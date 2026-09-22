This Best Forex Brokers in South Sudan review, conducted in South Africa, revealed that forex trading is exponentially growing around the globe. Also, in African countries such as South Sudan, forex traders may be unsure how to choose the best brokers to trade this market. South Sudan traders looking for a broker that offers competitive trading conditions, along with comprehensive trading solutions and services, need not look further than this comprehensive list. Here’s a run-down on what we cover:

Regulated Forex Brokers in South Sudan.

in South Sudan. Low Minimum Deposit Forex.

Deposit Forex. High Leverage Forex Brokers.

Forex Brokers. Best Trading Platforms for South Sudan.

for South Sudan. Forex Brokers for Beginners.

Best Forex Brokers in South Sudan

🏦 Broker 🌍 Regulation 📝Sign up 💰 Min Deposit 💹 Leverage 💵 Spreads FXTM FCA, FSC, FSCA 👉 Open Account USD 200 Up to 1:2000 From 0.0 pips Pepperstone ASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB 👉 Open Account USD 0 Up to 1:500 From 0.0 pips Exness CBCS, CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSC, FSCA, CMA 👉 Open Account USD 10 Up to Unlimited From 0.1 pips XM FSC, CySEC, ASIC 👉 Open Account USD 5 Up to 1:1000 From 0.6 pips IC Markets ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB 👉 Open Account USD 200 Up to 1:500 From 0.0 pips FBS FSC, ASIC, CySEC 👉 Open Account USD 5 Up to 1:3000 From 0.0 pips

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What are the legal and regulatory considerations for forex trading in South Sudan?

Forex trading in South Sudan is regulated by the Bank of South Sudan (BoSS), which oversees monetary policy, exchange rates, and the licensing of financial institutions, including forex bureaus. All entities engaging in currency exchange must be licensed by the BoSS, and unlicensed operations are considered illegal and may face penalties.

6 Best Forex Brokers in South Sudan

☑️FXTM - Flexible accounts, tight spreads. ☑️Pepperstone - Fast trades, low costs. ☑️Exness - Instant withdrawals, low fees, and great for all traders. ☑️XM - Fast execution, low minimums. ☑️IC Markets - Raw spreads, fast execution, perfect for scalping. ☑️FBS - Low deposit, high leverage.

1. FXTM

FXTM is a Cypriot forex broker company established in 2011 and based in Limassol, with offices worldwide and regulations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. FXTM offers excellent services and products, segregated accounts at top-tier banks, secure deposits and withdrawals, competitive leverage, tight spreads, and trade in 250+ instruments.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, FCA, FSCA 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From None 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Not charged 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:30 for EU and UK, 1:1000 under other entities 🎁 Bonuses Only for international brand. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Digital and fast account opening High stock CFD fees Great educational tools provided Inactivity and withdrawal fees charged

Our Findings

FXTM (ForexTime) is a well-established forex broker serving traders in South Sudan with a strong global reputation.

Does FXTM offer local deposit options in South Sudan?

While FXTM does not have direct local deposit options in South Sudan, it supports various international payment methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller offers flexibility for South Sudanese traders.

What trading platforms does FXTM offer?

FXTM offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, two of the most popular trading platforms. These platforms provide advanced charting tools, automated trading capabilities, and user-friendly interfaces suitable for traders of all skill levels.

2. Pepperstone

Pepperstone is an Australian forex broker company regulated in Australia and the UK, with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and Thailand. Pepperstone was established in 2010 in Melbourne and offers low forex fees, easy deposits and withdrawals, and advanced trading platforms.

Features

🔍Feature ℹ️ Information ⬆️Maximum Leverage 1:500 (Professional) 1:200 (Retail) – Depending on the jurisdiction 🖥️Trading Platforms TradingView, MetaTrader 4, cTrader, MetaTrader 5, ⚖️Regulators ASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB 👤Account Types Razor account Standard account Demo account Islamic account 💰Minimum Deposit ZAR 2,500 /AU$ 200 ✅Fees and spreads EUR/USD start from 0 pips 📈Tradable assets offered CFDs in Currencies, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Crypto, ETFs 📈Minimum Trading Size 0.01 lots #️⃣ Margin Call 90% ⛔Stop-Out 20% 💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options Visa Mastercard Bank transfer MPESA PayPal Bpay Neteller POLi Skrill China UnionPay 💴Deposit Currencies AUD, USD, JPY, GBP, EUR, CAD, CHF, NZD, SGD, HKD 🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa Traders Yes 📊Account Features Follower, Strategy Provider 💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pair Yes 📱 OS Compatibility Android, iOS 🔁Educational Resources Blog, News Feed, Market Analysis, Trading Central, Trading View, AutoChartist, VPS, Economic Calendar 📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📞Customer Support 24 hours per day 🤝 Accepts South African traders Yes 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast and fully digital account opening High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Free deposit and withdrawal No investor protection for non-EU clients Low forex and equity index CFD fees Only forex, CFDs, and crypto

Our Findings

Pepperstone is a well-established forex broker trusted by traders worldwide, including those in South Sudan.

Is Pepperstone available to traders in South Sudan?

Yes, Pepperstone accepts traders from South Sudan. As a globally regulated broker, it offers secure

What trading platforms does Pepperstone offer?

Pepperstone provides access to MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView platforms, giving traders flexibility, advanced charting tools, and fast execution across multiple devices. Including desktop, web, and mobile applications.

3. Exness

Exness is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker that is accessible to traders in South Sudan. Regulated by top-tier authorities such as the FCA (UK) and CySEC (Cyprus), Exness offers a secure and transparent trading environment.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, SFSA FCA, FSA(JP) 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From $10- $30 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Deposit fee in some regions ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 1:30 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 10$ minimum deposit Deposit fee charged in certain regions

Our Findings

Our findings indicate that Exness is a highly reputable forex broker accessible to traders in South Sudan, offering a secure trading environment backed by regulation from top-tier authorities such as the FCA and CySEC.

Is Exness available in South Sudan?

Yes, Exness accepts traders from South Sudan. It offers a secure trading environment, competitive spreads, and flexible account options, making it accessible for both beginners and experienced traders in the region.

What trading platforms does Exness support?

Exness supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its own Exness Trader app. These platforms provide powerful tools for charting, analysis, and order execution, catering to various trading styles and experience levels.

4. XM

XM is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker, offering access to over 1,000 trading instruments, including forex, stock CFDs, commodities, indices, precious metals, and energies. The broker provides trading on the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms, enhanced with proprietary indicators for advanced trading tools.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, IFSC), FCA, ASIC and DFSA 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 📉 Average Spread From 1.7 pips 💰 Commissions From $3.5 per lot per trade 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Bank withdrawals below $200 - $15 📈 Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Allows scalping and hedging No managed accounts Minimum deposit from $55. No US clients accepted

Our Findings

Our findings on XM reveal it as a reputable and globally trusted forex and CFD broker, well-suited for traders in South Sudan.

Is XM regulated and safe to use?

Yes, XM is regulated by multiple reputable authorities like ASIC, CySEC, and FSC, providing a secure and transparent trading environment. This ensures client funds are protected and trading practices comply with strict industry standards.

What types of accounts does XM offer?

XM offers several account types, including Micro, Standard, and XM Ultra Low accounts. These cater to different trader needs, with varying spreads, leverage up to 1:1000, and flexible minimum deposit requirements starting as low as $5.

5. IC Markets

IC Markets is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker offering a wide range of trading instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, bonds, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures. The broker supports popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and cTrader, accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0.0 pips 💰 Commissions From $3 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast digital account opening process High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Free deposit and withdrawal No investor protection for non-EU clients Low forex and equity index fees Only forex, CFDs, and crypto

Our Findings

Our findings indicate that IC Markets is a highly reputable forex broker suitable for traders in South Sudan seeking a diverse and professional trading experience.

Is IC Markets regulated and reliable?

Yes, IC Markets is regulated by top authorities like ASIC and CySEC, ensuring a secure and trustworthy trading environment. The broker is known for transparency, fast execution, and robust risk management to protect traders’ interests.

What trading platforms does IC Markets offer?

IC Markets offers popular platforms including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. These platforms provide advanced charting, automated trading options, and seamless multi-device access, supporting a wide range of trading strategies and preferences.

6. FBS

FBS is a global forex and CFD broker accessible to traders in South Sudan. Established in 2009 and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Belize, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Commission (ASIC), FBS offers a secure trading environment for South Sudanese traders.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 📉 Average Spread From 0.0 pips 💰 Commissions From $3 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Available online for bettors in the country. Fewer betting platforms compared to other countries. Bet from home or anywhere with internet access. Fewer betting markets compared to larger regions. Most platforms are optimized for mobile devices. Gambling regulations can be unclear or inconsistent

Our Findings

Our findings show that FBS is a well-established and reliable forex broker that is accessible to traders in South Sudan.

Who is FBS?

FBS is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker established in 2009, serving over 27 million traders across more than 150 countries. The company offers trading in various instruments, including forex, commodities, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

What is FBS in forex trading?

FBS is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker offering trading on currencies, commodities, and indices. It provides competitive spreads, high leverage, multiple account types, and beginner-friendly trading tools.

Conclusion

The forex trading landscape in South Sudan is still in its early stages, marked by limited regulatory infrastructure and low market penetration. However, growing internet access and increasing financial awareness are gradually creating opportunities for local and international forex brokers. Traders in South Sudan must exercise caution, prioritizing brokers that are licensed by reputable international regulators and offer transparent trading conditions, reliable customer support, and secure platforms. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Gambia You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Burundi You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Sao Tome & Principe You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Rwanda You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Tanzania SA Shares Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions

Are forex brokers legal in South Sudan?

While South Sudan lacks strict forex regulations, traders can legally access international brokers regulated by reputable authorities such as the FCA, ASIC, or CySEC for safety.

Which are the best forex brokers for South Sudan?

Top brokers for South Sudan include Exness, XM, FXTM, HFM, and IC Markets, offering strong regulation, local deposit options, low spreads, and excellent customer support.

Can I trade with high leverage in South Sudan?

Yes, many global brokers offer high leverage up to 1:1000 or more for South Sudan clients, but higher leverage increases trading risks significantly.

Do brokers in South Sudan support mobile trading?

Yes, the best forex brokers provide mobile apps compatible with Android and iOS, enabling South Sudanese traders to monitor and manage trades from anywhere.

Is a demo account available for South Sudanese traders?

Yes, reputable brokers like XM and FXTM offer free demo accounts to South Sudanese clients for practicing strategies and learning the trading platforms risk-free.

What is the minimum deposit for South Sudan forex traders?

Minimum deposits vary by broker, often starting as low as $5–$50, making it accessible for South Sudanese traders to begin trading with small capital.

Are Islamic (swap-free) accounts available in South Sudan?

Yes, many top brokers offer Islamic or swap-free accounts to South Sudanese traders who follow Sharia law, eliminating overnight interest on open positions.

How do I deposit funds from South Sudan?

Forex brokers support various deposit methods for South Sudan, including local bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets like Skrill, and sometimes cryptocurrencies.

Is forex trading taxable in South Sudan?

South Sudan currently lacks clear tax laws on forex trading, but it’s advisable to consult a local tax professional to stay compliant with any financial obligations.

How do I choose the best forex broker in South Sudan?

Look for a broker with strong regulation, low trading costs, local payment options, good customer support, and educational resources to support your trading journey.