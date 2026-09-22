Best Forex Brokers in Togo - Main Banner-min

  This Best Forex Brokers in Togo review conducted in South Africa shows that with forex trading exploding around the world, also in African countries such as Togo, forex traders may appreciate some guidance about the best brokers to trade this market. Togo traders looking for a broker that offers competitive trading conditions along with comprehensive trading solutions and services, need not look further than the list below.   Here’s what you can read about:

  • Regulated Forex Brokers in Togo
  • Online Trading Platforms 
  • Low Spread Forex Brokers Togo
  • Best Brokers for CFA Franc (XOF)
  • Top International Forex Brokers in Togo

   

What are Forex Brokers in Togo?

Forex Brokers in Togo are financial service companies that provide access to the global foreign exchange (forex) market for individuals and institutions based in Togo. These brokers allow traders to buy and sell currencies using online platforms.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Best Forex Brokers in Togo

🌐 Broker🏛️ Regulation🚀Sign up💰 Min. Deposit🌟 Key Features
🥇 Moneta Markets🇧🇸 SCB (Bahamas)👉 Open Account$200Easy setup, low fees, user-friendly platform
🥈 Tickmill🇬🇧 FCA, 🇨🇾 CySEC, 🇿🇦 FSCA👉 Open Account$100Tight spreads, fast execution, mobile-friendly
🥉 Pepperstone🇬🇧 FCA, 🇦🇺 ASIC, 🇰🇪 CMA, 🇨🇾 CySEC👉 Open Account$0Multiple platforms (MT4/MT5), great support
⭐ FP Markets🇦🇺 ASIC, 🇨🇾 CySEC👉 Open Account$100Low spreads, high leverage, wide instruments
🥇 eToro🇬🇧 FCA, 🇨🇾 CySEC, 🇦🇺 ASIC👉 Open Account$50Social trading, easy-to-use, multi-assets
🥈Exness🇨🇾 CySEC, 🇬🇧 FCA, 🇿🇦 FSCA, 🇸🇨 FSA👉 Open Account$10Instant withdrawals, flexible leverage, low spreads
 

6 Best Forex Brokers in Togo

  1. ☑️Moneta Markets - Competitive spreads and high leverage up to 1:1000.
  2. ☑️Tickmill - A trusted broker known for its low-cost trading environment.
  3. ☑️Pepperstone - A globally recognized broker.
  4. ☑️FP Markets - With strong regulation by ASIC and CySEC.
  5. ☑️eToro - It's a popular choice for beginners looking to trade.
  6. ☑️Exness - With multiple licenses and excellent platform stability.

 

1. Moneta Markets

Moneta Markets - Review Banners

  ​    

Featured

🔎 Broker's NameMoneta Markets CTA Logo
📍 HeadquarteredCayman Islands
📅 Year Founded2020
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesFCA, FSCA, and FSC,
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeAfghanistan, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Malaysia, Burundi, Canada, Central African Republic, Congo DR, Egypt, Eritrea, France, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Japan, Libya, Mali, Korea, Guinea-Bissau, Russian Federation, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Ukraine, United States, Venezuela, Yemen, Zimbabwe
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
👍 Demo AccountYes
📊 Institutional AccountsNo
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum Leverage1:500
💰 Minimum Deposit$50 (≈ ZAR 889)
💳 Deposit OptionsInternational wire transfer Credit/debit card (Visa & Mastercard) Bitcoin FasaPay Sticpay JCB
💳 Withdrawal OptionsInternational wire transfer Credit/debit card (Visa & Mastercard) Bitcoin FasaPay Sticpay JCB
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader
📱 OS CompatibilityWindows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad
📈 Tradable assets offeredForex, shares, commodities, indices, metals and energy
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, French, Italian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Chinese, Indonesian, Arabic, Malaysian, Japanese, Korean
👥 Customer Support LanguagesEnglish, French, Italian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Chinese, Indonesian, Arabic, Malaysian, Japanese, Korean
📆 Customer Service Hours24/5
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Moneta Markets Best Forex Brokers in Togo  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tight spreadsOffshore broker with relatively lax regulation
Competitive commissions
Low minimum deposit
Islamic Account available
 

Our Findings

Moneta Markets offers educational resources, demo accounts, and multilingual customer support to assist traders in making informed decisions.  

Is Moneta Markets a regulated forex broker?

Yes, Moneta Markets is a regulated broker. It operates under Vantage Global Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC).

What trading platforms does Moneta Markets offer?

Moneta Markets offers access to popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), along with its own WebTrader platform.  

2. Tickmill

Tickmill-Review

     

Featured

🔎BrokerTickmill CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2014
👨Current CEODuncan Anderson
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Founder/sNot publicly available
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff441
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 400 000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, FCA, CySEC, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationSeychelles, UK, Cyprus, South Africa
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
⛗Two-step AuthenticationYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPlus account and Raw account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
💰Minimum DepositUSD 100 / 1812 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free, $2 per side per lot (Pro Account)
💱Number of base currencies supported4 (EUR, USD, GBP, PLN)
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:1000
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes, for an additional fee
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 725
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
👁️‍🗨 WatchlistYes
🔔 Trade AlertsYes
💼 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📉 Trading Indices with GPYes
💹 Swap on Trading BoardYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@tickmill.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberSouth Africa: +278 7250 0696
International: +852 5808 7849
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website17 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners9000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  Tickmill  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Low spreadsLimited asset selection
Multi-jurisdiction regulationNo cryptocurrencies
Excellent EducationNo US clients
Clean, direct Islamic account option without swap interest.Some CFDs still carry handling charges after prolonged holding.
 

Our Findings

Tickmill has positioned itself as a reliable choice for traders seeking both performance and peace of mind.  

Is Tickmill a regulated forex broker?

Yes, Tickmill is a well-regulated broker with licenses from several reputable authorities, including the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), and FSA (Seychelles).  

What types of accounts does Tickmill offer?

Tickmill offers several account types to suit different trading needs, including the Pro Account (low spreads and commission-based), Classic Account (commission-free with wider spreads), and VIP Account (for high-volume traders).  

3. Pepperstone

Pepperstone Review South Africa

     

Featured

🔎 Broker's NamePepperstone
📍 HeadquarteredMelbourne, Australia
📅 Year Founded2010
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
📌AFSL No414530
📌FCA no684312
👍 Demo AccountYes, available for 30 days
💰 Minimum Deposit$200 / R3200 ZAR
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeAfghanistan, American Samoa, Antarctica, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Congo, Democratic Republic of the, Côte d'Ivoire, Eritrea, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Holy See, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Mali, Martinique, Mayotte, Mozambique, Myanmar (Burma), New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Korea, Palestine, State of, Puerto Rico, Réunion, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Somalia, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, South Korea, South Sudan, Sudan (North), Suriname, Syrian Arab Republic, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States of America, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Virgin Islands (U.S.), Western Sahara, Yemen, Zimbabwe, Russia.
📊 Account typesRazor account Standard account Demo account Islamic account
📊 Fees and spreadsEUR/USD start from 0 pips
📎 BonusNo Sign-up bonus
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes, available on Standard and Razor accounts
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum Leverage1:400
💳 Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Card, PayPal, MPESA and wire
💳 Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Card, PayPal, MPESA and wire
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4 and 5, myFxbook, cTrader, cAlgo, TradingView, DupliTrade and MetaTrader signals
📱 OS CompatibilityDesktop platform (Windows), Desktop platform (Mac), Web platform Mobile trading: Android, iOS
📈 Tradable assets offeredCFDs in Currencies, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Crypto, ETFs
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Russian, German, Arabic, Spanish, Thai, Vietnamese, Italian, French
👥 Customer Support LanguagesEnglish, Vietnamese Thai, Greek, Spanish, Italian and Arabic
📆 Customer Service Hours24 hours per day
🚀 Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Pepperstone  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Account opening is fast and fully digitalOnly Forex, CFDs, and crypto
Majority clients belong to a top-tier authorityHigh bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia
Low Forex and equity index CFD feesHigh financing rate for CFDs
Low non-trading feesBasic news flow, no fundamental data
No deposit feeDoes not hold a banking license
Great customer serviceNot listed on the stock exchange
Seamless and free deposit and withdrawalFinancial information not publicly available
 

Our Findings

 

Is Pepperstone a safe and regulated broker?

Yes, Pepperstone is a highly trusted broker regulated by multiple top-tier authorities, including the FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), and others.  

What trading platforms are available with Pepperstone?

Pepperstone supports a range of powerful platforms, including MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and cTrader.  

4. FP Markets

FPMarkets Review

  The world recognizes FP Markets as a leading broker operating across forex and CFD trading, which stands out through its minimal spreads and quick trade processing, and proven regulatory compliance. The trading environment at FP Markets operates under strict regulations enforced by top authorities, ASIC (Australia) and CySEC (Cyprus). The broker provides access to various instrument types from forex to commodities and indices, and shares through trading platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and IRESS. The broker provides support for ECN pricing, together with low minimum deposits and multilingual customer service.    

Featured

Broker's NameFP Markets
📍 HeadquarteredSydney, Australia
📅 Year Founded2006
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesCySEC, ASIC, FSCA, CMA
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeUnited States, Japan, New Zealand
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
👍 Demo AccountYes
📊 Institutional AccountsNo
📊 Managed AccountsYes
💳 FeesFP Markets covers bank withdrawal fees
📈 Maximum Leverage1:500
💰 Minimum Deposit$100/R1600
💳 Deposit OptionsCredit and debit cards, bank transfer, BPAY, Poli, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, PayTrust, Ngan Luong, FasaPay, Online Pay, and Broker to Broker
💳 Withdrawal OptionsCredit and debit cards, bank transfer, BPAY, Poli, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, PayTrust, Ngan Luong, FasaPay, Online Pay, and Broker to Broker
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Iress Trader, cTrader
📱 OS CompatibilityWindows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS
📈 Tradable assets offeredForex, cryptocurrencies, share CFDs, Indices, Commodities, Precious Metals
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteMultilingual
👥 Customer Support LanguagesMultilingual
📆 Customer Service Hours24/7
👉 Open a account👉 Open Account
  fp markets forex brokers in Togo  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Allows traders to practice trading using virtual funds with no financial riskProfits made in the demo account cannot be withdrawn
Provides real-time market data and realistic trading conditions for strategy testingTrading psychology differs from real trading with actual money
Access to popular platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTraderSome features may behave slightly differently compared to live trading
Suitable for beginners learning trading and experienced traders testing strategiesDoes not fully replicate real market slippage and emotional pressure
Often offers large virtual balances (e.g., around $100,000) for practiceTraders may develop unrealistic expectations due to the absence of real risk
 

Our Findings

FP Markets is a solid choice for both beginners and experienced traders seeking reliability and competitive trading conditions.  

Is FP Markets a regulated forex broker?

Yes, FP Markets is a well-regulated broker, licensed by top authorities such as the ASIC (Australia) and CySEC (Cyprus).  

What types of trading accounts does FP Markets offer?

FP Markets provides two main account types: the Standard Account (commission-free with slightly higher spreads) and the Raw Account (tight spreads with a low commission per trade).  

5. eToro

eToro Review

  International traders trust eToro as a forex and CFD broker because of its accessible trading system and innovative social trading technology. The secure trading environment of eToro is regulated by top regulatory bodies, which include the FCA, CySEC, and ASIC. Users can benefit from CopyTrading because it enables them to duplicate the investment strategies of experienced investors by running their operations automatically. Users who focus on portfolio diversification will find eToro's platform suitable because it allows trading across forex and stocks, together with cryptocurrencies and commodities.    

Featured

🔎 Broker's NameMoneta Markets CTA Logo
📍 HeadquarteredCayman Islands
📅 Year Founded2020
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesFCA, FSCA, and FSC,
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeAfghanistan, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Malaysia, Burundi, Canada, Central African Republic, Congo DR, Egypt, Eritrea, France, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Japan, Libya, Mali, Korea, Guinea-Bissau, Russian Federation, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Ukraine, United States, Venezuela, Yemen, Zimbabwe
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
👍 Demo AccountYes
📊 Institutional AccountsNo
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum Leverage1:500
💰 Minimum Deposit$50 (≈ ZAR 889)
💳 Deposit OptionsInternational wire transfer Credit/debit card (Visa & Mastercard) Bitcoin FasaPay Sticpay JCB
💳 Withdrawal OptionsInternational wire transfer Credit/debit card (Visa & Mastercard) Bitcoin FasaPay Sticpay JCB
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader
📱 OS CompatibilityWindows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad
📈 Tradable assets offeredForex, shares, commodities, indices, metals and energy
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, French, Italian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Chinese, Indonesian, Arabic, Malaysian, Japanese, Korean
👥 Customer Support LanguagesEnglish, French, Italian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Chinese, Indonesian, Arabic, Malaysian, Japanese, Korean
📆 Customer Service Hours24/5
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Free stock tradingHigh forex fees
Easy Sign-UpSlow Withdrawal
Social TradingSingle base currency
Low CFD Fees$5 USD Withdrawal Fee
 

Our Findings

eToro has trading features, a user-friendly interface, and a wide range of assets.  

Is eToro a regulated and safe platform to trade on?

Yes, eToro is a globally recognized broker regulated by top-tier authorities such as the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia).  

What makes eToro different from other forex brokers?

eToro is best known for its social trading and copy trading features, allowing users to follow and automatically copy the trades of successful investors.  

6. Exness

Review Exness

  International traders trust eToro as a forex and CFD broker because of its accessible trading system and innovative social trading technology. The secure trading environment of eToro is regulated by top regulatory bodies, which include the FCA, CySEC, and ASIC. Users can benefit from CopyTrading because it enables them to duplicate the investment strategies of experienced investors by running their operations automatically. Users who focus on portfolio diversification will find eToro's platform suitable because it allows trading across forex and stocks, together with cryptocurrencies and commodities.    

Featured

🔍 Category📌 Details
🏛 Regulation and LicensingFCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, CBCS, FSC, CMA
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips (depends on account); commissions from $0.1 per lot; swap fees apply
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsBank Cards, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, SticPay, Bank Wire, Cryptocurrency, Local Payment Solutions
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement$10 (varies by account type and payment method)
📊 Available Trading InstrumentsForex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies (200+ total)
🖥 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, Exness Web Terminal, Exness Trader App
⚡ Execution Speed and Order Types0.01s execution time
📈 Leverage and Margin RequirementsUp to unlimited (based on client eligibility); flexible margin
🔄 Account TypesStandard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro, Islamic
🗣 Customer Support Availability and Languages24/7, multilingual
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesYes
🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsArticles, videos, market analysis, Trading Central WebTV
🎁 Bonuses and PromotionsRebate program (mainly for IBs)
👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading FeaturesSocial Trading platform
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Exness  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Highly RegulatedNo multi-currency accounts available
Client funds kept in segregated accountsTraining resource section only available in English
 

Our Findings

Its intuitive platforms and multilingual support make it especially attractive for traders in regions like Togo and across Africa.  

Is Exness a regulated and trustworthy forex broker?

Yes, Exness is a well-regulated broker with licenses from reputable authorities such as the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), and FSCA (South Africa).  

What are the trading conditions like at Exness?

Exness offers ultra-low spreads, commission-free accounts, and high leverage options—even unlimited leverage under certain conditions.  

Conclusion

Forex brokers in Togo provide traders with a secure, regulated environment through which they can easily trade in global financial markets. Forex trading in Togo becomes accessible due to financial brokers who provide low spread pricing as well as strong regulatory oversight, together with local payment options and reliable MT4/MT5 platforms. Investing with a well-regulated international broker provides experienced and new investors with secure protection of funds while offering fair trading conditions and fast customer service, which results in sustained success in forex trading.   You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Tunisia You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in South Africa You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Somalia You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Sierra Leone You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Chad  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Are forex brokers in Togo regulated and safe to use?

All the Togo brokers on this list are regulated; however, some are not regulated by the most reputable authorities.  

Who is the best broker in Togo for beginner traders?

Our research has revealed that Exness is very popular among Togo beginner traders, as well as XM brokers.  

Do forex brokers in Uganda offer demo accounts?

Yes. The brokers in this article offer demo accounts that can be used to practice trading, test out strategies, or test out the broker’s offer.  

Can beginners trade in forex?

Yes. Anyone can start trading in forex. However, traders must first ensure that they have a clear understanding of forex, the market, and the risks involved before they start trading.  

Is forex trading legal in Togo?

Yes. Forex trading is legal in Togo. Traders are, however, warned against using the services of unregulated brokers and are thus advised to carefully select their broker, as there are some unregulated brokers, like those on the list above, that are reputable.

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