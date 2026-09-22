This Best Forex Brokers in Benin review conducted in South Africa shows that with forex trading exploding around the globe, especially in African countries such as Benin, forex traders may still be unsure about the best brokers to trade this market with. Beninese traders looking for a broker that offers competitive trading conditions, along with comprehensive trading solutions and services, need not look further than the list below. Here’s a run-down on what we cover:

Best Forex trading apps in Benin

Low spread Forex brokers in Benin

Benin-friendly Forex brokers with MT4/MT5

Forex brokers with fast withdrawals in Benin

Trusted Forex brokers for beginners in Benin

How to choose a Forex broker in Benin

What are the legal and regulatory considerations for forex trading in Benin?

Forex trading in Benin is still a developing sector, and the country does not have a dedicated regulatory body specifically overseeing Forex brokers. Instead, general financial and investment activities fall under the broader jurisdiction of regional regulatory authorities like the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

6 Best Forex Brokers in Benin

☑️eToro - A user-friendly broker known for copy trading and global regulation. ☑️Pepperstone - Offers low spreads, fast execution, and strong platform choices. ☑️AvaTrade - Regulated worldwide with fixed/floating spreads and MT4/MT5 support. ☑️Oanda - Trusted for accurate pricing, strong tools, and no minimum deposit. ☑️Admiral Markets - Well-regulated broker with great analytics and MT4/MT5 support. ☑️IC Markets - Top ECN broker with ultra-low spreads and fast execution.

1. eToro

eToro was established in 2007 and is based in Israel. It is authorised and regulated by the CySEC, the FCA, and ASIC. eToro’s services are used by more than 1.5 million customers in more than 130 countries, including in Africa, due to its transparent and user-friendly tools for trading currencies, indices, and commodities online.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation FCA, ASIC, CySEC 💵 Minimum Deposit 50 USD 📉 Average Spread From 1.0 pips 💰 Commissions From 0.09% 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $5 on withdrawals ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 1:20 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit High forex fees and non-trading fees No deposit fee Only one account base currency

Our Findings

Our findings show that eToro is currently unavailable to traders in Benin. The platform restricts access from certain countries, including Benin, due to regulatory limitations and internal policies. As a result, residents of Benin cannot open or manage accounts with eToro.

Is eToro available to traders in Benin?

Yes, eToro is available to traders in Benin.

According to FXLeaders, eToro is listed among the best forex brokers accepting traders in Benin.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an eToro account in Benin?

The minimum deposit to open an eToro account in Benin is approximately 6,020 XOF (about $10 USD). ​

2. Pepperstone

Pepperstone is a reputable and commended Australian forex broker regulated in Australia and the United Kingdom, with offices also in the United States, China, and Thailand. Pepperstone was established in 2010 in Melbourne and offers low forex fees, easy deposits and withdrawals, and advanced trading platforms.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation FCA and ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 📉 Average Spread From 0 pips 💰 Commissions From 7 units of the base currency per lot of the FX pair 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $20 for clients outside the EU and Australia ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast and fully digital account opening High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Free deposit and withdrawal No investor protection for non-EU clients Low forex and equity index CFD fees Only forex, CFDs, and crypto

Our Findings

​Pepperstone is a highly regarded forex broker available to traders in Benin, offering a blend of competitive trading conditions and robust regulatory oversight. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Australia, Pepperstone is regulated by several top-tier authorities, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

​Is Pepperstone available to traders in Benin?

Yes, Pepperstone is accessible to traders in Benin.

The broker offers services to clients in various countries, including Benin, providing a range of trading instruments and platforms suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

What is the minimum deposit required to open a Pepperstone account in Benin?

Pepperstone does not have a set minimum deposit requirement for live accounts.

3. AvaTrade

AvaTrade is a forex broker company founded in 2006 and based in Dublin, Ireland, with sales centres in several countries on different continents to serve clients globally. AvaTrade is regulated by financial watchdog authorities in Europe, the British Virgin Islands, Australia, Japan, and South Africa. The company’s AvaTradeGO app has a user-friendly interface and innovative tools.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation Central Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 📉 Average Spread From 0.6 pips 💰 Commissions From Zero 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:400 🎁 Bonuses Occasionally 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Great educational tools Inactivity fee Multiple payment options Limited research tools No withdrawal fee Offers only CFDs, forex, and cryptos

Our Findings

​AvaTrade is accessible to traders in Benin, offering a comprehensive range of trading instruments, including forex, CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and bonds. The broker is regulated by multiple authorities, such as the Central Bank of Ireland, ASIC, FSCA, and CySEC, ensuring a high level of security and compliance.

Is AvaTrade available to traders in Benin?

Yes, AvaTrade accepts clients from Benin.

The broker is regulated by multiple authorities, including the Central Bank of Ireland, ASIC, FSCA, and CySEC, ensuring a high level of security and compliance.

AvaTrade provides various trading platforms, including MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGo, and AvaOptions, catering to both beginners and experienced traders.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an AvaTrade account in Benin?

The minimum deposit to open a live trading account with AvaTrade is $100.

This amount is considered acceptable, allowing traders to start with a modest investment.

4. Oanda

OANDA is an AMERICAN forex broker company that is based in New York City. OANDA was founded in 1996. OANDA has offices in eight financial centres in the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, and Australia and serves clients in 200 countries, offering Forex and CFD trading, corporate FX payments, and exchange rate services for many companies and investors all over the world.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation CFTC, FCA, ASIC, IIROC, MAS and FFAJ 💵 Minimum Deposit $1 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From $0.01 USD per trade 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees but high withdrawal fees for bank transfers 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:50 🎁 Bonuses No 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The account opening process is fully digital High withdrawal fee for bank transfers Easy and digital account opening Only FX and some CFDs are available

Our Findings

​OANDA is accessible to traders in Benin, offering a comprehensive range of trading instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. The broker is regulated by multiple authorities, such as the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), ensuring a high level of security and compliance.

Is OANDA available to traders in Benin?

Yes, OANDA is accessible to traders in Benin.

The broker offers a range of trading instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

OANDA is regulated by multiple authorities, such as the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), ensuring a high level of security and compliance.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an OANDA account in Benin?

OANDA does not have a minimum deposit requirement to open a trading account.

This means you can start trading with any amount you choose, offering flexibility to traders with varying budgets.

5. Admiral Markets

Admiral Markets Group was founded in 2001 and provides services in several countries through regulated trading companies. Deposits to trading accounts can be made in most national currencies, and you can have multiple trading accounts in different currencies at the same time. Admiral Markets offers trading with Forex and CFDs on indices, metals, energies, stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation FCA, ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $1 📉 Average Spread From 0.6 pips 💰 Commissions From 0 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees No ⚖️ Maximum Leverage No 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Advanced trading tools provided No bonuses Negative balance protection is available No fixed spread accounts

Our Findings

Admirals provides various trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and the proprietary MetaTrader Supreme Edition, which offers advanced features like real-time charts, market news, and research tools.

The broker supports multiple account types, such as Invest.

MT5, Trade.MT5 and Zero.MT5, catering to different trading preferences.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an Admirals account in Benin?

Admirals offers various account types with different minimum deposit requirements​

How can I open an Admirals account in Benin?

Admirals offers various platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary platform, to cater to different trading preferences.​

6. IC Markets

​IC Markets is accessible to traders in Benin and is recognized for its competitive trading conditions. The broker offers low spreads, with Raw Spread accounts providing spreads starting from 0.0 pips, and supports various trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. The minimum deposit required to open an account is $200, and traders can fund their accounts using over 15 flexible payment methods, including credit/debit cards, PayPal, NETELLER, Skrill, and wire transfers.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0 pips 💰 Commissions From $3 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $20 for clients outside the EU and Australia ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ECN-pricing model No fixed spread accounts Low trading and non-trading fees US Clients not accepted

Our Findings

IC Markets is accessible to traders in Benin, offering a comprehensive suite of trading instruments, including over 2,150 assets such as forex, CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and bonds. The broker is regulated by top-tier authorities, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), ensuring a high level of security and compliance.

Is IC Markets available to traders in Benin?

Yes, IC Markets is accessible to traders in Benin.

While the broker does not have a physical office in the country, Beninese clients can open accounts and trade through its online platform.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an IC Markets account in Benin?

The minimum deposit to open an account with IC Markets is $200 USD.

This requirement applies to all account types, including Standard, Raw Spread, and cTrader accounts.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Benin may have limited access to certain global brokers like eToro, traders in the country still have access to reputable and well-regulated platforms such as Pepperstone, AvaTrade, and IC Markets. These brokers offer competitive spreads, various trading instruments, and solid customer support, making them great choices for forex traders in Benin. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Gabon You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Seychelles You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Nigeria You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Cabo Verde You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Sierra Leone SA Shares Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the most popular forex trading strategies used in Benin?

According to our research, the most popular trading strategies in Benin are Reversal candlesticks and Double top.

What are the best forex brokers in Benin?

All the forex brokers in Benin on this list have been tested and found good to trade with.

Do forex brokers in Benin offer demo accounts?

Most of the forex brokers in Benin that you will find on this list do offer Benin traders the option of registering a demo account.

Are Islamic forex accounts available in Benin?

Yes, you will find forex brokers in Benin in this article who do offer Islamic forex trading swap-free accounts.

How many forex traders are there in Benin?

There are an estimated 130 0000 daily forex traders active in Benin.