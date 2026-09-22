Overall, GKFX Prime offers two different types of Forex trading accounts, with a maximum leverage of 1:400. GKFX Prime does not charge commission on trading accounts unless specified on that trading account. GKFX Prime does not charge any withdrawal fees.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

?️ Regulated and trusted by the MFSA. ?️ 1010 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

Category 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 (may vary by account type & region) 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus Not typically offered (depends on regional promotions) 💸 Fees No deposit fees; withdrawal fees may apply depending on method 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from ~0.0–1.2 pips (account dependent); commission may apply on ECN-style accounts 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller (availability depends on region) 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), WebTrader 🛡️ Regulation MFSA 🔐 Trust Score Moderate (depends on regulatory entity & region) ⏱️ Payout Schedule Typically 1–5 business days (method dependent) 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

GKFX Prime Spider Chart

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pros and cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Well-regulated with global presence Market Maker model Choice of trading platforms Restricted leverage MT4 available No social trading No minimum initial deposit No US clients

Overview

According to research in South Africa, GKFX Prime is a relatively young Forex broker that was established only in 2014 and has its headquarters in the British Virgin Islands.

part of the Global Kapital Group , a highly reputed financial company with offices in several parts of mainland Europe and regulated by organizations like the BaFin, CONSOB, CNB, and the AMF. GKFX Prime is a, a highly reputed financial company with offices in several parts of mainland Europe and regulated by organizations like the BaFin, CONSOB, CNB, and the AMF. The company also operates other subsidiaries in the financial sector.

GKFX Prime has done its part in being regulated by some of the most reputable regulatory agencies in the industry to support its objective, which is to observe the changing customer needs and provide the best service possible.

GKFX Prime assists traders with trading of more than 200 products, including FX, CFDs, commodities, equities, indices, and precious metals, through the use of several different trading platforms.

Clients may choose among various account types and receive customer support in 14 languages. With over 300+ million total executions, GKFX Prime is one of the highest-ranking brokerage companies in the world, with clients from over 100 countries.

GKFX Prime cooperates with top banks and liquidity providers to provide a comprehensive trading environment. GKFX Prime has offices in China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas and Oceania

Featured Offered

Trade a wide range of instruments: forex (50+ pairs), commodities (like gold & oil), stock CFDs (300+), indices, and popular cryptocurrencies.

Supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) across desktop, web, and mobile with advanced charting, analysis tools, and automated trading (EAs).

and across desktop, web, and mobile with advanced charting, analysis tools, and automated trading (EAs). Multiple live account types including Standard, VIP and ECN-style accounts, with spreads from very low to competitive levels and leverage up to high ratios for experienced traders.

Technical tools (e.g., Autochartist, Trading Central), VPS hosting for automated/algorithmic strategies, and copy-trading options (ZuluTrade, Myfxbook).

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

GKFX Prime Safety and Security

One of the best means of determining the safety of a broker like GKFX Prime is to establish which regulating authorities are watchdogs over its actions.

GKFX Prime is situated in the British Virgin Islands and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of the BVI.

All BVI Forex companies are regulated by the Financial Services Commission, which ensures that GKFX Prime’s regulation is also enforced by the FSC of the British Virgin Islands.

Brokers located in a tax haven often receive a mixed response from traders, due to broker scams from relatively unknown jurisdictions.

The British Virgin Islands is, however, considered to be one of the top investment destinations in the world, home to an excellent economy and with a great financial regulatory status.

As part of the Global Kapital Group, GKFX Prime chooses to adhere to regulations set by organizations like the BaFin, CONSOB, CNB, and the AMF.

GKFX Prime at a glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered British Virgin Islands 📅 Year Founded 2014 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities MFSA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade USA ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:400 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 💳 Deposit Options bank transfers, credit card, local banks, and E-wallet 💳 Withdrawal Options bank transfer and credit/debit card 💻 Platform Types MT4 Desktop and Mobile versions MT4 WebTrader MT5 Desktop and Mobile versions MT5 WebTrader PAMM for Masters PAMM for Followers Multi Account Platform – MT4 Multi Terminal MAM Autotrade Zulutrade 📱 OS Compatibility Mac, Microsoft Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Commodities, and Indices 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Spanish, Italian, German, and Arabic 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Spanish, Italian, German, and Arabic 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Customer Review

GKFX Prime reviews are mixed: some traders report fast deposits/withdrawals and user-friendly platforms, but many complain of withdrawal problems, poor support and possible unethical practices, leading to low trust and caution from users.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Mixed to low — multiple review sites show poor scores (around ~2.0/5 on Trustpilot) with some positive exceptions in niche aggregators, but general sentiment is negative. 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed: some traders praise platform and support, but many report withdrawal issues, account blocks, and poor support responsiveness. 📞Customer Service Available via email, chat, phone and languages, but many users say support is unresponsive or slow, especially during issues like withdrawals.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating No reliable aggregated public reviews specific to GKFX Prime — general caution advised about interpreting broker stats association. N/A Many traders label GKFX Prime a scam, reporting deposit/withdrawal issues, lack of support, and profit reversals; consistent negative sentiment. Very low Mixed but predominantly poor — some positive stories exist, but many users complain of withdrawals blocked or ignored and possible scam behavior; overall low score (~2/5). ⭐ ~2/5

GKFX Prime Accounts

Standard FIXED

The Standard Fixed account offers fixed spreads from about 1.8 pips on forex pairs with no commissions, no formal minimum deposit requirement, and leverages up to high levels, making it suitable for beginner traders seeking stable, predictable costs.

Standard Variable

The Standard Variable account offers variable spreads from around 1.2 pips on forex with no commissions, no minimum deposit, and leveraged trading up to high ratios, suitable for beginner to intermediate traders preferring flexible costs

ECN Zero Account

The ECN Zero account offers very low variable spreads from about 0.0 pips on forex, $10 commission per round lot, high leverage (up to about 1:400‒1:1000), and no minimum deposit, appealing to active, professional traders.

🧾 Account Type 💰 Min. Deposit 📊 Spread 💵 Commission 🟢 Standard Fixed €100 From ~1.8 pips (fixed) None ⚪ Standard Variable €100 From ~1.2 pips (variable) None 🔵 ECN Zero €100 From 0.0 pips (variable) ~$10 per round lot 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

How to open an account with GKFX Prime

GKFX Prime offers(fixed spreads, no commission),(variable spreads, no commission), and(very low variable spreads with a commission), suiting different trader styles.Generally GKFX Prime accounts, allowing traders to start with flexible funding based on their strategy and risk tolerance.

Open your Live Trading Account. Step 2 – Fill out the 5-page form Supply personal details, financial information, trade knowledge, and experience

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

GKFX Prime Fees

Due to its global presence, GKFX Prime may offer various account types that may differ according to the regulatory entity to which it complies.

Clients may experience different fee structures, too, according to their country or place of residence. Cost also depends on different factors, like spread and margins.

The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the ask rate. A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.

One pip is 0.01 for currency pairs with JPY as the term currency and 0.0001 for all other pairs.

Margin is the amount of money required in your account in order to open a position.

Margin is calculated based on the current price of the base currency against USD, the size (volume) of the position, and the leverage applied to your trading account.

Any positions kept open overnight will be subject to financial fees, called swap fees. GKFX Prime does not charge commission on trading accounts unless specified on that trading account.

What types of fees does GKFX Prime charge?

GKFX Prime typically charges spreads on trades (fixed or variable depending on account type) and commissions on ECN accounts, while other fees (like overnight swaps or inactivity fees) may apply depending on trading conditions.

Are there any hidden or deposit/withdrawal fees with GKFX Prime?

Some users report withdrawal or processing fees charged by GKFX Prime or payment providers; always check the broker’s terms and your payment method’s fee schedule before trading.

GKFX Prime Market instruments

Forex

GKFX Prime offers clients 42 forex currency pairs - major, minor, and exotic crosses - one of the biggest selections of FX currency pairs in the world and at some of the most competitive margin rates while committing to keep spreads as narrow as possible.

Commodities

GKFX Prime offers traders 16 commodities. Along with currency exchange markets, commodity markets offer many investment opportunities for traders.

Soft commodities have been traded for centuries, and investors’ preference for these financial derivatives is credited to their major role in portfolio diversification and risk management.

Investing in contract-based tradable goods is a reliable way to mitigate risk during times of inflation or economic uncertainty.

Indices

GKFX Prime offers trading in 21 Indices. Equity indices, or stock indices, are actual stock market indexes that measure the value of a specific section of a stock market.

They can represent a specific stock market, or they can represent a specific set of the largest companies of a nation.

GKFX Prime offers trading in four cryptocurrencies as well as 262 share CFDs from the USA, Germany, France Netherland and Spain.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

GKFX Prime Trading platforms

GKFX Prime lets traders access— offering a diverse range of global instruments.Yes. Besides, GKFX Prime also offers **commodity CFDs (e.g., gold, oil), major, andfor diversified trading.

GKFX Prime offers the following platforms:

MT4 Desktop and Mobile versions

MT4 WebTrader

MT5 Desktop and Mobile versions

MT5 WebTrader

PAMM for Masters

PAMM for Followers

Multi Account Platform - MT4 Multi Terminal

MAM

Autotrade

Zulutrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

GKFX Prime Deposit and Withdrawal

GKFX Prime offers the industry-standardandplatforms across, giving access to advanced charting, technical analysis, and automation tools.Yes — bothare supported on, allowing traders to place and manage trades, view charts, and access market data on the go.

GKFX Prime’s opening deposits start at just $1, but it is recommended to deposit at least $5 for convenience and a better option for trading meaningful positions in the markets. GKFX Prime traders can benefit from fast deposit and withdrawal options, facilitated by the company to enhance trust and confidence among retail traders and increase their market exposure.

Payments are accepted via bank transfers, credit cards, local banks, and E-wallet on condition that they have provided proper “know your customer” documents in line with anti-money laundering laws. These usually are a copy of your passport and proof of address, such as a recent utility bill.

Withdrawals can be done via bank transfer and credit/debit card. Bank transfers take anywhere from one to five business days, depending on the country, and three to five business days for credit card transfers. There are no fees for withdrawing.

🔑 Category 💳 Min. Deposit €100 🏦 Deposit Methods Bank transfer, credit/debit card (Visa/Mastercard), e-wallets (e.g., Skrill, Neteller). ⏱️ Deposit Times Most deposits are instant (cards/e-wallets); bank transfers can take up to ~3–5 business days. 💸 Deposit Notes No broker fees for deposits; external conversion/bank fees may apply. 💰 Withdrawal Methods Withdrawal Methods Withdrawal Times Withdrawal Fees Return Rules Bank transfer, credit/debit card, and e-wallets (e.g., Skrill / Neteller) — must withdraw to the same payment method/account in your name. ⏳ Withdrawal Times Bank transfers: 1 – 5 business days; card/e-wallet withdrawals: typically up to ~3 days. 🧾 Withdrawal Fees Free from the broker — no withdrawal fees charged (but banks/payment processors may charge their own fees). 🔁 Return Rules Withdrawals are sent only to the original funding source and to an account under your name per AML/anti-fraud rules; verification (KYC) may be required before processing. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: MFSA Start Trading Read Review

GKFX Prime Comparison

You can use(like Skrill or Neteller) — as long as the account is in your name.GKFX Prime typically doesfor deposits or withdrawals, butmay levy their own charges.

🔎 Broker Established 2012 (approx) 2008 (approx) 2009 (approx) 💵 Min. Deposit $100 $10 From $5 💳 Inactivity Fee None reported $0 (no inactivity fee) May charge inactivity fee after dormant period (e.g., ~90 days) ☪️ Islamic Account Yes (swap-free by request) Yes (swap-free available) Yes (Islamic/swap-free available) 🎉 Demo Account Yes (unlimited demo) Yes (demo available) Yes (demo available) 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

GKFX Prime Education

GKFX Prime offers the following educational help:

Educational and market analysis videos to uplift your trading abilities to the next level.

E-Books that teach how to make short-term or long-term forecasts.

Chart pattern analysis, which can be intraday, daily, weekly, or monthly.

Forex tutorials – a general forex tutorial explaining basic terminology

Indicators List - The economic data list will be useful when you are following current market conditions while managing your investments.

Customer Reviews

many users report serious problems with withdrawals, account blocking, unresponsive support, and even labeling the broker as a scam. A significant portion of Trustpilot reviews are 1-star, citing inability to withdraw funds and poor service. However, there are also positive reports from some traders about fast deposits/withdrawals, good platform usability, and responsive support. Overall sentiment leans toward caution due to frequent complaints about fund access and support issues.

Conclusion GKFX Prime can be summarily described as a worthwhile company for potential traders. Although a new broker on the Asian market, it has already won many of the industry's most respected awards - the first only a year after its launch in 2014. GKFX Prime offers massive leverage, no minimum deposits for new traders, Islamic versions on all accounts, and a strong focus on integrity and quality service for its clients. GKFX Prime provides a number of useful tools to traders, including AutoChartist and Trading Central, ZuluTrade, and Autotrade for those who prefer social trading.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is GKFX Prime?

GKFX Prime is an online forex and CFD broker offering access to global financial markets, including currencies, indices, commodities, and shares. It provides leveraged trading through MetaTrader platforms and serves retail and professional traders internationally.

Is GKFX Prime regulated?

GKFX Prime operates under regulated entities depending on jurisdiction. Traders should verify the specific legal entity and regulator overseeing their account, as regulatory protections, leverage limits, and client fund safeguards vary by region.

What trading platforms does GKFX Prime offer?

GKFX Prime supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), allowing automated trading, advanced charting tools, Expert Advisors (EAs), and multi-asset access through desktop, web, and mobile applications.

What instruments can I trade with GKFX Prime?

Clients can trade forex pairs, global indices, commodities, precious metals, energies, and selected stock CFDs. Instrument availability depends on account type and jurisdictional restrictions.

What is the minimum deposit at GKFX Prime?

The minimum deposit varies by account type and region. Typically, standard accounts require a moderate initial deposit, while professional accounts may require higher funding thresholds.

Does GKFX Prime offer leverage?

Yes, leverage is available and depends on regulatory classification and client status. Retail traders may face leverage caps, while professional clients can access higher ratios, increasing both potential returns and risk exposure.

What spreads and fees does GKFX Prime charge?

GKFX Prime offers variable spreads starting from competitive levels, depending on the account type. Some accounts may include commissions, while others operate on spread-only pricing models.

Does GKFX Prime support automated trading?

Yes, through MT4 and MT5 platforms, traders can use Expert Advisors (EAs), algorithmic strategies, and custom indicators to automate trade execution and strategy management.

How does GKFX Prime handle deposits and withdrawals?

The broker supports multiple funding methods such as bank transfers, cards, and online payment systems. Processing times and fees depend on the selected method and the client’s jurisdiction.

Is GKFX Prime suitable for beginners?

GKFX Prime can be suitable for beginners due to MetaTrader support and educational resources, but leveraged CFD trading carries high risk and may not be appropriate for inexperienced traders without proper risk management knowledge.

Disclaimer

GKFX Prime warns all potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Before deciding to trade the products offered by GKFX Prime, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose.

GKFX Prime warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable, hence GKFX Prime cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.