Best Forex Brokers in Tanzania - Main Banner

  Tanzania has experienced significant improvement in its financial stability, as seen in foreign exchange reserves, reaching $5.29 billion by July 2024. Tanzania has rich resources, and apart from Forex, local traders can trade several locally relevant commodity CFDs, including Gold, Tobacco, Oil Seeds, Coffee, Nuts, and more. Finding the right broker might be tricky initially, but we’ve narrowed it down to the 10 Best Forex Brokers that accept Tanzanians.   Here’s what our in-depth guide covers:

  • What essential factors should Tanzanians consider before engaging in forex trading?​
  • 10 Best Forex Brokers in Tanzania
  • Final Considerations
  • Popular FAQs

   

What essential factors should Tanzanians consider before engaging in forex trading?​

As with most other African countries, Tanzania’s forex trading has increased immensely recently. However, it’s not as simple as opening an account, depositing funds, and starting to trade. The Bank of Tanzania regulates Forex in Tanzania, and most local traders prefer using offshore brokers since local brokers aren’t licensed. Mobile money services like M-Pesa and Tigo Pesa make funding easier, but not all brokers accept them, leaving traders to rely on slower bank transfers. A benefit right now is that forex earnings aren’t taxed, but this could change as regulations evolve. Internet access in Tanzania still presents challenges, especially outside major cities. Dar es Salaam has solid network coverage, but traders in rural areas struggle with lagging connections that affect execution. The Tanzanian shilling has shown some stability, with foreign reserves reaching $5.4 billion in late 2024, but inflation and global events still influence movements. Thus, traders must monitor economic updates, inflation rates, and central bank decisions. A big mistake new traders make is jumping in without learning the basics. Many traders rely on social media signals or word-of-mouth advice, which rarely works out long term. In addition, free forex courses are available online, but some groups push misleading strategies. So, what should Tanzanians do? Learning risk management, testing strategies on a demo account, and understanding market trends are the first steps that can make a huge difference. With the right preparation, forex trading can be an opportunity instead of a gamble.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

10 Best Forex Brokers in Tanzania

  • ☑️InstaForex - offers three account types.
  • ☑️JustMarkets - is the fastest, safest, most transparent.
  • ☑️Pepperstone - Trade globally anytime with advanced technology.
  • ☑️SuperForex - One of the largest Forex brokers worldwide.
  • ☑️Exness - Access the world's financial markets.
  • ☑️Tickmill - Tight spreads, fast execution, and advanced platforms.
  • ☑️Weltrade - Experience seamless trading on-the-go.
  • ☑️AvaTrade - multi-award-winning, well-regulated broker.
  • ☑️Axiory - offers top forex trading platforms.
  • ☑️HFM - Access Hundreds Of Assets.

 

1. InstaForexInstaForex Review

  InstaForex offers flexible trading accounts and a low $1 minimum deposit. The broker’s ForexCopy system lets Tanzanians copy experienced investors, which is useful in a market where Forex education resources are limited. Local traders benefit from multiple account types, including swap-free options. InstaForex supports major trading platforms, and Tanzanians can trade from anywhere with a good internet connection.    

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🏛 Regulation and LicensingCySEC, BVI FSC, SVG FSA
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips (ECN); commissions 0.03% - 0.07%; swap fees apply
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsBank transfers, cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement$1
📊 Available Trading InstrumentsForex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks (300+ total)
🖥 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, WebTrader, MobileTrader
⚡ Execution Speed and Order TypesNear instant execution
📈 Leverage and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:1000, margin varies
🔄 Account TypesInsta.Standard, Insta.Eurica, Cent.Standard, Cent.Eurica, Islamic
🗣 Customer Support Availability and Languages24/7, multilingual
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesYes
🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsVideo tutorials, articles, webinars
🎁 Bonuses and PromotionsRebate program, contests
👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading FeaturesPAMM accounts, Copy Trading
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  InstaForex  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and WebTraderTrading bonuses have strict withdrawal conditions
Cent accounts allow micro-trading with low riskCustomer support response times vary
ForexCopy system helps traders follow experienced investorsNo local payment options like M-Pesa or Tigo Pesa
 

My Findings

InstaForex is a practical choice for Tanzanian traders, but there are no local payment methods, and the spreads on some accounts can be wider than competitors' charges.  

How fast are InstaForex withdrawals processed?

Withdrawals typically take 1-7 business days.  

Can Tanzanians use a PAMM account with InstaForex?

Yes, InstaForex offers PAMM accounts for investors who want to allocate funds to experienced traders (Fund Managers).

 

2. JustMarkets

JustMarkets Review

  JustMarkets provides a mix of high-leverage trading and multiple account options. Tanzanians pay a minimum deposit of $10, and JustMarkets includes swap-free account options. There are a few deposit and withdrawal methods, some multi-currency, and the JustMarkets app simplifies mobile trading.    

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🏛 Regulation and LicensingCySEC, FSA, FSCA, FSC
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips (Raw Spread); commissions from $6 per lot; swap fees apply
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement$10 (Standard, Cent), $100 (Pro, Raw Spread)
📊 Available Trading InstrumentsForex (61 pairs), stocks (165), commodities (10), crypto (14)
🖥 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, JustMarkets App
⚡ Execution Speed and Order TypesMarket execution
📈 Leverage and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:3000; dynamic margin
🔄 Account TypesStandard Cent, Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, Islamic
🗣 Customer Support Availability and Languages24/7, multilingual
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesYes
🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsWebinars, articles, video tutorials
🎁 Bonuses and Promotions$30 no-deposit bonus, rebate program
👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading FeaturesCopy Trading
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  JustMarkets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Provides both MT4 and MT5 platformsSome withdrawal methods have processing delays
Demo accounts available for risk-free practiceNo Swahili-language customer support
Offers swap-free accounts for traders avoiding interestThe inactivity fee applies after 150 days
The JustMarkets app improves mobile trading convenienceNo local office or dedicated Tanzanian support
 

My Findings

JustMarkets works well for most Tanzanians, especially those with diverse strategies who want broad market exposure. However, JustMarkets has limited TZS support and lacks local customer support.  

Does JustMarkets have a copy trading platform?

Yes, JustMarkets offers a dedicated copy trading platform where you can copy professionals' strategies.  

What is the leverage on JustMarkets accounts?

Leverage goes up to 1:3000.  

3. Pepperstone

Pepperstone Review South Africa

  Pepperstone is known for charging spreads from 0.0 pips on Razor accounts. With support for MetaTrader, cTrader, and TradingView, the platform caters to different trading styles. There’s no inactivity fee, which benefits traders who don’t trade daily and those who follow long-term strategies where positions remain open for days, weeks, or even months.    

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🏛 Regulation and LicensingASIC, FCA, CySEC, BaFin, CMA, SCB, DFSA
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips (Razor); commissions from AU$7 per lot; swap fees apply
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement$0
📊 Available Trading InstrumentsForex (70+), indices (28), commodities (17), stocks (1000+), crypto (19)
🖥 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, Pepperstone Platform
⚡ Execution Speed and Order Types0.1s execution time
📈 Leverage and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:500 (Pro), 1:30 (Retail); margin varies
🔄 Account TypesStandard, Razor, Islamic, Demo
🗣 Customer Support Availability and Languages24/5, multilingual
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesYes
🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsWebinars, trading guides, videos
🎁 Bonuses and PromotionsActive Trader rebate program
👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading FeaturesYes
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Pepperstone  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
No inactivity fees, which is useful for traders who take breaksNo dedicated local office or Tanzanian regulation
High execution speeds, minimizing slippageInternational withdrawals can take time
Advanced trading tools like Smart Trader and AutochartistLimited educational content for Swahili-speaking traders
 

My Findings

Pepperstone’s fast execution speeds and low-cost trading make it a strong contender, but traders should be mindful of limited payment methods and lack of Swahili customer support.  

Can Tanzanians access TradingView with Pepperstone?

Yes, Pepperstone integrates with TradingView to offer advanced charts.  

Does Pepperstone offer rebates for high-volume Tanzanian traders?

Yes, the Active Trader program pays rebates to traders who meet the trading volume requirements.  

4 .SuperForex

SuperForex Review Banner

  SuperForex stands out for its aggressive bonus system, diverse accounts, and multi-currency accounts (including TZS). Traders can earn trading credit from several bonuses, including a no-deposit, 750% Extreme Hot, 75% Energy, and referral bonuses.    

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🏛 Regulation and LicensingClaims IFSC Belize (unverified)
💰 Trading Feesapply
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto wallets, local payments
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement$1
📊 Available Trading InstrumentsForex (84 pairs), indices (19), commodities (6), stocks (90), cryptocurrencies (20)
🖥 Trading PlatformsMT4, SuperForex App
⚡ Execution Speed and Order TypesMarket execution
📈 Leverage and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:3000; 80% margin call, 40% stop-out level
🔄 Account Types11 retail accounts, Islamic, Demo
🗣 Customer Support Availability and LanguagesLive chat, email support, multilingual
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesYes
🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsTraining center, webinars, videos, pattern recognition tools
🎁 Bonuses and PromotionsUp to 3000% deposit bonus, 750% Extreme Hot Bonus, referral bonus
👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading FeaturesCopy Trading, Expert Advisors (EAs)
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  SuperForex  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Negative balance protection helps prevent losses beyond depositsLimited trading tools compared to other brokers
Supports over 25 base currencies, reducing conversion feesNo verified local regulation in Tanzania
Swap-free Islamic accounts availableNo MetaTrader 5 support, limiting platform choices
Offers both ECN and STP execution typesNo dedicated local Swahili-language support
 

My Findings

SuperForex’s high deposit bonuses and low entry barrier will suit most Tanzanians worried about how much capital they can invest. However, SuperForex is unregulated and doesn’t support direct mobile money options.  

What bonuses does SuperForex offer Tanzanians?

SuperForex provides multiple deposit bonuses, including the Easy Deposit Bonus of up to 3000%.  

What is the minimum deposit for a SuperForex account?

Traders can open an account with just $1.  

5. Exness

Review Exness

  Exness’ trading experience is both accessible and streamlined, allowing anyone to start trading. Exness also offers trader education, trading tools, and social trading for a more hands-on learning experience.    

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🏛 Regulation and LicensingFCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, CBCS, FSC, CMA
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips (depends on account); commissions from $0.1 per lot; swap fees apply
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsBank Cards, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, SticPay, Bank Wire, Cryptocurrency, Local Payment Solutions
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement$10 (varies by account type and payment method)
📊 Available Trading InstrumentsForex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies (200+ total)
🖥 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, Exness Web Terminal, Exness Trader App
⚡ Execution Speed and Order Types0.01s execution time
📈 Leverage and Margin RequirementsUp to unlimited (based on client eligibility); flexible margin
🔄 Account TypesStandard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro, Islamic
🗣 Customer Support Availability and Languages24/7, multilingual
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesYes
🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsArticles, videos, market analysis, Trading Central WebTV
🎁 Bonuses and PromotionsRebate program (mainly for IBs)
👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading FeaturesSocial Trading platform
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Exness  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Advanced trading tools available, including VPS hosting for automated strategiesNo local Tanzanian office for in-person support
Execution speeds minimize slippage on fast-moving tradesNo direct mobile money deposits with Vodacom M-Pesa or Tigo Pesa
Supports multiple base currencies to reduce forex conversion feesSome trading accounts have commission fees
 

My Findings

Exness’ multi-currency accounts, including TZS, make it ideal for Tanzanians to avoid currency conversion fees. However, while the deposits and withdrawals are instant, there’s a lack of local mobile money solutions.  

What security features does Exness provide to Tanzanians?

Exness offers two-factor authentication (2FA), segregated accounts, and encrypted transactions.  

Does Exness have a social trading platform?

Yes, Exness provides a built-in copy trading platform.  

6. Tickmill

Tickmill Review

 

Tickmill provides low-cost trading on both the Classic and Raw accounts. While Classic has commission-free trading, the Raw account charges spreads from 0.0 pips and low commission fees from $3.    

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🏛 Regulation and LicensingFSA, FCA, CySEC, DFSA, Labuan FSA, FSCA
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips (Raw account); commissions $3 per lot; swap fees
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement$100
📊 Available Trading InstrumentsForex (62 pairs), indices (20+), commodities (13), stocks (100+)
🖥 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, Tickmill Trader, VPS
⚡ Execution Speed and Order Types0.20s execution time
📈 Leverage and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:1000; margin varies
🔄 Account TypesClassic, Raw, Islamic, Demo
🗣 Customer Support Availability and Languages14+ languages, phone, email, live chat
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesYes
🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsWebinars, videos, eBooks, Autochartist
🎁 Bonuses and PromotionsTrader of the Month contest, $30 Welcome Account, NFP Machine contest
👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading FeaturesNone
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Tickmill    

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Supports scalping, hedging, and algorithmic tradingNo mobile money deposit options for Tanzanian traders
Offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and Tickmill Trader platformsNo local Swahili-language customer support
Fast execution speeds help reduce slippageStandard account spreads are higher compared to Raw Account
Low commission fees on Raw Account tradesRequires a $100 minimum deposit, which may be higher than some competitors
 

My Findings

Tickmill welcomes all types of traders, from scalpers to position traders, and offers competitive trading conditions. However, Tickmill has limited funding and withdrawal options and doesn’t accept TZS.  

What execution model does Tickmill use?

Tickmill operates with an ECN/STP execution model for low-latency trading.  

Does Tickmill charge withdrawal fees?

No, Tickmill does not charge withdrawal fees, but your payment provider might.    

7. Weltrade

Weltrade Review

Weltrade offers a low-deposit trading environment where Tanzanians can start trading with a $1 minimum deposit. Weltrade also offers reliable execution speeds and frequent promotions.    

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🏛 Regulation and LicensingSVG FSA, FSCA
💰 Trading FeesSwaps from 1.5 pips; commissions from 1.5 pips; swaps apply on overnight positions
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsCredit/Debit Card, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto, Perfect Money, Indonesian Local Bank, Fasapay
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement1 USD
📊 Available Trading InstrumentsForex, Shares, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Energies
🖥 Trading PlatformsWeltrade, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
⚡ Execution Speed and Order TypesFast; market execution
📈 Leverage and Margin Requirements1:1000; margin call 20% - 40%, Stop-Out 10% - 20%
🔄 Account TypesMicro, Universe, Premium, Pro, Digital, ZuluTrade
🗣 Customer Support Availability and Languages24/7, multilingual
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesMT4 and MT5 apps
🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsTraining, Seminars, Economic Calendar, Market Analysis, etc.
🎁 Bonuses and PromotionsTrading Contests, Bonuses
👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading FeaturesZuluTrade
👉Open an AccountOpen Account
  Weltrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Instant deposits and fast withdrawals reduce wait timesNo dedicated educational content for Tanzanian traders
Supports crypto trading alongside Forex, stocks, and metalsLimited customer reviews from Tanzanian traders
Offers multiple account types, including swap-free Islamic accountsNo local Tanzanian office or direct customer support
 

My Findings

Weltrade’s low deposit requirements and instant deposits make it an attractive choice, but the lack of TZS-denominated accounts and local funding options are a drawback.  

What is the maximum leverage available?

Weltrade offers leverage up to 1:1000 for forex trading.  

How long does it take to withdraw funds?

Withdrawals are processed within 30 minutes for most methods.

8. AvaTrade

AvaTrade Review

  With AvaTrade, Tanzanians can expect a safe, transparent, and competitive trading environment. Traders can expect a fixed spread model with zero commission fees on trades. Social trading is also available via ZuluTrade, DupliTrade, and AvaSocial.    

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🏛 Regulation and LicensingCBI, ASIC, FSCA, CySEC, FFAJ, JFSA, ADGM, BVI, ISA, KNF, IIROC
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.9 pips (Retail), 0.6 pips (Pro); no commissions on most accounts; swap fees apply
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, WebMoney
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement$100
📊 Available Trading InstrumentsForex (55+), indices (33+), commodities (10+), stocks (625+), CFDs (1,260+ total)
🖥 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, DupliTrade, ZuluTrade, WebTrader
⚡ Execution Speed and Order Types~0.03s execution time
📈 Leverage and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:400 (Pro), 1:30 (Retail); margin varies
🔄 Account TypesRetail, Professional, Islamic
🗣 Customer Support Availability and Languages20+ languages, 24/5
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesYes
🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsArticles, videos, eBooks, tutorials
🎁 Bonuses and PromotionsRebate program
👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading FeaturesDupliTrade, ZuluTrade
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Islamic accounts available for swap-free tradingNo local Tanzanian office or dedicated Swahili support
Wide asset selection, including Forex, stocks, commodities, crypto, and ETFsLimited deposit options—no mobile money support
Fixed spreads simplify cost calculationsHigh spreads on some instruments compared to ECN brokers
 

My Findings

AvaTrade’s social trading features and fixed-spread model stand out, but high inactivity and currency conversion fees apply.  

Can I trade stocks and ETFs with AvaTrade?

Yes, AvaTrade offers CFDs on stocks, ETFs, Forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.  

Is AvaTrade regulated?

Yes, AvaTrade is regulated in Ireland, Australia, South Africa, Japan, UAE, and more. However, AvaTrade is not locally regulated in Tanzania.

 

9. Axiory

Axiory Review

Axiory provides ultra-fast execution speeds that are ideal for scalping and day trading. Axiory offers a Nano account with competitive spreads from 0.3 pips, which is rare on such a low-tier account but beneficial for traders who prefer cost-effective lower transaction volumes

 

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🏛 Regulation and LicensingFCA, IFSC Belize, FSC Mauritius
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.13 pips; commissions from $0.04 per CFD; swap fees apply
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsCredit/Debit Card, Bank Transfer, e-Wallets (Neteller, Skrill, etc.)
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement$10
📊 Available Trading InstrumentsForex (62 pairs), indices (10), commodities (5), stocks (78)
🖥 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, cTrader, Axiory CopyTrade
⚡ Execution Speed and Order TypesLess than 1s execution time
📈 Leverage and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:1000; 50% margin call, 20% stop-out level
🔄 Account TypesNano, Standard, Max, Tera, Alpha, Islamic, Demo
🗣 Customer Support Availability and Languages24/5, multilingual
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesYes
🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsArticles, webinars, eBooks, trading calculators
🎁 Bonuses and PromotionsRebate program
👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading FeaturesAxiory CopyTrade
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Axiory  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Ultra-fast execution speeds reduce slippageNo direct Swahili-language customer support
Leverage up to 1:1000 for high-risk strategiesLimited CFD selection compared to some brokers
Nano Account allows for low-cost entry with a $10 minimum depositLeverage varies significantly across asset classes
 

My Findings

Axiory is ideal for fast-paced trading strategies and traders who want flexible platform options. However, currency conversion fees apply, and Axiory lacks local payment method support for Tanzanians.  

Does Axiory provide high-leverage options?

Yes, Axiory offers leverage up to 1:1000 for smaller account balances.  

Does Axiory offer educational resources?

Yes, Axiory provides webinars, eBooks, and video tutorials, but no educational resources with local relevance to Tanzanians.  

10. HFMHFM-Review

  Traders often turn to HFM because of its account type range, competitive trading conditions, and AI-driven market analysis tools. HFM offers a copy trading feature through HFCopy, where traders can follow and copy professional strategies.    

Features

🔍 Category📌 Details
🏛 Regulation and LicensingFSCA, CySEC, DFSA, FSA, FCA, FSC, CMA
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips (Zero Account); commissions from $6 per round lot on Forex; swap fees apply
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal MethodsBank Wire, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, Cryptocurrency
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement$0
📊 Available Trading InstrumentsForex (50+), indices (23), commodities (12), stocks (109), ETFs (33)
🖥 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, HF App
⚡ Execution Speed and Order Types0.01s execution time
📈 Leverage and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:2000; margin varies
🔄 Account TypesCent, Premium, Zero, Pro, Pro Plus, Islamic, Demo, HFCopy
🗣 Customer Support Availability and Languages27 languages, 24/5
📱 Mobile Trading CapabilitiesYes
🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsWebinars, videos, eBooks, articles, podcasts
🎁 Bonuses and PromotionsRebate program
👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading FeaturesHFCopy
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  HFM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
No deposit fees on transactionsMinimum withdrawal processing time is longer than some competitors
Competitive spreads on major forex pairsNo dedicated Swahili-language support
MT4 and MT5 platforms offer advanced trading toolsIslamic account eligibility must be confirmed individually
 

My Findings

HFM is ideal for Tanzanians, regardless of their trading experience or strategies. However, there are limited payment methods and there’s no XOF support.  

Does HFM have a mobile trading app?

Yes, HFM offers the HF App. You can also use MT4 and MT5 on iOS and Android devices.  

Does HFM offer negative balance protection?

Yes, HFM provides negative balance protection across all account types.  

Conclusion

Tanzania is one of the many African countries seeing an influx in forex trading as more people look for alternative ways to secure additional income. However, choosing a broker is a strategic move that involves thorough research, using demo accounts to test the broker’s conditions, and seeing which account type and trading conditions align with your risk tolerance, budget, and financial goals.

  You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Botswana You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Kenya You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Malawi You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Nigeria  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Are forex brokers in Tanzania regulated and safe to use?

All the forex brokers in Tanzania on this list are regulated.  

Do forex brokers in Tanzania offer demo accounts?

Yes. The forex brokers in Tanzania on this list offer demo accounts that can be used to practice trading, test out trading strategies, or test out the broker’s offer.  

Is forex trading legal in Tanzania?

Yes. Forex trading is legal in Tanzania. Traders are, however, warned against using the services of unregulated brokers and are thus advised to carefully select their broker as there are some unregulated brokers, like those on the list above, that are reputable.  

Who is the regulatory entity for Tanzania?

The Regulatory Authority of Tanzania is the CMSA (The Capital Markets and Securities Authority).

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