FP Markets Fund Withdrawal Process - Main Banner

  FP Markets Fund Withdrawal Process can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated Forex Broker that is very competitive and comprehensive regarding withdrawal methods, deposit options, and withdrawal fees. FP Markets offers multiple trusted deposit options and withdrawal methods for active traders across the globe.  

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FP Markets Fund Withdrawal Process - A Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️FP Markets Withdrawal Options
  3. ☑️How to Withdraw Funds from FP Markets
  4. ☑️Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders
  5. ☑️FP Markets Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions
  6. ☑️FP Markets at a Glance
  7. ☑️FP Markets Customer Reviews
  8. ☑️Pros and Cons
  9. ☑️Conclusion
  10. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • FP Markets, a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market.
  • Two of FP Markets' notable advantages for South African traders are deep liquidity pools and narrow spreads.
  • This feature is handy for forex and CFD traders because it allows for more precise and cost-effective trading tactics.

   

FP Markets Withdrawal Options

FP Markets Withdrawal Options

  FP Markets offers South Africans the following withdrawal methods:

🌟 Method💡 Type
💳 Credit/Debit CardInstant Card Deposit
🏦 Domestic Bank WireLocal/International Bank
🌍 International Bank WireE-Wallet
🟢 NetellerE-Wallet
🟣 SkrillRegional Bank Deposit
🔵 FasaPayE-Wallet
🌐 Asia BanksE-Wallet
🐉 DragonpayOnline Payment Gateway
💎 Perfect MoneyE-Wallet
₿ Cryptocurrency Digital Assets Withdrawal
🏁 Finrax PaymentsCrypto/FIAT Gateway
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 BrokerFPMarkets CTA logo
Tickmill CTA logo
Avatrade CTA logo
📈 Minimum Withdrawal TimeInstant1 Business Day24 to 48 Hours
📉 Maximum Estimated Withdrawal TimeUp to 10 working days2 to 7 Business DaysUp to 10 days
📊 Instant Deposits and Instant WithdrawalsYesInstant DepositsNone
 

How to Withdraw Funds from FP Markets

How to Withdraw Funds from FP Markets

  South Africans who want to withdraw funds from their trading account can follow the following steps:  

Step 1: Log in to your client portal

  • Log in to your FP Markets client portal using your registered credentials.

  How to Withdraw Funds from FP Markets step 1  

Step 2: “Funds.”

  • Navigate to the Withdrawals section on your dashboard under “Funds.”
  • Choose your preferred withdrawal method according to the payment method used for deposits.
  • Complete the withdrawal request by providing all necessary information.
  • Review the withdrawal request and submit it to FP Markets. Note that each payment method has its own processing time.
  • While e-wallets are instant, other methods could take a few days to process.

  How to Withdraw Funds from FP Markets step 3   How to Withdraw Funds from FP Markets step 3  

FP Markets Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders

🔎 Payment Method🪙 Withdrawal Currencies⏰ Withdrawal Processing
💴 Credit cardAUD, CAD, CHFPLN, AED1 business day
💵 Debit CardAUD, CAD, CHF, EUR,1 business day
💰 Bank TransferAUD, USD, EUR, GBPN/A
💶 NetellerAUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY1 business day
💷 SkrillAUD, CAD, EUR, GBP, INR, USD, BRL1 business day
💴 Pay TrustMYR, IDR, VND1 business day
💵 SticpayJPY, EUR, GBP, USD, HKD, TWD, KRW, SGDWallet: Instant Bank Wire: 1 – 5 days
💰 FasaPayUSD, IDR1 business day
💶 Virtual PayKES, UGX, TSH1 business day
💷 Rupee PaymentsINR1 – 2 business days
💴 DragonpayPHP1 business day
💵 Perfect MoneyUSD1 business day
💰 Cryptocurrency (LetKnowPay)ADA, BCH, BTC, DASH, ETH, LTC, PAX, XRP, TUSD, USDC, USDT (ERC20), USDT (TRC20), ZEC1 business day
💶 Rapyd Bank TransferBRL, MXN, COP, CLPN/A
💷 Rapid TransferEUR, DKK, SEK, HUF, GBP, PLN, NOK1 – 2 business days
💴 FinraxBTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BAT, BNT, CVC, ENJ, FUN, LINK, MITH, MTL, OMG, REP, XLM, BCH, USDT1 business day
💵 Ngan LuongVND1 business day
💰 XPAYIDR, MYR, THB, VND1 business day
💶 Domestic Bank WireAUD1 business day
💷 International Bank WireAll except AUD1 business day
💴 PagsmileBRL, CLP, COP, PEN, MXN, USD1 business day
💵 Asia BanksMYR, IDR, VND⚡Instant
💰 MybuxZAR, GHS, NGN, RHF, XOF, XAF, NAD, ZMW, TZS⚡Instant
💶 Bank Transfer (India)INR⚡Instant
💷 QR CodeLAK⚡Instant
💴 Online Banking (Vietnam)VND⚡Instant
💵 Indonesian paymentsIDR⚡Instant
 

FP Markets Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions

The following terms and conditions apply to FP Markets withdrawals:

  • There might be intermediary transfer fees when funds are sent to and from international financial institutions.
  • While FP Markets does not charge withdrawal fees, third-party payment providers might.

  FP Markets is not liable for bank fees incurred when South Africans withdraw funds from a trading account.  

FP Markets At a Glance

Company InformationFPMarkets CTA logo
📅Year Founded2005
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff274
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 200,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available
💳Institutional AccountsYes, tailored solutions for institutional clients
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes, offered through third-party managed account services
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others
💰Minimum Deposit$100 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeDeposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method
📊Spreads fromSpreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts
💸CommissionsFrom $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others
🚀Swap FeesSwap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type
📈LeverageUp to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument
📏Margin requirementstypically 0.2% - 1%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more
📜CFD SharesYes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, available 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fpmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK)
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 100,000 affiliates
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does FP Markets Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is FP Markets regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does FP Markets offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does FP Markets allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 
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JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

FP Markets Customer Reviews

FP Markets Customer Reviews

 

  • Reviews and ratings of FP Markets are illustrious mainly because of the reasonable trading environment and customer-centric policies.
  • It excels in low spreads, fast execution, and a variety of account types, making it more attractive to most traders.
  • The platform has a full arsenal of market tradable instruments comprising phenomena like forex, CFDs, and even cryptocurrencies, very strong trading platforms of MetaTrader 4 and 5, too.

 

AspectFeedbackRating (Out of 5)
⭐Overall RatingConsistently high ratings for reliability, transparency, and support.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
💹SpreadsTight spreads are appreciated by traders for better trading conditions.⭐⭐⭐⭐
⚡Execution SpeedFast execution is a key strength that traders value highly.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
💼Account TypesDiverse account types catering to different trading needs.⭐⭐⭐⭐
📉Tradable InstrumentsA broad range of instruments, including forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies, is highly praised.⭐⭐⭐⭐
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 provide reliable platforms for various traders.⭐⭐⭐⭐
💬Customer SupportExcellent customer support, responsive and attentive.⭐⭐⭐⭐
🌟ReputationStrong reputation in the trading community for being reliable and transparent.⭐⭐⭐⭐
 
💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Excellent, effective, fast, and professional customer service⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Forex Peace Army logo
Some users praise the broker's low fees, fast execution, and wide range of financial instruments. However, others have criticized the platform's user interface, customer support, and restrictions on certain account types.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logo
Few reviewers have raised concerns about the company's leverage and potential fees.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
google logo
Generally positive; users commend competitive fees, swift execution, and diverse trading platforms.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
FP Markets for its competitive spreads, reliable trading platform, and excellent customer support. However, some reviewers mention difficulties with account verification and withdrawal processes.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot Logo
Predominantly positive feedback users appreciate outstanding customer support and reliable trading experience. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast processing – most withdrawal requests are processed within 24 hours internallyFinal transfer time depends on the payment provider or bank
Supports multiple withdrawal methods such as bank transfer, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and moreBank transfers can take 2–5 business days to arrive
No internal withdrawal fees for many payment methodsSome third-party fees may apply from banks or payment providers
Secure withdrawals through the FP Markets Client PortalWithdrawals usually must be sent to the same method used for deposits
E-wallet withdrawals can be very fast (sometimes within hours)Additional verification checks may delay large withdrawals
 

Conclusion

FP Markets charges withdrawal fees depending on your payment method. However, withdrawal fees typically start from 0.5% on Perfect Money and FasaPay, with popular withdrawal methods like Neteller and Skrill charging from 1%. You can initiate a withdrawal through the Client Area.

 

You might also like:

FP Markets ReviewFP Markets Cashback Forex RebatesFP Markets Demo AccountFP Markets Islamic AccountFP Markets Sign-Up Bonus

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Where can I process my withdrawal request?

You can easily submit a withdrawal request through FP Markets’ secure Client Area. This online portal allows you to select your preferred payment method, specify the withdrawal amount, and track processing progress for complete transaction transparency.  

How can I learn more about withdrawing money from my MT4 account?

FP Markets’ education platform offers step-by-step guides, tutorials, and FAQs explaining how to withdraw funds from your MT4 account. These resources ensure traders can complete the process smoothly while understanding applicable timelines, fees, and security protocols.  

How can I contact FP Markets for withdrawal-related queries?

For withdrawal assistance, FP Markets can be reached via their website’s contact page, live chat, or email support. Traders may also consult the FAQ section for instant answers to common withdrawal process and payment method questions.  

How much does FP Markets charge for withdrawal?

Withdrawal fees vary by method, starting from 0.5% for Perfect Money and FasaPay, while popular options like Neteller and Skrill start at 1%. Always review FP Markets’ latest fee schedule before requesting a withdrawal to avoid surprises.  

What is the minimum withdrawal amount at FP Markets?

The minimum withdrawal amount at FP Markets typically depends on the payment method used. Most electronic wallets and card withdrawals allow relatively small withdrawals, while bank transfers may require a higher minimum amount due to banking processing requirements.  

How long do FP Markets withdrawals take to process?

FP Markets usually processes withdrawal requests within one business day once approved. However, the total time to receive funds depends on the chosen payment method, with e-wallets often being faster than international bank transfers.  

Which payment methods can be used for FP Markets withdrawals?

FP Markets supports several withdrawal methods, including credit or debit cards, bank wire transfers, Skrill, Neteller, and other electronic wallets. Availability may vary depending on the trader’s country and the payment methods used for the initial deposit.  

Do I need to verify my account before withdrawing funds?

Yes, traders must complete account verification before requesting a withdrawal. FP Markets requires identification documents and proof of address to comply with international financial regulations and ensure the safety and security of client funds.  

Can I withdraw profits using a different payment method?

In most cases, FP Markets requires withdrawals to be processed using the same method used for deposits. This policy helps comply with anti-money laundering regulations and ensures secure transactions between the broker and the trader.  

What should I do if my FP Markets withdrawal is delayed?

If a withdrawal takes longer than expected, traders should first check the processing times for their chosen payment method. If delays continue, contacting FP Markets customer support through live chat or email can help resolve the issue quickly.  

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