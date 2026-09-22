FXCL (Forex Central Clearing Ltd) is an online forex and CFD broker founded in 2006, offering access to markets such as currencies, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. The broker provides trading through the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform and offers several account types designed for both beginner and experienced traders. FXCL promotes features like low minimum deposits, flexible leverage, and various bonus programs. In this review, we examine FXCL’s trading conditions, platforms, fees, and overall reliability for traders.

?️ The broker is registered offshore in Saint Vincent, Grenadines, and Botswana. ?️ 1026 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

🔍 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit From $1 / ZAR 18 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus Promotional bonuses available, including deposit bonuses up to ~150% depending on promotion. 💸 Fees No deposit or withdrawal fees charged by FXCL, although payment providers may charge transaction fees. 📉 Spreads & Commissions 0–1 pip depending on account type. 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Skrill Neteller Perfect Money Bank transfer, and cryptocurrencies depending on region. 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) with desktop, web, and mobile trading support. 🛡️ Regulation Operates offshore and is not regulated by major authorities; registered as FXCL Markets Ltd. 🔐 Trust Score 3.5/5 ⏱️ Payout Schedule Withdrawals are generally processed within 1–3 business days depending on payment method. 📞 Discord Server N/A 📝Sign up

FXCL Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very low minimum deposit starting from about $1, making it accessible for beginner traders. Not regulated by major authorities like the FCA, ASIC, or FSCA. Supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a widely trusted trading platform with advanced charting tools. Offshore registration, which means lower investor protection. Multiple account types designed for beginners, standard traders, and ECN users. Limited educational resources compared with larger brokers. Wide range of payment methods, including e-wallets and cryptocurrencies. Customer support availability may vary by region and time zone. Promotional deposit bonuses and trading contests offered periodically. Spreads may be higher on some account types compared to top-tier brokers.

Overview

According to research, FXCL (Forex Central Clearing Ltd) is an offshore online forex broker founded in 2006. The company operates internationally and offers trading in forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies through the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.

FXCL is associated with FXCL Markets Ltd, which has links to offshore jurisdictions such as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Botswana. While the broker has been operating in the online trading industry for many years, it is not regulated by a major globally recognized financial authority such as the FCA, ASIC, or FSCA.

Overall, FXCL provides high leverage, low minimum deposit requirements, and multiple account types, making it accessible to beginner and experienced traders, though traders should be aware that offshore brokers may offer fewer investor protections compared to fully regulated firms.

Featured Offered

FXCL offers a range of trading features aimed at both beginner and experienced forex traders. Clients can trade multiple financial instruments, including forex currency pairs, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, through its trading platform.

The broker supports the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, which provides advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and support for automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs). FXCL also offers high leverage options and low minimum deposit requirements, making it accessible to traders with smaller starting capital.

Additionally, FXCL provides several account types, such as Cent, Micro, Standard, and ECN accounts, allowing traders to choose conditions that suit their trading strategies.

FXCL Safety and Security

Offshore Registration: FXCL Markets Ltd is registered in Botswana, but it is not regulated by a major financial authority such as the FCA, ASIC, or FSCA.

Limited Regulatory Oversight: Because FXCL operates outside strong financial regulation, it does not fall under strict investor protection rules typically enforced by top-tier regulators.

Negative Balance Protection: FXCL states that traders benefit from negative balance protection, meaning losses cannot exceed the funds deposited in the trading account.

Fund Insurance Program: The broker offers an optional deposit insurance program allowing traders to insure between 10% and 100% of their account balance under certain conditions.

Data Protection Measures: FXCL maintains security procedures and privacy safeguards to protect client information and prevent unauthorized access to account data.

Is FXCL a safe broker for forex trading?

FXCL has been operating since 2006 and offers features like negative balance protection and optional deposit insurance. However, it is not regulated by major financial authorities, so traders should understand the risks associated with offshore brokers before depositing funds.

How does FXCL protect client funds and account security?

FXCL states that it uses internal security systems and privacy protections to safeguard client data and trading accounts. The broker also offers negative balance protection and an optional deposit insurance program to help reduce financial risk for traders.

FXCL at a Glance

🔍 Feature 🔍 Broker FXCL (Forex Central Clearing Ltd) 📜 FSCA Regulated No 🕖 Time to Open an Account ~5–10 minutes online registration 🗺️ Service Description Offshore forex and CFD broker offering MT4 trading with high leverage and low minimum deposits 🚀 Bonus Deposit promotions and trading bonuses available 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus Promotional deposit bonuses (varies by campaign) 🥇 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🗺️ Country of Regulation Offshore entity associated with Botswana / Saint Vincent & the Grenadines 🔥 Trust Score 3.5 / 5 (moderate trust offshore broker) 🔥 Live Support Live chat and email support 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) No 📊 Trading Islamic Account Yes 📈 Tier-1 Licenses No 📈 Tier-2 Licenses No 📈 Tier-3 Licenses Offshore registration 💳 Deposit with Credit Card Limited / depends on region 💳 Demo Trading Account Yes 💱 Number of Base Currencies Supported USD mainly 💰 Spreads From about 0 pips (ECN) 💰 Leverage Up to 1:2000 💰 Currency Pairs 30+ forex pairs 💰 Withdrawal Fee Amount Usually $0 from broker (payment provider may charge) 💰 Trading Fees Class Spread-based and commission on ECN accounts 💰 Minimum Deposit From $1 / ZAR 18 💰 Inactivity Fee Charged Not clearly specified 👛 Depositing with Electronic Wallet Skrill Neteller Perfect Money 🎮 Demo Account Provided Yes ✔️ Apple iOS App MT4 iOS ✔️ Android App MT4 Android 📅 Year of Foundation 2006 🔢 Number of Employees Not publicly disclosed 🔢 Number of Clients 100,000+ estimated global users 📙 Website Languages English and several international languages 💵 Account Currencies USD mainly 📙 PAMM Yes ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes ✔️ Scalping Yes 🗺️ Hedging Yes 🥇 Instruments Offered Forex Commodities Indices Cryptocurrencies 🥇 Trading Instruments CFDs 🥇 Total Offered per Instrument 100+ assets ✔️ Safety of Funds Basic internal protection and negative balance protection 📙 Demo Account Description Free MT4 demo with virtual funds for strategy testing 📍 Sponsorship Not publicly advertised 📍 Partnership Affiliate / partner programs available 📙 Education Basic trading guides and market information 💰 Fees and Commissions Spread-based trading with ECN commissions 📈 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 📈 Mobile Trading MT4 mobile apps 📈 Social Trading Copy trading / PAMM 📍 South African Office Address No ☎️ South African Telephone Number N/A ❌ Banned Countries Restrictions may apply depending on regulations 💰 Average Deposit / Withdrawal Time Usually 1–3 business days 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts No 🎓 Affiliate Program Yes 📝Sign up

FXCL Customer Reviews

FXCL has received mixed feedback from traders across various review platforms, reflecting both positive experiences and some concerns typical of offshore brokers.

On Trustpilot, FXCL holds a rating of around 3.5 out of 5, based on dozens of user reviews from traders worldwide.

Some traders praise the broker for its low minimum deposit, flexible leverage options, and the availability of the MetaTrader 4 platform, which is widely used in the forex industry.

Positive reviews often mention fast account setup and a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods, making it accessible for traders in different regions.

However, some users have raised concerns regarding withdrawal processing times and the broker’s offshore regulatory status, which may provide fewer protections compared to brokers regulated by major financial authorities.

Overall, FXCL is generally viewed as a moderate-trust offshore broker, with traders advised to conduct proper due diligence before trading or depositing funds.

🔍 Aspect FXCL Details 🌟 Overall Rating 3.5 / 5 based on aggregated user feedback from review platforms. 👏 Customer Satisfaction Mixed to moderately positive; traders often appreciate low deposits, flexible leverage, and MT4 access, though some report concerns related to offshore regulation. 📞 Customer Service Support available through live chat, email, and ticket system; response times are generally considered acceptable but may vary depending on region and time zone.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders mention stable MT4 performance and flexible leverage, though some note spreads may widen during high-volatility market conditions. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Reviews are mixed, with some traders praising trading conditions and low entry deposits, while others raise concerns about withdrawal processing and offshore regulation. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Users highlight easy account registration, MT4 access, and multiple payment options, though some report support response times can vary. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Traders often mention accessible trading conditions and simple platform setup, with occasional feedback about verification or withdrawal speed. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Feedback tends to be mixed, with positive comments about deposit methods and platform usability, but some concerns about offshore broker protections. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Overall user rating around 3.5/5, with traders appreciating low minimum deposits and leverage options, while some report withdrawal delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

FXCL Accounts Types

Cent Account

The Cent Account is designed primarily for beginner traders who want to enter the forex market with minimal risk.

Because balances are displayed in cents, traders can practice real market conditions with very small deposits.

This account is ideal for learning trading strategies, testing Expert Advisors, and gaining confidence before moving to larger trading accounts.

Standard Account

The Start Account is suitable for traders who want to begin trading with a small deposit while still benefiting from high leverage.

It provides simple trading conditions and fixed spreads, making it easier for new traders to understand costs.

Many traders choose this account to test strategies while trading with limited capital.

Start Account

The Standard Account is a balanced option for most retail traders. It offers normal lot trading, competitive spreads, and flexible leverage.

Traders often choose this account because it provides stable trading conditions and is suitable for both manual trading and automated strategies on the MetaTrader 4 platform.

Interbank Cent Account

The Interbank Cent Account combines the benefits of cent-based trading with interbank pricing.

This makes it attractive to beginner traders who want improved market pricing while still trading with smaller position sizes.

It is often used by traders who want to gradually transition from beginner trading conditions to more professional environments.

Interbank Standard Account

The Interbank Standard Account is intended for more experienced traders who want tighter spreads and direct interbank market pricing.

It provides improved execution and more competitive trading costs, making it suitable for active traders who trade larger volumes or use more advanced trading strategies.

ECN Pro Account

The ECN Pro Account is designed for professional and high-volume traders who require the best possible trading conditions.

It offers raw spreads starting from near zero with commissions and fast market execution.

Traders who use scalping, high-frequency strategies, or automated trading systems often choose this account for its advanced trading environment.

🌟 Feature FxGlory 🏦 Accepts PayPal Yes 🌍 Regulation Not Regulated (Offshore) 💼 Account Types Standard, Premium, VIP, CIP, Demo 📈 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 📊 Spreads Tight from 0.7 pips ⚡ Deposit Speed Instant (PayPal, E-wallet) to 1-3 days (Bank) 💸 Withdrawal Speed Fast (24 hours to Few Days) 🎓 Education Resources Good - Articles, Videos, Tutorials, Webinars 🛠️ Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone Support 📝 Sign up 👉 Click Here

Which FXCL account type is best for beginner traders?

The Cent and Start accounts are generally best for beginners because they allow trading with very small deposits and reduced risk. These accounts help new traders practice strategies in real market conditions while learning how leverage, spreads, and position sizes work.

What is the difference between FXCL Standard and ECN Pro accounts?

The Standard account offers fixed or wider spreads with no commission, making it suitable for most retail traders. The ECN Pro account provides tighter spreads starting near zero with commissions and faster execution, which is preferred by professional traders and scalpers.

How to open an FXCL account

Step 1 – Register an account

Navigate to the FSMsmart home page and select the option “Open Live Account.”

Step 2 – Complete Information

Complete all the information requested and select “Submit.”

Step 3 – Account verification

Once the account is registered, clients will receive a confirmation email at the registered email address. Once the account is verified, clients can log in and start trading.

FXCL Fees

Costs and fees depend on different factors, like spreads and margins, and FXCL Markets clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence.

The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the ask rate. A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.

Margin is the amount of money required in your account to open a position. Margin is calculated based on the current price of the base currency against USD, the size (volume) of the position, and the leverage applied to your trading account.

FXCL Markets charges no commission but does charge swap fees for holding trades overnight, and these fees can be viewed within the trading platform you are using.

What spreads can traders expect when trading with FXCL?

FXCL offers spreads that vary depending on the account type. Cent and Standard accounts usually have fixed spreads starting around 1 pip, while Interbank and ECN-style accounts provide tighter floating spreads beginning from about 1.1 pips during normal market conditions.

Does FXCL charge commissions or additional trading fees?

FXCL generally does not charge commissions on most account types, as trading costs are included within the spread. However, traders may pay overnight swap fees for positions held past rollover, and external payment providers may charge fees for deposits or withdrawals.

FXCL Market Instruments

Forex: Trade 40+ currency pairs, including major, minor, and exotic pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

Commodities: Access popular commodities such as gold, silver, and oil, often used for hedging and diversification.

Indices: Trade global stock indices that track major markets like the US, Europe, and Asia.

Cryptocurrencies: Limited crypto trading is available, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) against USD.

CFD Trading: FXCL offers 100+ CFD instruments, allowing traders to speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset.

What markets can you trade with FXCL?

FXCL offers a range of trading instruments, including forex currency pairs, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, allowing traders to diversify across several global markets.

How many instruments are available on FXCL?

FXCL provides access to 40+ forex pairs, several commodities, major global indices, and a small selection of cryptocurrencies, giving traders multiple

FXCL Trading platforms

FXCL Trading Platforms

FXCL primarily provides trading through the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, which is one of the most widely used platforms in the forex industry.

MT4 is known for its advanced charting tools, automated trading capabilities, and user-friendly interface that suits both beginner and professional traders.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

FXCL’s main trading platform is MetaTrader 4, available on desktop, web, and mobile devices.

MT4 allows traders to analyze markets, place orders quickly, and manage positions with powerful technical indicators and charting tools.

It also supports Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies and provides built-in news feeds and market analysis tools.

Mobile Trading

FXCL also offers MT4 mobile apps for iOS and Android, enabling traders to monitor markets and execute trades from anywhere.

The mobile platform includes real-time price quotes, interactive charts, and full account management, making it convenient for traders who prefer trading on the go.

Copy Trading Platform

In addition to manual trading, FXCL provides a copy trading system where traders can follow experienced signal providers and automatically replicate their trades.

This feature is designed for beginners or investors who want to participate in the markets without actively managing trades themselves.

Which trading platform does FXCL offer to its clients?

FXCL mainly offers the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, one of the most widely used forex trading platforms globally. It provides advanced charting tools, automated trading through Expert Advisors, multiple technical indicators, and fast order execution for traders.

Can traders use FXCL trading platforms on mobile devices?

Yes, FXCL supports mobile trading through the MetaTrader 4 mobile application available for both Android and iOS devices. Traders can monitor markets, analyze charts, open or close positions, and manage their trading accounts directly from their smartphones.

FXCL Deposit and Withdrawal

Accounts usually require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways. Withdrawals can usually be done in the same ways, but sometimes differ.

In the case of FXCL Markets, the minimum deposit required is $1.

All transactions can be made directly from the Trader's Cabinet in the following currencies: USD, EUR, MYR, TH, B, and NGN.

Deposit methods on the same account cannot be mixed, ed but it does allow mixed withdrawal methods and provides payment fee coverage as a promotional campaign carried out by the company's own accord.

The limits for fee coverage are $500 for deposits and $100 for withdrawals per trader per month. Withdrawal requests are processed within 1 to 2 business days.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Minimal identity verification required Minimal regulation — FSA Seychelles only Accepts cryptocurrency deposits (Bitcoin, Ethereum) Binary options platform, not pure forex Fast account activation and instant trading access No negative balance protection offered Low minimum deposit requirement ($10) Limited educational content and resources Multiple account types with leverage options Customer support not 24/7 — business hours only

How long do FXCL withdrawals usually take to process?

FXCL typically processes withdrawal requests within 1 business day after approval, though the total time may vary depending on the payment method used. Bank transfers may take several additional days, while e-wallet or cryptocurrency withdrawals are often processed faster.

Are there any fees when withdrawing funds from FXCL?

FXCL generally does not charge internal withdrawal fees for most payment methods. However, traders should be aware that third-party payment providers or banks may apply their own transaction fees, depending on the withdrawal method selected.

KXCL vs Exness vs XM – a Comparison

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No-KYC micro accounts available instantly Regulation is moderate — not top-tier Multiple platforms — MT4, MT5, and cTrader Higher spreads on micro accounts Established broker — operating since 2009 Limited leverage on beginner accounts Accepts crypto deposits for fast funding No negative balance protection on some accounts Copy trading and PAMM available for passive income KYC required for Standard and VIP accounts

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Education

Educational resources for all experience levels, offering materials designed for both beginner and advanced forex traders.

Forex glossary and learning guides help traders understand key forex terminology and trading concepts.

Market analysis training, covering the basics of fundamental and technical analysis to improve trading decisions.

Educational support from FXCL’s training department, providing insights and learning materials to help traders build skills and understand the market

Customer Reviews

Mixed customer feedback overall, with FXCL holding an average rating of about 3.2/5 on Trustpilot based on dozens of user reviews. Positive reviews often highlight good trading conditions, including high leverage, smooth trading experience, and responsive customer support. Negative reviews mainly focus on withdrawal delays and account issues, with some traders reporting difficulties accessing funds. Overall sentiment is mixed, meaning traders report both satisfactory experiences and concerns about reliability and support responsiveness.

Conclusion FXCL is an offshore forex broker founded in 2006 that offers trading in multiple financial instruments through the MetaTrader 4 platform. The broker is known for its very low minimum deposit, high leverage options, and several account types, making it accessible to both beginner and experienced traders. FXCL also offers features such as copy trading, promotional bonuses, cashback programs, and various deposit and withdrawal methods. However, FXCL is not regulated by a major financial authority, which means investor protection may be more limited compared to strongly regulated brokers. Overall, FXCL may suit traders looking for high leverage and low entry requirements, but traders who prioritize stronger regulation may prefer brokers with Tier-1 oversight.

Disclaimer

This review is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Forex and CFD trading involve significant risk, and leveraged trading can lead to both profits and losses. Broker features, fees, and promotions may change at any time, so traders should verify details on the official FXCL website before opening an account. Always trade only with money you can afford to lose.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is FXCL, and what does the broker offer?

FXCL is an online forex and CFD broker founded in 2006 that provides access to global markets through the MetaTrader 4 platform. Traders can trade currencies, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies with flexible leverage, multiple account types, and a low minimum deposit.

Why do traders choose FXCL over other brokers?

Many traders choose FXCL because it offers a very low minimum deposit starting from about $1, high leverage options, and several account types. These features make the broker accessible to beginners while still offering conditions suitable for experienced traders.

What trading platforms does FXCL provide?

FXCL mainly offers the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, which is widely used in the forex industry. MT4 includes advanced charting tools, automated trading with Expert Advisors, multiple technical indicators, and mobile apps for trading on smartphones and tablets.

What account types are available at FXCL?

FXCL offers several account types, including Cent, Start, Standard, Interbank, and ECN-style accounts. These options allow traders to choose conditions based on their trading style, experience level, and preferred spread structure.

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading with FXCL?

The minimum deposit at FXCL starts from approximately $1, depending on the account type. This low entry requirement allows beginner traders to start trading with small capital while testing strategies and gaining experience in real market conditions.

Does FXCL offer copy trading for beginners?

Yes, FXCL offers a copy trading system where investors can follow experienced traders called signal providers. Their trades are automatically copied to the investor’s account, allowing beginners to participate in the market without actively managing trades themselves.

How much leverage does FXCL provide?

FXCL offers high leverage options that can reach up to 1:2000 depending on the account type. This allows traders to control larger trading positions with smaller capital, although it also increases risk and should be used carefully.

What payment methods are available for deposits and withdrawals?

FXCL supports several payment methods, including online banking, wire transfer, cryptocurrencies, Perfect Money, FasaPay, and other electronic payment systems. These options allow traders from different regions to fund accounts and withdraw profits conveniently.

Are there bonuses or promotions available at FXCL?

FXCL frequently offers promotions such as deposit bonuses, cashback programs, referral rewards, and trading contests. These incentives can increase trading capital and reward active traders who participate in promotional campaigns offered by the broker.

Is FXCL suitable for beginner traders?

FXCL can be suitable for beginners because of its low minimum deposit, copy trading options, and user-friendly MetaTrader 4 platform. However, traders should still understand the risks involved and carefully review the broker’s conditions before trading.