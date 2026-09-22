Best Forex Brokers in South Africa that use TradeLocker - Main Banner

  South African traders continue to move toward platforms that support TradeLocker, driven by tighter execution standards and more control over orders. While there are only a few brokers that support this platform, South Africans must compare the options to find a suitable broker.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • How do regulations affect TradeLocker brokers in South Africa?
  • 9 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa that use TradeLocker
  • TradeLocker platform features and benefits for South Africans
  • Final thoughts on TradeLocker brokers for South African traders
  • Common questions about TradeLocker brokers in South Africa

   

9 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa that use TradeLocker

Pros ✅Cons ❌
Extreme leverage up to 1:3000Very high risk of account wipeout
$1 minimum for cent accountsPosition sizes extremely small
Extensive educational contentContent overwhelms beginners
Swap-free Islamic accountsLimited account customization
Regular bonuses and promotionsBonus terms restrictive
 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

How do regulations affect TradeLocker brokers in South Africa?

Regulation influences how TradeLocker operates in South Africa through the firms that connect the platform to forex and CFD trading, with licensing and compliance forming the foundation of access. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) oversees market conduct, and any firm that offers OTC derivatives must hold the correct authorisation before it can provide trading services linked to TradeLocker. Platform providers outline this requirement clearly in their documentation, noting that partners must meet regional licensing standards and establish identity verification and anti-money laundering controls prior to offering access. This regulatory framework has a direct impact on the onboarding process and ongoing account management. Identity verification, proof of residence, and in some cases source-of-funds checks form part of account setup, reflecting obligations tied to financial crime prevention and client protection. TradeLocker’s own policies confirm adherence to applicable data protection standards, including updates to its Privacy Notice in May 2025, which address how personal and financial data is processed across connected systems.  

9 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa that use TradeLocker

  1. ☑️Pips Markets -  Offshore broker with high leverage, simple account types.
  2. ☑️GatesFX -  Margin trading broker with flexible leverage.
  3. ☑️Risen -  Emerging broker with straightforward forex conditions.
  4. ☑️HeroFX -  Crypto-based broker with anonymous accounts.
  5. ☑️Eightcap -  Well-regulated global broker with tight spreads.
  6. ☑️ClarityFX -  Offshore multi-asset broker with fast execution.
  7. ☑️Crucial Markets -  Offshore CFD broker with high leverage.
  8. ☑️LivvFX -  Digital-first broker with forex and crypto access.
  9. ☑️Elyon Markets - High-leverage CFD broker with competitive trading conditions.

 

1. PipsMarkets

Overview

Pips Markets offers South African traders variable-spread and swap-free pricing options, card and crypto funding, and Apple/Google Pay availability.  

Unique Features

Pros ✅Cons ❌
Low spreads on major pairsWider spreads on minor pairs
ASIC and CySEC regulatedRegulatory complexity
MT4 and MT5 supportNo proprietary platform
Expert advisors and automationComplex for beginners
Fast order executionOccasional requotes during volatility
  Pips Markets TradeLocker  

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅Cons ❌
FSCA, CySEC, FCA regulatedMultiple regulatory jurisdictions
MT4, MT5, and AvaOptionsLearning curve for multiple platforms
Fixed spreads availableFixed spreads higher than variable
Copy trading integratedCopy trading adds fees
Negative balance protectionLimited to certain account types
 

Is Pips Markets available to traders in South Africa?

Yes, access is available online, with account registration and platform use open without location-based restrictions.  

Does Pips Markets provide local customer support in South Africa?

No, support is available through online channels, including email.  

2. GatesFX

Overview

GatesFX is an FSCA-regulated broker that offers high leverage up to 1:1000, a three-account structure, and zero broker-side fees on deposits and withdrawals.  

Unique Features

Pros ✅Cons ❌
Ultra-fast execution speedsHigh-speed execution comes at a cost
Floating leverage up to 1:500Leverage decreases with larger positions
CySEC and FSCA regulatedLimited regulatory coverage
MT4 and MT5 supportNo advanced charting tools
Responsive support teamLimited support hours in some regions
  GatesFX  

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅Cons ❌
High trust score 97/99High standards difficult to maintain
Very tight spreads on goldTight spreads require Pro accounts
Flexible leverage up to 1:500Leverage management required
MT4 and MT5 supportLimited platform options
Excellent customer serviceResponse times slow during peak hours
 

Is GatesFX suitable for traders who start with a small deposit?

Yes, account access begins from $10.  

Can GatesFX traders use MetaTrader 5?

Yes, MetaTrader 5 is available in addition to TradeLocker.  

3. Risen

Overview

Risen

stands out to South African traders due to its flexible account types, which range from zero-commission to institutional pricing. Withdrawals are approved quickly, and traders can trade several markets using high leverage.  

Unique Features

Pros ✅Cons ❌
User-friendly interfaceLimited advanced features
FCA, CySEC, ASIC regulatedMultiple regulatory jurisdictions
Conservative leverage 1:30Lower leverage limits gains
Commission-free tradingSpreads compensate for no commission
Excellent mobile appProprietary platform learning curve
  Risen TradeLocker  

Pros and Cons

Loss ScenarioProfessional Trader TreatmentCasual Trader Treatment
Annual loss: R50,000Deductible against any other income (salary, rental, etc.). Can reduce taxable income immediately.Can only offset against other capital gains in the same year. Cannot offset against salary or other income.
Loss bigger than other incomeLoss can be carried forward to future years to offset future trading profits or other income.Loss can be carried forward but ONLY to offset future capital gains. Expires after specific period if not used.
Two consecutive years of lossesBoth years' losses deductible and carried forward indefinitely. SARS might start questioning if it's a real business though.Losses accumulate but only for capital gains offset purposes. SARS may challenge whether this is genuinely trading vs gambling.
Loss of R100k with salary of R400kReduces taxable income to R300k. Saves approximately R31,000 in tax (31% marginal rate). Immediate tax relief.No tax relief against the salary. Loss sits unused unless you have capital gains to offset. Zero immediate benefit.
Loss from bad trade + investment gains elsewhereTrading loss first offsets trading profits (if any), then can offset other income. Much more flexible.Trading loss only offsets capital gains from other investments. Cannot offset against non-CGT income.
Multiple years of losses then sudden profitAll carried-forward losses offset the profit immediately. You owe tax only on net profit after loss carryforward.Losses can offset the profit, but documentation must be pristine. SARS will scrutinize whether you're really casual if suddenly profitable.
Loss but you also earned trading commissionsNet loss calculation. If you made R20k in commissions but lost R50k trading, net loss is R30k, fully deductible.Net calculation applies. But loss still only offsets capital gains, not other income. Commissions might be treated as separate income.
Loss with no other income sourceLoss carries forward indefinitely to offset future profits. You owe no tax until profits exceed accumulated losses.Loss carries forward but for CGT purposes only. If you never have other capital gains, loss may eventually expire unused.
Documentation of loss (critical)Must document. SARS expects professional record-keeping. But generally accepted if business-like records exist.Must document thoroughly. SARS may challenge losses from casual traders more aggressively. Burden is on you to prove legitimacy.
Tax benefit of losing moneyReal tax relief. A R100k loss might save R31-36k in taxes depending on tax bracket. Significant benefit.Minimal tax relief unless you have other capital gains. Often provides zero immediate tax benefit.
 

Is Risen regulated in South Africa?

No, regulation is with Comoros and St Lucia and not the FSCA.  

Does Risen offer a bonus on deposits?

Yes, there is a 100% deposit bonus account.  

4. HeroFX

Overview

HeroFX offers South Africans more than just a traditional tiered account setup by including HeroFX, which is a funded account option. In addition, traders can also access 72 Forex pairs, 58 stocks, crypto, metals, indices, and energies.  

Unique Features

ComponentAmount
Gross Trading ProfitR250,000
Platform & Commission Fees-R8,500
Internet & Tech Costs-R3,200
Professional Development-R2,100
Office Space (Prorated)-R5,000
Total Deductible Expenses-R18,800
Net Taxable IncomeR231,200
Applicable Tax Rate31%
Income Tax OwedR71,672
PAYE (7.5%)R17,340
Total Tax LiabilityR89,012
  HeroFX  

Pros and Cons

CategoryThe Semi-Professional Trader
Trading Frequency25-30 trades per week on average. Regular activity but not frantic. There's a clear pattern and system in place.
Primary Income SourceTrading is significant but not the only income stream. You might have freelance work, a part-time job, or other business income alongside trading.
Business StatusOften registered as a formal business or sole proprietor. You've taken the step to legitimize it, not just a hobby account.
Time Commitment15-30 hours per week dedicated to trading. It's a serious pursuit, not something you do casually on weekends.
Trading InfrastructureDedicated trading setup with proper computer, multiple screens possibly. Maybe a dedicated office corner or room, though not necessarily a full commercial space.
DocumentationComprehensive records kept. You track trades, expenses, and have organized systems. Nothing sketchy, everything documented.
Trading StrategyDocumented approach. You can explain your methodology. Risk management rules. Not just "I trade whatever looks good."
Annual Profit (Example)R150,000 profit in a typical year. Significant amount but not life-changing. Before expenses.
Tax ClassificationProfessional trader status. Income tax applies, not capital gains. This is the key difference and what hurts financially.
Deductible ExpensesPlatform fees, commissions, internet, portion of office rent, computer depreciation, software subscriptions, professional fees. Potentially R15,000-R30,000 annually.
Taxable Income (After Expenses)R150,000 profit minus R20,000 expenses = R130,000 taxable trading income.
Marginal Tax Rate26% (assuming this is your only income and you're in that bracket). Could be higher if you have other income.
Income Tax OwedR33,800 (26% of R130,000) plus PAYE contributions of roughly R9,750 = approximately R43,550 total tax burden.
Effective Tax Rate29% of gross profit (R43,550 ÷ R150,000). Significantly higher than casual trader but offset by business expenses.
Loss TreatmentTrading losses are deductible against other income. This is valuable protection. If you have a bad year, losses offset other earnings.
SARS Risk LevelMedium. You're on their radar if deposits look suspicious, but you're also more likely to be compliant. If you declare properly, audit risk is low.
Audit LikelihoodLower if you file on time and documentation is clean. Higher if deposits seem inconsistent with declared income or records are messy.
Typical MistakesNot keeping receipts for expenses. Over-claiming deductions. Mixing personal and business expenses. Not updating records consistently. Claiming home office when it's not dedicated.
Record Keeping BurdenModerate. You need organized records but not as intensive as full-time professional. 30 minutes per week should be enough to stay current.
Professional Help Needed?Probably yes. A tax professional for initial setup and annual returns costs R3,000-R8,000 but saves money by ensuring deductions are legitimate and properly documented.
Key Advantage vs CasualCan deduct business expenses and losses. Legitimate business standing means clearer tax position. More defensible if SARS asks questions.
Key Disadvantage vs CasualIncome tax rates (26-31%) are much higher than capital gains (~12%). Professional classification costs you significantly more in taxes annually.
Comparison to Other TypesMore serious than casual traders. Less demanding than full-time professionals. Better tax position than professional with higher expenses. More legitimate than someone trying to hide trading income.
Bottom LineYou're in the sweet spot between legitimacy and flexibility. You pay income tax but can claim expenses. You're professional enough to avoid suspicion but not so full-time that it dominates your life. The tax hit is real but manageable if you've actually making meaningful profit.
 

Can positions stay open over the weekend on Hero10X?

Yes, weekend holds are allowed on Hero10X.  

Can South Africans deposit or withdraw using OZOW?

No, the only options available for deposits are crypto, debit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. You can only use crypto to withdraw funds.  

5. Eightcap

Overview

Eightcap is a popular, well-regulated broker that offers South Africans over 800 CFD markets and access to several platforms, including TradeLocker.  

Unique Features

AspectFull-Time Professional Trader
Trading Frequency20+ trades per week, systematic and disciplined approach, trades during market hours
Primary Income SourceTrading is your main and only source of income, you rely on it to pay bills and living expenses
Business RegistrationRegistered as a formal business (Sole Trader, CC, or (Pty) Ltd), has CIPC registration
Trading StrategyDocumented trading plan with clear rules, backtested strategies, written policies for entry/exit
Record KeepingComprehensive systems, daily/weekly records, organized filing, accounting software, professional documentation
Office SetupDedicated office space (home office with exclusive use or commercial space), professional setup
Tax TreatmentIncome tax (18% to 45% depending on earnings), PAYE applies, expenses deductible
Loss TreatmentLosses offset against any other income, can carry forward to future years
Deductible ExpensesPlatform fees, commissions, internet, phone, office rent, equipment, software subscriptions, professional advice, home office costs (prorated)
Professional QualificationsMay have formal training, trading certifications, or relevant education in finance/trading
Time CommitmentFull-time, 40+ hours per week, dedicated to trading and business management
Advertising/MarketingMay advertise trading services, offer signals, manage other people's accounts, or mentor traders
Annual Income RangeR200,000+, often R500,000+ depending on performance and capital
Risk with SARSMust declare all income, high audit risk if income not reported, needs proper documentation
SARS ClassificationProfessional trader (income tax treatment), no question about classification if properly documented
Typical Tax Cost (Example)R500,000 profit = ~R150,000 tax + R12,500 PAYE (~30% effective rate after expenses)
Audit LikelihoodMedium to High if income not reported, Low if properly documented and declared
Professional Accountant Needed?Highly recommended, worth the cost given income levels and tax complexity
 

Pros and Cons

Red FlagRisk LevelWhy It Matters
Deposits from offshore brokers with no declared incomeVery HighClear evidence of undeclared income that contradicts your tax return
Regular deposits that far exceed your declared salaryVery HighBank deposits don't match income you reported – SARS asks where the money came from
Foreign assets not disclosed (offshore account)Very HighSARS requires disclosure of all foreign assets and accounts – failure to disclose is serious
Zero deductions claimed despite obviously running a businessHighSuspicious – most traders have legitimate costs; claiming none looks like you're hiding something
Missing documentation or incomplete recordsHighWhen SARS asks for records, you can't provide them – makes your entire claim look unreliable
No business registration or tax number despite trading regularlyHighProfessional traders typically register formally – lack of registration suggests trying to hide activity
Inconsistent trading activity year to yearMediumHard to explain – are you professional or casual? Inconsistency raises questions about legitimacy
Tax return filed late or inconsistentlyMediumShows lack of tax compliance history; patterns of late filing signal increased audit risk
Claimed losses every single yearMediumAt some point SARS questions whether this is a real business or just hobby losses
Sudden dramatic change in income patternMediumMakes auditors curious about legitimacy – where did this sudden income come from?
Large round-number expenses (suspiciously neat)MediumSuggests guessing or making numbers up rather than actual documented expenses
No bank statements to support claimed incomeMediumYou claim income but can't show where it came from – SARS won't accept claims without paper trail
Switching between professional and casual classificationMediumYou claim professional status one year, casual the next – SARS wants consistency
 

Can Eightcap traders use TradingView for Forex trading?

Yes, TradingView access is part of the platform range for Forex trading.  

Does Eightcap offer more than USD as an account currency?

Yes, account currency options also include GBP, AUD, EUR, and CAD.  

6. ClarityFX

Overview

ClarityFX is a popular broker with direct market access, crypto funding, and unrestricted account access at any hour. South African traders get a simple entry point through live and demo accounts, as well as a product range that extends beyond Forex into crypto, indices, and commodities.  

Unique Features

TaskWhenFrequency
Set up separate trading account (if not already done)Before you start tradingOne-time
Create spreadsheet for tracking tradesBefore first tradeOne-time
Set up expense tracking systemDay 1 of tradingOne-time
Download broker statements (all)End of every monthMonthly
Archive broker statements safelyAfter downloadingMonthly
Save all trade confirmationsAfter each tradeOngoing
Record business expenses with receiptsAs they occurOngoing
Keep bank statements (trading account)Throughout the yearMonthly
  ClarityFX TradeLocker  

Pros and Cons

ScenarioOriginal Tax OwedInterest (3 years)Penalty (75%)Total Cost
Didn't report R50,000 profitR9,000R2,700R6,750R18,450
Didn't report R150,000 profitR30,000R9,000R22,500R61,500
Didn't report R300,000 profitR75,000R22,500R56,250R153,750
Didn't report R500,000 profitR150,000R45,000R112,500R307,500
 

Is ClarifyFX an STP/ECN broker?

Yes, the broker has an ECN setup with direct market access and no dealer interference.  

Can ClarityFX traders use Solana for deposits?

Yes, Solana is among the supported crypto funding methods.  

7. Crucial Markets

Overview

Crucial Markets offers forex and CFD trading through TradeLocker, and traders can also explore copy trading and PAMM. South Africans can choose between USD, AUD, EUR, JPY, and BTC as the account base currency.  

Unique Features

Profit AmountHonest Report (Income Tax)Honest Report (CGT)If Caught (3 years)Extra Cost
R25,000R4,500R1,550R9,225+R4,725
R50,000R9,000R3,100R18,450+R9,450
R75,000R15,750R5,475R27,675+R11,925
R100,000R26,000R9,000R36,900+R10,900
R150,000R30,000R11,000R61,500+R31,500
R200,000R52,000R18,000R82,000+R30,000
R250,000R62,500R21,600R102,500+R40,000
R300,000R75,000R25,000R153,750+R78,750
R400,000R104,000R36,000R205,000+R101,000
R500,000R150,000R50,000R307,500+R157,500
R750,000R247,500R85,000R461,250+R213,750
R1,000,000R350,000R120,000R615,000+R265,000
  Crucial Markets TradeLocker  

Pros and Cons

Broker TypeTax Status in SAWithholding TaxReporting Required
Local (FSCA Regulated)Fully taxable as trading income or capital gainsMay apply to withdrawals or profitsOn annual tax return; broker may issue IRP5
Offshore (US-Regulated)Fully taxable in SA despite offshore locationUsually NOT withheld at sourceYou must declare on your own tax return
Offshore (EU-Regulated)Fully taxable in SA despite offshore locationUsually NOT withheld at sourceYou must declare on your own tax return
Offshore (Cyprus-Regulated)Fully taxable in SA as foreign incomeUsually NOT withheld; broker handles own taxYou must declare; may need foreign income forms
Crypto ExchangeStill fully taxable as trading/investment incomeNone (unregulated platforms typically don't withhold)You MUST declare; no broker documentation provided
Unregulated/UnlicensedStill taxable despite being unregulatedNone; unregulated brokers don't withholdYou MUST self-report; high audit risk
Demo/Practice AccountNOT taxable (no real money/profit)N/ANo reporting needed
Copy Trading/Signal ServiceProfits still taxable; may include fees as expensesDepends on platform; usually not withheldYou declare profits; keep service fee receipts
Managed Account/FundTaxable as investment income or capital gainsMay withhold if it's a formal fund structureFund should provide statements; you declare
 

Can Crucial Markets be used for PAMM investing?

Yes, PAMM access is available, with manager and investor participation on the broker’s system.  

Does Crucial Markets accept debit card deposits?

Yes, debit card funding is available.  

8. LivvFX

Overview

LivvFX is an ideal option for South Africans who prefer crypto-only funding and withdrawals. The broker also offers daily forex and gold signals, and a VIP trading community.  

Unique Features

Pros ✅Cons ❌
10+ commodities availableSpreads wider on minor commodities
Zero-commission modelLimited education on commodities
MT4, MT5, and proprietary platformsCustomer support sometimes slow
Local South African presenceHigher minimum deposit for some accounts
Competitive spreads on majorsNo ZAR account option
  LIVVFX  

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅Cons ❌
28+ global and local commoditiesNo ZAR account support
No minimum deposit requirementConversion fees on non-USD accounts
1:500 leverage on goldFSCA backing limited scope
xStation 5 platform excellentLearning curve for new traders
FSCA regulatedLimited phone support
 

Can LivvFX traders place orders directly from the chart?

Yes, on-chart order entry is part of the trading setup.  

Can LivvFX traders access markets beyond Forex?

Yes, market access extends to commodities, indices, crypto, metals, and stocks.  

9. Elyon Markets

Overview

Elyon Markets

gives South African traders a choice between three account types based on their trading experience and volume, including Standard, VIP, and Elite.  

Unique Features

Pros ✅Cons ❌
ZAR-denominated accounts availableLeverage varies by account type
Local payment methods supportedComplex regulatory structure
Tight spreads on major commoditiesWithdrawal processing times vary
Fast execution speedsLimited commodity selection vs competitors
Choice of commission or spread-based tradingPeak hours execution slower
  Elyon Markets  

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅Cons ❌
35+ commodity CFDs availableNo ZAR-denominated accounts
Futures and options trading supportedHigher fees on some instruments
L2 Dealer direct market dataMinimum deposit requirements high
Multiple platforms availableComplex platform interface
FSCA regulated in South AfricaCustomer support limited hours
 

Can South Africans register a ZAR account with Elyon Markets?

No, USD is the only base currency supported.  

How can South Africans deposit and withdraw with Elyon Markets?

Elyon Markets only supports crypto for deposits and withdrawals.  

TradeLocker platform features and benefits for South Africans

Pros ✅Cons ❌
ZAR supported currencyLeverage capped at 1:20 for retail
Simple user-friendly interfaceLimited commodity selection
Guaranteed Stop Orders availableProprietary platform only
FSCA regulatedSpreads wider than competitors
Low minimum deposit $100Limited advanced tools
 

Conclusion

South African traders who look for ways to boost their trading experience will appreciate what TradeLocker offers through connected brokers. However, there is a lot to consider, especially because not two brokers offer the same. Choosing between these options forces traders to evaluate each broker’s regulation (especially FSCA), account options, base currency options, funding/withdrawal options, processing, additional protections, and fees. Traders must also test each broker’s execution in live markets using a demo account, test customer support, and consider the currency conversion fees on ZAR deposits and withdrawals.

 

You might also like:

Best IRA Forex BrokersBest Forex Brokers in South AfricaBest forex brokers with a R20 minimum deposit

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Is TradeLocker available in South Africa?

Yes, TradeLocker is available through brokers that accept South African clients.  

How can I open an account with a TradeLocker broker?

You can register an account using the online application form on the broker’s official website.  

What deposit methods do TradeLocker brokers accept in South Africa?

Common methods include bank transfer, card payments, and local payment options, where available.  

Are TradeLocker brokers safe to use?

Yes, they are, but only if they are well-regulated, especially by the FSCA in South Africa.  

Do TradeLocker brokers charge commission?

Yes, some brokers charge commission depending on the account type, while others include costs within the spread.  

Are TradeLocker brokers suitable for beginners?

Yes, the platform layout and tools support new traders, and several brokers offer educational materials.  

Do TradeLocker brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes, demo accounts are available from most brokers.  

What assets are available on TradeLocker brokers?

The exact assets will depend on the broker, but most brokers offer forex pairs, indices, commodities, and crypto.  

What leverage do TradeLocker brokers provide?

Leverage levels vary by broker, account type, and market. Some brokers offer leverage up to 1:2000, while others cap leverage at 1:100.  

How can I compare TradeLocker brokers in South Africa?

You should compare the regulation, spreads, execution speeds, funding, and support quality.    

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