Outlook: With no live dividend yield and no price change recorded, momentum is limited. If the share loses the R1.76 area, short-term sentiment could soften, especially for traders looking for active volume confirmation that is not currently available in the data.

FAQ on Grand Parade Investments Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Grand Parade Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: These SHARES represent ownership in Grand Parade Investments Ltd. on the JSE under GPL. Based on the live data, the price per share is R1.76, market capitalization is R819.99m, and the P/E ratio stands at 13.20, which helps frame the company’s market profile.

Q2: How can I buy Grand Parade Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: To purchase GPL SHARES, use a JSE-approved trading account and place an order online at the current price per share of R1.76 or your chosen level. The live data shows the ticker GPL, a market cap of R819.99m, and no dividend yield at present.

Q3: What affects the price of Grand Parade Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by trading activity, investor demand, valuation, and sector sentiment. For GPL, the live price is R1.76 with a 0 change, a P/E of 13.20, and limited volume data, so price movement may stay range-bound without fresh catalysts.

Q4: Does Grand Parade Investments Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so there is no current income yield visible for GPL. At a price per share of R1.76 and market cap of R819.99m, investors are mainly valuing the SHARES on price and earnings metrics.

Q5: How can I track my Grand Parade Investments Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track GPL through your trading account using the share code, current price, and market data displayed on the JSE or a broker platform. Since the dividend yield is shown as –, any dividend monitoring should focus on future announcements rather than current income data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Grand Parade Investments Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors visible in the live data are the flat move to R1.76, the 13.20 P/E ratio, and the R819.99m market capitalization. With trading volume unavailable and dividend yield at –, price action appears driven more by sentiment than income demand.

Q7: Is Grand Parade Investments Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: GPL may suit investors who like SHARES with a fair valuation profile, since the P/E ratio is 13.20 and the price today is R1.76. However, the missing dividend yield means income seekers may prefer to wait for clearer distribution signals.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Grand Parade Investments Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s live data shows a price per share of R1.76 and no recent change, which points to a neutral setup rather than a strong urgency to buy. Traders may prefer to watch for volume confirmation or a clearer price break before acting.

Q9: How much does one Grand Parade Investments Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One GPL share costs R1.76 based on the latest data. That price sits alongside a market cap of R819.99m and a P/E of 13.20, giving investors a simple snapshot of valuation without any current dividend yield listed.

Q10: How to sell Grand Parade Investments Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your trading account, search for GPL, and enter a sell order at your chosen price. With the price per share at R1.76 and no recent move, sellers may want to review market depth and execution timing carefully.

How to Buy Grand Parade Investments Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Grand Parade Investments Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Grand Parade Investments Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1.76 and SELL if the price falls BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.