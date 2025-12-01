Fairvest Property Holdings will release its interim results for the six months ending 31 March 2026 on 3 June 2026. A webinar to present the results will be held on the same day from 11h00 to 12h00, with registration available at www.corpcam.com/Fairvest03062026.

Revenue for the interim period grew to R1.2 billion (R1.1 billion) whilst property income rose to R1.3 billion (R1.1 billion). Profit from operations increased to R691.7 million (R561.7 million). Profit attributable to equity holders went up to R596.7 million (R453.6 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per A share were higher at 76.77 cents per share (72.92 cents per share) and headline earnings per B share also climbed to 28.85 cents per share (25.22 cents per share). Dividend The Board has resolved to declare an interim dividend (dividend number 22) of 71.81647 cents per A share, and 25.94214 cents per B share, being 100% of the distributable income for the period (September 2025: 100%). Group prospects The Group's portfolio continues to demonstrate resilient operating performance, supported by low vacancies, disciplined asset management and stable rental growth. The macroeconomic environment has become more uncertain due to elevated geopolitical tensions in the Middle East resulting in higher oil prices and sparking renewed inflation and interest rate risk globally. These factors may place pressure on consumer affordability, operating costs and debt servicing costs. The Group remains committed to executing its strategy of repositioning toward a retail-focused portfolio through the disposal of non-core assets and selective, accretive acquisitions, enhancing long-term earnings visibility and sustainability. Given the strong operational performance and the positive contribution from recent accretive transactions, the Board has updated its full-year guidance and expects distributable earnings per B share for the 2026 financial year to be between 53.4 cents and 54.4 cents, an increase of between 11% and 13% (2025 financial year: 48.15 cents per share). Distribution per A share will increase by the lesser of 5% or the most recent Consumer Price Index, in accordance with the Company's Memorandum of Incorporation. The Board intends to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 100% of distributable earnings, subject to its normal bi-annual review.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Fairvest Property Holdings will host an investor presentation on 23 July 2026 from 11h00 to 12h00 SAST, focusing on its fibre infrastructure investment through Onepath Investments (RF) (Pty) Ltd., which owns township fibre networks operated by fibertimeTM. The event will be held at the @Sandton Hotel in Johannesburg, with a live webcast available for remote participants. Shareholders can RSVP and access the webcast via www.corpcam.com/Fairvest23072026.

Shareholders were reminded that Fairvest will host an investor presentation focused on the Company's fibre infrastructure investment, held through Onepath Investments (RF) (Pty) Ltd., which owns township fibre networks operated by fibertimeTM at 11h00 today.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Fairvest Ltd. charts and historical graph patterns point to stable growth rather than a sharp momentum move, so the price forecast stays measured and the prediction leans constructive. The price today in rands is R6.9, which may still suit a buy or sell review for for sale opportunities, especially when weighing dividend payout expectations, preference shares, and overall cost. Investors asking how to buy should note the share code FTB, check the online trading setup, and use a funded trading account on the JSE to manage trading efficiently with live data.

Fairvest Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:10:15 Share Name & Ticker Fairvest Ltd. (FTB) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Real Estate Investment Trust Current Price 6.9 Market Capitalization 14.50bn P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield 7.40 Trading Volume (Live Data) 184 219 Recent Price Change 0.15

Fairvest Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R6.9, up 0.15 from the previous close Market Cap 14.50bn, indicating large market presence P/E Ratio –, suggesting fair valuation based on available data Dividend Yield 7.40, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by active volume of 184 219

Fairvest Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

With Fairvest Ltd. trading at R6.9 and showing a modest 0.15 rise alongside healthy volume, the short-term tone is cautiously bullish. For a JSE real-estate share, the dividend yield profile and steady market cap support the share, while rate-sensitive conditions remain the main risk to momentum.

FAQ on Fairvest Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Fairvest Ltd. shares?

Answer: Fairvest Ltd. shares are ordinary equity listed on the JSE under ticker FTB. At a price per share of R6.9 and a market capitalisation of 14.50bn, they represent ownership in a large real-estate investment trust with a 7.40 dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Fairvest Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Fairvest Ltd. shares, use a JSE-approved online trading account, search for FTB, and place a purchase order at the price per share you’re willing to pay. The current quote is R6.9, so investors can trade once funded and verified.

Q3: What affects the price of Fairvest Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Fairvest Ltd. shares is influenced by trading volume, investor demand, dividend expectations, and broader JSE sentiment. With 184 219 shares traded and a recent change of 0.15, market liquidity is a visible factor in today’s pricing.

Q4: Does Fairvest Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. Fairvest Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 7.40, which indicates an income-generating profile for shareholders. At the current price of R6.9, the dividend remains a key part of the investment case for FTB on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Fairvest Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track FTB through your trading account by monitoring the JSE quote, price per share, and dividend updates. With a current price of R6.9, market cap of 14.50bn, and yield of 7.40, the share can be followed efficiently online.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Fairvest Ltd. share price?

Answer: Fairvest Ltd. share price action is being shaped by the 0.15 recent move, live volume of 184 219, and the market’s response to a 7.40 dividend yield. The lack of a P/E ratio also leaves valuation discussion more reliant on income and asset focus.

Q7: Is Fairvest Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Fairvest Ltd. may suit investors seeking income, given the 7.40 dividend yield and R6.9 price per share. With a 14.50bn market cap and active trading, FTB looks established, though the final buy decision should match your risk and income goals.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Fairvest Ltd. shares today?

Answer: At today’s R6.9 level, Fairvest Ltd. looks reasonably supported by its 7.40 dividend yield and 184 219 volume reading. Investors considering a buy should compare the current price per share with their income target and watch the JSE trend.

Q9: How much does one Fairvest Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Fairvest Ltd. share costs R6.9 today. That price per share comes with a 0.15 recent change, a 14.50bn market cap, and a 7.40 dividend yield, making FTB relevant for both income and value-focused investors on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Fairvest Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Fairvest Ltd. shares, log into your online trading account, select FTB, choose sell, and set your order around the live price of R6.9. Active volume of 184 219 suggests there is trade interest, which can help execution.

How to Buy Fairvest Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a FREE Trading Account.

2. Verify account via email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

4. KYC your profile to get verified.

5. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

6. Deposit fiat into your trading account.

7. Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Fairvest Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Fairvest Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.