South African traders continue to move toward platforms that support TradeLocker, driven by tighter execution standards and more control over orders. While there are only a few brokers that support this platform, South Africans must compare the options to find a suitable broker.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: How do regulations affect TradeLocker brokers in South Africa?

9 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa that use TradeLocker

TradeLocker platform features and benefits for South Africans

Final thoughts on TradeLocker brokers for South African traders

Common questions about TradeLocker brokers in South Africa

9 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa that use TradeLocker

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Extreme leverage up to 1:3000 Very high risk of account wipeout $1 minimum for cent accounts Position sizes extremely small Extensive educational content Content overwhelms beginners Swap-free Islamic accounts Limited account customization Regular bonuses and promotions Bonus terms restrictive

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

How do regulations affect TradeLocker brokers in South Africa?

Regulation influences how TradeLocker operates in South Africa through the firms that connect the platform to forex and CFD trading, with licensing and compliance forming the foundation of access. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) oversees market conduct, and any firm that offers OTC derivatives must hold the correct authorisation before it can provide trading services linked to TradeLocker. Platform providers outline this requirement clearly in their documentation, noting that partners must meet regional licensing standards and establish identity verification and anti-money laundering controls prior to offering access. This regulatory framework has a direct impact on the onboarding process and ongoing account management. Identity verification, proof of residence, and in some cases source-of-funds checks form part of account setup, reflecting obligations tied to financial crime prevention and client protection. TradeLocker’s own policies confirm adherence to applicable data protection standards, including updates to its Privacy Notice in May 2025, which address how personal and financial data is processed across connected systems.

9 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa that use TradeLocker

☑️Pips Markets - Offshore broker with high leverage, simple account types. ☑️GatesFX - Margin trading broker with flexible leverage. ☑️Risen - Emerging broker with straightforward forex conditions. ☑️HeroFX - Crypto-based broker with anonymous accounts. ☑️Eightcap - Well-regulated global broker with tight spreads. ☑️ClarityFX - Offshore multi-asset broker with fast execution. ☑️Crucial Markets - Offshore CFD broker with high leverage. ☑️LivvFX - Digital-first broker with forex and crypto access. ☑️Elyon Markets - High-leverage CFD broker with competitive trading conditions.

1. PipsMarkets

Overview

Pips Markets offers South African traders variable-spread and swap-free pricing options, card and crypto funding, and Apple/Google Pay availability.

Unique Features

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Low spreads on major pairs Wider spreads on minor pairs ASIC and CySEC regulated Regulatory complexity MT4 and MT5 support No proprietary platform Expert advisors and automation Complex for beginners Fast order execution Occasional requotes during volatility

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ FSCA, CySEC, FCA regulated Multiple regulatory jurisdictions MT4, MT5, and AvaOptions Learning curve for multiple platforms Fixed spreads available Fixed spreads higher than variable Copy trading integrated Copy trading adds fees Negative balance protection Limited to certain account types

Is Pips Markets available to traders in South Africa?

Yes, access is available online, with account registration and platform use open without location-based restrictions.

Does Pips Markets provide local customer support in South Africa?

No, support is available through online channels, including email.

2. GatesFX

Overview

GatesFX is an FSCA-regulated broker that offers high leverage up to 1:1000, a three-account structure, and zero broker-side fees on deposits and withdrawals.

Unique Features

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Ultra-fast execution speeds High-speed execution comes at a cost Floating leverage up to 1:500 Leverage decreases with larger positions CySEC and FSCA regulated Limited regulatory coverage MT4 and MT5 support No advanced charting tools Responsive support team Limited support hours in some regions

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ High trust score 97/99 High standards difficult to maintain Very tight spreads on gold Tight spreads require Pro accounts Flexible leverage up to 1:500 Leverage management required MT4 and MT5 support Limited platform options Excellent customer service Response times slow during peak hours

Is GatesFX suitable for traders who start with a small deposit?

Yes, account access begins from $10.

Can GatesFX traders use MetaTrader 5?

Yes, MetaTrader 5 is available in addition to TradeLocker.

3. Risen

Overview

stands out to South African traders due to its flexible account types, which range from zero-commission to institutional pricing. Withdrawals are approved quickly, and traders can trade several markets using high leverage.

Unique Features

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ User-friendly interface Limited advanced features FCA, CySEC, ASIC regulated Multiple regulatory jurisdictions Conservative leverage 1:30 Lower leverage limits gains Commission-free trading Spreads compensate for no commission Excellent mobile app Proprietary platform learning curve

Pros and Cons

Loss Scenario Professional Trader Treatment Casual Trader Treatment Annual loss: R50,000 Deductible against any other income (salary, rental, etc.). Can reduce taxable income immediately. Can only offset against other capital gains in the same year. Cannot offset against salary or other income. Loss bigger than other income Loss can be carried forward to future years to offset future trading profits or other income. Loss can be carried forward but ONLY to offset future capital gains. Expires after specific period if not used. Two consecutive years of losses Both years' losses deductible and carried forward indefinitely. SARS might start questioning if it's a real business though. Losses accumulate but only for capital gains offset purposes. SARS may challenge whether this is genuinely trading vs gambling. Loss of R100k with salary of R400k Reduces taxable income to R300k. Saves approximately R31,000 in tax (31% marginal rate). Immediate tax relief. No tax relief against the salary. Loss sits unused unless you have capital gains to offset. Zero immediate benefit. Loss from bad trade + investment gains elsewhere Trading loss first offsets trading profits (if any), then can offset other income. Much more flexible. Trading loss only offsets capital gains from other investments. Cannot offset against non-CGT income. Multiple years of losses then sudden profit All carried-forward losses offset the profit immediately. You owe tax only on net profit after loss carryforward. Losses can offset the profit, but documentation must be pristine. SARS will scrutinize whether you're really casual if suddenly profitable. Loss but you also earned trading commissions Net loss calculation. If you made R20k in commissions but lost R50k trading, net loss is R30k, fully deductible. Net calculation applies. But loss still only offsets capital gains, not other income. Commissions might be treated as separate income. Loss with no other income source Loss carries forward indefinitely to offset future profits. You owe no tax until profits exceed accumulated losses. Loss carries forward but for CGT purposes only. If you never have other capital gains, loss may eventually expire unused. Documentation of loss (critical) Must document. SARS expects professional record-keeping. But generally accepted if business-like records exist. Must document thoroughly. SARS may challenge losses from casual traders more aggressively. Burden is on you to prove legitimacy. Tax benefit of losing money Real tax relief. A R100k loss might save R31-36k in taxes depending on tax bracket. Significant benefit. Minimal tax relief unless you have other capital gains. Often provides zero immediate tax benefit.

Is Risen regulated in South Africa?

No, regulation is with Comoros and St Lucia and not the FSCA.

Does Risen offer a bonus on deposits?

Yes, there is a 100% deposit bonus account.

4. HeroFX

Overview

HeroFX offers South Africans more than just a traditional tiered account setup by including HeroFX, which is a funded account option. In addition, traders can also access 72 Forex pairs, 58 stocks, crypto, metals, indices, and energies.

Unique Features

Component Amount Gross Trading Profit R250,000 Platform & Commission Fees -R8,500 Internet & Tech Costs -R3,200 Professional Development -R2,100 Office Space (Prorated) -R5,000 Total Deductible Expenses -R18,800 Net Taxable Income R231,200 Applicable Tax Rate 31% Income Tax Owed R71,672 PAYE (7.5%) R17,340 Total Tax Liability R89,012

Pros and Cons

Category The Semi-Professional Trader Trading Frequency 25-30 trades per week on average. Regular activity but not frantic. There's a clear pattern and system in place. Primary Income Source Trading is significant but not the only income stream. You might have freelance work, a part-time job, or other business income alongside trading. Business Status Often registered as a formal business or sole proprietor. You've taken the step to legitimize it, not just a hobby account. Time Commitment 15-30 hours per week dedicated to trading. It's a serious pursuit, not something you do casually on weekends. Trading Infrastructure Dedicated trading setup with proper computer, multiple screens possibly. Maybe a dedicated office corner or room, though not necessarily a full commercial space. Documentation Comprehensive records kept. You track trades, expenses, and have organized systems. Nothing sketchy, everything documented. Trading Strategy Documented approach. You can explain your methodology. Risk management rules. Not just "I trade whatever looks good." Annual Profit (Example) R150,000 profit in a typical year. Significant amount but not life-changing. Before expenses. Tax Classification Professional trader status. Income tax applies, not capital gains. This is the key difference and what hurts financially. Deductible Expenses Platform fees, commissions, internet, portion of office rent, computer depreciation, software subscriptions, professional fees. Potentially R15,000-R30,000 annually. Taxable Income (After Expenses) R150,000 profit minus R20,000 expenses = R130,000 taxable trading income. Marginal Tax Rate 26% (assuming this is your only income and you're in that bracket). Could be higher if you have other income. Income Tax Owed R33,800 (26% of R130,000) plus PAYE contributions of roughly R9,750 = approximately R43,550 total tax burden. Effective Tax Rate 29% of gross profit (R43,550 ÷ R150,000). Significantly higher than casual trader but offset by business expenses. Loss Treatment Trading losses are deductible against other income. This is valuable protection. If you have a bad year, losses offset other earnings. SARS Risk Level Medium. You're on their radar if deposits look suspicious, but you're also more likely to be compliant. If you declare properly, audit risk is low. Audit Likelihood Lower if you file on time and documentation is clean. Higher if deposits seem inconsistent with declared income or records are messy. Typical Mistakes Not keeping receipts for expenses. Over-claiming deductions. Mixing personal and business expenses. Not updating records consistently. Claiming home office when it's not dedicated. Record Keeping Burden Moderate. You need organized records but not as intensive as full-time professional. 30 minutes per week should be enough to stay current. Professional Help Needed? Probably yes. A tax professional for initial setup and annual returns costs R3,000-R8,000 but saves money by ensuring deductions are legitimate and properly documented. Key Advantage vs Casual Can deduct business expenses and losses. Legitimate business standing means clearer tax position. More defensible if SARS asks questions. Key Disadvantage vs Casual Income tax rates (26-31%) are much higher than capital gains (~12%). Professional classification costs you significantly more in taxes annually. Comparison to Other Types More serious than casual traders. Less demanding than full-time professionals. Better tax position than professional with higher expenses. More legitimate than someone trying to hide trading income. Bottom Line You're in the sweet spot between legitimacy and flexibility. You pay income tax but can claim expenses. You're professional enough to avoid suspicion but not so full-time that it dominates your life. The tax hit is real but manageable if you've actually making meaningful profit.

Can positions stay open over the weekend on Hero10X?

Yes, weekend holds are allowed on Hero10X.

Can South Africans deposit or withdraw using OZOW?

No, the only options available for deposits are crypto, debit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. You can only use crypto to withdraw funds.

5. Eightcap

Overview

Eightcap is a popular, well-regulated broker that offers South Africans over 800 CFD markets and access to several platforms, including TradeLocker.

Unique Features

Aspect Full-Time Professional Trader Trading Frequency 20+ trades per week, systematic and disciplined approach, trades during market hours Primary Income Source Trading is your main and only source of income, you rely on it to pay bills and living expenses Business Registration Registered as a formal business (Sole Trader, CC, or (Pty) Ltd), has CIPC registration Trading Strategy Documented trading plan with clear rules, backtested strategies, written policies for entry/exit Record Keeping Comprehensive systems, daily/weekly records, organized filing, accounting software, professional documentation Office Setup Dedicated office space (home office with exclusive use or commercial space), professional setup Tax Treatment Income tax (18% to 45% depending on earnings), PAYE applies, expenses deductible Loss Treatment Losses offset against any other income, can carry forward to future years Deductible Expenses Platform fees, commissions, internet, phone, office rent, equipment, software subscriptions, professional advice, home office costs (prorated) Professional Qualifications May have formal training, trading certifications, or relevant education in finance/trading Time Commitment Full-time, 40+ hours per week, dedicated to trading and business management Advertising/Marketing May advertise trading services, offer signals, manage other people's accounts, or mentor traders Annual Income Range R200,000+, often R500,000+ depending on performance and capital Risk with SARS Must declare all income, high audit risk if income not reported, needs proper documentation SARS Classification Professional trader (income tax treatment), no question about classification if properly documented Typical Tax Cost (Example) R500,000 profit = ~R150,000 tax + R12,500 PAYE (~30% effective rate after expenses) Audit Likelihood Medium to High if income not reported, Low if properly documented and declared Professional Accountant Needed? Highly recommended, worth the cost given income levels and tax complexity

Pros and Cons

Red Flag Risk Level Why It Matters Deposits from offshore brokers with no declared income Very High Clear evidence of undeclared income that contradicts your tax return Regular deposits that far exceed your declared salary Very High Bank deposits don't match income you reported – SARS asks where the money came from Foreign assets not disclosed (offshore account) Very High SARS requires disclosure of all foreign assets and accounts – failure to disclose is serious Zero deductions claimed despite obviously running a business High Suspicious – most traders have legitimate costs; claiming none looks like you're hiding something Missing documentation or incomplete records High When SARS asks for records, you can't provide them – makes your entire claim look unreliable No business registration or tax number despite trading regularly High Professional traders typically register formally – lack of registration suggests trying to hide activity Inconsistent trading activity year to year Medium Hard to explain – are you professional or casual? Inconsistency raises questions about legitimacy Tax return filed late or inconsistently Medium Shows lack of tax compliance history; patterns of late filing signal increased audit risk Claimed losses every single year Medium At some point SARS questions whether this is a real business or just hobby losses Sudden dramatic change in income pattern Medium Makes auditors curious about legitimacy – where did this sudden income come from? Large round-number expenses (suspiciously neat) Medium Suggests guessing or making numbers up rather than actual documented expenses No bank statements to support claimed income Medium You claim income but can't show where it came from – SARS won't accept claims without paper trail Switching between professional and casual classification Medium You claim professional status one year, casual the next – SARS wants consistency

Can Eightcap traders use TradingView for Forex trading?

Yes, TradingView access is part of the platform range for Forex trading.

Does Eightcap offer more than USD as an account currency?

Yes, account currency options also include GBP, AUD, EUR, and CAD.

6. ClarityFX

Overview

ClarityFX is a popular broker with direct market access, crypto funding, and unrestricted account access at any hour. South African traders get a simple entry point through live and demo accounts, as well as a product range that extends beyond Forex into crypto, indices, and commodities.

Unique Features

Task When Frequency Set up separate trading account (if not already done) Before you start trading One-time Create spreadsheet for tracking trades Before first trade One-time Set up expense tracking system Day 1 of trading One-time Download broker statements (all) End of every month Monthly Archive broker statements safely After downloading Monthly Save all trade confirmations After each trade Ongoing Record business expenses with receipts As they occur Ongoing Keep bank statements (trading account) Throughout the year Monthly

Pros and Cons

Scenario Original Tax Owed Interest (3 years) Penalty (75%) Total Cost Didn't report R50,000 profit R9,000 R2,700 R6,750 R18,450 Didn't report R150,000 profit R30,000 R9,000 R22,500 R61,500 Didn't report R300,000 profit R75,000 R22,500 R56,250 R153,750 Didn't report R500,000 profit R150,000 R45,000 R112,500 R307,500

Is ClarifyFX an STP/ECN broker?

Yes, the broker has an ECN setup with direct market access and no dealer interference.

Can ClarityFX traders use Solana for deposits?

Yes, Solana is among the supported crypto funding methods.

7. Crucial Markets

Overview

Crucial Markets offers forex and CFD trading through TradeLocker, and traders can also explore copy trading and PAMM. South Africans can choose between USD, AUD, EUR, JPY, and BTC as the account base currency.

Unique Features

Profit Amount Honest Report (Income Tax) Honest Report (CGT) If Caught (3 years) Extra Cost R25,000 R4,500 R1,550 R9,225 +R4,725 R50,000 R9,000 R3,100 R18,450 +R9,450 R75,000 R15,750 R5,475 R27,675 +R11,925 R100,000 R26,000 R9,000 R36,900 +R10,900 R150,000 R30,000 R11,000 R61,500 +R31,500 R200,000 R52,000 R18,000 R82,000 +R30,000 R250,000 R62,500 R21,600 R102,500 +R40,000 R300,000 R75,000 R25,000 R153,750 +R78,750 R400,000 R104,000 R36,000 R205,000 +R101,000 R500,000 R150,000 R50,000 R307,500 +R157,500 R750,000 R247,500 R85,000 R461,250 +R213,750 R1,000,000 R350,000 R120,000 R615,000 +R265,000

Pros and Cons

Broker Type Tax Status in SA Withholding Tax Reporting Required Local (FSCA Regulated) Fully taxable as trading income or capital gains May apply to withdrawals or profits On annual tax return; broker may issue IRP5 Offshore (US-Regulated) Fully taxable in SA despite offshore location Usually NOT withheld at source You must declare on your own tax return Offshore (EU-Regulated) Fully taxable in SA despite offshore location Usually NOT withheld at source You must declare on your own tax return Offshore (Cyprus-Regulated) Fully taxable in SA as foreign income Usually NOT withheld; broker handles own tax You must declare; may need foreign income forms Crypto Exchange Still fully taxable as trading/investment income None (unregulated platforms typically don't withhold) You MUST declare; no broker documentation provided Unregulated/Unlicensed Still taxable despite being unregulated None; unregulated brokers don't withhold You MUST self-report; high audit risk Demo/Practice Account NOT taxable (no real money/profit) N/A No reporting needed Copy Trading/Signal Service Profits still taxable; may include fees as expenses Depends on platform; usually not withheld You declare profits; keep service fee receipts Managed Account/Fund Taxable as investment income or capital gains May withhold if it's a formal fund structure Fund should provide statements; you declare

Can Crucial Markets be used for PAMM investing?

Yes, PAMM access is available, with manager and investor participation on the broker’s system.

Does Crucial Markets accept debit card deposits?

Yes, debit card funding is available.

8. LivvFX

Overview

LivvFX is an ideal option for South Africans who prefer crypto-only funding and withdrawals. The broker also offers daily forex and gold signals, and a VIP trading community.

Unique Features

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 10+ commodities available Spreads wider on minor commodities Zero-commission model Limited education on commodities MT4, MT5, and proprietary platforms Customer support sometimes slow Local South African presence Higher minimum deposit for some accounts Competitive spreads on majors No ZAR account option

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 28+ global and local commodities No ZAR account support No minimum deposit requirement Conversion fees on non-USD accounts 1:500 leverage on gold FSCA backing limited scope xStation 5 platform excellent Learning curve for new traders FSCA regulated Limited phone support

Can LivvFX traders place orders directly from the chart?

Yes, on-chart order entry is part of the trading setup.

Can LivvFX traders access markets beyond Forex?

Yes, market access extends to commodities, indices, crypto, metals, and stocks.

9. Elyon Markets

Overview

gives South African traders a choice between three account types based on their trading experience and volume, including Standard, VIP, and Elite.

Unique Features

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ ZAR-denominated accounts available Leverage varies by account type Local payment methods supported Complex regulatory structure Tight spreads on major commodities Withdrawal processing times vary Fast execution speeds Limited commodity selection vs competitors Choice of commission or spread-based trading Peak hours execution slower

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 35+ commodity CFDs available No ZAR-denominated accounts Futures and options trading supported Higher fees on some instruments L2 Dealer direct market data Minimum deposit requirements high Multiple platforms available Complex platform interface FSCA regulated in South Africa Customer support limited hours

Can South Africans register a ZAR account with Elyon Markets?

No, USD is the only base currency supported.

How can South Africans deposit and withdraw with Elyon Markets?

Elyon Markets only supports crypto for deposits and withdrawals.

TradeLocker platform features and benefits for South Africans

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ ZAR supported currency Leverage capped at 1:20 for retail Simple user-friendly interface Limited commodity selection Guaranteed Stop Orders available Proprietary platform only FSCA regulated Spreads wider than competitors Low minimum deposit $100 Limited advanced tools

Conclusion South African traders who look for ways to boost their trading experience will appreciate what TradeLocker offers through connected brokers. However, there is a lot to consider, especially because not two brokers offer the same. Choosing between these options forces traders to evaluate each broker’s regulation (especially FSCA), account options, base currency options, funding/withdrawal options, processing, additional protections, and fees. Traders must also test each broker’s execution in live markets using a demo account, test customer support, and consider the currency conversion fees on ZAR deposits and withdrawals.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is TradeLocker available in South Africa?

Yes, TradeLocker is available through brokers that accept South African clients.

How can I open an account with a TradeLocker broker?

You can register an account using the online application form on the broker’s official website.

What deposit methods do TradeLocker brokers accept in South Africa?

Common methods include bank transfer, card payments, and local payment options, where available.

Are TradeLocker brokers safe to use?

Yes, they are, but only if they are well-regulated, especially by the FSCA in South Africa.

Do TradeLocker brokers charge commission?

Yes, some brokers charge commission depending on the account type, while others include costs within the spread.

Are TradeLocker brokers suitable for beginners?

Yes, the platform layout and tools support new traders, and several brokers offer educational materials.

Do TradeLocker brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes, demo accounts are available from most brokers.

What assets are available on TradeLocker brokers?

The exact assets will depend on the broker, but most brokers offer forex pairs, indices, commodities, and crypto.

What leverage do TradeLocker brokers provide?

Leverage levels vary by broker, account type, and market. Some brokers offer leverage up to 1:2000, while others cap leverage at 1:100.

How can I compare TradeLocker brokers in South Africa?

You should compare the regulation, spreads, execution speeds, funding, and support quality.