Top 10 Fixed Spread Forex Brokers. In this article, we explore fixed spreads, set differences between the bid and ask prices that remain unchanged despite market volatility. Fixed spreads provide traders with consistent pricing, improved cost predictability, and protection during news-driven or low-liquidity market conditions.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Definition of Fixed Spreads

How Fixed Spreads Work

Pros & Cons of Fixed Spreads

Fixed vs Variable Spreads

Top brokers & Trading Conditions

Regulatory Considerations and Safety

Benefits of Fixed Spreads

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

10 Best Fixed Spread Forex Brokers - a Comparison

🏦 Broker 💱 Typical Fixed Spreads (EUR/USD) 📝 Sign Up 📊 Spread Accounts ✨ Key Highlights VIP account from 0.7 pips Standard account: start at 1.7 pips 👉 Open Account Fixed Spread Accounts only Fixed spreads on Web, App, and MT4 platforms; MT5 offers variable spreads. Fixed Spread around 0.6 pips Standard Account Spreads fluctuate between 0.3 and 0.6 pips ECN/Raw Account: Tight spreads starting at 0.2 pips 👉 Open Account Fixed Spread Accounts only Consistent fixed spreads; good for beginner traders; regulated in multiple jurisdictions. Fixed spreads not common; Variable from 0.0 pips on Raw account 👉 Open Account Both Fixed & Variable Spread Raw account offers tight variable spreads with commission; Standard account has wider spreads without commission. Standard Account: Fixed spread of 0.8 pips Pro Account: Tighter 0.6 pips Retail fixed spreads generally average around 0.9 pips 👉 Open Account Fixed Spread Accounts only Fixed spreads available on standard accounts; regulated broker with strong global presence. Standard / Premium / VIP Accounts offer a mix: 2.2 pips down to 1.6 pips 👉 Open Account Fixed Spread Accounts only Multiple fixed spread account options; competitive fixed spreads. Standard Account: .2 - 1.4 pips Raw+ Account: Tight 0.2 pips cTrader: 0.2 pips MT4 Fixed Spread: Spread Certainty 1.9 pips 👉 Open Account Fixed Spread Accounts only Offers fixed spread accounts across multiple platforms with no slippage during normal conditions. Cent: 1.0 Pips Micro: Fixed 3.0 pips Standard & Pro: Floating 0.5 Pips Xero Spread: 0 Pips ECN: Floating Spreads from 1.0 Pips 👉 Open Account Fixed Spread Accounts only Fixed spreads on Cent and Micro accounts; popular for low-deposit traders. Razor account: offers ultra-low average spreads around 0.10 pips Standard (Swap-Free) account: spreads are typically around 1.0–1.2 pips Spread betting (UK): even lower—averaging 0.60 pips 👉 Open Account Both Fixed & Variable Spread Mostly variable spreads; fixed spreads available on select CFDs and accounts. EUR/USD Spread: Starting at 1.0 pip for forex CFDs. Fully Variable 👉 Open Account Both Fixed & Variable Spread Fixed spreads on some instruments; mainly variable spreads; social trading platform. From 1.1 pips (on fixed spread accounts) 👉 Open Account Fixed Spread Account Floating Spread Account Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader Fixed spreads for stable cost planning Low minimum deposit No slippage or requotes Regulated offshore Offers negative balance protection

10 Best Fixed Spread Forex Brokers - a Definition

Fixed spread forex brokers are trading providers that offer unchanging spreads on currency pairs, regardless of market volatility. This means the difference between the bid and ask price remains constant, even during major news events or low-liquidity periods. Fixed spreads provide cost transparency, better risk management, and are ideal for new traders or those with strict trading strategies. The 10 Best Fixed Spread Forex Brokers are carefully selected based on regulation, spread stability, platform offerings, customer support, and overall trading conditions. These brokers ensure a reliable and predictable cost structure, giving traders more control over their risk and execution costs.

10 Best Fixed Spread Forex Brokers

☑️Easy Markets – Fixed spreads, beginner-friendly, no slippage. ☑️Trade Nation – Regulated globally, fixed spreads, user-focused. ☑️FP Markets – ECN broker offering both spread types. ☑️Avatrade - Regulated, reliable, fixed spreads, user-friendly. ☑️IronFX – Multiple accounts, includes fixed spread options. ☑️FXPros – Fixed spreads, suitable for casual traders. ☑️FBS – Micro accounts, fixed spreads, low minimums. ☑️Pepperstone – Fast execution, both spread models offered. ☑️eToro – Social trading giant with variable spreads. ☑️OctaFX - Offers stable, predictable fixed spread accounts.

1. Easy Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

EasyMarkets is a well-known fixed spread broker offering consistent pricing across its Web, App, and MT4 platforms. With fixed spreads starting from 0.7 pips on EUR/USD, traders benefit from price transparency and stability, especially during volatile market conditions. MT5 offers variable spreads instead.

Features

🔹 Feature 📌 Details Account Types with Fixed Spreads Standard Premium VIP Fixed Spreads Available On Forex (majors & minors) Metals Indices EUR/USD Spread 0.8 pips (Standard) 0.7 (Premium) 0.6 (VIP) GBP/USD Spread 1.3 pips (Standard) 1.2 (Premium) 1.0 (VIP) USD/JPY Spread 1.0 pips (Standard) 0.9 (Premium) 0.8 (VIP) Minimum Deposit $100 / ZAR 1772 (Standard) $2,000 / ZAR 35 459 (Premium) $10,000 / ZAR 177 299 (VIP) Leverage Up to 1:200 (retail clients) Platforms Web Platform easyMarkets App MT4 Regulation CySEC ASIC BVI Trading Hours 24/5 (market dependent) Unique Features No slippage Negative balance protection Deal Cancellation Free guaranteed stop loss 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fixed spreads guaranteed – No changes even during volatility Wider than raw spreads – Typically higher than ECN or variable spreads No slippage on limit orders – Helps avoid unexpected execution Not ideal for high-frequency traders – Less competitive for scalping strategies Great for news trading – Prices stay stable during announcements Limited account types – Fixed spreads only on specific accounts Simple cost structure – Easy to calculate trading fees upfront Fewer advanced tools – May lack flexibility for experienced traders

Our findings

easyMarkets provides guaranteed fixed spreads across its Standard and Premium accounts, available on a wide range of instruments including forex majors, metals, and indices. Their fixed spreads never widen, even during high-impact news events, and come with features like no slippage on guaranteed stop-loss orders. This setup benefits beginners and traders who value cost certainty.

Are easyMarkets’ fixed spreads guaranteed?

Yes, easyMarkets offers guaranteed fixed spreads that never widen, even during high volatility or news events. This ensures transparent trading costs, no slippage, and reliable risk management for beginners and experienced traders alike.

What platforms offer easyMarkets fixed spread accounts?

Fixed spread accounts are accessible via the easyMarkets Web platform, mobile app, and MT4. MT5 accounts use variable spreads, making these options ideal for traders prioritizing fixed, predictable costs.

2. Trade Nation

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Trade Nation provides traders with fixed spreads across all trading instruments, delivering consistent pricing regardless of market volatility. Known for its transparent cost structure, spreads on major pairs like EUR/USD remain steady around 1.0–1.2 pips, making it suitable for both beginners and active traders.

Features

🔹 Feature 📌 Details Account Types with Fixed Spreads Spread Betting (UK & Ireland only) CFD Trading (available in South Africa) Trading Platforms TN Trader (web & mobile) MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Fixed Spreads Available On Forex Indices Commodities Stocks EUR/USD Spread From 0.6 pips (may widen during rollover periods) GBP/USD Spread From 0.8 pips (may widen during rollover periods) USD/JPY Spread From 0.7 pips (may widen during rollover periods) Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit required Leverage Up to 1:30 for retail clients (varies by region) Commission None (costs are integrated into the spread) Regulation FSCA FCA ASIC SCB FSA Unique Features Spread Saver tool for cost comparison , no slippage, negative balance protection 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Transparent pricing – Spreads remain the same, even in volatility No spread reduction – You can’t benefit from tighter spreads during quiet markets Easier budgeting – Helps manage risk and calculate costs upfront Limited asset variety – Fixed spreads are not available on all instruments No hidden markups – Trade Nation is clear on what you pay Higher spread on some pairs – May be wider than variable spreads on low volatility Suited for beginners – Simple and predictable fee structure Not ideal for scalpers – Fixed spreads can be slightly less competitive for ultra-fast trades

Our Findings

offers fixed spreads primarily on its Standard and Premium accounts, covering major and minor forex pairs. Their fixed spreads provide stable and predictable trading costs, especially valuable during volatile market conditions or news events. This makes Trade Nation ideal for traders seeking transparent and consistent spread pricing.

How stable are Trade Nation’s fixed spreads during news?

Trade Nation’s fixed spreads remain stable and consistent during major news releases and volatile market conditions, helping traders avoid unexpected cost increases and better manage risk on Standard and Premium accounts.

Does Trade Nation offer negative balance protection on fixed spreads?

Yes, Trade Nation provides negative balance protection across its accounts, including fixed spread types, ensuring traders cannot lose more than their deposited funds.

3. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets offers both fixed and variable spread account types. While fixed spreads aren’t the primary focus, traders can access them on selected accounts. Most traders prefer its Raw ECN accounts for ultra-tight variable spreads from 0.0 pips with commission, or Standard accounts with wider, no-commission spreads.

Features

🔹 Feature 📌 Details Account Types with Fixed Spreads Standard (MT4/MT5/cTrader) Islamic (Swap-Free) Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) cTrader Fixed Spreads Available On Forex Indices Commodities Stocks EUR/USD Spread From 1.0 pip (Standard account) GBP/USD Spread From 1.3 pips (Standard account) USD/JPY Spread From 1.0 pip (Standard account) Minimum Deposit $100 / ZAR 1773 (Standard account) Leverage Up to 1:500 (depending on region and asset) Commission None (costs are integrated into the spread for Standard accounts) Regulation ASIC CySEC FSA Unique Features No slippage Negative balance protection Swap-free accounts available 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Available on select accounts – Offers both fixed and variable spread options Limited asset coverage – Fixed spreads not available on all instruments Consistent pricing – No spread widening during volatility Higher fixed spreads – Less competitive than ECN accounts in calm markets Better for budgeting – Predictable trading costs Not available on Raw/ECN accounts – Only on Standard-type accounts Useful for beginners – Transparent pricing and reduced slippage risk Less flexible execution – Not ideal for traders needing tight spreads or fast execution

Our Findings

FP Markets offers fixed spreads on its Standard account type. These fixed spreads deliver predictable trading costs and stable pricing but are generally wider than the variable spreads available on their Raw ECN accounts. Fixed spreads suit traders who prefer straightforward budgeting, while those needing the tightest spreads might lean towards their ECN offerings.

Which FP Markets accounts offer fixed spreads?

Fixed spreads are offered mainly on FP Markets’ Standard account, ideal for traders seeking straightforward pricing. Raw ECN accounts focus on variable spreads with tighter spreads but commission fees.

What instruments have fixed spreads on FP Markets?

Fixed spreads cover major and minor forex pairs, some indices, and metals on the Standard account, ensuring cost stability for popular instruments.

4. Avatrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade offers fixed spreads on its standard account, ensuring consistent trading costs in all market conditions. With fixed EUR/USD spreads starting from 1.0 pips, it appeals to traders seeking pricing predictability and low-risk exposure during volatile news events. AvaTrade is widely regulated and beginner-friendly.

Features

🔹 Feature 📌 Details Account Types with Fixed Spreads Standard Account (Fixed Spreads) Fixed Spreads Available On Forex majors/minors Indices Commodities EUR/USD Spread From 1.0 pips (fixed) GBP/USD Spread From 1.6 pips (fixed) USD/JPY Spread From 1.1 pips (fixed) Minimum Deposit $100 / ZAR 1773 (varies by region and payment method) Leverage Up to 1:400 (varies by regulatory jurisdiction) Platforms WebTrader MetaTrader 4 (MT4) MetaTrader 5 (MT5) AvaTradeGO app Regulation CBI ASIC FSCA FSA FFAJ Trading Hours 24/5 – Market dependent Unique Features Fixed spreads AvaProtect Islamic accounts commission-free trading 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fixed spreads available on major pairs – Includes forex, metals, and indices Generally wider than ECN spreads – Less competitive in quiet markets No spread widening during volatility – Ideal for news/event traders Not available on all instruments – Limited asset selection under fixed spreads Beginner-friendly pricing – Transparent and easy to calculate Not suited for scalping strategies – Higher fixed costs can add up Consistent trading costs – Good for budgeting and cost planning No commission-free ECN option with fixed spreads – Lacks advanced account flexibility

Our Findings

AvaTrade provides fixed spreads on its Standard, Premium, and VIP accounts, covering major currency pairs, metals, and indices. These fixed spreads remain stable during volatile conditions, helping traders avoid unpredictable costs. However, fixed spreads tend to be wider than variable spreads and might not be the best choice for scalping strategies.

Does AvaTrade offer fixed spreads on all accounts?

spreads primarily on its Standard and Islamic accounts. These apply to major forex pairs, metals, and indices, providing traders with stable costs and predictable trading conditions.

What platforms support fixed spreads at AvaTrade?

Fixed spreads are available on MT4, MT5, and AvaTradeGO, giving users flexibility with reliable platforms and global market access across a range of fixed spread instruments.

5. IronFX

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IronFX delivers fixed spreads starting from 1.6 pips on key pairs, available through its Zero Fixed Spread account. Designed for traders who prefer cost certainty, this model avoids spread widening during news or low-liquidity events, providing a more controlled trading environment across its MT4 and WebTrader platforms.

Features

🔹 Feature 📌 Details Account Types with Fixed Spreads Standard Premium VIP Fixed Spreads Available On Forex (majors & minors) Metals Indices EUR/USD Spread 1.8 pips (Standard) 1.6 (Premium) 1.4 (VIP) GBP/USD Spread 2.0 pips (Standard) 1.8 (Premium) 1.6 (VIP) USD/JPY Spread 1.7 pips (Standard) 1.5 (Premium) 1.3 (VIP) Minimum Deposit $100 / ZAR 1773 (Standard) $2,000 / ZAR 35 463 (Premium) $10,000 / ZAR 177 319 (VIP) Leverage Up to 1:1000 (varies by region and instrument) Platforms MT4 MT5 Regulation CySEC FCA FSCA (depending on entity) Trading Hours 24/5 (market dependent) Unique Features No slippage Negative balance protection Deal cancellation Free guaranteed stop loss 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fixed spreads offered on specific accounts – Standard, Premium, and VIP Higher than variable/ECN spreads – Less cost-effective in low-volatility markets Stable and predictable pricing – No widening during news or volatility Limited trading conditions – Fixed spread accounts may not suit advanced strategies Good for risk management – Easier to calculate costs and stops Fixed spreads only on certain instruments – Not available across the full product range Beginner-friendly – Simple and clear fee structure Not ideal for high-frequency traders – Higher costs over many trades

Our Findings

IronFX offers fixed spreads on its Standard, Premium, and VIP accounts, covering majors, minors, metals, and indices. Fixed spreads remain consistent even during volatility and come commission-free, appealing to traders focused on risk management and transparent costs. The tradeoff is generally wider spreads compared to variable spread accounts.

Does IronFX offer fixed spread accounts?

Yes, IronFX provides fixed spread options on its Standard, Premium, and VIP accounts, allowing traders to avoid spread widening during volatility across major, minor forex pairs, metals, and indices.

Are fixed spreads commission-free on IronFX?

Yes, fixed spread accounts at IronFX do not charge commissions, offering cost transparency with stable spreads ideal for traders prioritizing predictable expenses.

6. FXPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro offers fixed spread accounts with pricing starting around 1.4 pips for EUR/USD. These accounts provide consistent spreads regardless of market volatility, making them ideal for news traders and scalpers. FxPro combines fixed spread trading with a no-dealing desk execution model for greater transparency and speed.

Features

🔹 Feature 📌 Details Account Types with Fixed Spreads FxPro Fixed account (specific platform account) Fixed Spreads Available On Forex majors and some indices EUR/USD Spread From 1.9 pips GBP/USD Spread From 2.5 pips USD/JPY Spread From 2.1 pips Minimum Deposit $100 / ZAR 1773 Leverage Up to 1:500 (varies by region and instrument) Platforms FxPro platform (not available on MT4/MT5 or cTrader for fixed spreads) Regulation FCA CySEC SCB FSCA Trading Hours 24/5 (market dependent) Unique Features No slippage, Fixed spread stability during volatility 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fixed spreads offered on FxPro platform – Specifically available on FxPro (platform) account Limited platform support – Fixed spreads not available on MT4/MT5 or cTrader No widening during news events – Great for stable execution Higher spreads – Typically wider than variable spreads on other platforms Simple, predictable pricing – Good for planning stop loss and take profit Not ideal for scalpers – Less competitive for high-volume/short-term trading Reliable execution – Helps avoid slippage during volatile markets Fewer instruments with fixed pricing – Only selected forex and indices

Our Findings

FXPro features fixed spreads on its dedicated Fixed account type, accessible only via its proprietary platform. These spreads provide no slippage and consistent pricing, appealing to traders wanting predictability. However, fixed spreads are not available on the more popular MT4, MT5, or cTrader platforms, limiting accessibility for some traders.

What account offers fixed spreads at FXPro?

FXPro’s Fixed account provides fixed spreads starting around 1.4 pips on majors, available exclusively on their proprietary trading platform, designed for traders seeking consistent costs.

Are FXPro fixed spreads suitable for scalpers?

Yes, the predictable spreads and no slippage make FXPro fixed accounts attractive for scalpers and news traders who require stable costs during fast market moves.

7. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FBS offers fixed spreads through its Cent and Micro accounts, catering especially to low-capital and beginner traders. With spreads starting from around 1.5 pips on EUR/USD, these accounts provide a stable cost structure, allowing better budgeting and reducing risks tied to market fluctuation.

Features

🔹 Feature 📌 Details Account Types with Fixed Spreads Cent Micro accounts Fixed Spreads Available On Major and minor Forex pairs EUR/USD Spread From 3 pips GBP/USD Spread From 4 pips USD/JPY Spread From 3 pips Minimum Deposit $1 / ZAR 17.73 (Cent account) $5 / ZAR 88.67 (Micro account) Leverage Up to 1:3000 (varies by region and instrument) Platforms MT4 MT5 Regulation IFSC CySEC Trading Hours 24/5 (market dependent) Unique Features No slippage Fixed spread guarantee Beginner-friendly accounts 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fixed spreads available on Cent and Micro accounts – Good for small-scale traders Not offered on all account types – ECN and Standard accounts have floating spreads Predictable trading costs – Great for learning and budgeting Higher than floating spreads – Can be less cost-efficient in low volatility Beginner-friendly – Simple pricing structure without market fluctuation surprises Limited instruments – Fixed spreads apply only to a smaller selection of pairs Low minimum deposit – As low as $1 for Cent account Not suitable for advanced strategies – Scalpers and pros may find it restrictive

Our Findings

FBS offers fixed spreads mainly on its Cent and Micro accounts, which are tailored for beginner and smaller traders. Fixed spreads here help avoid unexpected cost increases during volatile market periods. Though generally wider than floating spreads on other accounts, these fixed spreads create a stable trading environment for novices.

How low are the fixed spreads on FBS?

Fixed spreads start from approximately 1.5 pips on EUR/USD, which is wider than some brokers but offers consistency and risk control for new traders.

What platforms support FBS fixed spread accounts?

are available on MT4 and MT5, offering flexible trading environments with user-friendly interfaces.

8. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone primarily offers variable spreads but includes fixed spreads on certain CFD instruments. Traders can access consistent pricing in specific market scenarios, though most prefer its Razor account with raw spreads from 0.0 pips. It’s ideal for those who need flexibility across various account options.

Features

Feature Details Account Types with Fixed Spreads Fixed Spread Account Fixed Spreads Available On Major Forex pairs EUR/USD Spread From 1.0 pips GBP/USD Spread From 1.5 pips USD/JPY Spread From 1.2 pips Minimum Deposit $0 Recommended $200 / ZAR 3 546 Leverage Up to 1:500 (varies by region and instrument) Platforms MT4 MT5 cTrader Regulation ASIC FCA DFSA Trading Hours 24/5 (market dependent) Unique Features Fixed spreads during specific hours Tight variable spreads otherwise 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads on major pairs (variable) – Can be fixed during calm market periods No true fixed spread accounts – Spreads are mostly variable and market-based Excellent execution speed – Ideal for active traders and scalpers Spread widening during volatility – No fixed protection during high-impact news Institutional-grade liquidity – Deep market access via ECN/Razor accounts Lacks fixed spread pricing structure – Not ideal for traders wanting predictability Great for experienced traders – With Raw and Razor accounts No guaranteed fixed spreads – Even when offered, they’re subject to market conditions

Our Findings

Pepperstone is predominantly a variable spread broker. It occasionally offers fixed spreads on select instruments but only during specific market hours. Fixed spreads are not a core feature and availability is limited, making Pepperstone less suitable for traders who require guaranteed fixed spread conditions.

How competitive are Pepperstone's fixed spreads?

Fixed spreads, when offered, tend to be wider than their Razor account’s variable spreads but provide cost certainty during limited times.

Does Pepperstone offer fixed spread accounts?

Pepperstone primarily offers variable spread accounts, but fixed spreads are occasionally available on select instruments during specific market hours, though not as a core feature.

9. eToro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

eToro offers both fixed and variable spreads, with fixed pricing available on select instruments, including major forex pairs. Fixed spreads typically start around 1.0 pip on EUR/USD. eToro’s model supports predictable costs within its user-friendly, copy trading ecosystem, making it accessible to traders of all levels.

Features

🔹 Feature 📌 Details Account Types with Fixed Spreads Spreads are variable but generally stable Fixed Spreads Available On Major Forex pairs and CFDs EUR/USD Spread Typically from 1.0 pips (variable but often stable) GBP/USD Spread Typically from 1.5 pips USD/JPY Spread Typically from 1.2 pips Minimum Deposit $50 / ZAR 886 Leverage Up to 1:30 (retail clients) Platforms eToro proprietary platform Regulation FCA CySEC ASIC Trading Hours 24/5 Unique Features Zero commissions Transparent pricing Social trading Spreads can widen during volatility 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Simple pricing model – No commission, only spread Wider-than-average spreads – Especially on less liquid or exotic pairs Spreads often behave like fixed – Rarely changes unless under extreme volatility Spreads can still widen – Not officially “fixed,” and can change during volatility Great for beginners and social trading – Easy to understand costs Lack of spread flexibility – Can’t benefit from tighter spreads in calm markets Transparent cost structure – No hidden fees or commissions Not ideal for scalping – Spread costs are built-in and can be high for frequent trading

Our Findings

eToro does not provide fixed spread accounts. Instead, it offers a commission-free trading model with built-in spreads that tend to behave like fixed spreads in normal markets but can widen during volatility. This pricing structure suits beginners and social traders but may not meet the needs of those requiring strictly fixed spreads.

Does eToro offer fixed spread accounts?

No, eToro does not offer dedicated fixed spread accounts; it uses a commission-free model with spreads that behave like fixed spreads in normal markets but can widen during volatility.

What are the typical spreads on eToro?

Spreads on major pairs like EUR/USD start around 1.0 pip but can widen during high volatility or news events.

10. Octa

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Octa is a global forex and CFD broker offering fixed spread accounts with stable costs, fast execution, and low spreads. It supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader, and is regulated in multiple jurisdictions, ideal for beginners and intermediates.

Features

🔹 Feature 📌 Details Account Types with Fixed Spreads Fixed Spread account Pro account Fixed Spreads Available On Major and minor Forex pairs Selected CFDs EUR/USD Spread From 1.2 pips GBP/USD Spread From 1.5 pips USD/JPY Spread From 1.3 pips Minimum Deposit $25 / ZAR 443 (OctaTrader) $100 / ZAR 1 773 (MT4 Micro) $500 / ZAR 8 869 (MT5 Pro) Leverage Up to 1:500 (depends on instrument and region) Platforms MT4 MT5 cTrader Regulation CySEC FCA Trading Hours 24/5 (market dependent) Unique Features Fixed spreads with occasional minor widening during volatility Low deposit requirements Fast order execution Multiple account types 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fixed spreads available on specific account types Fixed spreads tend to be wider than variable spreads Transparent and predictable trading costs Limited fixed spread coverage on some exotic currency pairs Low minimum deposit for fixed spread accounts Not ideal for scalpers wanting the tightest possible spreads Supports popular platforms: MT4, MT5, cTrader Fixed spreads can widen slightly during extreme volatility events

Our Findings

Octa fixed spread accounts offer stable, predictable costs with spreads from about 1.2 pips on majors. Supporting MT4, MT5, and cTrader, they provide fast execution and transparency, making them suitable for beginners and intermediates who manage trading risks effectively.

Which OctaFX accounts offer fixed spreads?

Fixed spreads are available on Octa Fixed Spread and Pro accounts, designed to provide stable trading costs and risk management.

Is OctaFX good for beginners?

Yes, Octa fixed spreads, low minimum deposits, and fast execution make it suitable for beginner and intermediate traders, managing risks effectively.

Conclusion For reliable fixed spreads, easyMarkets leads with guaranteed no-widening spreads from 0.7 pips, no slippage, and beginner-friendly features, offering excellent cost certainty. Trade Nation and OctaFX are strong alternatives with stable pricing and fast execution. Other brokers like FP Markets, AvaTrade, IronFX, and FXPro offer fixed spreads but often with wider costs or platform limits. FBS suits beginners with fixed spreads on micro accounts. Pepperstone and eToro mainly offer variable spreads with limited fixed options, while Other brokers like FP Markets, AvaTrade, IronFX, and FXPro offer fixed spreads but often with wider costs or platform limits. FBS suits beginners with fixed spreads on micro accounts. Pepperstone and eToro mainly offer variable spreads with limited fixed options, while Exness provides tight floating spreads but no fixed spreads. Overall, easyMarkets stands out as the best choice for traders seeking stable and predictable fixed spread trading.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are fixed spreads in forex trading?

Fixed spreads are predetermined differences between bid and ask prices that remain constant regardless of market volatility. This means traders always pay the same spread cost, offering pricing stability, especially during high-impact news or unpredictable market conditions.

How do fixed spreads work?

Fixed spreads work by maintaining a constant cost between the buy and sell price of a currency pair. Unlike variable spreads, they don't widen during volatility, which helps traders plan trades with more consistency and less cost unpredictability.

What are the main pros of using fixed spreads?

Fixed spreads offer pricing predictability, reduced slippage risk, and easier cost planning. They're ideal for beginners and new traders who want consistent fees. This helps manage risk better, particularly in volatile markets or during key economic announcements.

What are the downsides of fixed spreads?

Fixed spreads can be slightly higher during quiet markets compared to variable spreads. Also, they’re less common on ECN or pro accounts, and may not reflect true market liquidity, limiting the execution quality in fast-moving conditions.

How do fixed spreads differ from variable spreads?

Fixed spreads stay constant regardless of market conditions, while variable spreads fluctuate based on liquidity and volatility. Fixed spreads offer stability but may cost more in calm markets, whereas variable spreads can be cheaper but unpredictable during volatility.

Who should use fixed spread accounts in 2026?

Fixed spread accounts suit beginners, scalpers, and traders who prefer stable trading costs. They’re also useful for news trading and risk-averse strategies where knowing the exact trading fee is essential for planning and execution confidence.

What are the top brokers offering fixed spreads in 2026?

Top brokers offering fixed spreads in 2026 include easyMarkets, Trade Nation, OctaFX, IronFX, and FBS. These brokers offer fixed spread accounts with low entry costs, strong regulation, and solid platforms like MT4 and MT5.

Are fixed spread accounts safe to use?

Yes, fixed spread accounts are safe when offered by regulated brokers. Always choose brokers licensed by authorities like CySEC, ASIC, FCA, or FSCA, ensuring fair trading conditions, negative balance protection, and segregation of client funds.

Do all trading platforms support fixed spreads?

Not all platforms support fixed spreads. Platforms like MT4, MT5, and proprietary apps from brokers like easyMarkets or Trade Nation often offer them. It's essential to confirm if the account type supports fixed spreads on your platform.

What are the benefits of trading with fixed spreads?

Benefits include price certainty, improved risk management, and better planning. Fixed spreads eliminate surprises during volatile periods, allowing traders—especially beginners- to avoid unexpected costs and maintain more control over their trading strategies and profitability. SAShares Instagram