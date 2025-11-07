Shareholders were advised that the Group's audited Consolidated Annual Financial Statements and the separate audited Annual Financial Statements of the Company, both for the year ended 31 March 2026, have been published today, 30 June 2026 on the Company's website (https://tfglimited.co.za/investor-relations/reports-presentations/ ).

The Board announced the appointment of Mamongae Mahlare as an independent non-executive director of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2026. Changes to the Classification of Directors Based on their tenure being longer than 12 years, the following directors, previously classified as Independent Non-executive Directors, are now classified as Non-executive Directors of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2026: * Boitumelo Makgabo-Fiskerstrand - Non-executive Director * David Friedland - Non-executive Director (to retire at 2026 AGM) Change to the Board – Retirement of Non-executive Directors Ronnie Stein and David Friedland, both being non-executive directors of the Company, who are due to retire by rotation at the Company's annual general meeting ('AGM') on 3 September 2026, have indicated that they will not offer themselves for re-election. They will therefore be retiring from the Board with effect from 3 September 2026, following the conclusion of the Company's AGM. As a result, David will also step down as a member of the Risk Committee on that date. Changes to the Audit Committee With effect from 1 July 2026, Gcina Zondi has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and Mr David Friedland and Boitumelo Makgabo-Fiskerstrand will be stepping down as members of the Committee. Changes to the Social and Ethics Committee With effect from 1 July 2026, Bridgitte Backman has been appointed as the Chair of the Social and Ethics Committee, replacing Boitumelo Makgabo-Fiskerstrand who will remain a member of the Committee.

The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.

TFG published its integrated annual report, governance report, and Inspired Living Report for the year ending 31 March 2026 on its website. The company’s B-BBEE compliance report is also available online. TFG will hold its 89th AGM electronically on Thursday, 3 September 2026 at 14h15. Shareholders must be registered by 28 August 2026 to attend, participate, or vote. The record date for shareholders entitled to attend is 24 July 2026. Proxy forms must be lodged by 14h15 on 1 September 2026. AGM results will be published on 4 September 2026.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

The Foschini Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: The Foschini Group Ltd. price forecast leans cautious-to-stable as charts and the latest graph show modest growth pressure after a softer session. With price today in rands at R52.19, investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the dividend payout against the cost of entry, including preference shares where relevant. The share code TFG remains easy to check online, and anyone reviewing data for for sale opportunities can use a trading account to understand how to buy, monitor the market, and judge whether the trading setup supports a near-term prediction for growth.

The Foschini Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:58:27 Share Name & Ticker The Foschini Group Ltd. (TFG) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Specialized Retail Current Price 52.19 Market Capitalization 17.47bn P/E Ratio 7.82 Dividend Yield 5.11 Trading Volume (Live Data) 46 422 Recent Price Change -1.14

The Foschini Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R52.19, down 1.14 from the previous close Market Cap 17.47bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 7.82, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 5.11, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate volatility, supported by live volume of 46 422 shares

The Foschini Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks mixed but controlled. A P/E of 7.82 keeps valuation support in view, while the 5.11 dividend yield can help anchor interest in the SHARES on the JSE. The latest -1.14 move suggests traders should watch whether buying pressure returns above R52.19.

Bullish case: steady volume near 46 422, a defensible income profile, and any improving sentiment in consumer discretionary retail could stabilise the price. Bearish case: if risk appetite weakens, the SHARES may remain range-bound as investors wait for clearer momentum or a better entry point.

FAQ on The Foschini Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are The Foschini Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The Foschini Group Ltd. SHARES represent ownership in a JSE-listed consumer discretionary retailer. At a current price of R52.19 and a market cap of 17.47bn, the stock sits in a large-cap category and is actively traded with volume of 46 422.

Q2: How can I buy The Foschini Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy the SHARES through a JSE-enabled broker or trading platform using the ticker TFG. The current price per share is R52.19, and live trading data shows 46 422 shares traded, which helps gauge market participation before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of The Foschini Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price per share is influenced by demand for the SHARES, broader JSE sentiment, sector conditions in specialized retail, and earnings expectations. With a P/E of 7.82 and recent change of -1.14, valuation and momentum both matter.

Q4: Does The Foschini Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the SHARES currently show a dividend yield of 5.11, which indicates an income component for investors. At R52.19 per share and a market cap of 17.47bn, the dividend profile adds support alongside price-based returns.

Q5: How can I track my The Foschini Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track the SHARES on the JSE using ticker TFG, then follow price today, volume, and dividend yield. With a live price of R52.19, recent change of -1.14, and trading volume of 46 422, you can monitor both performance and income.

Q6: What factors are affecting the The Foschini Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by live trading volume of 46 422, the recent -1.14 move, the 7.82 P/E ratio, and the 5.11 dividend yield. These figures suggest the market is balancing valuation appeal against short-term price pressure.

Q7: Is The Foschini Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The SHARES may appeal to investors seeking value and income, given the R52.19 price per share, 7.82 P/E, and 5.11 dividend yield. Still, the recent -1.14 decline means buyers may want to watch execution and JSE sentiment closely.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy The Foschini Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a price of R52.19, a market cap of 17.47bn, and volume of 46 422. That combination suggests the SHARES are liquid enough to trade, but the -1.14 move argues for cautious entry rather than chasing strength.

Q9: How much does one The Foschini Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One share costs R52.19 today. This price per share comes with a 7.82 P/E ratio, a 5.11 dividend yield, and recent trading volume of 46 422, all of which help frame the current valuation on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell The Foschini Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell the SHARES, place a trade through your JSE broker or online trading account using ticker TFG. With the current price at R52.19 and volume at 46 422, the market appears active enough to support orderly purchase and sale execution.

How to Buy The Foschini Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported platform.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for TFG and place your buy order for the SHARES.

Review the purchase and monitor the price per share after execution.

The Foschini Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given The Foschini Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R52.19 and BUY only on stronger confirmation above that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments, retail demand trends, and sector conditions on the JSE to refine your strategy.