If you’re looking to earn a consistent income by partnering with leading brokers, the 10 Best Forex Affiliate Programs in 2026 offer some of the most rewarding opportunities in the financial industry.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best high-ticket forex affiliate programs in South Africa

Forex affiliate programs with recurring commissions 2026

Highest paying forex CPA deals up to $800

Forex affiliate programs with same-day payouts

How to earn 60 percent commission for forex affiliates

Forex Broker Affiliate Sign-Up Process Explained

10 Best Forex Affiliate Programs in South Africa

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What does forex affiliate referring entail?

Forex affiliate referring entails promoting a broker’s services by driving new traders to sign up and trade through your unique referral link.

As an affiliate, you act as a partner to the broker by recommending their platform to your audience.

10 Best and Highest Paying Forex Affiliate Programs (2026):

☑️Exness - Best Same-day affiliate payouts ☑️AvaTrade - Up to 50% spread commission ☑️XM - Best Global Affiliate program in 30+ languages ☑️HF Markets - Up to 70% commission on fees and spreads ☑️RoboForex - 40%+ affiliate commission for new traders ☑️Tickmill - World-class support for Introducing Brokers ☑️Plus500 - $800 CPA+ for new traders ☑️Pepperstone - Flexible Payout terms ☑️IFX Brokers - Best African Affiliate Program ☑️Markets.com - Up to $500 CPA

1. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Individuals in South Africa can earn money by introducing clients to a reputed global forex broker through the Exness Affiliate Program. The Introducing Broker Program, which allows partners to earn up to 40% of their revenue produced by active traders introduced to the platform, is one of the program’s standout features. Furthermore, the program provides numerous commission structures to meet diverse company models, with commissions up to $1,850 per referral. The broker provides affiliates with promotional resources such as banners, videos, and educational materials to help them with their marketing efforts.

How to open an Exness Affiliate Account

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps: Step 1: Visit the Exness homepage

Visit the Exness homepage. Look for the details of their affiliate or partner program, typically found in the website's footer or main navigation.

Step 2: Click the registration or sign-up banner

Once you have found the affiliate program section, review the specifics to learn about the commission structure, terms and conditions, and program operation.

To begin the sign-up process, click the registration or sign-up banner.

Step 3: Fill in the Registration form

You will be asked to complete a registration form. This usually includes personal information like your name, phone number, email address, and more specifics about your marketing approach or experience.

Depending on Exness' requirements, you could be required to provide identifying documents for verification. This is how financial restrictions are normally followed.

After you submit your application, Exness will wait while you evaluate it. Please be patient, as this process may take some time.

Once your application has been accepted, you can access your affiliate account. Here are the resources, marketing tools, and exclusive referral connections that Exness has made available to support your affiliate endeavors.

To begin advertising this broker, use the marketing materials and your referral link. You can accomplish this through various online platforms, including social media, blogs, websites, etc. Check your affiliate account frequently to monitor your progress, track referrals, and view your earnings.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons High Earnings Potential No Recurring Revenue with Pure CPA Flexible Payment Options & Fast Payouts Competition & Saturation Global Reach & Wide Market Presence Variable Commission Rates Depending on Region & Account Type Robust Marketing Tools & Tracking Possible Regulatory or Legal Restrictions in Some Countries Multiple Models to Suit Different Strategies Stringent Qualification Conditions

Does Exness have an affiliate program?

Yes, Exness offers one of the most rewarding affiliate programs, with flexible commissions, marketing tools, and real-time analytics to track your performance and earnings.

Who can join the Exness affiliate program?

Anyone with an online presence, like bloggers, educators, influencers, or traders, can join. It’s free, and support is provided to help you grow your referral network.

2. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade’s affiliate program, AvaPartner, is designed to provide partners with one of the most rewarding opportunities in the forex and CFD trading industry.

Affiliates benefit from competitive commission structures, advanced marketing tools, and dedicated support to maximize their earnings.

With AvaTrade’s strong global reputation, multiple regulatory licenses, and a wide range of trading platforms, affiliates can confidently promote a trusted brand that attracts traders worldwide.

The program also offers detailed reporting, timely payments, and flexible partnership options, making it an excellent choice for those looking to grow their online revenue through financial partnerships.

How to open an AvaTrade affiliate account

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1 - Click on the "Partners" tab at the top menu of the AvaTrade website.

On the AvaTrade website, locate the "Partners" tab at the top menu bar, then click on it.

Step 2 - Click on the "AvaTrade's affiliate program" link.

After clicking on the "Partners" tab, you can click on the "AvaTrade's affiliate program" link located around the middle of the page.

Step 3 - Click on the "Become a Partner" button.

The "AvaTrade's affiliate program" link will take you to another URL created for AvaTrade's partners. Click on the "Become a Partner" button.

Step 4 - Fill in the form

Fill in all your required personal details to complete the form. The affiliate account has been created.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Flexible commission models Commission per referral may be low in some cases Lifetime / long cookie duration Regional restrictions Good marketing & tracking tools High rejection rate for referrals

How does AvaTrade’s affiliate program work?

AvaTrade’s affiliate program allows partners to earn commissions by referring traders to the broker. Affiliates gain access to professional marketing tools, advanced tracking, and flexible commission structures, ensuring transparency, competitive payouts, and long-term revenue opportunities.

What are the benefits of joining AvaTrade’s affiliate program?

Affiliates benefit from competitive commission plans, timely payments, multilingual support, and robust marketing resources. With AvaTrade’s strong global presence and regulatory compliance, affiliates can confidently promote a trusted trading brand while maximizing conversion rates and long-term earning potential.

3. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM’s affiliate program combines high commissions, flexibility, robust support, and advanced, powerful tools.

Its global reach, trustworthiness, and award-winning service make it a strong choice for anyone looking to build a sustainable income stream through forex affiliation.

The partnership isn’t just profitable, it’s built on professionalism, support, and scalability.

Whether you're just starting out or looking to grow your network, XM offers the tools, guidance, and infrastructure to help you succeed in today’s competitive financial markets.

How to open an XM affiliate account

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1 - Click on the "Partnerships" tab at the top menu of the XM website.

On the XM website, locate the "Partnerships" tab at the top menu bar, then click on it.

Step 2 - Click on the "Register a partner account" button.

After clicking on the "Partnerships" tab, you can click on the "Register a partner account" button located close to the top of the page.

Step 3 - Fill in the form

Fill in all your required personal details to complete the form.

The affiliate account has been created.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple Earning Streams Strict Qualification for Some Rewards / Payouts Unlimited Earning Potential Point Expiry & Model Limitations High CPA & Revenue Share Options Possible Regional / Regulatory Restrictions Competitions & Milestones to Boost Engagement Competitive Space

What is the XM Partners Rewards Program?

The XM Partners Rewards Program lets affiliates earn points from their referrals’ trading activity, hit milestones, and then redeem those points for cash rewards. It runs alongside the standard commission plan—boosting earnings without replacing regular commissions.

Are there limits on how much I can earn as an XM affiliate?

No. XM’s affiliate program offers unlimited earnings potential. There is no cap on commissions or rewards. Earnings grow based on your referrals’ trading volume and bonus point milestones.

4. HF Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

How to open an Affiliate Account with HFM

: Affiliates earn a commission for each lot their referred clients trade. The commission structure is designed to be competitive and rewarding. HFM offers a multi-tier affiliate system, allowing affiliates to earn additional commissions by recruiting sub-affiliates.: HFM's affiliate management team provides dedicated support to affiliates, providing guidance and assistance throughout the partnership.: HFM offers a range of marketing materials to help affiliates promote their affiliate links effectively.

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1 - Click on the 'Become an Affiliate' button.

Go to HFM's official website and click the 'Become an Affiliate' button in the top right corner.

Step 2 - Click on the Join Now option.

When redirected to the affiliate page, read through and click the Join Now button.

Step 3 - Fill out the form.

Complete the online form and provide your details. Then click on the register option.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Regulation & Trust Dependence on Client Activity Diverse Product & Account Types Regional Restrictions & Compliance Competitive Spreads & Tools Complex Bonus / Promo Terms

Can I earn money by referring clients to HFM?

Yes, HFM has a competitive affiliate and IB program that pays commissions based on referred client activity and volume.

What support is offered to affiliates?

Affiliates receive marketing materials, tracking tools, dedicated account managers, and performance-based incentives to help grow their network.

5. RoboForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

RoboForex’s affiliate offering, especially its Infinity program, is a robust, high-earning option for partners. Affiliates receive up to 85% of the spread from clients’ closed trades, plus 20% of daily swaps from open trades.

The program includes multi-level rewards: you earn commission both from your direct referrals and from sub-partners’ activity via a network growth reward.

With access to detailed analytics, marketing materials, and support, it’s designed to give serious affiliates the tools to scale.

How to open a RoboForex affiliate account

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1 - Click on the "For Partners" tab at the top menu of the RoboForex website.

On the RoboForex website, locate the "For Partners" tab at the top menu bar, then click on it, then click on "overview".

Step 2 - Click on the "Become a Partner" button.

After clicking on the "For Partners" tab, you can click on the "Become a Partner" button located close to the top of the page.

Step 3 - Fill in the form

Fill in all your required personal details to complete the form.

The affiliate account has been created.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High Earning Potential Limited Regulatory Oversight Multiple Commission Models Variable Client Activity Impact Multi-Level Referral System Potential Delays in Withdrawals Daily Payouts Competitive Market Comprehensive Marketing Tools Limited Educational Resources

How do I join the RoboForex Partner / CopyFX program?

To join, register a RoboForex account and open a Partner account in the Members Area. Then generate your unique partner link or code. Use this link to refer clients or investors to start earning commission on their trades.

What commissions does RoboForex offer affiliates?

RoboForex’s Infinity program lets partners earn up to 85% of the spread on closed trades and 30% of the swap on open trades. Additional earnings come from CopyFX, where you receive a share of traders’ commissions via investor referrals.

6. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill’s partnership programs include:

Introducing a Broker program with competitive commissions, an IB intuitive room, and a huge range of ready-made advertising material to attract new clients.

program with competitive commissions, an IB intuitive room, and a huge range of ready-made advertising material to attract new clients. The IB Loyalty program awards IBs with cash prizes for their referral efforts.

Affiliate Program (CPA) offers tailor-made plans for partners who aim to expand their network by attracting traders drawn to Tickmill’s exceptional trading conditions.

offers tailor-made plans for partners who aim to expand their network by attracting traders drawn to Tickmill’s exceptional trading conditions. Benefits include uncapped commissions, reliable payments, and exclusive marketing support.

How to open an Affiliate Account with Tickmill

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: "Partnership"

Start by visiting the website. Hover your cursor over the "Partnership" option on the page and select "Introducing Broker" or “Affiliate.”

Step 2: Click on Become a CPA Affiliate

Examine the affiliate program information briefly, then click the button to begin enrollment.

Step 3: Complete Registration

Continue by completing the application form's required fields, which include your personal information and specifics that showcase your abilities.

Next, complete the Client Area registration process on the website.

Provide the required address verification and identity confirmation documents to finish setting up your profile.

After creating your profile, sign in to the IB Room. This step activates your account and gives you access to all of Tickmill's content, which you can use to acquire and refer clients efficiently.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive Commissions Limited Asset Range No Setup Costs Inactive Account Restrictions Advanced Tracking Tools Withdrawal Delays

What is the Tickmill affiliate program?

Tickmill’s affiliate program lets partners earn commissions by referring new traders. It offers competitive payouts, multilingual marketing materials, and tracking tools to help affiliates succeed.

How can I join Tickmill’s affiliate program?

Anyone can apply through Tickmill’s IB/Affiliate section. Once approved, you’ll receive a referral link, dashboard access, and support to track and grow your commissions.

7. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

The Plus500 Affiliate Program, accessible via 500Affiliates.com, is a prominent global affiliate marketing initiative tailored for financial marketers.

Affiliates can earn fixed commissions ranging from $200 to $800 per referred trader, depending on the trader's country of residence.

The program offers a single-tier CPA (Cost Per Acquisition) structure, making it straightforward for affiliates to understand and predict their earnings.

Plus500 provides a variety of marketing tools, including banners, landing pages, and tracking solutions, to assist affiliates in promoting their services effectively.

Additionally, affiliates have access to a dedicated affiliate manager for personalized support

How to open a Plus500 affiliate account

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1 - Click on the "Company" tab at the top menu of the Plus500 website.

On the Plus500 website, locate the "Company" tab at the top menu bar, then click on it, then click on "Affiliates".

Step 2 - Click on the "Join Now" button.

After clicking on the "Affiliates" tab, you can click on the "Join Now" button located close to the top of the page.

Step 3 - Fill in the form

Fill in all your required personal details to complete the form.

The affiliate account has been created.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High Earnings Potential Strict Compliance Requirements Global Reach No Recurring Revenue Reliable Payments Limited Payment Methods

How do I join the Plus500 Affiliate Program?

To join, visit 500Affiliates.com

Complete the registration form and await approval. Once approved, you'll receive access to marketing tools and a unique referral link to promote Plus500 services.

What commissions can I earn as a Plus500 affiliate?

Affiliates can earn fixed commissions ranging from $200 to $800 per referred trader, depending on the trader's country. Payments are made monthly via wire transfer, with a minimum payout threshold of $150.

8. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone's Affiliate Programme is designed to support South African business owners with many features.

is designed to support South African business owners with many features. With its abundant resources and solutions, affiliates can attract more clients while enjoying real-time reporting, multiple CPA tiers , and extensive assistance from Pepperstone.

, and extensive assistance from Pepperstone. By referring customers to this established broker, affiliate partners can earn up to $1,300 per client in CPA fees.

For those with significant social media exposure or high-traffic websites seeking collaboration opportunities with reputable brokerage firms such as Pepperstone, this program offers an exceptional chance for growth and success.

How to open an Affiliate Account with Pepperstone

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: official Pepperstone website.

To begin, go to the official Pepperstone website and click on Join Now.

Step 2: "Sign Up"

Click on your preferred Sign Up way.

Step 3: Choose a Partner Program"

Choose your preferred sign-up. Complete the required fields on the application form and submit it for review.

South African affiliates who have been approved can access the full affiliate toolbox by going to the affiliate area.

South African affiliates can start referring clients immediately and receive cash within 30 days for each successful referral who joins on the Pepperstone website.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Flexible Payment Structures Compliance Requirements Global Reach Geographical Restrictions Robust Marketing Tools Limited Educational Resources Reliable Payments High Minimum Payout

Does Pepperstone have an affiliate program?

Yes, Pepperstone’s affiliate program offers competitive CPA and revenue-sharing options. Affiliates get access to tracking tools, marketing support, and detailed reporting.

Who can join Pepperstone’s affiliate program?

Website owners, influencers, content creators, and professional marketers can apply. You must meet basic eligibility and agree to promote Pepperstone responsibly under compliance guidelines.

9. IFX Brokers

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

An Introducing Broker (IB) is an agent who will introduce new customers to IFX Brokers™. In return, the Introducing Broker will receive a fee (rebates), a particular share of the Spread or Commission charged by the brokerage. Commissions are paid up to USD12 per round standard lot. The larger the business, the higher the commission.

How to open an IFX Broker affiliate account

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1 - Click on the "Company" tab at the top menu of the IFX Broker website and then click on "Partner with us".

On the IFX Broker website, locate the "Company" tab at the top menu bar and click on it, then on the dropdown, click on "Partner with us".

Step 2 - Click on the "Become a partner" button.

After clicking on the "Partner with us" tab, you can click on the "Become a partner" button located at the top of the page.

Step 3 - Fill in the form

Fill in all your required personal details to complete the form. The affiliate account has been created.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Competitive Commission Structure Limited Educational Resources Flexible Payment Options Geographical Restrictions Comprehensive Marketing Support Compliance Requirements

How do I become an affiliate with iFX Brokers?

To become an affiliate, visit the Partner with Us

page, complete the registration form, and await approval. Once approved, you'll gain access to marketing materials and a unique referral link to promote iFX Brokers.

What commissions can I earn as an iFX Brokers affiliate?

Affiliates earn up to $12 per standard lot traded by referred clients. Commissions are based on client trading volume, with higher volumes leading to increased earnings. Payments are processed through the myiFXPartners

10. Markets.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, ,FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSC Start Trading

The Markets.com Affiliate Program offers a dynamic partnership opportunity for marketers in the financial sector.

Affiliates can earn up to $1,300 per qualified trader through a Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) model, with additional bonuses available based on performance tiers.

The program also provides a 10% commission on sub-affiliate earnings, allowing partners to expand their income potential by recruiting other affiliates.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive Commission Structure Limited Payment Methods Flexible Payment Options Geographical Restrictions Comprehensive Marketing Tools No Recurring Revenue Dedicated Affiliate Support Strict Compliance Requirements

How do I join the Markets.com Affiliate Program?

To become an affiliate, visit the Markets.com Affiliate Portal,

complete the registration form, and await approval. Upon approval, you'll gain access to marketing materials and a unique referral link to promote Markets.com.

What commissions can I earn as a Markets.com affiliate?

Affiliates can earn up to $1,300 per qualified trader through a Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) model. Additionally, affiliates receive 10% commission on sub-affiliates' earnings, allowing for increased income potential by referring other affiliates.

Conclusion Overall, choosing the best affiliate program for you can be difficult, but after reading our detailed overview of the best forex broker affiliate program, you can easily make your own summary on the best paying affiliate broker. The procedure is straightforward. After signing up for one of these sites, you will receive a unique affiliate link. You post a link to this page on your website or on your social media accounts. To earn money, you need to get people to click on the link and then register and pay money into their account after they've done so.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the advantages of Forex Affiliate programs?

Advantages of Forex affiliate programs include lucrative commissions, passive income potential, and global market access without needing trading experience. Affiliates can utilize various marketing tools provided by these programs to effectively promote a broker's services, while dedicated support is often available to optimize promotional efforts. Plus, with additional revenue streams offered through forex affiliate programs partnering with established brokers, it creates an ideal opportunity for monetizing marketing skills and networks while building strategic relationships.

What types of commissions can I earn through forex affiliate programs?

Forex affiliate programs offer different commission structures for affiliates to earn from their referrals. The common commission types include Cost Per Acquisition (CPA), where affiliates receive a fixed payment per referred client meeting specific criteria. Revenue sharing allows affiliates to earn a percentage of the generated revenue from the referred clients' trades. Some programs offer hybrid models combining CPA and revenue sharing. It's essential for affiliates to review each program's terms to understand the commission structure and requirements for earning commissions.

How much money can be made with Forex Affiliate programs?

How much money can be earned with Forex Affiliate programs largely depends on the number of referrals that you can convert. By partnering with a regulated, reputable broker with an easy sign-up process and good, easy-to-use systems, a skilled Forex Affiliate can make hundreds of thousands of Rands/Dollars a month on commission alone.

What promotional tools and resources do forex affiliate programs provide?

Forex affiliate programs typically provide affiliates with marketing materials like banners, landing pages,and tracking links as well as educational resources and personalized support services.

Are there any restrictions or requirements to participate in forex affiliate programs?

Forex affiliate programs may have requirements like minimum traffic thresholds and limitations on promotional methods. They may also have geographic restrictions. Affiliates should review the program's terms and conditions to understand these restrictions and requirements. Minimum traffic thresholds ensure affiliates can generate enough leads, while limitations on promotional methods maintain ethical practices. Geographic restrictions may be in place due to regulatory or compliance reasons. By complying with these criteria, affiliates can establish successful partnerships with forex brokers.