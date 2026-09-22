This Best Forex Brokers in Togo review conducted in South Africa shows that with forex trading exploding around the world, also in African countries such as Togo, forex traders may appreciate some guidance about the best brokers to trade this market. Togo traders looking for a broker that offers competitive trading conditions along with comprehensive trading solutions and services, need not look further than the list below. Here’s what you can read about:

Regulated Forex Brokers in Togo

Forex Brokers in Togo Online Trading Platforms

Low Spread Forex Brokers Togo

Forex Brokers Togo Best Brokers for CFA Franc (XOF)

Top International Forex Brokers in Togo

What are Forex Brokers in Togo?

Forex Brokers in Togo are financial service companies that provide access to the global foreign exchange (forex) market for individuals and institutions based in Togo. These brokers allow traders to buy and sell currencies using online platforms.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Best Forex Brokers in Togo

🌐 Broker 🏛️ Regulation 🚀Sign up 💰 Min. Deposit 🌟 Key Features 🥇 Moneta Markets 🇧🇸 SCB (Bahamas) 👉 Open Account $200 Easy setup, low fees, user-friendly platform 🥈 Tickmill 🇬🇧 FCA, 🇨🇾 CySEC, 🇿🇦 FSCA 👉 Open Account $100 Tight spreads, fast execution, mobile-friendly 🥉 Pepperstone 🇬🇧 FCA, 🇦🇺 ASIC, 🇰🇪 CMA, 🇨🇾 CySEC 👉 Open Account $0 Multiple platforms (MT4/MT5), great support ⭐ FP Markets 🇦🇺 ASIC, 🇨🇾 CySEC 👉 Open Account $100 Low spreads, high leverage, wide instruments 🥇 eToro 🇬🇧 FCA, 🇨🇾 CySEC, 🇦🇺 ASIC 👉 Open Account $50 Social trading, easy-to-use, multi-assets 🥈Exness 🇨🇾 CySEC, 🇬🇧 FCA, 🇿🇦 FSCA, 🇸🇨 FSA 👉 Open Account $10 Instant withdrawals, flexible leverage, low spreads

6 Best Forex Brokers in Togo

☑️Moneta Markets - Competitive spreads and high leverage up to 1:1000. ☑️Tickmill - A trusted broker known for its low-cost trading environment. ☑️Pepperstone - A globally recognized broker. ☑️FP Markets - With strong regulation by ASIC and CySEC. ☑️eToro - It's a popular choice for beginners looking to trade. ☑️Exness - With multiple licenses and excellent platform stability.

1. Moneta Markets

​Established in 2019, Moneta Markets operates as a global forex and CFD broker that grants traders access to more than 1,000 financial instruments, which include forex pairs along with commodities, indices, shares, CFDs, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. The broker delivers trading systems that include MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 as well as PRO Trader and AppTrader, to serve traders with different skill levels. Traders find Moneta Markets appealing because it offers a fast account creation process and friendly user interfaces, together with low forex fees and a $50 minimum deposit, and up to 1:1000 leverage. The company operates under regulation from ASIC and FSCA, FSA Seychelles, and CIM, which creates a safe trading platform.

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🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Cayman Islands 📅 Year Founded 2020 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA, FSCA, and FSC, 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Afghanistan, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Malaysia, Burundi, Canada, Central African Republic, Congo DR, Egypt, Eritrea, France, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Japan, Libya, Mali, Korea, Guinea-Bissau, Russian Federation, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Ukraine, United States, Venezuela, Yemen, Zimbabwe ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 (≈ ZAR 889) 💳 Deposit Options International wire transfer Credit/debit card (Visa & Mastercard) Bitcoin FasaPay Sticpay JCB 💳 Withdrawal Options International wire transfer Credit/debit card (Visa & Mastercard) Bitcoin FasaPay Sticpay JCB 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, shares, commodities, indices, metals and energy 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, French, Italian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Chinese, Indonesian, Arabic, Malaysian, Japanese, Korean 👥 Customer Support Languages English, French, Italian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Chinese, Indonesian, Arabic, Malaysian, Japanese, Korean 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads Offshore broker with relatively lax regulation Competitive commissions Low minimum deposit Islamic Account available

Our Findings

Moneta Markets offers educational resources, demo accounts, and multilingual customer support to assist traders in making informed decisions.

Is Moneta Markets a regulated forex broker?

Yes, Moneta Markets is a regulated broker. It operates under Vantage Global Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC).

What trading platforms does Moneta Markets offer?

Moneta Markets offers access to popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), along with its own WebTrader platform.

2. Tickmill

As a forex and CFD broker, Tickmill maintains global recognition through its competitive trading conditions, incorporating minimal spreads and quick execution, and transparent procedures. Tickmill maintains trading security through authorization from top-tier regulators FCA (UK) and CySEC (Cyprus), which makes the platform dependable for all levels of traders. Tickmill enables users to use MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms and provides distinct trading accounts to fulfill different trading requirements. All trading needs can be supported through negative balance protection alongside segregated accounts and diverse trading instruments.

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🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2014 👨Current CEO Duncan Anderson 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Founder/s Not publicly available 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 441 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 400 000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, FCA, CySEC, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation Seychelles, UK, Cyprus, South Africa 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes ⛗Two-step Authentication Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Plus account and Raw account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit USD 100 / 1812 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free, $2 per side per lot (Pro Account) 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 (EUR, USD, GBP, PLN) 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:1000 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, for an additional fee Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 725 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes 👁️‍🗨 Watchlist Yes 🔔 Trade Alerts Yes 💼 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📉 Trading Indices with GP Yes 💹 Swap on Trading Board Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@tickmill.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number South Africa: +278 7250 0696

International: +852 5808 7849 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 17 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 9000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Low spreads Limited asset selection Multi-jurisdiction regulation No cryptocurrencies Excellent Education No US clients Clean, direct Islamic account option without swap interest. Some CFDs still carry handling charges after prolonged holding.

Our Findings

Tickmill has positioned itself as a reliable choice for traders seeking both performance and peace of mind.

Is Tickmill a regulated forex broker?

Yes, Tickmill is a well-regulated broker with licenses from several reputable authorities, including the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), and FSA (Seychelles).

What types of accounts does Tickmill offer?

Tickmill offers several account types to suit different trading needs, including the Pro Account (low spreads and commission-based), Classic Account (commission-free with wider spreads), and VIP Account (for high-volume traders).

3. Pepperstone

Pepperstone operates as a worldwide recognized forex and CFD broker, which stands out for its minuscule trading spreads, together with its swift trade executions and compelling regulatory structure. Since its 2010 establishment in Australia, Pepperstone maintains secure trading operations under top-level regulations from ASIC, FCA, CySEC, as well as DFSA. Pepperstone traders have full access to various trading instruments spanning foreign exchange markets and indices, as well as commodities and cryptocurrencies, while using trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.

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🔎 Broker's Name Pepperstone 📍 Headquartered Melbourne, Australia 📅 Year Founded 2010 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities ASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB 📌AFSL No 414530 📌FCA no 684312 👍 Demo Account Yes, available for 30 days 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / R3200 ZAR 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Afghanistan, American Samoa, Antarctica, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Congo, Democratic Republic of the, Côte d'Ivoire, Eritrea, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Holy See, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Mali, Martinique, Mayotte, Mozambique, Myanmar (Burma), New Zealand, Nicaragua, North Korea, Palestine, State of, Puerto Rico, Réunion, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Somalia, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, South Korea, South Sudan, Sudan (North), Suriname, Syrian Arab Republic, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States of America, Uruguay, Vanuatu, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Virgin Islands (U.S.), Western Sahara, Yemen, Zimbabwe, Russia. 📊 Account types Razor account Standard account Demo account Islamic account 📊 Fees and spreads EUR/USD start from 0 pips 📎 Bonus No Sign-up bonus ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, available on Standard and Razor accounts 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:400 💳 Deposit Options Credit/Debit Card, PayPal, MPESA and wire 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Card, PayPal, MPESA and wire 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 and 5, myFxbook, cTrader, cAlgo, TradingView, DupliTrade and MetaTrader signals 📱 OS Compatibility Desktop platform (Windows), Desktop platform (Mac), Web platform Mobile trading: Android, iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered CFDs in Currencies, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Crypto, ETFs 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Russian, German, Arabic, Spanish, Thai, Vietnamese, Italian, French 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Vietnamese Thai, Greek, Spanish, Italian and Arabic 📆 Customer Service Hours 24 hours per day 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Account opening is fast and fully digital Only Forex, CFDs, and crypto Majority clients belong to a top-tier authority High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Low Forex and equity index CFD fees High financing rate for CFDs Low non-trading fees Basic news flow, no fundamental data No deposit fee Does not hold a banking license Great customer service Not listed on the stock exchange Seamless and free deposit and withdrawal Financial information not publicly available

Our Findings

Pepperstone offers fast execution and excellent customer support, and does not implement dealing desk practices

Is Pepperstone a safe and regulated broker?

Yes, Pepperstone is a highly trusted broker regulated by multiple top-tier authorities, including the FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), and others.

What trading platforms are available with Pepperstone?

Pepperstone supports a range of powerful platforms, including MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and cTrader.

4. FP Markets

The world recognizes FP Markets as a leading broker operating across forex and CFD trading, which stands out through its minimal spreads and quick trade processing, and proven regulatory compliance. The trading environment at FP Markets operates under strict regulations enforced by top authorities, ASIC (Australia) and CySEC (Cyprus). The broker provides access to various instrument types from forex to commodities and indices, and shares through trading platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and IRESS. The broker provides support for ECN pricing, together with low minimum deposits and multilingual customer service.

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Broker's Name FP Markets 📍 Headquartered Sydney, Australia 📅 Year Founded 2006 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, CMA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States, Japan, New Zealand ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 💳 Fees FP Markets covers bank withdrawal fees 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $100/R1600 💳 Deposit Options Credit and debit cards, bank transfer, BPAY, Poli, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, PayTrust, Ngan Luong, FasaPay, Online Pay, and Broker to Broker 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit and debit cards, bank transfer, BPAY, Poli, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, PayTrust, Ngan Luong, FasaPay, Online Pay, and Broker to Broker 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Iress Trader, cTrader 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, cryptocurrencies, share CFDs, Indices, Commodities, Precious Metals 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Multilingual 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 👉 Open a account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Allows traders to practice trading using virtual funds with no financial risk Profits made in the demo account cannot be withdrawn Provides real-time market data and realistic trading conditions for strategy testing Trading psychology differs from real trading with actual money Access to popular platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader Some features may behave slightly differently compared to live trading Suitable for beginners learning trading and experienced traders testing strategies Does not fully replicate real market slippage and emotional pressure Often offers large virtual balances (e.g., around $100,000) for practice Traders may develop unrealistic expectations due to the absence of real risk

Our Findings

FP Markets is a solid choice for both beginners and experienced traders seeking reliability and competitive trading conditions.

Is FP Markets a regulated forex broker?

Yes, FP Markets is a well-regulated broker, licensed by top authorities such as the ASIC (Australia) and CySEC (Cyprus).

What types of trading accounts does FP Markets offer?

FP Markets provides two main account types: the Standard Account (commission-free with slightly higher spreads) and the Raw Account (tight spreads with a low commission per trade).

5. eToro

International traders trust eToro as a forex and CFD broker because of its accessible trading system and innovative social trading technology. The secure trading environment of eToro is regulated by top regulatory bodies, which include the FCA, CySEC, and ASIC. Users can benefit from CopyTrading because it enables them to duplicate the investment strategies of experienced investors by running their operations automatically. Users who focus on portfolio diversification will find eToro's platform suitable because it allows trading across forex and stocks, together with cryptocurrencies and commodities.

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🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Cayman Islands 📅 Year Founded 2020 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA, FSCA, and FSC, 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Afghanistan, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Malaysia, Burundi, Canada, Central African Republic, Congo DR, Egypt, Eritrea, France, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Japan, Libya, Mali, Korea, Guinea-Bissau, Russian Federation, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Ukraine, United States, Venezuela, Yemen, Zimbabwe ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 (≈ ZAR 889) 💳 Deposit Options International wire transfer Credit/debit card (Visa & Mastercard) Bitcoin FasaPay Sticpay JCB 💳 Withdrawal Options International wire transfer Credit/debit card (Visa & Mastercard) Bitcoin FasaPay Sticpay JCB 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, shares, commodities, indices, metals and energy 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, French, Italian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Chinese, Indonesian, Arabic, Malaysian, Japanese, Korean 👥 Customer Support Languages English, French, Italian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Chinese, Indonesian, Arabic, Malaysian, Japanese, Korean 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Free stock trading High forex fees Easy Sign-Up Slow Withdrawal Social Trading Single base currency Low CFD Fees $5 USD Withdrawal Fee

Our Findings

eToro has trading features, a user-friendly interface, and a wide range of assets.

Is eToro a regulated and safe platform to trade on?

Yes, eToro is a globally recognized broker regulated by top-tier authorities such as the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia).

What makes eToro different from other forex brokers?

eToro is best known for its social trading and copy trading features, allowing users to follow and automatically copy the trades of successful investors.

6. Exness

International traders trust eToro as a forex and CFD broker because of its accessible trading system and innovative social trading technology. The secure trading environment of eToro is regulated by top regulatory bodies, which include the FCA, CySEC, and ASIC. Users can benefit from CopyTrading because it enables them to duplicate the investment strategies of experienced investors by running their operations automatically. Users who focus on portfolio diversification will find eToro's platform suitable because it allows trading across forex and stocks, together with cryptocurrencies and commodities.

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🔍 Category 📌 Details 🏛 Regulation and Licensing FCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, CBCS, FSC, CMA 💰 Trading Fees Spreads from 0.0 pips (depends on account); commissions from $0.1 per lot; swap fees apply 💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Bank Cards, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, SticPay, Bank Wire, Cryptocurrency, Local Payment Solutions 💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement $10 (varies by account type and payment method) 📊 Available Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies (200+ total) 🖥 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, Exness Web Terminal, Exness Trader App ⚡ Execution Speed and Order Types 0.01s execution time 📈 Leverage and Margin Requirements Up to unlimited (based on client eligibility); flexible margin 🔄 Account Types Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro, Islamic 🗣 Customer Support Availability and Languages 24/7, multilingual 📱 Mobile Trading Capabilities Yes 🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis Tools Articles, videos, market analysis, Trading Central WebTV 🎁 Bonuses and Promotions Rebate program (mainly for IBs) 👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading Features Social Trading platform 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Highly Regulated No multi-currency accounts available Client funds kept in segregated accounts Training resource section only available in English

Our Findings

Its intuitive platforms and multilingual support make it especially attractive for traders in regions like Togo and across Africa.

Is Exness a regulated and trustworthy forex broker?

Yes, Exness is a well-regulated broker with licenses from reputable authorities such as the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), and FSCA (South Africa).

What are the trading conditions like at Exness?

Exness offers ultra-low spreads, commission-free accounts, and high leverage options—even unlimited leverage under certain conditions.

Conclusion

Forex brokers in Togo provide traders with a secure, regulated environment through which they can easily trade in global financial markets. Forex trading in Togo becomes accessible due to financial brokers who provide low spread pricing as well as strong regulatory oversight, together with local payment options and reliable MT4/MT5 platforms. Investing with a well-regulated international broker provides experienced and new investors with secure protection of funds while offering fair trading conditions and fast customer service, which results in sustained success in forex trading. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Tunisia You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in South Africa You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Somalia You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Sierra Leone You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Chad

Frequently Asked Questions

Are forex brokers in Togo regulated and safe to use?

All the Togo brokers on this list are regulated; however, some are not regulated by the most reputable authorities.

Who is the best broker in Togo for beginner traders?

Our research has revealed that Exness is very popular among Togo beginner traders, as well as XM brokers.

Do forex brokers in Uganda offer demo accounts?

Yes. The brokers in this article offer demo accounts that can be used to practice trading, test out strategies, or test out the broker’s offer.

Can beginners trade in forex?

Yes. Anyone can start trading in forex. However, traders must first ensure that they have a clear understanding of forex, the market, and the risks involved before they start trading.

Is forex trading legal in Togo?

Yes. Forex trading is legal in Togo. Traders are, however, warned against using the services of unregulated brokers and are thus advised to carefully select their broker, as there are some unregulated brokers, like those on the list above, that are reputable.