FXGlobe has been operating as an international forex and CFD broker since 2009. For traders in South Africa, the part worth paying attention to is the group’s local presence. APLFX (Pty) Ltd is the South African company associated with FSCA FSP number 52045.

Is FXGlobe regulated for South African traders?

Yes. FXGlobe has a South African company called APLFX (Pty) Ltd, registered under company number 2021/804619/07. FXGlobe identifies it as an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP number 52045.

The international side of the business operates through FS International Limited, a Vanuatu company registered under number 700227 and authorised by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission.

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Can South African traders open an account with FXGlobe?

Yes. South Africa is not currently shown among the restricted jurisdictions on FXGlobe’s international website. The broker also offers a South Africa EFT payment method that supports eligible ZAR transactions.

The lowest published live-account minimum is $250 for Pathfinder. Navigator starts at $2,500. Infinity and Summit require substantially more capital and are clearly aimed at traders comfortable funding much larger accounts.

Quick answer: easyMarkets may be an option for South African traders who want a low minimum deposit from USD 25, ZAR account support and access to MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView and the easyMarkets Web and mobile platforms. The broker also offers Negative Balance Protection and fixed spreads on selected platforms. However, South Africans should note that while easyMarkets has an FSCA-authorised local company, trading accounts are currently opened with its Seychelles-regulated entity, so traders should understand which regulatory protections apply before depositing funds.

FXGlobe Trust Score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons South African FSCA-authorised entity Not every account necessarily falls under the South African entity South Africa EFT with ZAR funding support ZAR funding should not be confused with a guaranteed ZAR base account MT4 and MT5 available Platform availability changes between account tiers WebTrader supported WebTrader is not listed across every account tier BlackArrow available BlackArrow is currently tied to an eligible higher-tier account No Dealing Desk execution advertised The entry-level minimum deposit starts at $250 Spreads can start from 0.0 pips on selected markets The tightest advertised pricing does not apply to every instrument or market condition Pathfinder and Navigator list no separate trading commission Infinity and Summit charge per-lot commissions Social Trading available Following another trader does not remove market risk PAMM services available Managed-account performance is never guaranteed Trading Central tools available Some research tools require an opened and funded account Educational material and webinars Education does not replace independent risk assessment Client-fund segregation policy Segregation does not protect traders from market losses 24/5 multilingual support No standard weekend support

Overview

FXGlobe has been operating since 2009.

Its South African company, APLFX (Pty) Ltd, is associated with FSCA FSP number 52045.

The international business operates through FS International Limited in Vanuatu.

FS International Limited is authorised by the VFSC.

South African traders are accepted, subject to the normal eligibility checks.

South Africa EFT supports eligible ZAR deposits and withdrawals.

The lowest live-account minimum is $250.

There are four main live-account tiers.

MT4 is available on eligible accounts.

MT5 is available across all four main live tiers.

WebTrader is available on selected accounts.

BlackArrow is currently available to eligible Infinity clients.

FXGlobe advertises No Dealing Desk execution.

Advertised spreads can start from 0.0 pips on selected accounts and instruments.

The market range includes forex, shares, indices, commodities, metals and futures CFDs.

Social Trading is available.

PAMM services are available.

Trading Central tools are included in the research offering.

FXGlobe Academy provides educational material.

Customer support is available 24/5.

Is FXGlobe a good broker for South African traders?

There are a few practical reasons a South African trader may want to compare FXGlobe with other brokers. The group has a South African company associated with FSCA FSP 52045, its local EFT option supports rand transactions, and traders can use both MT4 and MT5.

The first issue I would look at is the account funding requirement. Pathfinder starts at $250. That is manageable for some traders, but it is no longer especially low when plenty of brokers allow much smaller opening deposits. Navigator jumps to $2,500. Infinity requires $25,000 and Summit $75,000, so those upper tiers are clearly outside the normal range for many retail accounts.

The offering becomes more interesting if you specifically want MetaTrader together with Trading Central, Social Trading, PAMM or additional education. If your only priority is opening an account with as little capital as possible, FXGlobe’s structure is likely to be less appealing.

Is FXGlobe regulated in South Africa?

Yes. FXGlobe identifies APLFX (Pty) Ltd as its South African company and lists FSP number 52045. Even so, check the company named in your own account agreement before depositing. That document matters more than a general group-level statement about regulation.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSCA and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Forex CFD trading.

Global share CFDs.

Index CFDs.

Commodity CFDs.

Precious metals.

Futures CFDs.

MetaTrader 4.

MetaTrader 5.

WebTrader.

BlackArrow.

Expert Advisors.

Automated trading.

Social Trading.

PAMM.

No Dealing Desk execution.

Raw-spread pricing on selected accounts and markets.

Demo trading.

Trading Central.

Technical alerts.

Economic calendar.

Market news.

FXGlobe Academy.

Video tutorials.

Ebooks.

Webinars.

Masterclasses.

Multilingual customer support.

South African EFT funding.

Feature Availability Forex Yes Shares Yes, through CFDs Indices Yes Commodities Yes Metals Yes Futures Yes, through CFDs MT4 Yes, on eligible accounts MT5 Yes WebTrader Yes, on eligible accounts BlackArrow Yes, on an eligible account Expert Advisors Yes Social Trading Yes PAMM Yes Demo Account Yes Trading Central Yes Economic Calendar Yes Trading Academy Yes South Africa EFT Yes 24/5 Support Yes

FXGlobe Customer Reviews

Public feedback on FXGlobe is mixed, although the overall Trustpilot rating was positive when this review was updated. In September 2026, the profile showed roughly 4.3 out of 5 from more than 330 reviews . That number will move as reviews are added or removed, so it is better treated as a dated snapshot than a permanent score.

. That number will move as reviews are added or removed, so it is better treated as a dated snapshot than a permanent score. Support staff, account managers, webinars, and help with platform setup come up fairly often in positive reviews. Negative comments include complaints about withdrawals, account disputes, and trading losses.

I would not put too much weight on a single five-star or one-star review. A positive review cannot tell you what every account will experience, and one angry review does not by itself prove misconduct. The patterns are more useful: what people keep mentioning, how recent the complaints are and whether the company responds properly when there is a problem.

Customer Review Area What We Found Overall Public Rating Generally positive at the time of review, but subject to change Customer Support Frequently mentioned in positive feedback Account Managers Appears regularly in positive customer comments Webinars and Education Often mentioned positively Platform Assistance A recurring positive theme Withdrawals Mixed experiences are reported Account or Trading Disputes Present in some negative feedback

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSCA and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXGlobe Safety and Security

FXGlobe says client money is kept separate from company money. That matters because customer funds should not simply sit in the same pool the broker uses for everyday operating expenses.

There is a limit to what segregation does. It does not insure a trading account against losses, and it will not protect a trader from a leveraged position moving sharply in the wrong direction.

FXGlobe also says payment information is kept confidential and that it does not store payment information in its own database.

How does FXGlobe protect client funds?

FXGlobe says client funds are segregated from company funds. The practical purpose is straightforward: customer money should be kept apart from capital used to run the brokerage.

Segregation does not stop normal trading losses. If a leveraged position moves against the account, the balance can still fall quickly.

How does FXGlobe handle withdrawals?

Where applicable, FXGlobe generally expects withdrawals to go back through the same route or account used for the original deposit. That is common among regulated brokers because payment ownership and source-of-funds checks form part of anti-money-laundering controls.

The time taken to receive a withdrawal can also depend on whether the account is fully verified, the payment method and the status of open positions. Once the broker sends the money, a bank or payment provider may still add its own processing time.

FXGlobe at a Glance

Feature FXGlobe Established 2009 South African Entity APLFX (Pty) Ltd South African Registration 2021/804619/07 FSCA FSP 52045 International Entity FS International Limited VFSC Registration 700227 South African Traders Accepted, subject to eligibility Minimum Deposit $250 Pathfinder Minimum $250 Navigator Minimum $2,500 Infinity Minimum $25,000 Summit Minimum $75,000 MT4 Yes, on eligible accounts MT5 Yes WebTrader Yes, on eligible accounts BlackArrow Yes, on an eligible account Demo Account Yes Social Trading Yes PAMM Yes No Dealing Desk Advertised by FXGlobe Raw Spreads From 0.0 pips on selected markets South Africa EFT Yes ZAR Funding Yes, through eligible SA EFT transactions Segregated Funds Yes, according to FXGlobe Customer Support 24/5 Stop-Out Level Generally 25%, subject to current trading conditions Open an Account Open Account

FXGlobe Accounts

FXGlobe has four main live accounts: Pathfinder, Navigator, Infinity and Summit. The differences are not cosmetic. Minimum deposits rise sharply as you move up the range, the commission model changes, and platform access is not identical across all four tiers.

Account Minimum Deposit Commission MT4 MT5 WebTrader BlackArrow Pathfinder $250 $0 Yes Yes Yes No Navigator $2,500 $0 Yes Yes Yes No Infinity $25,000 $7 per lot Yes Yes Yes Yes Summit $75,000 $4 per lot No Yes No No Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

Pathfinder Account

Pathfinder is the account most retail traders are likely to look at first. It has the lowest minimum deposit and gives traders access to the familiar MetaTrader setup without a separately listed per-lot commission.

Minimum deposit starts at $250.

This is FXGlobe’s entry-level live account.

No separate trading commission is currently listed.

FXGlobe advertises No Dealing Desk execution.

Minimum trade size is 0.01 lots.

MT4 is available.

MT5 is available.

WebTrader is available.

BlackArrow is not included with Pathfinder.

Navigator Account

Navigator raises the minimum deposit to $2,500 but keeps the commission-free structure shown in FXGlobe’s current account information. In practical terms, it sits between the retail-focused Pathfinder account and the much more capital-heavy Infinity tier.

Minimum deposit starts at $2,500.

No separate commission is currently listed.

FXGlobe advertises No Dealing Desk execution.

Minimum trade size is 0.01 lots.

MT4 is available.

MT5 is available.

WebTrader is supported.

BlackArrow is not currently listed for Navigator.

Infinity Account

Infinity is where the account structure changes materially. The minimum deposit moves to $25,000 and FXGlobe lists a $7-per-lot commission. This is also the tier where BlackArrow is currently offered alongside MT4, MT5 and WebTrader.

The minimum deposit is $25,000.

The currently listed commission is $7 per lot.

FXGlobe advertises No Dealing Desk execution.

Minimum trade size is 0.01 lots.

MT4 is supported.

MT5 is supported.

WebTrader is supported.

BlackArrow is available.

With a $25,000 minimum, this account is more naturally aimed at well-capitalised or higher-volume traders than at somebody funding their first retail trading account.

Summit Account

Summit is FXGlobe’s highest published account tier. A $75,000 minimum puts it well outside the normal entry-level retail range. The listed commission drops to $4 per lot, while MT5 is the main platform shown for this account.

The minimum deposit is $75,000.

The currently listed commission is $4 per lot.

Spreads can start from 0.00 pips on qualifying markets.

FXGlobe advertises No Dealing Desk execution.

Minimum trade size is 0.01 lots.

MetaTrader 5 is the listed platform.

MT4, WebTrader and BlackArrow are not currently listed for Summit.

The account is aimed at experienced traders with substantially more capital available.

Demo Account

FXGlobe also provides a Demo Account. It is useful if you want to learn the platform or test a strategy before putting real money behind it.

The account uses virtual funds.

You can practise placing orders and managing positions.

It is useful for learning the MetaTrader interface.

Expert Advisors and new strategies can be tested without risking deposited capital.

Demo execution cannot reproduce every part of live trading.

Good demo results do not guarantee the same results once real money and live execution are involved.

Swap-Free Account

FXGlobe’s international legal documents allow for eligible swap-free arrangements. I would read the conditions carefully rather than assuming “swap-free” means positions can be held indefinitely without any overnight cost.

Swap-free treatment may be available on eligible products.

Qualifying markets can include currencies, stocks, commodities and indices.

The published swap-free period is generally 14 consecutive days unless another arrangement applies.

Qualifying positions opened and closed within that period do not attract ordinary swaps.

If a position remains open beyond the eligible period, swap charges can begin to apply.

Confirm eligibility directly with FXGlobe before relying on the arrangement.

What types of accounts does FXGlobe offer?

The four main live accounts are Pathfinder, Navigator, Infinity and Summit. FXGlobe also provides a Demo Account, Social Trading, PAMM and eligible swap-free arrangements.

What is the FXGlobe minimum deposit?

The lowest published live-account minimum is $250 for Pathfinder. Navigator starts at $2,500, Infinity at $25,000 and Summit at $75,000.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSCA and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an FXGlobe Account

The application is completed online. The exact screens can change, but the process is fairly standard for a regulated forex and CFD broker: register your details, verify your identity, provide the required financial information, choose an account and then fund it.

Step 1 – Register with FXGlobe

Go to the official FXGlobe website.

Choose the option to open a live account.

Enter your legal name and contact details.

Select your correct country of residence.

Use an email address and phone number you can actually access because they may be needed during verification.

Step 2 – Confirm Your Email and Account

Check the inbox linked to your registration.

Complete any email or account confirmation requested.

Log in to the client portal.

Check that the personal details shown are correct before moving on.

Step 3 – Complete Identity Verification

Upload an accepted passport or identity document.

Provide proof of residential address if requested.

Make sure the documents match the information entered when registering.

FXGlobe may ask for additional documentation as part of regulatory or anti-money-laundering checks.

Step 4 – Complete Financial Information

Complete the requested financial information accurately.

Answer the questions about your trading knowledge and previous experience.

Complete any suitability or appropriateness assessment required.

Use your real level of experience. Claiming knowledge you do not have simply to access higher-risk products can come back to bite later.

Step 5 – Choose an Account

Compare Pathfinder, Navigator, Infinity and Summit.

Look at the minimum deposit for each account.

Compare the commission model and likely spreads.

Confirm that the trading platform you want is available on that tier.

Check the account’s base currency.

Confirm the leverage and margin requirements that will actually apply.

Step 6 – Fund Your Account

Open the funding section inside the FXGlobe client portal.

Select one of the available payment methods.

South African clients can check whether South Africa EFT is enabled for their account.

Check the transaction currency before sending the payment.

A ZAR deposit can still be converted if the trading account is denominated in another currency.

Check for charges added by your bank or payment provider, not just fees charged directly by FXGlobe.

Step 7 – Access a Trading Platform

Download MT4 or MT5 if supported by your account.

Use WebTrader if browser-based access is available on the selected tier.

Infinity clients can check whether they qualify for BlackArrow.

Log in using the trading credentials supplied for the account.

Before placing a trade, check the spread, margin requirement, swap rate and contract specification for the instrument.

Size the position according to the money you are prepared to lose, not simply according to the maximum leverage available.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSCA and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXGlobe Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

FXGlobe’s pricing depends on the account. Pathfinder and Navigator currently show no separate per-lot commission. Infinity lists $7 per lot and Summit $4 per lot.

That does not make Pathfinder or Navigator free to trade. With a spread-based account, part of the trading cost is built into the gap between the bid and ask price.

FXGlobe advertises spreads from 0.00 pips on selected markets. The word “from” matters. Live spreads are variable and can widen when liquidity is thin, volatility picks up or a major announcement hits the market.

Account Minimum Deposit Published Commission Pathfinder $250 $0 Navigator $2,500 $0 Infinity $25,000 $7 per lot Summit $75,000 $4 per lot

What are the trading fees at FXGlobe?

The real trading cost can include the spread, an account-specific commission, overnight financing and currency conversion where relevant. That is why I would never compare accounts using the advertised minimum spread alone. A trading style that holds positions for days will care about different costs from a strategy that opens and closes several positions during the same session.

Does FXGlobe charge overnight fees?

Yes. Swap or overnight financing can apply when a position is held beyond the relevant daily rollover. Rates move over time and can differ between instruments, so the live contract specification inside the platform is more useful than an old swap figure copied into a broker review.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSCA and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXGlobe Trading Platforms

FXGlobe currently supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and BlackArrow. Platform choice depends on the account, though. You cannot assume that every platform is available on every tier.

MetaTrader 4 – MT4

MT4 is still widely used by forex traders, especially those with existing MQL4 indicators or Expert Advisors. At FXGlobe, it is currently available on Pathfinder, Navigator and Infinity.

Available on Pathfinder, Navigator and Infinity.

Desktop trading is supported.

Mobile apps are available.

Web access is supported.

Expert Advisors can be used for automated strategies.

Custom indicators are supported.

The platform includes the familiar MT4 charting and order-management tools.

Stop Loss and Take Profit orders are supported.

MetaTrader 5 – MT5

MT5 has the widest account coverage at FXGlobe. It is the only platform in the current account line-up that appears on Pathfinder, Navigator, Infinity and Summit.

Available on all four main live accounts.

Built for multi-asset trading.

Depth of Market functionality is available.

The strategy tester is more capable than the one in MT4.

Expert Advisors are supported.

Desktop access is available.

Mobile trading is supported.

Web access is available where applicable.

FXGlobe WebTrader

WebTrader makes sense when you need to access the account from a browser and do not want to install the desktop software. FXGlobe currently associates it with Pathfinder, Navigator and Infinity, rather than Summit.

Runs in a web browser.

No desktop installation is required.

Can be accessed from different operating systems.

Works with eligible MetaTrader accounts.

Useful if you trade or monitor positions from more than one computer.

Provides the main charting and position-management functions needed for day-to-day account access.

BlackArrow

BlackArrow is the unusual option in FXGlobe’s platform range. It is developed by Nelogica and is currently listed for the Infinity Account.

Developed by Nelogica.

Available on an eligible FXGlobe account.

Supports advanced chart-based trading.

Includes automated strategy functionality.

Market Replay is available.

Built for traders who want more detailed chart interaction and execution tools.

FXGlobe currently lists it on the Infinity tier.

Platform Feature MT4 MT5 WebTrader BlackArrow Desktop Yes Yes Browser Yes Mobile Yes Yes Browser dependent Platform dependent Web Access Yes Yes Yes No standard browser version listed Expert Advisors Yes Yes Dependent on underlying platform Automated strategies Advanced Charting Yes Yes Yes Yes Depth of Market Limited Yes Platform dependent Advanced tools Market Replay No standard feature No standard feature No Yes Pathfinder Yes Yes Yes No Navigator Yes Yes Yes No Infinity Yes Yes Yes Yes Summit No Yes No No Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

Which trading platforms does FXGlobe offer?

FXGlobe offers MT4, MT5, WebTrader and BlackArrow. MT5 is available across the widest range of accounts, while BlackArrow is currently linked to the Infinity tier.

What is the difference between MT4 and MT5 at FXGlobe?

MT4 remains practical if your trading setup already relies on MQL4 Expert Advisors, custom indicators or a forex-focused workflow. MT5 is the newer multi-asset platform and adds features such as Depth of Market and a stronger strategy-testing environment.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSCA and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXGlobe Deposit and Withdrawal

FXGlobe supports bank transfers, cards, e-wallets, regional payment systems and selected cryptocurrency payment methods. South African traders also have access to a South African EFT option supporting ZAR.

There is one distinction worth making clearly: being able to fund an account with cryptocurrency does not mean cryptocurrency CFDs are necessarily part of FXGlobe’s main trading range. How you put money into the account and what you can trade once the money is there are two different things.

Method Deposit Processing Withdrawal Processing Typical Broker Fee South Africa EFT Same business day Same business day No broker fee currently listed Visa / Mastercard Typically instant 1–5 business days No broker fee currently listed Skrill Typically instant Same business day No broker fee currently listed Neteller Typically instant Same business day No broker fee currently listed SWIFT Bank Transfer 1–4 business days 3–5 business days Separate withdrawal fee can apply SEPA 1–4 business days 3–5 business days No withdrawal fee currently listed Bitcoin / USDT Funding Network dependent Same business day after broker processing where applicable No broker fee currently listed; network costs may differ Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

Can South African traders deposit in ZAR?

Yes. Eligible South African EFT transactions can be made in ZAR.

Do not confuse the minimum transaction allowed by a payment method with the minimum deposit required for a trading account. A payment channel may accept a smaller transaction even though Pathfinder still requires $250 to meet the account-opening minimum.

Will I pay currency-conversion costs?

Possibly. FXGlobe says money deposited in a currency different from the trading account’s base currency is converted at the prevailing market rate.

That matters for a South African trader funding in rand while the account is based in USD, EUR or another currency. Changes in the exchange rate can affect the rand value of the deposit, trading profits, losses and eventual withdrawal independently of how well the actual trades perform.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSCA and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXGlobe Leverage

Leverage is one area where I would ignore the headline number until I had checked the account documentation.

FXGlobe’s international Client Agreement describes standard leverage as generally capped at 1:200 unless a different level is requested and approved. At the same time, FXGlobe marketing can refer to leverage of up to 1:500 for eligible accounts or conditions.

unless a different level is requested and approved. At the same time, FXGlobe marketing can refer to leverage of for eligible accounts or conditions. That is not automatically a contradiction. The leverage available can change according to the legal entity, the instrument, the account and the broker’s risk controls. The only figure that really matters for your trading is the leverage assigned to your actual account.

Leverage Detail FXGlobe Standard International Agreement Generally capped at 1:200 unless another level is approved Higher Leverage Can be available under applicable conditions Maximum Marketing Figure Can be advertised up to 1:500 Depends on Instrument Yes Depends on Account / Entity Yes Can Change for Risk Management Yes, subject to the broker's terms

More leverage does not improve a trade. At 1:500, a relatively small amount of margin can control a much larger position. That also means a modest price move against you can take a serious chunk out of the account in very little time.

For most retail traders, sensible position sizing and knowing how much cash is actually at risk on the trade matter far more than having access to the maximum leverage a broker is willing to offer.

FXGlobe Trading Instruments

FXGlobe is primarily a leveraged CFD broker rather than a conventional buy-and-hold stockbroker. The current market range includes forex, global indices, share CFDs, precious metals, commodities and selected futures CFDs.

FXGlobe advertises spreads from 0.0 pips on selected major forex markets. Live pricing will still depend on the account, instrument, liquidity and market conditions when the order is executed.

FXGlobe vs eToro vs IC Markets – A Comparison

FXGlobe, eToro and IC Markets are built around noticeably different trading setups. That makes a generic “best broker” label fairly unhelpful. The right comparison depends on how you trade and which platform or tools your strategy actually needs.

Feature FXGlobe eToro IC Markets MT4 Yes No Yes MT5 Yes No Yes cTrader No No Yes TradingView Not a primary platform Not the primary execution platform Available through integration Proprietary / Alternative Platform BlackArrow and WebTrader eToro web and mobile platform Multiple platform integrations Social / Copy Trading Yes CopyTrader Supported through selected tools and integrations Demo Account Yes Yes Yes Forex CFDs Yes Yes, where available Yes Share CFDs Yes Yes, subject to region and product Yes Platform Emphasis MetaTrader, BlackArrow and community tools Proprietary social and copy-trading ecosystem MetaTrader, cTrader, TradingView and active trading

A trader running an established MT4 Expert Advisor will look at these brokers differently from somebody mainly interested in eToro’s CopyTrader setup. In the same way, a trader who specifically wants cTrader or TradingView integration may focus more closely on IC Markets.

For South African traders, compare the legal entity and the account conditions actually available locally. The global version of a broker’s website does not always tell you what a South African account will receive.

FXGlobe Research

FXGlobe combines its own market and educational content with third-party tools from Trading Central. That gives traders more to work with than a bare execution-only account, especially if they use technical setups or want to keep an eye on scheduled market events.

Trading Central technical analysis.

AI-assisted analytics.

Trading alerts.

Technical indicators.

Heat maps.

Economic calendar.

Market newsletter.

Market news.

Webinars.

Masterclasses.

Video tutorials.

Ebooks.

Trading glossary.

Community and ambassador content.

Does FXGlobe provide an economic calendar?

Yes. An economic calendar is included among FXGlobe’s trading tools. Traders can use it to keep track of scheduled releases such as interest-rate decisions, employment data and inflation reports, all of which can move currencies, commodities and indices sharply.

Does FXGlobe offer education for beginners?

Yes. FXGlobe Academy includes video tutorials, ebooks, articles, market material and a trading glossary. Webinars and masterclasses are also available.

Broker education can be useful for learning terminology, order types and how the platform works. I would still combine it with independent research. Understanding how leverage works is very different from knowing whether a particular leveraged trade is worth taking.

FXGlobe Customer Support

FXGlobe advertises 24/5 multilingual customer support through the contact channels provided by the broker.

through the contact channels provided by the broker. The lack of standard weekend support is worth knowing if you run into an account or payment problem outside the normal trading week. The forex market follows a weekday cycle, but administrative problems have a habit of appearing whenever they feel like it.

Support and account-manager assistance are mentioned regularly in public customer reviews. That is useful background, but this review does not claim to have run a controlled test measuring FXGlobe’s response times.

FXGlobe Awards and Recognition

FXGlobe’s current public material focuses more on regulation, platforms, education and its international client base than on promoting a long list of recent industry awards.

I would not see that as particularly important either way. An award can be interesting, but it tells you less about a trading account than the legal entity, regulator record, spreads, commissions, withdrawal rules and platform conditions you will actually trade under.

FXGlobe says it has served traders since 2009 and has built an international customer base numbering in the tens of thousands.

Conclusion FXGlobe is not built around the ultra-low-deposit model used by some retail brokers. Pathfinder starts at $250, then the funding requirement rises to $2,500 for Navigator, $25,000 for Infinity and $75,000 for Summit. Those are very different account sizes, and traders should treat them that way. For a South African trader, the local setup is one of the more relevant parts of the offering. APLFX (Pty) Ltd is associated with FSCA FSP number 52045, and South Africa EFT allows eligible clients to fund in rand. Just keep the funding currency and account base currency separate in your mind. Depositing ZAR does not automatically mean the account itself is denominated in ZAR. The platform choice is fairly broad. MT4 will appeal to traders with existing forex setups, indicators or Expert Advisors. MT5 is available across all four main accounts and is the more flexible option for multi-asset trading. WebTrader gives eligible clients browser access, while BlackArrow adds a different charting and execution environment for qualifying Infinity accounts. Pricing needs to be judged account by account. The “0.0 pips” headline is only one part of the cost. Pathfinder and Navigator currently show no separate commission. Infinity charges $7 per lot and Summit $4 per lot. Depending on how you trade, swaps, currency conversion and third-party payment costs can matter just as much. I would also pay close attention to the legal company behind the account. APLFX (Pty) Ltd, FS International Limited and CySEC-regulated FXGlobe Limited are separate companies. A licence somewhere in the group is useful information, but the company written into your Client Agreement is the one you need to verify. The same applies to leverage. The international Client Agreement refers to a standard cap of 1:200 unless another level is approved, while marketing material can refer to leverage of up to 1:500. Do not plan a strategy around the highest advertised figure until you know what leverage is actually assigned to your account and instrument. FXGlobe is likely to appeal more to traders who specifically want MetaTrader, Social Trading, PAMM, Trading Central, education and a choice of account tiers. Traders looking for a very small opening deposit or the simplest possible single-account structure may want to compare a few alternatives before deciding. Before putting serious capital into any of the accounts, I would check the same things I check with any broker: the legal entity, current fees, account currency, leverage, contract specifications and withdrawal terms. Those details matter once real money is on the line.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSCA and VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of financial risk.

Leverage increases the effect of both profitable and losing market moves.

APLFX (Pty) Ltd is associated with FSCA FSP number 52045.

FXGlobe International operates through FS International Limited in Vanuatu.

A separate European company, FXGlobe Limited, holds a CySEC licence. That licence should not automatically be assumed to apply to an account opened with another FXGlobe company.

Clients should check the legal company named in their own Client Agreement.

Minimum deposits, spreads, commissions, instruments and leverage can change.

The highest leverage shown in marketing material may not be available to every account or instrument.

Segregated client funds do not protect a trader from ordinary market losses.

Being able to deposit in ZAR does not automatically mean the account itself is ZAR-denominated.

Currency conversion may apply when the funding currency differs from the account’s base currency.

Banks and payment providers can charge fees independently of FXGlobe.

Positions held overnight may attract swap charges.

Swap-free arrangements remain subject to eligibility and the applicable holding period.

Social Trading and PAMM do not guarantee profitable results.

Third-party customer reviews describe individual experiences and can change over time.

South African traders should consider the tax treatment of overseas trading activity.

Before trading, read the current Client Agreement, Risk Disclosure, payment rules and contract specifications.

This review is general information. It is not personalised financial, investment, legal or tax advice.

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What is FXGlobe?

FXGlobe is an international forex and CFD broker that has operated since 2009. Traders can access forex, share CFDs, indices, commodities, metals and futures CFDs through platforms including MT4, MT5, WebTrader and BlackArrow.

Is FXGlobe regulated?

Yes, but the legal company matters. APLFX (Pty) Ltd is the South African company associated with FSCA FSP number 52045. The international operation uses FS International Limited in Vanuatu, while a separate FXGlobe Limited company operates under CySEC regulation in Europe.

Is FXGlobe regulated by the FSCA?

APLFX (Pty) Ltd is identified as FXGlobe’s South African company and is associated with Financial Services Provider number 52045. Before funding an account, check the FSP record and make sure the same company appears in your own account documents.

Is FXGlobe regulated by CySEC?

A separate European company called FXGlobe Limited holds CySEC licence 205/13. It is not the same legal company as APLFX (Pty) Ltd in South Africa or FS International Limited in Vanuatu, so CySEC protection should not automatically be assumed for accounts opened under those other entities.

Can South African traders use FXGlobe?

Yes. South African residents can apply subject to the broker’s normal eligibility and verification requirements. FXGlobe also offers a South Africa EFT payment method supporting eligible ZAR deposits and withdrawals.

Does FXGlobe have a ZAR trading account?

FXGlobe supports ZAR through its South Africa EFT funding method. That does not, by itself, confirm that the trading account is ZAR-denominated. Check the base currency before depositing because FXGlobe can convert funds when the deposit currency and account currency are different.

What is the minimum deposit at FXGlobe?

The lowest current live-account minimum is $250 for Pathfinder. Navigator starts at $2,500, Infinity at $25,000 and Summit at $75,000. The minimum transaction allowed by a payment method can be different from the minimum needed to open the trading account.

What trading platforms does FXGlobe offer?

FXGlobe currently offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and BlackArrow. MT5 is available across the widest range of accounts. BlackArrow is currently associated with the Infinity tier.

What leverage does FXGlobe offer?

The international Client Agreement says standard leverage is generally capped at 1:200 unless another level is requested and approved. FXGlobe marketing can also refer to leverage of up to 1:500 under eligible conditions. The leverage actually available depends on the account, legal entity, instrument and broker approval.