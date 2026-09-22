A closer look at candlesticksTo understand what you are looking at, you need to know more about what it is that Candlesticks represent. Candlesticks are created with 3 points, each of which represents either the wick, the open or the close. Not only will the shape of the candlesticks change with the movement of the prices, but so will the colours. Candles can be green, blue or red, and each colour has its own meaning. When the close price is above the open, the candlestick will be either blue or green and should the price drop below the open, the candlestick will turn red. You can also change the time period represented by the candlesticks. For instance, if you have a daily setting, your candlesticks will only represent the data for the day you are looking at. The creation of a new candle will initially only show the open price or the first traded price. The close price will be represented by the last price traded, which forms the final formation of the candle. High prices are put, quite naturally, at the top of the candlestick, and become what is referred to as the wick. Should there be a lack of wick, the high price will either be the open for a bearish candle, or the close for a bullish candle. Low prices are placed at the bottom of the candle, on the other wick. Much like the representation of the high prices, if there is no wick and the low price is open, the candle will be bullish while if the low price is closed and there is no wick, the candle will be bearish.
Why are these charts better?Although there are countless styles out there, some easier to read than others, the candlestick chart is preferred because it is incredibly visual. The bottom line is that these charts are exceptionally distinctive and they make the search for reliable data both quick and easy. Traders can waste no time, so the faster they can extract the information, the better it is for them.
There are 3 distinctive advantages related to these chartsFirstly, they are just easy to read, as we’ve already said. Secondly, they are more than capable of creating an easy to recognise pattern of information which again, just makes it faster for the trader to make their decisions. And finally, the chart is designed to display a range of data. The downsides are that until the trader knows how to read and understand the data, they can easily misunderstand what it is that they are reading and although the charts are quite easy to read, they can end up displaying too much, which can, in turn, become confusing.
Candlestick PatternsPatterns can tell a trader a lot about what it is that they are looking at, or looking for. These patterns can show up on CFDs, Stocks, Indices and Forex charts. The most popular candlestick patterns include:
- Three Black Crows
- Bullish/Bearish
- Hanging Man
- Hammer
- Shooting Star
- Piercing
- Spinning Top
- Morning Star
- Dark Cloud
Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat are forex candlesticks? View the Beginners Guide to Forex Candlesticks by SA Shares here Are forex candlesticks reliable? Not all of them are reliable. What are candlestick patterns? It tells a trader what they are looking at/for. What is a long wick in trading? A wick longer than those shown by other candles on a chart indicates a larger than usual price variation. What does a black candlestick in trading mean? The close was higher than the prior close.
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