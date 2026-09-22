Best Forex Brokers in Mali - Main Banner-min

  6 Best Forex Brokers in Mali. Mali's population exceeds 22 million, with over 65% under the age of 25, driving a rise in online forex trading. Young traders are turning to global brokers like CMC Markets, IC Markets, Tickmill, to name a few, for their low costs, mobile access, and user-friendly platforms. Despite no local regulation, Mali is quickly becoming a growing forex hub in West Africa.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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6 Best Forex Brokers in Mali in 2026

🏦 Broker📝 Sign Up💳 Payment Methods💶 Min Deposit (USD)
CMC Markets CTA logo👉 Open AccountBank Transfer, Debit/Credit Card$0 - 0 ZAR
FXCM CTA logo👉 Open AccountCredit/Debit Card, Skrill, Neteller, Wire Transfer$50 - 921 ZAR
Interactive CTA logo👉 Open AccountBank Wire, ACH, Transfer via 3rd party$0 - 0 ZAR
Tickmill CTA logo👉 Open AccountBank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto$100 - 1843 ZAR
XTB CTA logo👉 Open AccountBank Transfer, PayPal, Card$0 - 0 ZAR
IC Markets CTA logo👉 Open AccountBank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Credit/Debit Card$200 - 3686 ZAR
 

Mali – Definition

The West African CFA franc (XOF) is the official currency of Mali, shared with 7 other West African countries within the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU/UEMOA). The currency is issued and managed by the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO).  

6 Best Forex Brokers in Mali (2026)

  1. ☑️ CMC Markets – Best for Global Market Access & Advanced Tools
  2. ☑️ FXCM – Best for Algorithmic & MT4 Trading
  3. ☑️ Interactive Brokers (IBKR) – Best for Advanced & Institutional Traders
  4. ☑️ Tickmill – Best for Low-Cost ECN Trading
  5. ☑️ XTB – Best for Education & Web Trading
  6. ☑️ IC Markets – Best for Tight Spreads & Scalping

 

1. CMC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1
🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS
Start Trading Read Review
  CMC Markets is a top choice for experienced traders in Mali, offering access to over 12,000 instruments with no minimum deposit. Regulated by the FCA and ASIC, it provides powerful tools via its Next Gen and MT4 platforms. While not ideal for beginners due to its complexity and lack of bonuses, it’s perfect for semi-professional traders seeking advanced charting, tight spreads, and global market access.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesAward-winning platform (Next Generation), Tight spreads, Risk management tools, Advanced charting, No dealing desk
🏛️ RegulationFCA, ASIC, FMA, IIROC, MAS, BaFin
💰 Minimum Deposit0 USD - 0 ZAR
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.7 pips on major forex pairs (e.g., EUR/USD)
💹 Commissions FromUSD: $0 on Forex & Index CFDs (spreads only) Equities: from $0.02 per share
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesUSD: No fees on most payment methods;
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 for professional clients (Retail leverage capped at 1:30 or 1:100 depending on region)
☎️ Customer Support24/5 via live chat, Email, Phone support No direct local Mali support, but international help available
👥 Account TypesCFD Account (Retail & Professional);
📈 LeverageVaries by instrument; max 1:500 (pro); lower for retail clients
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Indices, Shares, Commodities, Treasuries, ETFs, Crypto (via CFDs) – over 12,000 instruments
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes – Free demo with virtual funds and full access to platform
💰 SpreadsTight, floating spreads starting from 0.7 pips on majors
🚀 BonusNo deposit or welcome bonus due to regulatory compliance
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, GBP, EUR, AUD, CAD, SGD (ZAR not officially listed)
📙 EducationExtensive – webinars, trading guides, Platform tutorials Strategy articles
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer, Credit/Debit cards; Skrill/Neteller may not be supported in all regions
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot supported directly (ZAR deposits may be converted to USD or GBP)
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNo local SA number; global support only
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  CMC Homepage 2026  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Offers floating spreads with tight pricing on FX Active accounts.Standard account spreads are wider than some ECN brokers.
Advanced trading platform with robust charting and analysis tools.Commission applies on FX Active accounts, adding trading costs.
Transparent pricing and deep liquidity from multiple providers.Platform may be complex for beginner traders.
Regulated globally (FCA, FSCA, ASIC), ensuring safety.Limited leverage options compared to some other brokers.
 

Our findings

CMC Markets has o minimum deposit, access to over 12,000 global instruments, and regulation by the FCA and ASIC, it offers Malian traders a secure and sophisticated trading environment. Its proprietary Next Gen platform, combined with MT4, delivers powerful charting and execution tools.  

Can I open a CMC Markets account from Mali, and is it safe?

Yes, CMC Markets accepts clients from Mali. It is highly regulated by top-tier authorities like the FCA (UK) and ASIC (Australia), making it a safe and trusted broker for Malian traders seeking secure, global market access.  

Does CMC Markets offer trading in West African CFA Franc (XOF) or local payment methods?

No, CMC Markets does not support XOF or local mobile money deposits. All funding is done via international methods like credit/debit cards or bank transfers in major currencies such as USD, EUR, or GBP. Malian traders must convert their local currency before depositing.  

2. FXCM

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  FXCM (Forex Capital Markets) is a globally trusted broker now available to traders in Mali, offering a solid platform for forex and CFD trading. Regulated by the FCA (UK) and FSCA (South Africa), FXCM is known for its strong execution, automated trading tools, and access to MT4, Trading Station, and NinjaTrader platforms. With a minimum deposit of $50, FXCM is accessible to Malian traders and provides support for algorithmic strategies, educational content, and a range of tradable assets like forex, commodities, and indices.  

Features

CategoriesDetails
⭐ FeaturesCommission-free trading on major pairs, Advanced charting, Copy trading, Algorithmic trading with API access
🏛️ RegulationFCA, FSCA ASIC CySEC ISA (Israel)
💰 Minimum DepositUSD: $50 ZAR: ~R950 (through FSCA-regulated entity)
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 1.3 pips on major forex pairs (e.g., EUR/USD)
💹 Commissions FromUSD: $0 on standard accounts (spreads only); Active Trader: commissions from $25 per million traded
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesUSD: No deposit fees; withdrawal via credit card or bank is free (bank wire may have fees) ZAR: No extra fees if using SA channels
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:400 (depending on entity and account type)
☎️ Customer Support24/5 support via live chat phone, email – multilingual, with support for Africa via FSCA-regulated branch
👥 Account TypesStandard, Active Trader, Demo, Corporate, Islamic (Swap-Free) accounts
📈 LeverageVariable – retail clients up to 1:400 lower leverage applies in EU/UK zones
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto CFDs, Shares, Baskets, and more
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes – Free with virtual funds and full access to tools/platforms
💰 SpreadsFloating spreads – start from 1.3 pips (can go lower for Active Trader accounts)
🚀 Bonus✅ Occasional bonuses like a $25 no-deposit bonus or deposit match (only via FSCA/International divisions)
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD ZAR supported under FSCA entity
📙 EducationFXCM University, Webinars, Video tutorials, Trading signals, eBooks
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Local options in Africa
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes – offered under FXCM South Africa (FSCA)
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 10 500 1900
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  FXCM Account Types  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Regulated by top-tier financial authorities: UK FCA and Australian ASICBanned from operating in the U.S.
Competitive pricingLimited product portfolio
High quality research toolsTrading platform is outdated
 

Our Findings

FXCM has a low minimum deposit of $50, making it accessible to both beginners and experienced traders. FXCM supports a variety of assets, including forex, indices, commodities, and crypto CFDs, and provides ZAR accounts through its South African entity.  

Can I trade with FXCM from Mali, and is it a regulated broker?

Yes, FXCM accepts traders from Mali. It is highly regulated by the FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), and ASIC (Australia), making it a safe and trusted broker for Malian traders seeking a reliable and transparent trading environment.  

Does FXCM support local currencies like XOF or mobile money deposits in Mali?

No, FXCM does not support West African CFA franc (XOF) or mobile money. Deposits must be made in USD, EUR, GBP, or ZAR using international payment methods like credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, or wire transfers.  

3. Interactive Brokers

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF
Start Trading Read Review
  Interactive Brokers (IBKR) is a globally recognized brokerage firm offering advanced electronic trading platforms to clients in Mali and worldwide. Malian traders can access a wide range of global markets — including stocks, forex, options, futures, bonds, and ETFs — by opening an account with IBKR. The platform is known for its low-cost structure and professional-grade tools, making it ideal for experienced or institutional traders. However, new or beginner traders in Mali should note that Interactive Brokers is designed primarily for professional users.  

Features

⭐ Features ℹ️ Information
🏛️ RegulationFCA, ASIC, NYSE, SEC, FINRA, IIROC
💰 Minimum DepositNone
📊 Average spreads from0.1 pips
💹 Commissions from$0.65 / R10.40
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal feesVaries depending on the payment method
📊 Maximum leverage1:40
🔥 BonusNone
☎️ Customer support24/6
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Interactive Brokers  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Wide range of productsWithdrawals and funding by bank transfer only
Highly regulatedBetter for experienced investors
Trades on 80+ exchanges worldwideCommission structure benefits high volume trades
 

Our Findings

Interactive Brokers stands out in Mali as a highly regulated broker known for its ultra-low trading costs, broad market access, and professional-grade platform.  

What markets and assets can I trade with Interactive Brokers?

Interactive Brokers gives access to a huge range of global markets, including forex, stocks, ETFs, bonds, options, futures, and even international exchanges across North America, Europe, and Asia.  

Can I open an Interactive Brokers account from Mali, and is it secure?

Yes, Malian traders can register with Interactive Brokers. The platform is highly regulated by top-tier authorities such as the SEC (USA), FCA (UK), and ASIC (Australia), offering a secure and transparent trading environment.  

4. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  Tickmill is a trusted, low-cost forex and CFD broker that accepts traders from Mali, offering tight spreads from 0.0 pips, fast execution, and leverage up to 1:500. Regulated by the FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and FSA Seychelles, it provides a secure and professional trading environment. With a minimum deposit of $100 (~57,000 XOF), Malian traders can access over 600 instruments on MT4, MT5, or mobile/web platforms. Tickmill is ideal for scalpers, algorithmic traders, and those seeking low fees, solid education, and reliable support. While it doesn’t offer flashy bonuses, its raw spreads, strong regulation, and fast withdrawals make it a top choice for serious traders in Mali.  

Features

⭐ Featureℹ️ Details
🏛️ RegulationFSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA
💰 Minimum Deposit100USD - 1778.18 ZAR
📊 Average Spreads From0.0 pips
💹 Commissions From$2 per side - 35.56 ZAR
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees from Tickmill’s side
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (varies by entity and client category)
🔥 Bonus$30 Welcome Bonus (available in select regions)
☎️ Customer SupportLive chat, email, multilingual support available
👥 Account TypesClassic, Pro, VIP, Islamic (Swap-Free)
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500 (retail); higher for professionals
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, CFDs, Crypto
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes – Free and unlimited
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips (Pro & VIP), 0.9 pips (Classic)
🚀 Bonus$30 Welcome Bonus (limited countries), Seasonal Contests
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR, PLN
📙 EducationWebinars, eBooks, video tutorials, market insights
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Visa/MasterCard, Crypto, Ozow (SA)
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes – Tickmill SA supports ZAR base currency accounts
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 (0) 10 500 2202
📝Sign up 👉Open Account
  Tickmill

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Low spreadsLimited asset selection
Multi-jurisdiction regulationNo cryptocurrencies
Excellent EducationNo US clients
Clean, direct Islamic account option without swap interest.Some CFDs still carry handling charges after prolonged holding.
 

Our findings

Tickmill has strong regulation from multiple global authorities, and a minimum deposit of just $100, it provides access to a wide range of instruments through MT4 and MT5 platforms.  

What is the minimum deposit for Tickmill in Mali?

The minimum deposit is $100, which is approximately 57,000 XOF. This gives access to the Pro Account with raw spreads from 0.0 pips and low commissions.  

Is Tickmill beginner-friendly?

Partially. While Tickmill offers educational content and a demo account, it is best suited for intermediate to advanced traders due to its ECN-style pricing and focus on fast execution. Beginners may require time to adapt.  

Does Tickmill support mobile money or XOF deposits in Mali?

No, Tickmill does not support West African CFA franc (XOF) or mobile money deposits. Deposits must be made in USD, EUR, or other major currencies using cards, bank transfers, or e-wallets.  

5. XTB

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF
Start Trading Read Review
  XTB, a Poland-based broker regulated by top authorities like the FCA and KNF, offers Malian traders access to forex, indices, stocks, ETFs, crypto, and more. Mali is not on XTB’s restricted list, so locals can trade freely. Key benefits include zero commission on stocks/ETFs (under €100,000/month), the intuitive xStation 5 platform, and excellent educational tools. With strong regulation and beginner-friendly features, XTB is a great choice for Malians entering online trading.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesAward-winning xStation 5 platform, fast execution, zero-commission accounts, real-time market analysis tools
🏛️ RegulationFCA (UK), KNF (Poland), CySEC (EU), DFSA (Dubai), FSCA (South Africa), CNMV (Spain)
💰 Minimum DepositUSD: $0 (no minimum required to open an account)
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.9 pips on major pairs (Standard account)
💹 Commissions FromStandard: $0 commission
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesUSD: Deposits via card and bank transfer are free; withdrawals free over $100, small fee below that
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (non-EU & FSCA clients); EU clients limited to 1:30
☎️ Customer Support24/5 via phone, email, live chat multilingual – regional support offered through FSCA (SA)
👥 Account TypesStandard, Pro, Islamic, Demo
📈 LeverageForex up to 1:500; Crypto 1:5; Commodities 1:200; Indices 1:200
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Indices, Stocks, ETFs, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies (2000+ instruments)
👍 Demo / Practice Account Free demo with full access to xStation 5 for 30+ days
💰 SpreadsFloating spreads – from 0.9 pips on Standard; from 0.1 pips on Pro (with commission)
🚀 BonusNo bonuses due to regulatory restrictions
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, PLN ZAR not listed
📙 EducationXTB Academy, daily webinars, interactive video tutorials, in-depth courses
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank wire, Visa/Mastercard, Skrill, PayPal, Neteller
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsZAR not supported (deposits converted to USD/EUR)
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 10 500 1480
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  XTB  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Strong regulation in multiple regions (e.g., FCA, CySEC)Not available in the US or Canada
Tight spreads and low commission accounts for certain regionsFees on stock CFDs can be higher compared to some competitors
xStation 5 and MetaTrader 4 (MT4) for various trader levelsFewer account options compared to some brokers
Offers comprehensive training materials and market analysisDoes not offer MT5 platform, which some traders may prefer
Reliable and fast order execution with no dealing desk interventionLacks promotional bonuses or incentives
Accessible to beginners as no minimum deposit is requiredCharges an inactivity fee after 12 months of no trading activity
 

Our Findings

XTB provides Malian traders with commission-free stock and ETF trading (up to €100,000/month), access to the intuitive xStation 5 platform, and a wealth of educational resources.  

What assets can I trade with XTB from Mali?

With XTB, Malian clients can trade a wide range of assets, including forex, indices, commodities, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, all from a single account using the xStation 5 platform.  

Is XTB beginner-friendly for new traders in Mali?

Yes, XTB is considered one of the best brokers for beginners, offering an easy-to-use platform, commission-free trading on stocks/ETFs, and rich educational content like webinars, tutorials, and market analysis.  

6. IC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
  IC Markets, founded by Andrew Budzinski in 2007, is a globally recognized Forex and CFD broker headquartered in Australia, offering services to both retail and institutional traders. While based in Australia, IC Markets accepts clients in Mali under its FSA Seychelles regulation, ensuring secure and compliant global access. Malian traders can access over 2,150 trading instruments, including 61 forex pairs, stock CFDs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and futures. IC Markets supports industry-leading platforms MT4, MT5, and cTrader available on desktop, web, and mobile devices.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesUltra-low raw spreads fast ECN execution deep liquidity low-latency VPS multi-platform
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by ASIC CySEC FSA SCB
💰 Minimum Deposit$200 - 3554.65 ZAR
📊 Average spreads from0.1 pips
💹 Commissions from$3.50 per side - 62.22 ZAR
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal feesNo fees from broker processing fees may apply via banks/third parties inactivity fee USD 10/month after 6 months
📊 Maximum leverageUp to 1:500
☎️ Customer support24/5 live chat email phone
👥 Account TypesRaw Spread (MT4/MT5/cTrader) Standard and Swap-Free Islamic accounts
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex Commodities Indices Bonds Crypto Stocks Futures
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips (Raw) Avg. 0.6 pips (Standard)
🚀 BonusNo bonuses available
💵 Account currenciesUSD EUR GBP AUD SGD JPY NZD CHF HKD
📙 EducationWebinars tutorials articles and video courses
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer credit/debit card Skrill Neteller PayPal UnionPay
🇿🇦 ZAR accountsNot offered
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 800 172 944 global and regional support only
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  IC Markets Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tight spreads from 0.0 pipsHigh minimum deposit for some funding methods ($200)
Fast trade execution with low latencyNo sign-up bonuses or promotions
Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader platformsLimited educational resources
 

Our Findings

Local traders in Mali prefer IC Markets for its ultra-low spreads, lightning-fast execution, and access to advanced platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.  

Does IC Markets offer deposit or no-deposit bonuses in Mali?

No, IC Markets does not offer any deposit, welcome, or no-deposit bonuses. The broker focuses on tight spreads, execution quality, and transparency rather than promotions or incentives.  

How do withdrawals work for IC Markets traders in Mali?

Withdrawals can be made via bank wire, credit/debit card, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and more. Most methods are fee-free, and processing is fast, typically within 24 hours on business days. However, currency conversion fees may apply if withdrawing from a non-USD account (e.g., XOF).  

Conclusion

Selecting the optimal forex broker in Mali requires traders to analyze regulation alongside trading conditions, platform quality, customer support, and payment options. Top brokers offer competitive spreads alongside secure transactions, complemented by local customer support channels. Trading success requires traders to select brokers known for their solid reputation because they provide secure services that match Mali's market requirements.

 

Frequently asked questions

 

Is forex trading legal in Mali?

Yes. Forex trading is legal in Mali. However, traders must ensure that they only use regulated brokers through which to trade.  

Which forex brokers are the best?

The brokers featured on this list are some of the best forex brokers in the industry, offering traders some of the best conditions, services, and solutions.  

Can money be made in forex trading?

Yes. However, forex trading cannot be considered a ‘get-rich-quick’ scheme as it takes dedication, patience, skill, and experience to become an expert trader. Even then, numerous traders are exposed to the risk of losing all their funds in the forex market.  

Do these forex brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes. These forex brokers offer demo accounts.  

Are these forex brokers regulated and safe to use?

These brokers are some of the best brokers in the industry, and most of them are well-regulated. There are still reputable yet unregulated brokers, and it is imperative that traders first research these brokers before registering a live trading account.   SAShares Instagram  

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