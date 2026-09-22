Best Forex Brokers in Benin - Main Banner-min

  This Best Forex Brokers in Benin review conducted in South Africa shows that with forex trading exploding around the globe, especially in African countries such as Benin, forex traders may still be unsure about the best brokers to trade this market with. Beninese traders looking for a broker that offers competitive trading conditions, along with comprehensive trading solutions and services, need not look further than the list below.   Here’s a run-down on what we cover:

  • Best Forex trading apps in Benin

  • Low spread Forex brokers in Benin

  • Benin-friendly Forex brokers with MT4/MT5

  • Forex brokers with fast withdrawals in Benin

  • Trusted Forex brokers for beginners in Benin

  • How to choose a Forex broker in Benin

   

What are the legal and regulatory considerations for forex trading in Benin?

Forex trading in Benin is still a developing sector, and the country does not have a dedicated regulatory body specifically overseeing Forex brokers. Instead, general financial and investment activities fall under the broader jurisdiction of regional regulatory authorities like the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

6 Best Forex Brokers in Benin

  1. ☑️eToro - A user-friendly broker known for copy trading and global regulation.
  2. ☑️Pepperstone - Offers low spreads, fast execution, and strong platform choices.
  3. ☑️AvaTrade - Regulated worldwide with fixed/floating spreads and MT4/MT5 support.
  4. ☑️Oanda - Trusted for accurate pricing, strong tools, and no minimum deposit.
  5. ☑️Admiral Markets - Well-regulated broker with great analytics and MT4/MT5 support.
  6. ☑️IC Markets - Top ECN broker with ultra-low spreads and fast execution.

 

1. eToro

eToro Review

  eToro was established in 2007 and is based in Israel. It is authorised and regulated by the CySEC, the FCA, and ASIC. eToro’s services are used by more than 1.5 million customers in more than 130 countries, including in Africa, due to its transparent and user-friendly tools for trading currencies, indices, and commodities online.    

Features

🔍 Feature📋 Information
🛡️ RegulationFCA, ASIC, CySEC
💵 Minimum Deposit50 USD
📉 Average Spread From1.0 pips
💰 Commissions From0.09%
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees$5 on withdrawals
⚖️ Maximum Leverage1:20
🎁 BonusesNo
🕒 Customer Support Hours24/5.
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  eToro  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low minimum depositHigh forex fees and non-trading fees
No deposit feeOnly one account base currency
 

Our Findings

Our findings show that eToro is currently unavailable to traders in Benin. The platform restricts access from certain countries, including Benin, due to regulatory limitations and internal policies. As a result, residents of Benin cannot open or manage accounts with eToro.  

Is eToro available to traders in Benin?

Yes, eToro is available to traders in Benin.According to FXLeaders, eToro is listed among the best forex brokers accepting traders in Benin.

 

What is the minimum deposit required to open an eToro account in Benin?

The minimum deposit to open an eToro account in Benin is approximately 6,020 XOF (about $10 USD).

2. Pepperstone

Pepperstone Review South Africa

  Pepperstone is a reputable and commended Australian forex broker regulated in Australia and the United Kingdom, with offices also in the United States, China, and Thailand. Pepperstone was established in 2010 in Melbourne and offers low forex fees, easy deposits and withdrawals, and advanced trading platforms.    

Features

🔍 Feature📋 Information
🛡️ RegulationFCA and ASIC
💵 Minimum Deposit$0
📉 Average Spread From0 pips
💰 Commissions From7 units of the base currency per lot of the FX pair
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees$20 for clients outside the EU and Australia
⚖️ Maximum Leverage500:1
🎁 BonusesNo
🕒 Customer Support Hours24/5.
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Pepperstone  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast and fully digital account openingHigh bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia
Free deposit and withdrawalNo investor protection for non-EU clients
Low forex and equity index CFD feesOnly forex, CFDs, and crypto
 

Our Findings

Pepperstone is a highly regarded forex broker available to traders in Benin, offering a blend of competitive trading conditions and robust regulatory oversight. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Australia, Pepperstone is regulated by several top-tier authorities, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).  

​Is Pepperstone available to traders in Benin?

Yes, Pepperstone is accessible to traders in Benin.The broker offers services to clients in various countries, including Benin, providing a range of trading instruments and platforms suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

 

What is the minimum deposit required to open a Pepperstone account in Benin?

Pepperstone does not have a set minimum deposit requirement for live accounts.

 

3. AvaTrade

AvaTrade Review

  AvaTrade is a forex broker company founded in 2006 and based in Dublin, Ireland, with sales centres in several countries on different continents to serve clients globally. AvaTrade is regulated by financial watchdog authorities in Europe, the British Virgin Islands, Australia, Japan, and South Africa. The company’s AvaTradeGO app has a user-friendly interface and innovative tools.    

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information
🛡️ RegulationCentral Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI
💵 Minimum Deposit$100
📉 Average Spread From0.6 pips
💰 Commissions FromZero
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNone
📈 Maximum Leverage1:400
🎁 BonusesOccasionally
🕔 Customer Support & Hours24/5
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Great educational toolsInactivity fee
Multiple payment optionsLimited research tools
No withdrawal feeOffers only CFDs, forex, and cryptos
 

Our Findings

AvaTrade is accessible to traders in Benin, offering a comprehensive range of trading instruments, including forex, CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and bonds. The broker is regulated by multiple authorities, such as the Central Bank of Ireland, ASIC, FSCA, and CySEC, ensuring a high level of security and compliance.  

Is AvaTrade available to traders in Benin?

Yes, AvaTrade accepts clients from Benin.The broker is regulated by multiple authorities, including the Central Bank of Ireland, ASIC, FSCA, and CySEC, ensuring a high level of security and compliance.AvaTrade provides various trading platforms, including MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGo, and AvaOptions, catering to both beginners and experienced traders.

 

What is the minimum deposit required to open an AvaTrade account in Benin?

The minimum deposit to open a live trading account with AvaTrade is $100.This amount is considered acceptable, allowing traders to start with a modest investment.

 

4. Oanda

OANDA Review

  OANDA is an AMERICAN forex broker company that is based in New York City. OANDA was founded in 1996. OANDA has offices in eight financial centres in the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, and Australia and serves clients in 200 countries, offering Forex and CFD trading, corporate FX payments, and exchange rate services for many companies and investors all over the world.    

Features

🔧 Feature📌 Information
🛡️ RegulationCFTC, FCA, ASIC, IIROC, MAS and FFAJ
💵 Minimum Deposit$1
📉 Average Spread From0.1 pips
💰 Commissions From$0.01 USD per trade
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNo deposit fees but high withdrawal fees for bank transfers
📈 Maximum Leverage1:50
🎁 BonusesNo
🕔 Customer Support & Hours24/5
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  OANDA  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
The account opening process is fully digitalHigh withdrawal fee for bank transfers
Easy and digital account openingOnly FX and some CFDs are available
 

Our Findings

OANDA is accessible to traders in Benin, offering a comprehensive range of trading instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. The broker is regulated by multiple authorities, such as the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), ensuring a high level of security and compliance.  

Is OANDA available to traders in Benin?

Yes, OANDA is accessible to traders in Benin.The broker offers a range of trading instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.OANDA is regulated by multiple authorities, such as the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), ensuring a high level of security and compliance.

 

What is the minimum deposit required to open an OANDA account in Benin?

OANDA does not have a minimum deposit requirement to open a trading account.This means you can start trading with any amount you choose, offering flexibility to traders with varying budgets.

 

5. Admiral Markets

Admiral Markets Review

  Admiral Markets Group was founded in 2001 and provides services in several countries through regulated trading companies. Deposits to trading accounts can be made in most national currencies, and you can have multiple trading accounts in different currencies at the same time. Admiral Markets offers trading with Forex and CFDs on indices, metals, energies, stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies.    

Features

🔍 Feature📋 Information
🛡️ RegulationFCA, ASIC
💵 Minimum Deposit$1
📉 Average Spread From0.6 pips
💰 Commissions From0
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesNo
⚖️ Maximum LeverageNo
🎁 BonusesNo
🕒 Customer Support Hours24/5.
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Admirals

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Advanced trading tools providedNo bonuses
Negative balance protection is availableNo fixed spread accounts
 

Our Findings

Admirals provides various trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and the proprietary MetaTrader Supreme Edition, which offers advanced features like real-time charts, market news, and research tools.The broker supports multiple account types, such as Invest.MT5, Trade.MT5 and Zero.MT5, catering to different trading preferences.

 

What is the minimum deposit required to open an Admirals account in Benin?

Admirals offers various account types with different minimum deposit requirements

How can I open an Admirals account in Benin?

Admirals offers various platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary platform, to cater to different trading preferences.

 

6. IC Markets

IC Markets Review South Africa

  ​IC Markets is accessible to traders in Benin and is recognized for its competitive trading conditions. The broker offers low spreads, with Raw Spread accounts providing spreads starting from 0.0 pips, and supports various trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. The minimum deposit required to open an account is $200, and traders can fund their accounts using over 15 flexible payment methods, including credit/debit cards, PayPal, NETELLER, Skrill, and wire transfers.    

Features

🔍 Feature📋 Information
🛡️ RegulationASIC
💵 Minimum Deposit$200
📉 Average Spread From0 pips
💰 Commissions From$3
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees$20 for clients outside the EU and Australia
⚖️ Maximum Leverage500:1
🎁 BonusesNo
🕒 Customer Support Hours24/5.
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  IC Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
ECN-pricing modelNo fixed spread accounts
Low trading and non-trading feesUS Clients not accepted
 

Our Findings

IC Markets is accessible to traders in Benin, offering a comprehensive suite of trading instruments, including over 2,150 assets such as forex, CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and bonds. The broker is regulated by top-tier authorities, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), ensuring a high level of security and compliance.  

Is IC Markets available to traders in Benin?

Yes, IC Markets is accessible to traders in Benin.While the broker does not have a physical office in the country, Beninese clients can open accounts and trade through its online platform.

 

What is the minimum deposit required to open an IC Markets account in Benin?

The minimum deposit to open an account with IC Markets is $200 USD.This requirement applies to all account types, including Standard, Raw Spread, and cTrader accounts.

 

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Benin may have limited access to certain global brokers like eToro, traders in the country still have access to reputable and well-regulated platforms such as Pepperstone, AvaTrade, and IC Markets. These brokers offer competitive spreads, various trading instruments, and solid customer support, making them great choices for forex traders in Benin.   You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Gabon You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Seychelles You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Nigeria You might also like:  Best Forex Brokers in Cabo Verde You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Sierra Leone   SA Shares Instagram  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What are the most popular forex trading strategies used in Benin?

According to our research, the most popular trading strategies in Benin are Reversal candlesticks and Double top.  

What are the best forex brokers in Benin?

All the forex brokers in Benin on this list have been tested and found good to trade with.  

Do forex brokers in Benin offer demo accounts?

Most of the forex brokers in Benin that you will find on this list do offer Benin traders the option of registering a demo account.  

Are Islamic forex accounts available in Benin?

Yes, you will find forex brokers in Benin in this article who do offer Islamic forex trading swap-free accounts.  

How many forex traders are there in Benin?

There are an estimated 130 0000 daily forex traders active in Benin.

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