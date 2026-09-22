FP Markets Fund Withdrawal Process can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated Forex Broker that is very competitive and comprehensive regarding withdrawal methods, deposit options, and withdrawal fees. FP Markets offers multiple trusted deposit options and withdrawal methods for active traders across the globe.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets Fund Withdrawal Process - A Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

FP Markets , a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market.

, a major player in the worldwide financial trading environment, has adjusted its services to fit the special demands of South African traders, providing a one-of-a-kind combination of conditions and features tailored to this market. Two of FP Markets' notable advantages for South African traders are deep liquidity pools and narrow spreads.

This feature is handy for forex and CFD traders because it allows for more precise and cost-effective trading tactics.

FP Markets Withdrawal Options

FP Markets offers South Africans the following withdrawal methods:

🌟 Method 💡 Type 💳 Credit/Debit Card Instant Card Deposit 🏦 Domestic Bank Wire Local/International Bank 🌍 International Bank Wire E-Wallet 🟢 Neteller E-Wallet 🟣 Skrill Regional Bank Deposit 🔵 FasaPay E-Wallet 🌐 Asia Banks E-Wallet 🐉 Dragonpay Online Payment Gateway 💎 Perfect Money E-Wallet ₿ Cryptocurrency Digital Assets Withdrawal 🏁 Finrax Payments Crypto/FIAT Gateway 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Broker 📈 Minimum Withdrawal Time Instant 1 Business Day 24 to 48 Hours 📉 Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 10 working days 2 to 7 Business Days Up to 10 days 📊 Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes Instant Deposits None

How to Withdraw Funds from FP Markets

South Africans who want to withdraw funds from their trading account can follow the following steps:

Step 1: Log in to your client portal

Log in to your FP Markets client portal using your registered credentials.

Step 2: “Funds.”

Navigate to the Withdrawals section on your dashboard under “Funds.”

Choose your preferred withdrawal method according to the payment method used for deposits.

used for deposits. Complete the withdrawal request by providing all necessary information.

by providing all necessary information. Review the withdrawal request and submit it to FP Markets. Note that each payment method has its own processing time.

and submit it to FP Markets. Note that each has its own While e-wallets are instant, other methods could take a few days to process.

FP Markets Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders

🔎 Payment Method 🪙 Withdrawal Currencies ⏰ Withdrawal Processing 💴 Credit card AUD, CAD, CHFPLN, AED 1 business day 💵 Debit Card AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, 1 business day 💰 Bank Transfer AUD, USD, EUR, GBP N/A 💶 Neteller AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY 1 business day 💷 Skrill AUD, CAD, EUR, GBP, INR, USD, BRL 1 business day 💴 Pay Trust MYR, IDR, VND 1 business day 💵 Sticpay JPY, EUR, GBP, USD, HKD, TWD, KRW, SGD Wallet: Instant Bank Wire: 1 – 5 days 💰 FasaPay USD, IDR 1 business day 💶 Virtual Pay KES, UGX, TSH 1 business day 💷 Rupee Payments INR 1 – 2 business days 💴 Dragonpay PHP 1 business day 💵 Perfect Money USD 1 business day 💰 Cryptocurrency (LetKnowPay) ADA, BCH, BTC, DASH, ETH, LTC, PAX, XRP, TUSD, USDC, USDT (ERC20), USDT (TRC20), ZEC 1 business day 💶 Rapyd Bank Transfer BRL, MXN, COP, CLP N/A 💷 Rapid Transfer EUR, DKK, SEK, HUF, GBP, PLN, NOK 1 – 2 business days 💴 Finrax BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BAT, BNT, CVC, ENJ, FUN, LINK, MITH, MTL, OMG, REP, XLM, BCH, USDT 1 business day 💵 Ngan Luong VND 1 business day 💰 XPAY IDR, MYR, THB, VND 1 business day 💶 Domestic Bank Wire AUD 1 business day 💷 International Bank Wire All except AUD 1 business day 💴 Pagsmile BRL, CLP, COP, PEN, MXN, USD 1 business day 💵 Asia Banks MYR, IDR, VND ⚡Instant 💰 Mybux ZAR, GHS, NGN, RHF, XOF, XAF, NAD, ZMW, TZS ⚡Instant 💶 Bank Transfer (India) INR ⚡Instant 💷 QR Code LAK ⚡Instant 💴 Online Banking (Vietnam) VND ⚡Instant 💵 Indonesian payments IDR ⚡Instant

FP Markets Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions

The following terms and conditions apply to FP Markets withdrawals:

There might be intermediary transfer fees when funds are sent to and from international financial institutions.

While FP Markets does not charge withdrawal fees, third-party payment providers might.

FP Markets is not liable for bank fees incurred when South Africans withdraw funds from a trading account.

FP Markets At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2005 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 274 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available 💳Institutional Accounts Yes, tailored solutions for institutional clients 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes, offered through third-party managed account services 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method 📊Spreads from Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts 💸Commissions From $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 🚀Swap Fees Swap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument 📏Margin requirements typically 0.2% - 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more 📜CFD Shares Yes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@fpmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 100,000 affiliates 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does FP Markets Accept South African Traders? Yes Is FP Markets regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does FP Markets offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does FP Markets allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

FP Markets Customer Reviews

Reviews and ratings of FP Markets are illustrious mainly because of the reasonable trading environment and customer-centric policies.

It excels in low spreads, fast execution, and a variety of account types, making it more attractive to most traders.

The platform has a full arsenal of market tradable instruments comprising phenomena like forex, CFDs, and even cryptocurrencies, very strong trading platforms of MetaTrader 4 and 5, too.

Aspect Feedback Rating (Out of 5) ⭐Overall Rating Consistently high ratings for reliability, transparency, and support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💹Spreads Tight spreads are appreciated by traders for better trading conditions. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⚡Execution Speed Fast execution is a key strength that traders value highly. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💼Account Types Diverse account types catering to different trading needs. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📉Tradable Instruments A broad range of instruments, including forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies, is highly praised. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 provide reliable platforms for various traders. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 💬Customer Support Excellent customer support, responsive and attentive. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🌟Reputation Strong reputation in the trading community for being reliable and transparent. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Excellent, effective, fast, and professional customer service ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some users praise the broker's low fees, fast execution, and wide range of financial instruments. However, others have criticized the platform's user interface, customer support, and restrictions on certain account types. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Few reviewers have raised concerns about the company's leverage and potential fees. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive; users commend competitive fees, swift execution, and diverse trading platforms. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ FP Markets for its competitive spreads, reliable trading platform, and excellent customer support. However, some reviewers mention difficulties with account verification and withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Predominantly positive feedback users appreciate outstanding customer support and reliable trading experience. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast processing – most withdrawal requests are processed within 24 hours internally Final transfer time depends on the payment provider or bank Supports multiple withdrawal methods such as bank transfer, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and more Bank transfers can take 2–5 business days to arrive No internal withdrawal fees for many payment methods Some third-party fees may apply from banks or payment providers Secure withdrawals through the FP Markets Client Portal Withdrawals usually must be sent to the same method used for deposits E-wallet withdrawals can be very fast (sometimes within hours) Additional verification checks may delay large withdrawals

Conclusion FP Markets charges withdrawal fees depending on your payment method. However, withdrawal fees typically start from 0.5% on Perfect Money and FasaPay, with popular withdrawal methods like Neteller and Skrill charging from 1%. You can initiate a withdrawal through the Client Area.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I process my withdrawal request?

You can easily submit a withdrawal request through FP Markets’ secure Client Area. This online portal allows you to select your preferred payment method, specify the withdrawal amount, and track processing progress for complete transaction transparency.

How can I learn more about withdrawing money from my MT4 account?

FP Markets’ education platform offers step-by-step guides, tutorials, and FAQs explaining how to withdraw funds from your MT4 account. These resources ensure traders can complete the process smoothly while understanding applicable timelines, fees, and security protocols.

How can I contact FP Markets for withdrawal-related queries?

For withdrawal assistance, FP Markets can be reached via their website’s contact page, live chat, or email support. Traders may also consult the FAQ section for instant answers to common withdrawal process and payment method questions.

How much does FP Markets charge for withdrawal?

Withdrawal fees vary by method, starting from 0.5% for Perfect Money and FasaPay, while popular options like Neteller and Skrill start at 1%. Always review FP Markets’ latest fee schedule before requesting a withdrawal to avoid surprises.

What is the minimum withdrawal amount at FP Markets?

The minimum withdrawal amount at FP Markets typically depends on the payment method used. Most electronic wallets and card withdrawals allow relatively small withdrawals, while bank transfers may require a higher minimum amount due to banking processing requirements.

How long do FP Markets withdrawals take to process?

FP Markets usually processes withdrawal requests within one business day once approved. However, the total time to receive funds depends on the chosen payment method, with e-wallets often being faster than international bank transfers.

Which payment methods can be used for FP Markets withdrawals?

FP Markets supports several withdrawal methods, including credit or debit cards, bank wire transfers, Skrill, Neteller, and other electronic wallets. Availability may vary depending on the trader’s country and the payment methods used for the initial deposit.

Do I need to verify my account before withdrawing funds?

Yes, traders must complete account verification before requesting a withdrawal. FP Markets requires identification documents and proof of address to comply with international financial regulations and ensure the safety and security of client funds.

Can I withdraw profits using a different payment method?

In most cases, FP Markets requires withdrawals to be processed using the same method used for deposits. This policy helps comply with anti-money laundering regulations and ensures secure transactions between the broker and the trader.

What should I do if my FP Markets withdrawal is delayed?

If a withdrawal takes longer than expected, traders should first check the processing times for their chosen payment method. If delays continue, contacting FP Markets customer support through live chat or email can help resolve the issue quickly.