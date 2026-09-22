Best Forex Brokers in Gambia - Main Banner-min

  Best Forex Brokers in Gambia has revealed that Forex trading by Gambian traders has been bolstered by faster and more reliable internet connections, and an entrepreneurial demographic. Forex trading has taken the country by storm. In this article, we explore the 27 Best Forex Brokers in Gambia, offering advanced and secure features and conditions that will allow you to take your trading to the next level.   Here’s a run-down on what we cover:

  • Forex broker comparison

  • Forex trading platforms in Gambia

  • Online forex brokers

  • Trusted forex brokers in Gambia

  • Gambia forex broker reviews

 

What are the legal and regulatory considerations for forex trading in Gambia?

Forex trading in The Gambia is currently unregulated, as the country does not have a dedicated financial authority overseeing online forex trading activities. The Central Bank of The Gambia, while responsible for monetary policy and financial supervision, does not regulate or license forex brokers. As a result, Gambian traders rely on international forex brokers that are licensed by reputable regulatory bodies such as the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), or ASIC (Australia).  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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6 Best Forex Brokers in Gambia

  1. ☑️ XTB - XTB is a global trading broker.
  2. ☑️ Exness - Instant withdrawals, low fees, and great for all traders.
  3. ☑️ IC Markets - Raw spreads, fast execution, perfect for scalping.
  4. ☑️ AvaTrade - fixed spreads and global regulation, ideal for all traders.
  5. ☑️ Pepperstone - Tight spreads, fast trades, and pro-level platforms.
  6. ☑️ FP Markets - low fees and strong platform options.

 

1. XTB

XTB Review South Africa

XTB is a European broker that was founded in 2002 and is one of the largest stock exchange-listed brokers in the world. XTB differentiates itself from other brokers through three main aspects: its trading platform, its level of educational and analytical material for all ranges of traders, and its accessible trading environment that offers a prominent level of support from a dedicated client support team.    

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information
🛡️ RegulationACPR, BaFin, CNMV, FCA, IFSC, KNF
💵 Minimum Deposit$0
📉 Average Spread From0.1 pips
💰 Commissions From$3.50
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNone
📈 Maximum Leverage1:500
🎁 BonusesNone
🕔 Customer Support & Hours24/5
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  XTB Best Forex Brokers in Gambia  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Competitive trading conditions offeredEU Clients restricted to leverage of 1:30
Islamic Account provided as a standalone accountFixed spreads not offered
Negative balance protection offeredUS Clients not allowed
 

Our Findings

XTB is not locally based in Gambia but offers online trading services to Gambian residents. Traders can access global markets with competitive fees, though local support may be limited. Regulatory protections apply through XTB’s international licenses.  

Can traders in Gambia open an account with XTB?

Yes, traders in Gambia can open an account with XTB through its international platform.  

Is XTB regulated for Gambian traders?

XTB is regulated internationally, but it does not have a local license in Gambia.  

2. Exness

Review Exness

  Exness is an online forex broker that specifically provides services for trading the financial market at large. Established in Cyprus, this forex broker was created by financial trading professionals in the year 2008. Exness gives its clients the ability to trade more than 120 forex trading instruments, provides an adequate market order execution, and records tight spreads for various currency pairs being traded.    

Features

🔍 Feature📋 Information
🛡️ RegulationCySEC, SFSA FCA, FSA(JP)
💵 Minimum Deposit$10
📉 Average Spread From0.1 pips
💰 Commissions From$10- $30
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesDeposit fee in some regions
⚖️ Maximum Leverage1:30
🎁 BonusesNo
🕒 Customer Support Hours24/5.
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Exness Best Forex Brokers in Gambia  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
10$ minimum depositDeposit fee charged in certain regions
 

Our Findings

Exness is available to traders in Gambia through its global platform. While it is not locally regulated, Exness offers strong international oversight, competitive spreads, and easy account setup for Gambian residents.  

Can Gambian traders use Exness for forex trading?

Yes, Gambian traders can register and trade with Exness through its international platform.  

Is Exness regulated for Gambian clients?

Exness is regulated internationally but does not hold a specific license in Gambia.  

3. IC Markets

 

IC Markets Review South Africa

  IC Markets is an Australian broker offering CFD trading on Forex, commodities, indices, bonds, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures. IC Markets provides a feature-rich trading environment with periodic strategy webinars, advanced analysis tools, and a free VPS service for active traders.    

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information
🛡️ RegulationASIC
💵 Minimum Deposit$200
📉 Average Spread From0.0 pips
💰 Commissions From$3
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNone
📈 Maximum Leverage1:500
🎁 BonusesNo.
🕔 Customer Support & Hours24/5
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  IC Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast digital account opening processHigh bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia
Free deposit and withdrawalNo investor protection for non-EU clients
Low forex and equity index feesOnly forex, CFDs, and crypto
 

Our Findings

IC Markets is not based in Gambia but allows Gambian traders to open accounts through its international platform. It offers low spreads, fast execution, and strong global regulation, although local support in Gambia is limited.  

Can Gambian residents open an account with IC Markets?

Yes, Gambian residents can open an account and trade with IC Markets through its international website.  

Is IC Markets regulated for traders in Gambia?

IC Markets is internationally regulated but does not have a specific license in Gambia.  

4. AvaTrade

AvaTrade Review

  AvaTrade was founded in 2006 in Ireland. The broker offers an extensive range of assets to trade in, which includes more than 60 currency pairs, and other markets for trading stocks, ETFs, crypto, and more. AvaTrade users can also make use of a very strong range of educational content with insightful material to fit all levels of traders.    

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information
🛡️ RegulationCentral Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI
💵 Minimum Deposit$100
📉 Average Spread From0.6 pips
💰 Commissions FromZero
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNone
📈 Maximum Leverage1:400
🎁 BonusesOccasionally
🕔 Customer Support & Hours24/5
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Great educational toolsInactivity fee
Multiple payment optionsLimited research tools
No withdrawal feeOffers only CFDs, forex, and cryptos
 

Our Findings

AvaTrade is a globally regulated forex and CFD broker that accepts clients from Gambia.While it doesn't have a physical office in the country, Gambian traders can access AvaTrade’s full suite of trading services online.

 

Can Gambian residents open an account with AvaTrade?

Yes, AvaTrade accepts clients from Gambia.Traders can register online and access AvaTrade’s full suite of trading platforms and instruments.

 

Is AvaTrade regulated for Gambian clients?

While AvaTrade does not have a physical office in Gambia, it is a globally regulated broker with licenses from multiple top-tier authorities, including the Central Bank of Ireland, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

 

5. Pepperstone

Pepperstone Review South Africa

  Pepperstone is an Australian forex broker that was established as Pepperstone Group Limited 2in 010 and is regulated by ASIC in Australia and the FCA in the UK. The broker’s spread is extremely competitive, support is great, and their platforms are also good. Moreover, Pepperstone offers a wide range of forex trading services with 59 currency pairs.    

Features

🔍 Feature📋 Information
🛡️ RegulationFCA and ASIC
💵 Minimum Deposit$0
📉 Average Spread From0 pips
💰 Commissions From7 units of the base currency per lot of the FX pair
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees$20 for clients outside the EU and Australia
⚖️ Maximum Leverage500:1
🎁 BonusesNo
🕒 Customer Support Hours24/5.
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Pepperstone  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast and fully digital account openingHigh bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia
Free deposit and withdrawalNo investor protection for non-EU clients
Low forex and equity index CFD feesOnly forex, CFDs, and crypto
 

Our Findings

Pepperstone is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker that accepts clients from Gambia.While it doesn't have a physical presence in the country, Gambian traders can access its services through the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in Kenya.

 

Can Gambian residents open an account with Pepperstone?

Yes, Gambian traders can open an account with Pepperstone through its international platform.

 

Is forex trading legal in Gambia?

Yes, forex trading is legal in Gambia.The Central Bank of The Gambia oversees financial activities, including forex trading.

 

6. FP Markets

FP Markets Review - Main Banner

  FP Markets is an ASIC-regulated, STP broker with easy account options and a compelling set of tools for traders with higher minimum deposits. Spreads are tight, even on the Standard Account, and the lack of dealing desk intervention for all accounts means that there is no concern over conflict of interest. Overall, FP Markets is an excellent choice for beginner and more experienced traders.    

Features

🔧 Feature📌 Information
🛡️ RegulationASIC, CySEC, SCB
💵 Minimum Deposit$100
📉 Average Spread From0.0 pips
💰 Commissions From$3
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNone
📈 Maximum Leverage1:500
🎁 BonusesNo.
🕔 Customer Support & Hours24/5
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FP Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast account openingHigh stock CFD fees
Multi-lingual supportLimited product portfolio
 

Our Findings

FP Markets is a global forex and CFD broker that accepts clients from Gambia.While it does not have a physical presence in the country, Gambian traders can access its services through the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA-Seychelles) or St. Vincent & the Grenadines (SVG) jurisdictions.

 

Can Gambian residents open an account with FP Markets?

Yes, Gambian traders can open an account with FP Markets through its Seychelles entity, which offers a maximum leverage of 1:500.

 

Does FP Markets offer Islamic accounts for Gambian clients?

Yes, FP Markets offers Islamic (swap-free) accounts.

 

Conclusion

In conclusion, the forex trading landscape in The Gambia is steadily gaining traction, with increasing interest from both beginner and experienced traders. While the country does not have a dedicated financial regulator for forex trading, traders can still access reliable international brokers that offer strong regulatory oversight, user-friendly platforms, and a wide range of trading instruments.   You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Cameroon You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Cabo Verde You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Ghana You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Uganda You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Niger   SA Shares Instagram  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Is forex trading allowed in Gambia?

Yes, forex trading is allowed in Gambia.  

Which forex brokers are the best in Gambia?

The brokers provided on this list are some of the most reputable and well-regulated forex brokers in Gambia.  

Do forex brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes. Most of the forex brokers that are available in Gambia offer traders the option of registering a demo account.  

Which instruments are available for trading in Gambia?

The availability of tradable instruments largely depends on which Gambia broker you are trading with and includes instruments such as  Forex currency pairs, Binary options, Precious metals, Commodities, Crypto, Indices, Stocks, CFDs, and more.

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