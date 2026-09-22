Best Forex Brokers in Rwanda - Main Banner

  Rwanda’s forex trading activities have grown with its expanding financial markets. In 2024, the National Bank of Rwanda reported a 5.7% GDP growth, leading to more foreign direct investment and financial services support. Because there are limited locally regulated forex brokers in Rwanda, most traders turn to the services of international brokers. Our article reveals the best forex brokers for local traders and explores unique features for them.   Here’s what we cover in our in-depth guide:

  • ​How do Rwandan financial regulations impact forex trading activities?
  • 10 Best Forex Brokers in Rwanda
  • Final Considerations
  • Popular FAQs: Rwandan Forex Brokers

   

​How do Rwandan financial regulations impact forex trading activities?

In early 2024, Rwanda's Capital Market Authority (CMA) introduced comprehensive regulations for leveraged foreign exchange trading to enhance investor protection and market transparency. According to these regulations, all entities engaged in trading activities in Rwanda must possess the appropriate regulations and licenses from the CMA. Because of this, most forex brokers in the region often turn towards international brokers, as they’re more lenient in terms of leverage usage, considering that the CMA limits leverage to 1:100. While the CMA seems extremely strict, it’s all to safeguard traders. Luckily, several international brokers are overseen by similarly strict regulatory entities like ASIC, FCA, etc. These regulations force brokers to segregate funds, post the necessary risk warnings, and implement transparent policies on how user data and information are kept, shared, and stored. So, while regulations somewhat limit Rwandan traders, they are not intended to deter or stop them from participating in trading; they’re just there to safeguard traders and their funds.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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10 Best Forex Brokers in Rwanda

  1. ☑️ IG - Advanced trading platforms.
  2. ☑️ FXTM - Offers competitive spreads and high leverage.
  3. ☑️ AvaTrade - User-friendly platforms.
  4. ☑️ FP Markets - Stands out for its ECN pricing and low spreads.
  5. ☑️ Fxview - A cost-effective broker offering low commissions.
  6. ☑️ Octa - Is popular for its low minimum deposit.
  7. ☑️ SuperForex - Attractive to traders seeking flexibility.
  8. ☑️ XTB - Reputable broker offering a powerful trading platform.
  9. ☑️ Tickmill - Known for its ultra-low spreads and fast execution.
  10. ☑️ Vantage Markets - Delivers high leverage, tight spreads.

 

1. IGIG Review

  IG stands out for its deep market access across several asset classes, including Forex, shares, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Traders can use the L2 Dealer platform alongside other powerful platforms, including MetaTrader 4, IG’s own platforms, and more.    

Features

📌 Category🔍 Details
🏛 Regulatory Compliance and LicensingFCA, BaFin, CySEC, FINMA, FSCA, ASIC, MAS, JFSA, and others
🇷🇼 Availability of Rwandan Payment MethodsNo mobile money support; deposits via bank transfer and card payments
💰 Trading FeesForex spreads from 0.6 pips; commissions vary by asset
⚡ Execution Speed and Order SlippageOrders executed within 0.013 seconds
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirements$50 for credit/debit card deposits
🖥 Available Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, ProRealTime, L2 Dealer, IG Trading Platform, Mobile Apps 📱
🔄 Forex Currency Pairs and Asset Variety80+ forex pairs, 17,000+ CFDs across multiple markets
📏 Leverage Options and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:222 for professional accounts, 1:30 for retail clients
⏳ Deposit and Withdrawal Processing TimesDeposits: Instant (method-dependent), Withdrawals: 1-5 business days
⚠ Risk Management ToolsNegative balance protection, Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders (GSLOs)
📞 Customer Support Availability24/5 live chat, Phone, and Email support
📚 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsIG Academy, Trading webinars, Technical analysis tools
🏦 Trading Account Types and CustomizationCFD Trading, Spread Betting (UK only), Share Dealing, Professional Accounts
🤖 Copy Trading and Automated Trading OptionsFIX API for high-frequency and algorithmic trading
🎁 Bonuses, Promotions, and Loyalty ProgramsVolume-based rebates, Refer-a-Friend bonus, cashback on first trades
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  IG Best Forex Brokers in Rwanda  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Multi-regulated and reputableForex spreads fluctuate
Low minimum deposit of $50 on credit/debit cardsLimited account types compared to competitors
Extensive education for beginnersNo local mobile money deposit options for Rwandan traders
Offers several trading and investing accountsPhone dealing service has additional charges
 

Our Finding

IG’s extensive range of trading instruments, advanced tools, and direct market access make it ideal for experienced Rwandan traders. However, the lack of mobile money support and varying spreads may make it less accessible for Rwandan traders relying on local funding methods.  

Does IG offer to trade in Rwandan Francs (RWF)?

No, IG doesn’t accept RWF as a base currency. Supported currencies include USD, EUR, GBP, and others.  

Are IG’s services regulated in Rwanda?

No, IG isn’t locally regulated in Rwanda but operates under FCA, FSCA, CySEC, and other regulations.  

2. FXTM

FXTM Review - Main Banner-min

  FXTM offers a balance of high leverage, advanced trading tools, and an accessible mobile trading experience. Rwandans can participate in Forex and CFD trading through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and the FXTM Trader app.    

Features

📌 Category🔍 Details
🏛 Regulatory Compliance and LicensingFCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Mauritius, CMA Kenya
🇷🇼 Availability of Rwandan Payment MethodsNo mobile money support, bank transfers, e-wallets
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $3.5 per lot
⚡ Execution Speed and Order SlippageOrders executed in milliseconds
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirements$200 for all account types
🖥 Available Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FXTM Trader
🔄 Forex Currency Pairs and Asset Variety80+ forex pairs, 1,000+ CFDs
📏 Leverage Options and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:2000; margin varies by asset
⏳ Deposit and Withdrawal Processing TimesDeposits: Instant, Withdrawals: 1-5 business days
⚠ Risk Management ToolsNegative balance protection, segregated accounts
📞 Customer Support Availability24/5 live chat, phone, email
📚 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsWebinars, video tutorials, eBooks
🏦 Trading Account Types and CustomizationAdvantage, Advantage Plus, Advantage Stocks
🤖 Copy Trading and Automated Trading OptionsFXTM Invest, free VPS for automated trading
🎁 Bonuses, Promotions, and Loyalty ProgramsCashback rebates, refer-a-friend bonuses, trading contests
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FXTM Best Forex Brokers in Rwanda  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Copy trading through FXTM InvestWithdrawal fees vary by payment method
Free VPS hosting for automated tradingMinimum deposit of $200 is higher than some brokers
Multi-regulated in several regionsNo local mobile money deposit options
Offers over 1,000 CFDsLimited account base currencies (No RWF)
 

Our Finding

FXTM provides high leverage, strong mobile trading options, and copy trading features. However, FXTM lacks mobile money support, and traders must consider withdrawal fees.  

Does FXTM offer customer support in Rwanda?

No, FXTM supports multiple languages, but not Rwanda.  

Are there withdrawal fees for Rwandan traders?

FXTM applies withdrawal fees according to the payment method used.  

3. AvaTradeAvaTrade Review

  AvaTrade offers a diverse trading experience in terms of market access (1,260+ instruments), trading software, education, trading tools, and social trading. AvaTrade also offers its unique AvaProtect, where traders pay a small fee to insure their trades against losses.    

Features

📌 Category🔍 Details
🏛 Regulatory Compliance and LicensingCBI, ASIC, FSCA, CySEC, JFSA, IIROC, and more
🇷🇼 Availability of Rwandan Payment MethodsNo mobile money support; deposits via bank transfer, card, and e-wallets
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.9 pips; no commission on most accounts
⚡ Execution Speed and Order SlippageOrders executed in ~0.03 seconds
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirements$100
🖥 Available Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, WebTrader
🔄 Forex Currency Pairs and Asset Variety55+ forex pairs, 1,260+ CFDs
📏 Leverage Options and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:400 for professionals, 1:30 for retail clients
⏳ Deposit and Withdrawal Processing TimesDeposits: Instant, Withdrawals: 1-5 business days
⚠ Risk Management ToolsNegative balance protection, AvaProtect trade insurance
📞 Customer Support Availability24/5 live chat, phone, and email support
📚 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsWebinars, eBooks, video tutorials, trading courses
🏦 Trading Account Types and CustomizationRetail, Professional, Islamic
🤖 Copy Trading and Automated Trading OptionsDupliTrade, ZuluTrade, AvaSocial
🎁 Bonuses, Promotions, and Loyalty ProgramsNo deposit bonuses or trading rebates offered to retail traders; IBs receive rebates
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Offers Islamic accounts with swap-free tradingNo direct stock trading
Regulated by multiple authorities21-day demo account, shorter than some brokers
Offers a native AvaSocial platform for copy tradingNo customizable account types beyond retail and professional
 

Our Finding

AvaTrade offers a solid platform variety, risk management tools, and educational support. However, AvaTrade doesn’t support RWF as a deposit, withdrawal, or account currency.  

Can Rwandan traders use local bank transfers?

AvaTrade supports international bank transfers, but local Rwandan banking options are not listed.  

Does AvaTrade offer Islamic accounts for Muslim traders in Rwanda?

Yes, AvaTrade provides swap-free Islamic accounts.  

4. FP Markets

FP Markets Review - Main Banner

  FP Markets delivers over 10,000 instruments, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and IRESS. FP Markets offers traditional trading accounts and Islamic Accounts for Muslim traders. Traders can also experiment with a $100,000 demo account.    

Features

📌 Category🔍 Details
🏛 Regulatory Compliance and LicensingASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC
🇷🇼 Availability of Rwandan Payment MethodsNo mobile money support, bank transfers, e-wallets
💰 Trading FeesRaw spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $3 per side
⚡ Execution Speed and Order SlippageOrder execution in under 40ms
💵 Minimum Deposit RequirementsAU$100 or equivalent
🖥 Available Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IRESS
🔄 Forex Currency Pairs and Asset Variety70+ forex pairs, 10,000+ CFDs
📏 Leverage Options and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:500 for Forex; varies by instrument
⏳ Deposit and Withdrawal Processing TimesDeposits: Instant, Withdrawals: 1-5 business days
⚠ Risk Management ToolsNegative balance protection, segregated client funds
📞 Customer Support Availability24/7 live chat, phone, and email support
📚 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsWebinars, trading guides, Autochartist, Myfxbook AutoTrade
🏦 Trading Account Types and CustomizationStandard, Raw, Islamic, MAM/PAMM accounts
🤖 Copy Trading and Automated Trading OptionsMAM/PAMM accounts, VPS hosting for automation
🎁 Bonuses, Promotions, and Loyalty ProgramsNo deposit bonuses; affiliates and IB rebates are available
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FP Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Islamic and MAM/PAMM accounts are availableThe demo account is limited to 30 days
24/7 multilingual customer supportNo mobile money deposit options
Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and IRESS for direct market accessLimited leverage on cryptocurrency CFDs
Over 10,000 tradable instrumentsSwap-free option limited to 10 nights
 

Our Finding

FP Markets offers deep market access, multiple trading platforms, and strong execution speeds. However, FP Markets is not ideal in terms of RWF support and local deposit/withdrawal methods for Rwandans.  

What is the best FP Markets account for low spreads?

The Raw account because it offers spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission fee.  

Are there any inactivity fees?

No, FP Markets doesn’t charge inactivity fees.  

5. FxviewFXView Review

  Fxview prioritizes cost-efficiency with spreads starting from 0.0 pips and a transparent commission structure of $1 per $100,000 traded (Premium ECN). Rwandans can use leverage up to 1:500 on Forex, backed with tools like negative balance protection, stop-loss, and take profit orders.    

Features

📌 Category🔍 Details
🏛 Regulatory Compliance and LicensingCySEC, FSCA, FSC Mauritius, SEBI
🇷🇼 Availability of Rwandan Payment MethodsNo mobile money support; bank transfers e-wallets
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips; commission from $1 per $100,000 traded
⚡ Execution Speed and Order SlippageECN execution with low-latency order processing
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirements$50 for Zero Commission and Raw ECN accounts
🖥 Available Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, ActTrader, ZuluTrade
🔄 Forex Currency Pairs and Asset Variety55+ forex pairs, 400+ CFDs
📏 Leverage Options and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:500 for Forex; varies by asset
⏳ Deposit and Withdrawal Processing TimesDeposits: Instant, Withdrawals: 1 business day
⚠ Risk Management ToolsNegative balance protection, segregated client funds
📞 Customer Support Availability24/5 live chat, phone, and email support
📚 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsForex courses, webinars, market insights
🏦 Trading Account Types and CustomizationZero Commission, Raw ECN, Premium ECN, Islamic, MAM/PAMM accounts
🤖 Copy Trading and Automated Trading OptionsZuluTrade, free VPS
🎁 Bonuses, Promotions, and Loyalty ProgramsDeposit bonus
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Fxview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Leverage up to 1:500 for forex tradingMinimum deposit of $5,000 for Premium ECN
Spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw and Premium ECN accountsThe demo account expires after 30 days
MAM/PAMM account options for fund managersNo fixed spread accounts
 

Our Finding

Fxview offers cost-effective trading with transparent fees, which is ideal for Rwandans who want to see where their capital is going. However, Fxview has limited support for RWF and local payment options.  

What trading platforms are available?

Fxview offers MT4, MT5, ActTrader, and ZuluTrade.  

Is Fxview regulated in Africa?

Yes, Fxview is regulated by the FSCA in South Africa.  

6. OctaOcta Review

  Octa provides a commission-free trading experience with swap-free accounts across all retail options, which saves traders on overnight fees common with Forex and CFD trading. Octa’s leverage goes up to 1:1000, and traders can expect that 97.5% of trades are executed with zero slippage.    

Features

📌 Category🔍 Details
🏛 Regulatory Compliance and LicensingCySEC, FSCA, SVG FSA, MISA
🇷🇼 Availability of Rwandan Payment MethodsNo mobile money support; accepts bank transfers, cards, e-wallets
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.6 pips; no commissions; swap-free trading
⚡ Execution Speed and Order Slippage97.5% of orders executed without slippage
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirements$25
🖥 Available Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, OctaTrader
🔄 Forex Currency Pairs and Asset Variety35+ forex pairs, 277+ CFDs
📏 Leverage Options and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:1000; margin varies by asset
⏳ Deposit and Withdrawal Processing TimesDeposits: Instant, Withdrawals: 1-3 hours
⚠ Risk Management ToolsNegative balance protection, trading calculators
📞 Customer Support Availability24/7 live chat, phone, and email support
📚 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsForex courses, webinars, video tutorials
🏦 Trading Account Types and CustomizationMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, OctaTrader, Copy Trading accounts
🤖 Copy Trading and Automated Trading OptionsIntegrated copy trading platform
🎁 Bonuses, Promotions, and Loyalty Programs50% deposit bonus, Trade and Win program, referral rewards
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Octa  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Leverage up to 1:1000 for forex pairsLimited regulatory oversight in some regions
No inactivity feesNo local mobile money deposit options
Commission-free tradingOnly one base currency is available (USD)
All accounts are swap-freeLimited CFD offerings compared to competitors
 

Our Finding

Octa’s commission-free and swap-free trading conditions provide cost savings, but Rwandans might face expensive currency conversion fees due to limited RWF support.  

What is the minimum deposit for Rwandan traders?

The minimum deposit is $25.  

Can Rwandan traders use OctaTrader?

Yes, OctaTrader is available alongside MT5. Octa used to offer MetaTrader 4 but has discontinued its use.  

7. SuperForexSuperForex Review

SuperForex supports over 25 base currencies on its accounts, including RWF. Traders can access MetaTrader 4 and the SuperForex app, which includes copy trading and technical analysis tools.    

Features

📌 Category🔍 Details
🏛 Regulatory Compliance and LicensingClaims IFSC regulation (Belize), but not verifiable
🇷🇼 Availability of Rwandan Payment MethodsNo mobile money support; accepts bank transfers, e-wallets, crypto
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from 0.013% on select accounts
⚡ Execution Speed and Order SlippageFast execution
💵 Minimum Deposit RequirementsFrom $1
🖥 Available Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, SuperForex App
🔄 Forex Currency Pairs and Asset Variety84+ forex pairs, 400+ total instruments
📏 Leverage Options and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:3000; 80% margin call, 40% stop-out level
⏳ Deposit and Withdrawal Processing TimesDeposits: Instant, Withdrawals: 2-4 business days
⚠ Risk Management ToolsNegative balance protection, segregated client funds
📞 Customer Support Availability24/5 live chat, email, callback request (no phone support)
📚 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsWebinars, trading guides, forex courses
🏦 Trading Account Types and Customization11 account types, ECN, swap-free, zero-spread
🤖 Copy Trading and Automated Trading OptionsCopy trading via the SuperForex app; supports Expert Advisors (EAs)
🎁 Bonuses, Promotions, and Loyalty Programs3000% Easy Deposit Bonus, 750% Extreme Hot Bonus, referral bonuses
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  SuperForex  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Over 25 base currencies are availableLimited transparency on execution speed
Native app for mobile tradingHigh withdrawal fees
Leverage up to 1:3000 for forex pairsLimited trading platforms (no MetaTrader 5)
Offers ECN and STP accountsNo VPS hosting
 

Our Finding

SuperForex stands out for its high-leverage trading, bonuses, and RWF account options. However, the withdrawal fees vary greatly and can be expensive.  

Are deposits and withdrawals instant?

Deposits are instant, but withdrawals take 2-4 business days.  

Does SuperForex accept cryptocurrency deposits?

Yes, SuperForex supports crypto deposits and withdrawals.  

8. XTBXTB Review South Africa

  XTB offers Rwandans a highly customizable trading experience through xStation 5, with built-in market sentiment tools. Rwandans can also expect spreads from 0.1 pips and trade execution within 85ms.    

Features

📌 Category🔍 Details
🏛 Regulatory Compliance and LicensingFCA, CySEC, KNF, IFSC, etc.
🇷🇼 Availability of Rwandan Payment MethodsNo mobile money support; accepts bank transfers, credit/debit cards
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.1 pips; no commission on Forex and indices
⚡ Execution Speed and Order SlippageAverage execution speed below 85ms
💵 Minimum Deposit RequirementsNo minimum deposit required
🖥 Available Trading PlatformsxStation 5 (no MetaTrader support)
🔄 Forex Currency Pairs and Asset Variety48 forex pairs, 2,100+ CFDs
📏 Leverage Options and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:30 for retail traders, 1:200 for professionals
⏳ Deposit and Withdrawal Processing TimesDeposits: Instant, Withdrawals: 1-3 business days
⚠ Risk Management ToolsNegative balance protection, risk calculator, stop-loss settings
📞 Customer Support Availability24/5 multilingual live chat, phone, and email
📚 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsTrading academy, daily market reports, live webinars
🏦 Trading Account Types and CustomizationStandard and Professional accounts
🤖 Copy Trading and Automated Trading OptionsNo copy trading or algorithmic trading features
🎁 Bonuses, Promotions, and Loyalty ProgramsNo deposit bonuses or cashback offers; IBs eligible for rebates
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  xtb Best Forex Brokers in Rwanda  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Extensive educational resourcesNo cryptocurrency deposit options
xStation 5 includes advanced charting and sentiment analysisNo support for MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5
Spreads start from 0.1 pipsLimited leverage for retail traders (1:30)
 

Our Finding

XTB provides a strong commission-free trading structure and appeals to cost-conscious Rwandans. However, XTB doesn’t integrate third-party applications (MetaTrader or cTrader).  

What trading platforms does XTB support?

XTB only supports its proprietary platform, xStation 5.  

Are there any deposit bonuses?

No, XTB doesn’t offer deposit bonuses.  

9. TickmillTickmill Review

  Tickmill provides fast execution with an average order processing time of 0.20 seconds for scalpers and high-frequency traders in Rwanda. Multiple account types, including Islamic and MAM accounts, give traders flexibility in choosing an option that works for them.    

Features

📌 Category🔍 Details
🏛 Regulatory Compliance and LicensingFSA (Seychelles), FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), DFSA (UAE), Labuan FSA (Malaysia)
🇷🇼 Availability of Rwandan Payment MethodsNo mobile money integration, but Neteller, Skrill, and bank transfers are available
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips on Raw Account; $2 per lot commission
⚡ Execution Speed and Order SlippageAverage execution speed of 0.20 seconds
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirements$100 minimum deposit
🖥 Available Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, Tickmill Trader, VPS hosting
🔄 Forex Currency Pairs and Asset Variety62 currency pairs, CFDs on indices, commodities, stocks, and bonds
📏 Leverage Options and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:1000 leverage; margin requirements vary by instrument
⏳ Deposit and Withdrawal Processing TimesDeposits: instant to 1 working day; withdrawals: within 1 working day
⚠ Risk Management ToolsNegative balance protection, segregated accounts, stop-loss orders
📞 Customer Support Availability24/5 support via live chat, phone, and email in 14+ languages
📚 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsWebinars, forex courses, eBooks, market analysis
🏦 Trading Account Types and CustomizationClassic, Raw, Islamic, Demo, MAM accounts
🤖 Copy Trading and Automated Trading OptionsCapitalise.ai for AI-powered automation; supports EAs
🎁 Bonuses, Promotions, and Loyalty Programs$30 welcome bonus, rebates up to $5,000, Trader of the Month contest
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Tickmill Best Forex Brokers in Rwanda  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
AI-powered automationNo local bank transfers for Rwandan traders
High leverage up to 1:1000, with risk management toolsInactivity fee after 60 days
Classic and Raw Accounts for new traders, Pro upgrade on existing accountsLimited selection of tradable assets
Free VPS for eligible tradersRWF is not supported as an account currency
 

Our Finding

Tickmill offers fast execution and low spreads but lacks localized deposit and withdrawal options for Rwanda.  

Does Tickmill offer VPS hosting?

Yes, Tickmill offers VPS hosting through BeeksFX, and eligible traders get a 20% discount.  

Are trading competitions available?

Yes, Tickmill runs contests like Trader of the Month and NFP Machine.  

10. Vantage Markets

Vantage Markets Review - Main Banner

  Vantage Markets offers a few platforms with vast features, including TradingView for advanced charting. Traders can access over 49 forex pairs and 800+ share CFDs, with spreads from 0.0 pips. Vantage Markets also integrates copy and social trading through proprietary software and third-party integrations.    

Features

📌 CategoryVantage CTA logo
🏛 Regulatory Compliance and LicensingASIC (Australia), CIMA (Cayman Islands), FSCA (South Africa)
🇷🇼 Availability of Rwandan Payment MethodsNo mobile money support; deposits via bank transfer, e-wallets, crypto
💰 Trading FeesSpreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $3 per lot
⚡ Execution Speed and Order SlippageHigh-speed execution via Equinix Fibre Optic Network
💵 Minimum Deposit Requirements$50 for Standard and Raw ECN, $10,000 for Pro ECN
🖥 Available Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, ProTrader, TradingView, Vantage App
🔄 Forex Currency Pairs and Asset Variety49+ forex pairs, 1,000+ instruments
📏 Leverage Options and Margin RequirementsUp to 1:500 leverage; the margin varies by account type
⏳ Deposit and Withdrawal Processing TimesDeposits: instant to 5 business days, withdrawals: 1-5 business days
⚠ Risk Management ToolsNegative balance protection, segregated accounts
📞 Customer Support Availability24/7 support via live chat, phone, and email in 20+ languages
📚 Educational Resources and Market Analysis ToolsWebinars, Vantage Academy, trading guides, market analysis
🏦 Trading Account Types and CustomizationStandard STP, Raw ECN, Pro ECN, Swap-Free, Demo
🤖 Copy Trading and Automated Trading OptionsZuluTrade, Myfxbook AutoTrade, TradingView strategies
🎁 Bonuses, Promotions, and Loyalty ProgramsDeposit bonus, Vantage Rewards, Refer a Friend program
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Vantage Markets Best Forex Brokers in Rwanda

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Social trading through ZuluTrade and Myfxbook AutoTradeLimited educational resources
Over 1,000 instrumentsCryptocurrency CFDs are restricted to the Australian entity
ProTrader platform with TradingView integrationNo mobile money deposits
Spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN accountsWithdrawal fees apply to international transfers
 

Our Finding

Vantage Markets offers versatility and cost-effective trading solutions, but lacks RWF support and local payment methods for deposits and withdrawals.  

Are there withdrawal fees?

Yes, international wire withdrawals cost $25.  

Does Vantage Markets offer cryptocurrency trading?

Yes, but only through its Australian entity.  

Conclusion

Rwanda has an expanding forex trading community that grows with the financial markets. Due to limited local options, international brokers offer local traders platforms for trading Forex and CFDs. However, while many options are available, Rwandan traders must practice due diligence and only work with well-regulated brokers.   You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Botswana You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Kenya You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Malawi You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Nigeria   SA Shares Instagram  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What regulations are in place for forex trading in Rwanda?

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) is the local regulatory entity that oversees all forex transactions. The CMA requires that all broker firms have the proper regulations and licenses to offer trading and investment services in Rwanda. Most traders opt for international brokers due to limited local options.  

What is the role of the Capital Market Authority in forex trading?

The CMA oversees all forex activities. They also ensure that all registered Rwandan brokers comply with certain standards.  

Are there local forex brokers in Rwanda?

Yes, there are. According to CMA Rwanda, there are currently only 6 CMA-regulated securities brokers. Because these brokers comply with strict regulations, they don’t offer much flexibility in terms of investment options or leverage (capped at 1:100 per CMA regulation).  

How does leverage work in Rwanda?

Leverage is an inherent benefit of derivative trading (CFDs), where you borrow capital from your broker to open positions that your invested capital would not allow. With this capital, you can open more prominent positions and pay a margin requirement that serves as collateral.  

What currency pairs can I trade in Rwanda?

Because brokers don’t typically offer RWF-based forex pairs due to low liquidity and other factors, Rwandans typically trade more liquid pairs like EUR/USD.

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Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
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Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
Markets4you
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
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