FXGM ZA is a South African forex and CFD broker built mainly for local retail traders who want to trade from a browser or mobile device. Its product range covers forex, shares, indices, commodities, ETFs, synthetic derivatives, and cryptocurrency CFDs, while the platform includes Autochartist, live market information, alerts, and several balance-based account tiers. The broker's strongest point is its South African presence and stated FSCA authorisation under FSP number 50202. Its main drawbacks are the risks attached to leveraged CFDs, a potentially expensive inactivity charge, and the large balances needed to unlock higher account-tier benefits.

Quick Answer: Is FXGM a good broker for South Africans? FXGM ZA may work for South African traders who prefer a locally focused CFD broker, proprietary web and mobile platforms, account support, and built-in analysis tools such as Autochartist. It is less compelling for traders who require MetaTrader, want a low-balance pricing model, need simple all-in cost disclosure, or expect to leave the account unused for long periods. Important: FXGM ZA states that it is operated by FXGM South Africa (Pty) Ltd and authorised by the FSCA under FSP number 50202. Before depositing, confirm that the same company name, licence details, website domain, and complaints process appear in the agreement presented during registration.

Is FXGM regulated for South African traders?

FXGM ZA states that it is operated by FXGM South Africa (Pty) Ltd, a South African company authorised as a Financial Services Provider by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 50202. Local regulation gives traders a South African reference point for checking the company, its approved activities, contact details, and complaints process.

Regulation should still be verified rather than accepted from a broker website alone. Before funding an account, compare the legal name and FSP number in the registration agreement with the live FSCA register. The website domain, address, payment instructions, and account holder receiving the deposit should also match the regulated business.

Regulatory Check What the Current Information Shows What the Trader Should Do Regulator Financial Sector Conduct Authority Search the live FSCA register before depositing FSP Number 50202 is displayed by FXGM ZA Confirm that the number, entity name, and website details match Company Name Different current FXGM ZA pages use FXGM South Africa (Pty) Ltd and Monza Markets (Pty) Ltd Use the company named in the client agreement and verify it independently Official Domain FXGM ZA presents its South African service through fxgm.co.za Avoid lookalike domains, social-media profiles, and unsolicited trading groups Complaints A South African complaints email and local contact details are published Save copies of the client agreement, correspondence, deposits, and withdrawal requests

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Can South African traders open an account with FXGM?

South African residents can apply for an FXGM ZA account online, although approval is subject to identity verification, suitability checks, and the broker's onboarding requirements. Because the account provides access to leveraged derivative products, applicants may be asked about their finances, employment, trading experience, and understanding of risk before full access is granted.

Do not choose an account based only on the advertised tier. Compare the starting balance, spreads, overnight financing, currency conversion, inactivity rules, payment options, and withdrawal process first. Traders who may stop using the account for several months need to pay particular attention to the administrative-fee terms.

FXGM Quick Facts Details Broker Name FXGM ZA South African Company Information Current official pages use both FXGM South Africa (Pty) Ltd and Monza Markets (Pty) Ltd; confirm the contracting entity before funding Regulator Financial Sector Conduct Authority FSP Number Displayed 50202 Country Focus South Africa Entry Account Range Junior account from $200 to $9,999 Maximum Advertised Leverage Up to 1:200 on selected products; lower limits apply to other instruments Products Forex, shares, indices, commodities, ETFs, synthetic derivatives, and cryptocurrency CFDs Platforms FXGM web platform and mobile app MetaTrader MT4 and MT5 are not highlighted on the current South African platform pages Tools Autochartist, charts, economic calendar, financial news, alerts, and market updates Key Non-Trading Fee Current schedule allows a quarterly administrative fee after at least three months of inactivity Customer Support Local contact details, dedicated support, and a complaints channel are published Risk Level High because all listed derivative products use leverage

FXGM Trust Score

FXGM has a Trust Score of 85 out of 100. FXGM ZA earns trust points for its stated FSCA authorisation, South African office details, published product-cost schedule, formal risk warnings, and documented complaints route. The score is held back by the unusually high inactivity-related administrative fee, the proprietary platform setup, and the need for traders to check the live licence record and account agreement before sending funds.

Trust Factor Assessment Why It Matters Local Regulation Positive, subject to live verification FXGM ZA displays FSCA FSP number 50202 Legal-Entity Clarity Needs improvement Current official pages use two different South African company names Cost Disclosure Good, but traders must read it carefully The product sheet lists overnight, conversion, and inactivity-related charges Local Presence Positive A South African address, telephone details, and complaints contact are listed Platform Transparency Reasonable The proprietary web platform, mobile access, tools, and account tiers are described Independent Verification Essential Licence, entity, fees, and withdrawal conditions should be checked before deposit Best Suited To Selective fit More suitable for active South African CFD traders than inactive or MetaTrader-focused clients

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons FXGM ZA presents a South African FSCA licence number and local contact details Official pages currently use inconsistent South African company names Proprietary web and mobile access without a desktop download MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are not promoted as the main South African platforms Autochartist, economic calendar, market news, alerts, and charting tools are available The current fee schedule permits a substantial quarterly administrative fee after prolonged inactivity Five account tiers give active clients a clear progression path Better spread benefits require much larger balances Product-specific leverage limits are published Maximum leverage of 1:200 can magnify losses quickly Deposit and withdrawal procedures include identity and source-of-funds controls Payment availability, ZAR support, processing times, and third-party fees still need to be confirmed inside the client area

Overview

FXGM ZA is a South African-focused broker offering leveraged forex and CFD trading.

The broker states that it is operated by FXGM South Africa (Pty) Ltd under FSCA FSP number 50202.

Trading is provided through FXGM's proprietary web platform and mobile app rather than a prominently advertised MT4 or MT5 offering.

Built-in tools include Autochartist, charts, an economic calendar, financial news, market alerts, and account support.

Five balance-based tiers are available: Junior, Premium, VIP, Executive, and Royal.

The Junior tier covers balances from $200, while the Royal tier applies to balances above $100,000.

Maximum leverage depends on the asset and ranges from 1:10 to 1:200.

Published costs can include spreads, overnight financing, a 0.7% currency-conversion fee in qualifying cases, and an inactivity-related administrative charge.

Is FXGM a good broker for South African traders?

FXGM ZA can suit an active South African trader who values local contact details, browser and mobile access, personal account support, and built-in research tools. It is less suitable for someone who needs MetaTrader, wants raw-spread or commission pricing, expects to leave the account dormant, or prefers a lower-balance account with fewer conditions to compare.

Is FXGM regulated in South Africa?

Yes. FXGM ZA states that it is operated by FXGM South Africa (Pty) Ltd and authorised by the FSCA under FSP number 50202. Traders should still verify the licence on the FSCA register and check that the same legal name appears in the client agreement and payment instructions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

FXGM ZA focuses on leveraged forex and CFD products for South African retail traders.

Clients can trade from the broker's browser platform and supported mobile devices.

Research and decision-support tools include Autochartist, live charts, financial news, market updates, pop-up alerts, and an economic calendar.

Five account tiers provide different levels of personal support and spread discounts.

The broker publishes product-specific leverage caps rather than applying one maximum to every market.

Local contact and complaints details are listed for South African clients.

Feature FXGM ZA Offering Important Qualification Forex Trading Leveraged derivative contracts on currency pairs Maximum advertised leverage is higher than on many non-forex products Share CFDs Selected global shares Traders do not own the underlying shares Indices Selected global index markets Overnight financing can apply Commodities Selected metals, energy, and other commodity instruments Leverage differs by product ETFs and Crypto CFDs Listed in the current product-cost schedule Availability and leverage can be more restricted Mobile Trading FXGM ZA mobile app Check current regional app-store availability before registering Web Trading Browser-based platform with no desktop installation required Traders wanting MetaTrader should verify availability directly Market Tools Autochartist, financial news, economic calendar, charts, and alerts Tools support analysis but do not guarantee profitable trades Customer Support Dedicated support, local contact details, and complaints email Availability and response quality should be tested before a large deposit Protected Positions A loss-protection promotion is referenced on official pages Current pages conflict on the number; eligibility and terms must be confirmed

Who Should Use FXGM, and Who Should Avoid It?

FXGM May Suit FXGM May Not Suit Active South African traders who want local contact details and an FSCA-referenced broker Investors looking to buy and own physical shares or ETFs Traders comfortable using a proprietary web or mobile platform Traders who specifically require MT4, MT5, cTrader, or TradingView integration Clients who may use Autochartist, alerts, market news, and an economic calendar People likely to leave the account inactive for several months Experienced CFD traders who understand margin, financing, and stop-out risk Beginners who do not yet understand leverage or overnight charges Higher-balance clients who can genuinely benefit from tier-based spread discounts Cost-sensitive traders who want a low, simple, flat-fee structure

What Do Customer Reviews Say About FXGM?

Reliable public feedback that can be tied specifically to FXGM ZA is limited and needs to be checked carefully. Some reviews may refer to older international FXGM brands, different domains, or similarly named businesses. For that reason, a third-party score should only be used when the profile clearly matches FXGM South Africa (Pty) Ltd and the fxgm.co.za service.

Give more weight to recent reviews that clearly name fxgm.co.za or the South African operating company.

Look for specific details about withdrawals, verification requests, support response times, platform stability, spreads, overnight costs, and account closure.

Treat claims without dates, amounts, screenshots, or account context cautiously.

Check that the reviewer is discussing the South African service rather than an older international brand or an unrelated company.

Use customer feedback as supporting evidence, never as a substitute for regulation, legal documents, and your own risk assessment.

Review Area What South African Traders Should Check Withdrawals Request date, verification status, destination method, processing time, and any bank delay Deposits Accepted method, account-holder name, ZAR treatment, conversion, and third-party charges Support Whether the reviewer used the South African support team and received a written answer Platform Login reliability, mobile performance, order handling, charts, and position management Costs Spread at the time of trade, overnight fees, conversion, and inactivity charges Regulation Whether the account agreement names the same FSCA-linked entity described on the website

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

No single public customer score has been used because the available profiles are not always clearly limited to FXGM ZA. The table below is an editorial assessment based on current public information. It does not represent a funded account test, measured execution review, support test, or completed withdrawal.

Category Editorial Assessment Reason Regulation Reasonable, with verification required An FSCA number is published, but the legal-entity wording is inconsistent across official pages Trading Platforms Good for proprietary-platform users Web and mobile access are available, but MetaTrader is not prominently offered Account Types Broad but balance-heavy Five tiers are available, although meaningful pricing benefits begin at high balance levels Research Tools Good Autochartist, news, alerts, charts, and an economic calendar are listed Fees and Spreads Mixed Costs are published, but the inactivity-related administrative fee is a serious drawback Beginner Suitability Limited Training is available, but leverage and fee complexity require careful understanding Overall Selective fit More suitable for active, informed CFD traders than passive or platform-specific clients

FXGM Safety and Security

FXGM ZA publishes its FSCA FSP number, South African address, risk disclosures, and complaints contact details.

Traders should match the licence number, company name, website, and payment instructions to the live FSCA record and registration agreement.

The onboarding and funding process can require proof of identity, proof of address, and payment-method verification.

Withdrawals are generally returned to the original funding source and can take longer when documents are incomplete.

Regulation does not prevent trading losses, slippage, margin calls, spread changes, or account fees.

Clients should use the official website and avoid sending money through social-media contacts, informal trading groups, or personal bank accounts.

Impersonation Warning The FSCA has warned the public about an operation using a similar-looking name, FXMG MT4 Traders. Do not confuse that business with FXGM ZA. Never send money to a WhatsApp group, Telegram channel, social-media contact, personal bank account, or website that cannot be matched to the broker's official domain and legal documents.

How does FXGM protect South African traders?

FXGM ZA uses regulatory disclosures, identity checks, payment-source controls, risk warnings, and a formal complaints channel. These measures help with account administration and regulatory accountability, but they cannot protect a trader from market losses. Position size, leverage, margin use, holding time, and account security remain the client's responsibility.

Is FXGM safe for beginners?

FXGM ZA may be accessible to beginners, but the products themselves remain complex and high risk. New traders should understand margin, stop-out levels, overnight financing, spread widening, currency conversion, and inactivity fees before depositing. Starting with a demo or a very small position is more sensible than funding a higher tier for extra service benefits.

Safety Area FXGM ZA Trader Action Regulation FSCA FSP number 50202 is displayed Verify the live record and matching legal entity Risk Warnings Displayed on official pages and legal documents Read them before accepting the client agreement Identity Checks Proof of identity and residence may be required Use current documents in the account holder's name Payment Controls Personal funding source and card verification may be required Do not fund from another person's account Local Contact South African address, telephone details, and complaints email are listed Test contact channels before depositing a large amount Important Check Company-name wording is inconsistent on current pages Confirm the contracting entity in writing

FXGM at a Glance

Broker Detail FXGM ZA Broker Type Forex and multi-asset CFD broker South African Regulation Claim FSCA FSP number 50202 Legal Entity Must be confirmed because current official pages use two company names Account Types Junior, Premium, VIP, Executive, and Royal Minimum Listed Account Range Junior account from $200 to $9,999 Highest Account Tier Royal account above $100,000 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:200 on selected forex and commodity products Trading Platforms Web platform and mobile app Mobile App FXGM ZA states that Apple and Android access is available Market Tools Autochartist, charts, news, economic calendar, and alerts Notable Fee Risk Quarterly administrative charge may apply after at least three months of inactivity

FXGM Account Types

FXGM ZA offers five retail tiers: Junior, Premium, VIP, Executive, and Royal.

Training, dedicated support, Trading Insider, one-click trading, alerts, and Autochartist are listed across all five tiers.

A personal customer-service agent becomes available from the Premium tier.

Discounts on spreads for major forex pairs, commodities, and indices begin at VIP.

The main difference between accounts is the required balance and service package, rather than a choice between raw-spread, commission, and standard pricing.

Account Type Balance Range Key Features Best For Junior $200 - $9,999 Training, dedicated support, Trading Insider, one-click trading, pop-up alerts, and Autochartist Lower-balance clients who accept the standard tier benefits Premium $10,000 - $29,999 Junior features plus a personal customer-service agent Clients who value more direct account support VIP $30,000 - $49,999 Premium features plus spread discounts on selected forex, commodity, and index products Active traders whose volume may justify the higher balance Executive $50,000 - $99,999 Higher-tier support, tools, and spread discounts on selected markets Experienced, higher-balance CFD traders Royal Above $100,000 Top listed service tier, personal support, tools, alerts, and spread discounts High-balance clients who fully understand leverage and counterparty risk

Junior Account

The Junior Account is FXGM ZA's entry-level tier and applies to balances from $200 to $9,999.

It includes training, dedicated customer support, Trading Insider, one-click trading, pop-up alerts, and Autochartist.

It does not list the spread discounts available to VIP, Executive, and Royal clients.

This is the most accessible tier, but $200 should not be interpreted as a safe or recommended amount to risk.

Premium Account

The Premium Account applies to balances from $10,000 to $29,999.

It adds a personal customer-service agent to the main Junior features.

Spread discounts are not currently listed as a Premium benefit.

The higher balance should be justified by the service benefit rather than used simply to qualify for a label.

VIP Account

The VIP Account applies to balances from $30,000 to $49,999.

It includes the Premium support package, platform tools, and Autochartist.

VIP clients receive listed spread discounts on major forex pairs, commodities, and indices.

Active traders should compare the actual discounted spread against lower-balance alternatives before committing more capital.

Executive Account

The Executive Account applies to balances from $50,000 to $99,999.

It is aimed at experienced clients who want higher-tier support and selected spread discounts.

The account still uses leveraged CFDs, so a larger balance does not reduce product risk by itself.

Clients should confirm whether any service, pricing, or withdrawal term changes at this tier.

Royal Account

The Royal Account applies to balances above $100,000.

It is FXGM ZA's highest listed retail tier.

Benefits include personal service, research tools, alerts, and selected spread discounts.

A balance above $100,000 makes legal-entity verification, fee review, and withdrawal testing especially important.

Account Benefit Junior Premium VIP Executive Royal Free Training Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Dedicated Customer Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Personal Customer-Service Agent No Yes Yes Yes Yes Trading Insider Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes One-Click Trading Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pop-Up Alerts Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Autochartist Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Spread Discount on FX Majors No No Yes Yes Yes Spread Discount on Commodities No No Yes Yes Yes Spread Discount on Indices No No Yes Yes Yes

FXGM Protected Positions: What Should Traders Know?

FXGM ZA promotes limited loss protection for qualifying new-client positions, although the public pages do not show one consistent limit. The account-types page refers to five protected trades, while the homepage promotes protection on up to ten positions. This should be treated as a time-sensitive promotion governed by separate terms, not as permanent negative-balance protection or a promise that every loss, spread, and fee will be refunded.

What types of accounts does FXGM offer?

FXGM ZA offers Junior, Premium, VIP, Executive, and Royal accounts. The tiers are separated mainly by account balance and service benefits. All listed tiers include training, support, Trading Insider, one-click trading, alerts, and Autochartist, while selected spread discounts begin at the VIP level.

How to Open an FXGM Account

Step 1 - Register for an Account

Visit the official FXGM ZA website and begin the online application.

Enter your name, country, email address, and telephone number.

Check that the browser address is correct and that you have not followed a lookalike advertisement or social-media link.

Read the legal-entity name shown beside the registration terms before continuing.

Step 2 - Complete Your Personal Information

Provide the requested personal, employment, financial, and trading-experience details.

Answer suitability and risk questions honestly rather than selecting answers designed to speed up approval.

Check the proposed account currency and whether ZAR conversion may apply.

Review the account tier and do not deposit more simply to qualify for a higher label.

Step 3 - Verify Your Account

Upload a clear proof of identity and recent proof of residence.

Card verification may be requested when a bank card is used.

Use documents and payment methods in the same name as the trading account.

Complete verification before relying on a withdrawal timeframe.

Step 4 - Fund Your Account and Start Trading

Select a supported payment method in the client area.

Confirm the deposit currency, processing time, minimum amount, and any bank or payment-provider charge.

Do not use cash or another person's bank account.

Start with small position sizes, set a loss limit, and check overnight costs before leaving a trade open.

Account Opening Step What You Need to Do Important Check Register Create an online profile with your contact details Confirm the official domain and legal entity Complete Details Provide personal, financial, and trading-experience information Answer suitability questions accurately Verify Identity Submit proof of identity and proof of residence Use current colour copies in the account holder's name Review Account Tier Choose the tier that matches the intended balance Do not confuse a larger balance with lower trading risk Deposit Funds Use a supported personal payment method Confirm ZAR conversion, limits, and fees Start Trading Open the web or mobile platform and place a carefully sized trade Check leverage, spread, overnight charge, and stop-loss settings

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXGM Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

The spread is only one part of the cost of trading with FXGM. Depending on the instrument, account currency, holding period, and account activity, a client may also pay overnight financing, currency conversion, and an administrative fee after inactivity. The expected cash cost should be checked before opening a position, especially when a trade may remain open overnight.

Important FXGM Inactivity-Fee Warning FXGM's current product and cost schedule states that, after at least three months without account activity, the company reserves the right to charge a quarterly administrative fee of up to $500. Where the remaining balance is below $500, a lower amount may be charged and the account may be closed. This is one of the most important terms to understand before depositing.

Fee Type Current Published Information What to Check Spreads Built into the difference between the buy and sell price Live spread by instrument, market session, and account tier Commissions No single universal commission figure is presented for every product Contract specification and order ticket before trading Forex Overnight Fee Current schedule lists 0.015% of overnight exposure Instrument, direction, rollover timing, and possible changes Commodity Overnight Fee Current general schedule lists -0.022%, with product-specific exceptions Exact product row and updated cost sheet Index and ETF Overnight Fee Current general schedule lists -0.0165% Instrument-specific exceptions and holding period Share Overnight Fee Current general schedule lists -0.055%, with a stated NVIDIA exception Exact instrument rate before leaving a position open Cryptocurrency Overnight Fee Current general schedule lists -0.50%, with a stated iShares Bitcoin Trust exception Product availability, leverage, and daily holding cost Currency Conversion 0.7% may apply to released net profit or loss and relevant rollover fees when the instrument currency differs from the account currency Account currency, product currency, and whether the trade is an FX pair Deposit and Withdrawal Costs Broker and third-party costs may differ by method Client-area quote, bank charge, and payment-provider fee Administrative Fee Up to $500 quarterly after at least three months of inactivity, subject to the current terms Last activity date, balance, account closure, and latest fee schedule

What are the trading fees at FXGM?

FXGM trading costs can include the spread, overnight financing, a 0.7% currency-conversion charge in specified circumstances, and other account or payment-related costs. The actual total depends on the product, trade direction, account currency, holding time, and account tier. Always check the current product sheet and order ticket before opening the position.

Does FXGM offer spread discounts?

Yes. VIP, Executive, and Royal accounts list spread discounts on major forex pairs, commodities, and indices. Junior and Premium accounts do not list the same discount. The practical saving should be compared with the much higher balance required to reach the qualifying tier.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXGM Trading Platforms

FXGM ZA promotes a proprietary browser-based platform and mobile trading access.

The web platform does not require a desktop download.

Features include position management, market news, alerts, analysis tools, customisation, and account support.

The broker states that Apple and Android access is available, although regional store availability should be checked.

The platform page refers to 140 tradable assets, but the exact list may change.

MT4 and MT5 are not currently highlighted as the core South African offering.

FXGM Mobile App

The mobile service is designed for account monitoring and trade management away from a desktop.

Users can view quotes, open or edit positions, and follow market information.

The broker lists an economic calendar, financial news, updates, and analysis functions.

Web and mobile activity can be synchronised.

Prospective clients should confirm the current app publisher, regional availability, and compatibility before depositing.

FXGM Web Platform

The web platform runs in a compatible browser without a software installation.

It includes order placement, position management, news, alerts, analysis, and customisation.

The simpler proprietary setup may appeal to traders who do not need third-party expert advisers or MetaTrader plugins.

Traders should test charting, order types, and stability before committing a large balance.

FXGM Market Tools

Autochartist scans markets for technical patterns and possible setups.

The economic calendar helps traders track scheduled data releases and central-bank events.

Financial news and alerts can improve awareness of fast-moving markets.

These tools are decision aids, not trade guarantees or personalised financial advice.

Platform or Tool Features Best For Limitation FXGM Mobile App Quotes, position management, news, calendar, and analysis Clients who need mobile access Regional availability and app-store listing should be checked FXGM Web Platform No download, order management, alerts, news, and customisation Browser-based traders Not a direct substitute for every MetaTrader feature Autochartist Pattern recognition and technical market scanning Technical-analysis users Signals can fail and should be risk-managed Economic Calendar Scheduled events and data releases News-aware traders Does not predict the market reaction Financial News Market headlines and updates Fundamental and sentiment analysis May not replace specialist institutional research Pop-Up Alerts Notifications for selected market conditions Traders monitoring several instruments Alerts do not guarantee execution at a chosen price

Which trading platforms does FXGM offer?

FXGM ZA offers a proprietary web platform and mobile trading access. The platform combines order management, news, alerts, analysis, and account tools. It may suit traders who prefer a simple browser setup, while users who rely on MetaTrader expert advisers or third-party plugins should compare alternatives.

Does FXGM offer MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5?

FXGM ZA's current South African platform pages focus on its own web platform and mobile app rather than MT4 or MT5. A trader who specifically requires MetaTrader should obtain written confirmation of availability, entity, account conditions, and download source before registering.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXGM Deposit and Withdrawal

Deposits and withdrawals are managed through the client account area.

FXGM ZA states that it does not accept cash deposits.

Bank transfers should come from a personal bank account in the client's name.

The deposit page displays card, bank-transfer, PayGate, Ozow, EFT, and Google Pay-related payment branding, but actual availability can depend on the account and client area.

Card verification and additional KYC documents may be requested.

Withdrawals are generally sent back to the source of the deposit and may be delayed by missing documents or banking procedures.

Payment Area Current Information What South African Traders Should Confirm Deposit Methods Official pages display card, bank transfer, PayGate, Ozow, EFT, and Google Pay-related options Which methods are actually enabled in the client's account Cash Deposits Not accepted Use only an approved personal payment method Bank Transfers Must originate from a personal bank account Beneficiary details, reference, currency, and bank charge Card Verification A card declaration or card evidence may be required Which digits must be visible or hidden and how data is protected Withdrawal Route Generally returned to the funding source Whether profit is paid by another permitted method Processing Times Can be affected by verification and bank procedures Broker handling time versus bank settlement time Account Currency Must be confirmed during registration ZAR support and the 0.7% conversion charge where applicable Fees Broker, bank, and payment-provider costs may apply Written cost confirmation before funding or withdrawing

How can I deposit funds into an FXGM account?

Open the client area, choose an enabled payment method, and fund the account from a source in your own name. FXGM ZA states that it does not accept cash. Before confirming the payment, check the currency, minimum amount, conversion, broker fee, and any bank or payment-provider charge.

How are withdrawals processed at FXGM?

Withdrawal requests are submitted through the trading account and are generally returned to the original funding source. Full verification may be required, and card-funded accounts may need a card declaration. Missing documents and external banking procedures can add time, so keep a written record of the request and all supporting documents.

Does FXGM support ZAR deposits?

The current public pages do not provide a simple universal promise that every account can be funded and held in ZAR. South African clients should confirm the available account currency and local payment route inside the client area. Where the instrument currency differs from the account currency, FXGM's published conversion charge may apply in specified circumstances.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXGM Leverage

FXGM does not apply the same leverage to every instrument. The highest published cap is 1:200 on selected forex and commodity products, while other commodities and indices are capped at 1:100. Shares, ETFs, synthetic derivatives, and cryptocurrency products are listed at 1:10, and protected positions are listed at 1:20.

Product or Position Type Maximum Published Leverage Risk Note Account Maximum Up to 1:200 The product-specific cap still applies Forex Up to 1:200 A 0.5% adverse move can have a much larger effect on margin Gold, Silver, and Oil Up to 1:200 Volatility can rise sharply around news and supply events Other Commodities Up to 1:100 Product liquidity and overnight costs differ Indices Up to 1:100 Gaps can occur outside normal market hours Shares and ETFs Up to 1:10 CFD holders do not own the underlying security Synthetic Derivatives Up to 1:10 Understand the underlying pricing method Cryptocurrency CFDs Up to 1:10 High volatility and overnight costs can compound quickly Protected Positions Up to 1:20 Promotion terms and eligible losses must be checked separately

What is the maximum leverage at FXGM?

The highest published leverage is 1:200, but it applies only to selected products. Other instruments are capped at 1:100, 1:20, or 1:10. The practical leverage available may also depend on the instrument, account settings, margin already in use, and changes made by the broker.

Is 1:200 leverage suitable for beginners?

Usually not. High leverage reduces the margin needed to open a trade, but it also makes it easier to take a position that is too large for the account. A beginner should calculate the cash loss at the stop-loss level, use a small position, and avoid assuming that a lower margin requirement means lower risk.

FXGM vs BP Prime vs IG - A Comparison

This comparison focuses on how each broker is positioned rather than assuming that all three provide identical accounts. Regulation, available platforms, product access, and pricing can differ by country and legal entity, so South African applicants should compare the terms they are actually offered.

Feature FXGM ZA BP Prime IG Best For South African clients wanting a locally focused proprietary CFD platform Experienced clients wanting an FCA-regulated, MetaTrader-focused service Traders wanting a very broad market range and several platform choices Regulation Highlight Displays FSCA FSP number 50202; legal entity should be verified UK FCA-regulated service, subject to eligibility Multiple regulated entities; South African applicants must confirm which entity accepts them South African Onboarding South African-focused application Not presented as a local South African retail entity IG's South African site states that new trading-account applicants are supported by IG International rather than receiving a new local IG Markets South Africa account Platforms FXGM web platform and mobile app MT4 and MT5 IG web and mobile platforms, MT4, ProRealTime, and L2 options Listed Entry Requirement Junior tier starts at $200 Standard retail account information lists a $5,000 minimum Depends on entity, product, and funding method Market Range About 140 assets are referenced by the platform page More focused forex and CFD range More than 17,000 markets are promoted globally Maximum Retail Leverage Highlight Up to 1:200 on selected products UK retail limits apply, including 1:30 on major forex pairs Depends on the onboarding entity, product, and client classification Main Drawback Entity-name inconsistency and high inactivity charge High starting requirement and less local South African relevance New South African applicants need to understand the offshore onboarding arrangement

FXGM Research

FXGM ZA provides Autochartist, charting, financial news, an economic calendar, market updates, and pop-up alerts.

The research package is most useful for technical scanning and awareness of scheduled events.

It does not replace independent analysis, position sizing, or a written trading plan.

Traders should compare the depth of the research with brokers offering analyst reports, webinars, sentiment data, or third-party platform integrations.

Any automated pattern or alert can fail, particularly in fast or illiquid markets.

Research Tool Practical Use Limitation Autochartist Scans charts for patterns and possible technical setups A recognised pattern can still break down Economic Calendar Shows scheduled economic announcements The result and market reaction can differ from expectations Financial News Provides market context and headline awareness Headlines may arrive after price has already moved Charts Supports technical analysis and position monitoring Indicator settings do not remove execution or market risk Alerts Notifies the trader of selected conditions An alert is not a guaranteed entry or exit price

FXGM Awards

No current FXGM ZA award was used to improve the broker's rating in this review. An award only adds useful evidence when the organiser, category, year, judging method, and winning legal entity are clearly identified. Regulation, fees, withdrawal rules, platform suitability, and legal documents carry far more weight than an undated promotional badge.

Sources and Verification

Information reviewed: 2026. Product terms, fees, promotions, payment methods, and legal information can change, so the current documents should be checked again before publication and before a client deposits.

How We Reviewed FXGM ZA

This review was updated on 3 August 2026 using FXGM ZA's regulation, account-type, leverage, platform, product-cost, deposit, withdrawal, and contact pages, together with public FSCA verification and warning resources. It did not include a funded account, real-time spread test, test withdrawal, execution measurement, or private support conversation. Product availability, fees, promotions, and onboarding terms can change after publication.

Review Area Method Used Regulation Compared the broker's regulatory claims, company information, and FSCA verification route Account Types Checked current balance ranges and listed benefits for all five tiers Fees Reviewed the current product sheet and cost schedule Leverage Checked product-specific maximum leverage rather than quoting one universal figure Platforms Reviewed the broker's public web and mobile platform descriptions Deposits and Withdrawals Reviewed public KYC, payment, and withdrawal-route information Limitations No first-hand execution, spread, support, deposit, or withdrawal test was claimed

Conclusion FXGM ZA offers South African traders an FSCA-authorised CFD service, five account tiers, proprietary web and mobile access, Autochartist, market news, alerts, and leverage of up to 1:200 on selected instruments. It may suit an active trader who prefers a straightforward in-house platform and does not rely on MetaTrader tools or automated strategies. The drawbacks should not be brushed aside. The inactivity-related administrative fee can be substantial, the better pricing benefits require large balances, and public pages do not show a consistent limit for the protected-position promotion. FXGM ZA is therefore better suited to an informed, active CFD trader than to someone looking for a simple, low-cost account they can leave untouched.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD products are complex leveraged instruments and can cause rapid losses.

You do not own the underlying asset when trading a derivative contract.

Stop-loss orders may reduce risk but cannot guarantee execution at the requested price.

This page provides general information and does not offer financial, tax, legal, or investment advice.

Account terms, fees, leverage, payment methods, promotions, and product availability can change.

South African traders should verify FXGM ZA's current FSCA record, legal entity, client agreement, fee schedule, and withdrawal terms before depositing.

Never trade with rent money, school fees, loan proceeds, emergency savings, or money you cannot afford to lose.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is FXGM ZA?

FXGM ZA is a South African-focused broker offering leveraged forex and CFD trading through a proprietary web platform and mobile service. Its public product information covers forex, shares, indices, commodities, ETFs, synthetic derivatives, and cryptocurrency CFDs. Because these are derivatives, the trader does not own the underlying asset.

Who operates FXGM in South Africa?

FXGM ZA states that it is operated by FXGM South Africa (Pty) Ltd. The broker's current pages list FSCA FSP number 50202 and a registered address in Irene, Gauteng. Before depositing, confirm that the same company name and licence number appear in the registration agreement and on the FSCA's live register.

Is FXGM regulated in South Africa?

Yes. FXGM ZA states that FXGM South Africa (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 50202. Verify the licence status, company name, approved contact details, and agreement before funding the account. The entity receiving the deposit should match the regulated business.

What is the FXGM minimum deposit?

The lowest listed account tier is the Junior Account, which applies to balances from $200 to $9,999. That makes $200 the starting point shown in the account structure, but the exact minimum transaction, payment-method limit, and account-currency requirement should be confirmed during registration.

What account types does FXGM offer?

FXGM ZA offers Junior, Premium, VIP, Executive, and Royal accounts. The tiers are based mainly on balance size. All include training, support, Trading Insider, one-click trading, alerts, and Autochartist. A personal customer-service agent starts at Premium, while selected spread discounts begin at VIP.

What is the maximum leverage at FXGM?

The highest published leverage is 1:200 on selected forex and commodity products. Other commodities and indices are listed at up to 1:100, protected positions at 1:20, and shares, ETFs, synthetic derivatives, and cryptocurrency CFDs at up to 1:10. Limits can change by instrument and account conditions.

Does FXGM charge an inactivity fee?

Yes. The current cost schedule allows FXGM to apply a quarterly administrative fee of up to $500 after at least three months without account activity. Where the balance is lower, the broker may charge a reduced amount and close the account. Check the latest terms before leaving funds unused.

What other fees can FXGM charge?

Costs can include spreads, overnight financing, currency conversion, and payment-related charges. FXGM's current schedule lists a 0.7% conversion fee in specified non-account-currency circumstances. Overnight rates differ by asset class and may have instrument-specific exceptions, so the live product sheet matters more than a general fee estimate.

Does FXGM offer a mobile app?

FXGM ZA states that mobile access is available for Apple and Android devices. The service includes quotes, position management, trades, news, an economic calendar, and analysis. Before registering, verify the current app-store listing, publisher, regional availability, and whether the app is supported for the account entity offered to you.

Does FXGM offer MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5?

FXGM ZA's current South African platform pages promote its proprietary web platform and mobile service rather than MT4 or MT5. Traders who depend on MetaTrader expert advisers, indicators, or plugins should obtain written confirmation before opening an account or compare brokers that clearly list those platforms.