With forex trading gaining popularity around the world, especially in African countries such as Tunisia, forex traders may still be doubtful about who the best brokers to trade in this market would be. Tunisia traders looking for a broker that offers competitive trading conditions, along with comprehensive trading solutions and service,s can use the list below as a starting point. Here’s a run-down on what we cover:

Online Forex trading in Tunisia

Forex trading in Tunisia

Tunisia Forex market

Trusted Forex Brokers in Tunisia

Best Forex platforms for beginners in Tunisia

What are the legal and regulatory considerations for forex trading in Tunisia?

Forex trading in Tunisia is subject to regulatory oversight by the Central Bank of Tunisia (Banque Centrale de Tunisie), which plays a significant role in managing the country’s financial system and foreign exchange policies. While retail forex trading is not explicitly banned, it operates in a somewhat gray legal area, as the local regulatory framework does not currently provide clear guidelines or licensing for foreign forex brokers. As a result, many Tunisian traders access the forex market through international brokers that accept clients from Tunisia.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

6 Best Forex Brokers in Tunisia

☑️ XM - Low deposit, beginner-friendly, MT4/MT5. ☑️ AvaTrade - Fixed spreads, easy to use. ☑️ Exness - High leverage, fast withdrawals. ☑️ FXTM - Flexible accounts, local support. ☑️ Pepperstone - Pro tools, low spreads. ☑️ IC Markets - Raw spreads, fast execution.

1. XM

XM was founded in 2009 in Cyprus and is authorised and regulated by CySEC, IFSC, FCA, ASIC, and the Dubai DFSA. The broker offers many secure payment methods and MT4 and MT5 trading platforms for trading Forex, stocks, CFDs, commodities, equity indices, precious metals, energies, and shares.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, IFSC), FCA, ASIC and DFSA 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 📉 Average Spread From 1.0 pips 💰 Commissions From $3.5 per lot per trade 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $5 on withdrawals ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 1:20 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Allows scalping and hedging No managed accounts Minimum deposit from $55. No US clients

Our Findings

XM is one of the most accessible and reliable forex brokers for Tunisian traders. It offers a low minimum deposit of just $5, making it ideal for beginners. The platform supports both MT4 and MT5, and provides Islamic (swap-free) account options. XM is regulated by multiple top-tier authorities (like CySEC and ASIC), ensuring a secure trading environment.

Is XM available for traders in Tunisia?

Yes, XM accepts clients from Tunisia and provides full access to its trading platforms, including MT4 and MT5.

Does XM offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts in Tunisia?

Yes, XM offers Islamic accounts that are swap-free and compliant with Sharia law.

2. AvaTrade

AvaTrade is an Irish forex broker company founded in 2006 and based in Dublin with sales centres in several countries. AvaTrade is regulated by financial watchdog authorities in Europe, the British Virgin Islands, Australia, Japan, and South Africa. The company’s AvaTradeGO app has a user-friendly interface and innovative tools.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation Central Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 📉 Average Spread From 0.6 pips 💰 Commissions From Zero 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:400 🎁 Bonuses Occasionally 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Great educational tools Inactivity fee Multiple payment options Limited research tools No withdrawal fee Offers only CFDs, forex, and cryptos

Our Findings

AvaTrade is a solid choice for Tunisian traders looking for a reliable and well-regulated broker. It offers fixed spreads, a user-friendly platform, and supports both MT4 and MT5. AvaTrade is regulated by several international authorities to ensure a secure trading environment.

Can Tunisian traders open an account with AvaTrade?

Yes, AvaTrade accepts clients from Tunisia. Traders can register online and access global markets through platforms like MT4, MT5, and AvaTradeGO.

Does AvaTrade offer Islamic accounts in Tunisia?

Yes, AvaTrade provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts for Tunisian traders upon request, making it suitable for those who follow Sharia-compliant trading.

3. Exness

Exness was founded in 2008 and is registered and authorised in Seychelles by the FSA, in Cyprus by CySEC, and by the FCA in the United Kingdom. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 and a WebTerminal as trading platforms, with more than 130 currency pairs, metals, cryptocurrencies, energies, and Indices as trading instruments.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, SFSA FCA, FSA(JP) 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From $10- $30 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Deposit fee in some regions ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 1:30 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 10$ minimum deposit Deposit fee charged in certain regions

Our Findings

Exness is a popular choice among Tunisian traders due to its ultra-low spreads, high leverage, and fast withdrawals. The broker supports both MT4 and MT5, offering a smooth trading experience for beginners and professionals alike.

Is Exness available for traders in Tunisia?

Yes, Exness accepts traders from Tunisia and offers access to global forex markets through MT4, MT5, and a user-friendly client portal.

Does Exness offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts in Tunisia?

Yes, Exness provides Islamic accounts for Tunisian traders, allowing swap-free trading in compliance with Sharia law.

4. FXTM

FXTM is a Cypriot forex broker company established in 2011 and based in Limassol, with offices worldwide and regulations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. FXTM offers excellent services and products, segregated accounts at top-tier banks, secure deposits and withdrawals, competitive leverage, tight spreads, and the ability to trade more than 250 instruments.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, FCA, FSCA 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From None 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Not charged 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:30 for EU and UK, 1:1000 under other entities 🎁 Bonuses Only for international brand. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Digital and fast account opening High stock CFD fees Great educational tools provided Inactivity and withdrawal fees charged No deposit fees charged Limited product portfolio

Our Findings

FXTM (ForexTime) is a well-regarded broker among Tunisian traders, known for its local support, low minimum deposits, and flexible account types. It offers access to both MT4 and MT5 platforms, along with features like copy trading for those who prefer a hands-off approach.

Can Tunisian traders open an account with FXTM?

Yes, FXTM accepts traders from Tunisia and offers access to forex and CFDs through MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Does FXTM provide Islamic (swap-free) accounts in Tunisia?

Yes, FXTM offers Islamic accounts to Tunisian traders, allowing swap-free trading in line with Sharia law.

5. Pepperstone

Pepperstone is a popular Australian forex broker company regulated in both Australia and the UK, with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and Thailand too. Pepperstone was established in 2010 in Melbourne and offers low forex fees, easy deposits and withdrawals, and advanced trading platforms.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation FCA and ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 📉 Average Spread From 0 pips 💰 Commissions From 7 units of the base currency per lot of the FX pair 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $20 for clients outside the EU and Australia ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast and fully digital account opening High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Free deposit and withdrawal No investor protection for non-EU clients Low forex and equity index CFD fees Only forex, CFDs, and crypto

Our Findings

Pepperstone is a top-tier broker for Tunisian traders seeking low spreads, fast execution, and advanced trading tools. It supports platforms like MT4, MT5, and cTrader, making it ideal for experienced traders and those using automated strategies.

Is Pepperstone available for traders in Tunisia?

Yes, Pepperstone accepts clients from Tunisia, offering access to forex and CFD markets through MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms.

Does Pepperstone offer Islamic accounts in Tunisia?

Yes, Pepperstone provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts for Tunisian traders upon request, suitable for Sharia-compliant trading.

6. IC Markets

IC Markets is a popular choice for Tunisian traders, known for its raw spreads, fast execution, and advanced trading platforms like MT4, MT5, and cTrader. The broker is well-regulated by authorities such as ASIC and CySEC, ensuring a secure trading environment.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0 pips 💰 Commissions From $3 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $20 for clients outside the EU and Australia ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ECN-pricing model No fixed spread accounts Low trading and non-trading fees US Clients not accepted

Our Findings

IC Markets is a top choice for Tunisian traders looking for low-cost trading and fast execution. With raw spreads and a variety of platforms like MT4, MT5, and cTrader, it caters particularly well to experienced traders and scalpers.

Can Tunisian traders use IC Markets?

Yes, IC Markets accepts traders from Tunisia, offering access to competitive spreads, fast execution, and advanced platforms like MT4, MT5, and cTrader.

Does IC Markets offer Islamic accounts for Tunisian traders?

Yes, IC Markets provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts for Tunisian traders, allowing them to trade in compliance with Sharia law.

Conclusion

Forex trading in Tunisia presents both opportunities and challenges for local traders. While the regulatory environment may not offer direct oversight for forex brokers within the country, Tunisian traders can still access a wide range of internationally regulated brokers that provide secure and reliable trading conditions. Brokers like XM, AvaTrade, Exness, FXTM, Pepperstone, and IC Markets are popular choices due to their competitive spreads, advanced platforms, and Islamic account options. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Benin You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Cameroon You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Uganda You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Cameroon You might also like: Best Cashback Forex Rebate Broker Programs SA Shares Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions

Is forex trading legal in Tunisia?

Yes. Forex trading is legal in Tunisia. Traders are, however, warned against using the services of unregulated brokers and are thus advised to carefully select their broker, as there are some unregulated brokers, like those on the list above, that are reputable.

Who is the regulatory entity for Tunisia?

The Regulatory Authority of Tunisia is the regulatory entity for the country, however, there are numerous brokers who have other regulations and authorizations that offer their services to Tunisian brokers.

Can beginners trade in forex?

Yes. Anyone can start trading in forex. However, traders must first ensure that they have a clear understanding of forex, the market, and the risks involved before they start trading.

Do these forex brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes. These brokers offer demo accounts that can be used to practice trading, test out strategies, or test out the broker’s offer.

Are these forex brokers regulated and safe to use?

All these brokers are regulated however, some are not regulated by the most reputable authorities.