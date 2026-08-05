EZ Invest is an FSCA-linked forex and CFD broker with a trust rating of 6/10. South African clients are directed to Sanus Financial Services (Pty) Ltd, an authorised financial services provider under FSP number 51523. The brand offers MetaTrader 4, SIRIX WebTrader, copy-trading tools, leverage of up to 1:400 and tiered accounts starting from a published $1,000.

Quick verdict: EZ Invest may appeal to experienced South African traders who specifically want MT4, SIRIX and locally linked onboarding. It is a difficult first choice for beginners because the published Bronze account starts at $1,000, the website contains conflicting account and instrument information, leverage can reach 1:400, and Trustpilot has made the broker's rating unavailable after removing fake reviews.

Is EZ Invest regulated and safe for South African traders?

EZ Invest has a genuine South African regulatory connection. World.EZInvest.com identifies Sanus Financial Services (Pty) Ltd as the local operating company, and Sanus states that it is authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 51523. The South African service is described as execution-only, with CFD transactions conducted on a principal-to-principal basis.

The wider EZ Invest brand also includes WGM Services Ltd, a Cyprus investment firm authorised by CySEC under licence 203/13. These entities should not be treated as interchangeable. The company named in the client agreement determines the leverage, compensation arrangements, complaint route and regional protections applying to the account. Regulation improves accountability, but it does not remove trading risk or guarantee withdrawals.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

EZ Invest Review: Key Findings

🔍 Feature EZ Invest 💰Minimum Deposit €/£ 1 000 EUR / R 16000 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus EZ Invest sometimes offers a welcome bonus ranging from 5% to 25%, depending on the account tier and promotional availability. Bonus terms and eligibility vary by region. 💸Fees The platform charges variable spreads and, in some cases, small commissions based on account type and traded instruments. Additional fees may apply for inactivity or specific withdrawals. 📉Spreads & Commissions Typical EUR/USD spreads start around 0.6 pips on standard accounts and can drop as low as 0.5 pips for premium clients. Some account types include commission-based trading. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Deposits and withdrawals can be made using credit or debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets such as Skrill or Neteller. Deposit times are usually instant; withdrawals may take several days. 🖥️Platforms EZ Invest provides access to MetaTrader 4, Sirix WebTrader, and a proprietary mobile trading app. These platforms support charting tools, automated trading, and market analysis features. 🛡️Regulation EZ Invest is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 203/13 and operates under WGM Services Ltd. It also hasFinancial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) with License number 51523 🔐Trust Score The broker holds an average trust rating of around 3.5 out of 5, with mixed customer feedback highlighting both professional support and occasional withdrawal delays. ⏱️Payout Schedule Deposits are typically processed within minutes, while withdrawals are reviewed and completed within one to five business days, depending on the payment method and verification status. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is the EZ Invest minimum deposit?

EZ Invest's South African account page lists a published starting account size of $1,000 for the Bronze account. The higher tiers rise steeply: $25,000 for Silver, $100,000 for Gold, $250,000 for Platinum, and $500,000 for Diamond.

The same official page contains another overlapping table with different tier names and figures. That inconsistency matters. Use $1,000 as the main published South African starting point, but obtain the current account schedule, client agreement and full fee list in writing before depositing. The expired $250 trading-competition requirement should not be treated as the normal minimum deposit.

EZ Invest Trust Score

Our EZ Invest Trust Score is built from seven factors: regulation, company transparency, operating history, payment risk, trading conditions, customer feedback, and access to independent dispute resolution. Each is weighted, then combined into a single score out of 100.

On that basis, EZ Invest receives a trust score of 60/100. The broker earns credit for its identifiable South African company, FSCA authorisation, long-standing CySEC licence, legal documents and established trading platforms. The score is held back by conflicting website information, unclear public pricing, a high published entry account, aggressive leverage and Trustpilot's decision to remove fake reviews and withhold the overall rating.

EZ Invest Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers a fairly wide range of trading instruments (forex, commodities, indices) and multiple platforms (MT4, Sirix) as noted in reviews. Many users report withdrawal issues, delays, unresponsiveness of customer service. At least claims regulation by reputable bodies (e.g., Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission “CySEC”). Some reviews raise serious trust-concerns, alleging misleading regulation claims and poor transparency. Good trading conditions in some account types — competitive spreads for higher-tier accounts. brokersview.com High minimum deposits and/or fees in some cases (especially for premium/tiered accounts) may make it costly for smaller traders. Appears to provide segregated accounts (in some jurisdictions)—which helps with client fund safety when properly enforced. Significant inactivity fees and hidden costs are flagged in reviews (monthly charges if no trades, unclear withdrawal conditions).

EZ Invest Overview

EZ Invest is a multi-entity online broker offering leveraged forex and CFD trading. South African clients are directed to Sanus Financial Services (Pty) Ltd, while WGM Services Ltd operates the CySEC-regulated European service. The broker provides MT4, SIRIX WebTrader, mobile access and social or copy-trading functionality.

The offer covers forex and CFDs on shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies and other listed instruments. The official website uses both 300+ and 400+ instrument claims, so the live platform and contract specifications should be treated as the final source. The published South African account structure is expensive, with Bronze starting at $1,000 and the top public tier reaching $500,000.

What can you trade on EZ Invest?

EZ Invest advertises currency pairs and CFDs linked to shares, stock indices, commodities, precious metals, cryptocurrencies and selected futures-based markets. The exact symbol list, trading hours, spread, leverage and overnight charge depend on the contracting entity, account tier and live platform conditions.

How is EZ Invest different from other regulated brokers?

EZ Invest combines an FSCA-linked South African structure with SIRIX social trading and a five-tier account model. The main difference is the unusually high published account-size ladder. Bronze starts at $1,000, while access to tighter advertised spreads and higher service tiers requires substantially larger balances. The website is also less transparent and internally consistent than several major regulated competitors.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

MetaTrader 4 on supported desktop, web and mobile devices.

SIRIX WebTrader with browser-based trading and social functions.

SIRIX copy trading for following selected strategy providers.

Forex and CFDs on shares, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

South African onboarding through an FSCA-authorised financial services provider.

Tiered Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond account options.

Demo-account access for platform and strategy testing.

Islamic or Sharia-compliant account arrangements, subject to approval and current terms.

Economic calendar, Web TV, margin calculator, glossary and market notifications.

Leverage of up to 1:400 under selected South African account tiers.

🧩 Feature EZ Invest 🏦 Account Types Offers multiple account tiers (e.g., Starter/ Retail/ Bronze/Silver/Gold/Platinum) and includes Sharia-compliant (Islamic/swap-free) account options. ⚖️ Leverage For retail clients in certain jurisdictions, maximum leverage is 1 : 400. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads and commissions depend on account type; some tiers have variable spreads, others fixed; commissions apply on certain account types. 🌐 Instruments Offered Provides a wide range of instruments: forex pairs, commodities, indices, equities/CFDs, some futures. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Offers platforms including MetaTrader 4 (MT4), Sirix WebTrader, and mobile trading apps. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Yes — Islamic or swap-free accounts are listed among account options. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting There is no clear confirmed information found that free VPS hosting is provided universally or prominently. 👥 Copy Trading Some platform versions (e.g., Sirix) include social trading or copy-trading features. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Claims to be regulated (see below); offers segregated account mentions in some reviews. 📋 Regulatory Oversight EZ Invest is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 203/13 and operates under WGM Services Ltd. It also hasFinancial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) with License number 51523

EZ Invest Customer Reviews

Public feedback about EZ Invest is heavily mixed. Trustpilot currently makes the broker's overall rating unavailable and states that the company breached its guidelines. Trustpilot also says that fake reviews were removed. At the time checked, the profile displayed more than 400 reviews, with a large proportion carrying one-star ratings.

Negative reviewers frequently allege pressure to deposit more money, poor communication, problems involving account managers and withdrawal difficulties. These reports are allegations unless confirmed by a regulator, court or final dispute decision. They should still be considered because the same themes appear repeatedly. Positive reviews tend to mention individual support agents and assistance with account access or service queries.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating On one major review site the company has around 3.5 / 5 stars from ~560 reviews. On another site it shows about 4.3 / 5 based on ~200 reviews. 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed. Positive comments include: helpful educational resources, friendly support in early weeks, and good instrument variety. Negative comments include: unresolved withdrawal requests, hidden fees, aggressive upselling, and claims of misleading account managers. 📞Customer Service Also highly variable. Some users report fast, transparent, and professional service. Others claim difficulty contacting support, unresponsiveness when funds are involved, and that account representatives pushed them to deposit more with little follow‑through.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews; some users report good trade execution, others mention withdrawal delays. ⭐⭐⭐ Mixed to negative; complaints about account management and slow support, but a few positive reports. ⭐⭐ Generally negative; issues with withdrawals and customer service are common. ⭐⭐ Mixed feedback; users appreciate platform tools but report inconsistencies in payouts. ⭐⭐⭐ Mostly negative; customers report frustration with withdrawals and account handling. ⭐⭐ Mixed; some praise customer support and education, others cite unresolved withdrawal issues. ⭐⭐⭐

EZ Invest Safety and Security

Sanus Financial Services states that it is authorised by the FSCA and that client funds are held separately from the company's own operating money. WGM Services Ltd is listed by CySEC under licence 203/13 and is subject to the conduct rules applying to Cyprus investment firms.

The protection available depends on the legal entity. The South African disclosure states that no investor compensation scheme applies to clients of Sanus Financial Services. Eligible CySEC clients may have access to the Investor Compensation Fund under its rules, but that protection is not automatically available to a South African account. Traders should read the legal documents attached to their own registration rather than relying on group-wide claims.

Global Regulations

🛡️ Security Feature EZ Invest 💼 Regulation & Licensing EZ Invest is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 203/13 and operates under WGM Services Ltd. It also hasFinancial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) with License number 51523 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Offers segregated accounts for client funds in regulated jurisdictions to protect customer deposits. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No publicly confirmed information found indicating coverage by Lloyd’s of London insurance. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating No official public credit rating; capital strength not independently verified in all regions. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Provides standard account security measures such as SSL encryption and two-factor authentication; no specific crypto account audit info. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Not explicitly stated; may depend on jurisdiction and account type. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Claims regulatory oversight and compliance in CySEC jurisdiction; independent audit details are not publicly disclosed.

Is EZ Invest safe to use?

EZ Invest has stronger legal foundations than an anonymous offshore broker, but it cannot be considered low risk simply because two regulated companies are connected to the brand. The high leverage, expensive account tiers, website inconsistencies and serious public complaints require caution. Traders should verify the exact entity, begin with limited capital and test the withdrawal process before maintaining a large balance.

What security measures does EZ Invest claim to use?

EZ Invest refers to segregated client accounts, identity verification, anti-money-laundering checks and secure account access. Traders should use a unique password, secure their email account, avoid remote-access requests, confirm every payment destination and keep written records of communications with support or account managers.

EZ Invest at a Glance

Broker's Name EZ Invest 🏛️ Headquarters Nicosia, Cyprus 📅 Year Founded 2008 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CySEC and FSCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States and Canada 📌 Accounts Silver Account Gold Account Platinum Account ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📒 Demo Account Yes ✴️ Institutional Accounts No 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts No ⬆️ Maximum Leverage 1:300 👉 Sign Up Bonus No 💰 Minimum Deposit €/£ 1 000 EUR / R 16000 ZAR 💳 Spread From 0.03 pips 💳Fees No Deposit or withdrawal fees 💳 Deposit Options Credit cards Debit cards Wire Transfer Moneybookers Skrill Neteller CashU Web Money 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit cards Debit cards Wire Transfer Moneybookers Skrill Neteller CashU Web Money 📊 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, EZINVEST WebTrader, EZINVEST Mobile trader 📶 OS Compatibility Windows, desktop, laptop, Android, iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, indices CFDs, commodities, stock CFDs and cryptocurrencies. 💬 Languages supported on Website English, German, Italian and French 💬 Customer Support Languages English, German, Italian and French ⏲️ Customer Service Hours 24/5 🔎 Open an Account 👉 Click Here

EZ Invest Account Types

EZ Invest displays Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond accounts. Higher tiers advertise tighter spreads, larger signal allocations, more education, account-manager access and greater swap or commission discounts. Elite and Royal arrangements are also mentioned as available on request.

The page contains another overlapping account table with different labels and minimums. Traders should therefore treat the figures above as the main published South African schedule, not as a guarantee. The exact contract, fees and benefits should be confirmed before funding.

Account Published minimum FX spread from Published leverage Stop-out level Bronze $1,000 3 pips 1:200 30% Silver $25,000 2 pips 1:200 30% Gold $100,000 1.5 pips 1:400 25% Platinum $250,000 1 pip 1:400 15% Diamond $500,000 0.5 pip 1:400 15%

Additional account option Availability Important condition Demo account Available Demo execution does not reproduce every live spread, slippage or liquidity condition Islamic account Advertised subject to approval Confirm eligible instruments, holding periods and administration charges Elite or Royal On request Obtain a written schedule before depositing

What are the main EZ Invest account costs?

The published South African table lists forex spreads from 3 pips on Bronze, 2 pips on Silver, 1.5 pips on Gold, 1 pip on Platinum and 0.5 pip on Diamond. Commissions and swap discounts vary by tier and instrument. The website does not provide one clean, consolidated fee schedule, so the full round-trip cost should be obtained in writing.

Should beginners start with a demo account?

Yes. A demo account allows a new trader to learn MT4 or SIRIX, test order types, and see how margin behaves without risking money. It is especially important before using leverage of up to 1:400. Demo performance cannot guarantee live results, but it can expose basic platform and strategy mistakes.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an EZ Invest Account

1. Visit the EZ Invest Website

Open the official South African EZ Invest website and select the live-account or demo-account option. Check that the domain is named in the broker or regulator disclosures before entering personal information.

2. Complete the Registration Form

Enter your legal name, South African residential address, date of birth, contact details and requested financial information. Use details that match the documents you will submit.

3. Confirm the Contracting Entity

Read the client agreement before accepting it. A South African account should normally identify Sanus Financial Services (Pty) Ltd and FSP number 51523. Stop if the company name or domain differs from the disclosure shown during registration.

4. Complete the Required Verification

Upload a valid identity document and recent proof of address. The broker may also request source-of-funds, employment, financial-position and trading-experience information.

5. Select an Account and Platform

Choose an account only after reviewing its minimum, spreads, commissions, swaps, leverage, margin call and stop-out rules. Select MT4 or SIRIX according to your workflow.

6. Fund the Account Carefully

Use a payment method held in your own name and begin with an amount you can afford to lose. Do not increase a deposit because an account manager claims more money is needed to rescue a losing trade.

EZ Invest Fees, Spreads and Commissions

EZ Invest uses variable spreads and account-tier pricing. The published South African table advertises forex spreads from 3 pips on Bronze and as low as 0.5 pip on Diamond. Actual spreads can widen with market conditions, while commissions, swaps, and discounts vary by instrument and account.

Bronze forex spread: advertised from 3 pips.

advertised from 3 pips. Silver forex spread: advertised from 2 pips.

advertised from 2 pips. Gold forex spread: advertised from 1.5 pips.

advertised from 1.5 pips. Platinum forex spread: advertised from 1 pip.

advertised from 1 pip. Diamond forex spread: advertised from 0.5 pip.

advertised from 0.5 pip. Commission: varies by account tier and instrument; confirm the live schedule.

varies by account tier and instrument; confirm the live schedule. Overnight cost: swaps or alternative Islamic-account charges may apply.

swaps or alternative Islamic-account charges may apply. Non-trading costs: payment-provider, bank or currency-conversion charges may apply.

What are typical EZ Invest spreads?

The official account page uses minimum or “from” figures, not guaranteed average spreads. The amount visible when a trade is placed can be wider because of volatility, liquidity and trading hours. Traders should compare the live spread during their normal trading session and include commission and overnight costs.

Does EZ Invest charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

EZ Invest says that payment-system charges can affect deposits and withdrawals. Banks, cards and e-wallets may impose their own fees, and currency conversion can add another cost. Because one consolidated public schedule is not available, confirm both the broker charge and third-party charge before funding.

📌 Broker EZ Invest 📈 Trading Fees Class Varies by account tier: e.g., “Bronze” accounts spread from ~3 pips, “Diamond” from ~0.5 pips; commissions on certain instruments in higher tiers. 💰 Required Min Deposit Minimum deposit around US$ 1,000 (or equivalent in €/£) for some retail accounts; higher tiers much more. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Minimum deposit around US$ 1,000 (or equivalent in €/£) for some retail accounts; higher tiers much more. 💳 Deposit Fees Some payment methods carry fees: e.g., via Skrill using Bitcoin may incur ~6.5% + fixed fee. 📝 Average Spread For Forex (retail tier): starting around ~3 pips for lower account tier, down to ~0.5 pips for premium account types. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

EZ Invest Trading Platforms

EZ Invest provides MetaTrader 4 and SIRIX. MT4 offers charting, technical indicators, multiple order types, and Expert Advisor support. SIRIX provides browser-based access and social or copy-trading functions. Mobile access is advertised for supported Apple and Android devices.

Platform Best for Main features MetaTrader 4 Technical and automated forex trading Charts, indicators, Expert Advisors and custom tools SIRIX WebTrader Browser-based access No desktop installation, live prices and account management SIRIX Copy Trading Social-trading users View and replicate selected traders, subject to copy-trading risk Mobile access Monitoring and trade management Supported mobile devices and account access

Should you choose MT4 or SIRIX?

MT4 is better suited to traders who rely on custom indicators, Expert Advisors, and a familiar desktop workflow. SIRIX may suit someone who wants browser access and built-in social trading. The choice should be based on the tools required rather than the account manager's preference.

Does EZ Invest offer MT5?

We did not find MetaTrader 5 promoted on the current official EZ Invest pages checked for this review. Traders who specifically need MT5 should confirm whether availability has changed or compare a broker that publishes MT5 access clearly.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

EZ Invest Deposits and Withdrawals

EZ Invest lists bank wire transfers, credit and debit cards, and selected e-wallets. Cash and third-party deposits are not accepted. The payment method must normally be held in the same name as the verified trading account.

Withdrawal requests are submitted through the client area's monetary-transactions section.

The broker says its back office processes requests within the same business day.

Same-day processing does not mean the money will arrive on the same day.

Withdrawals normally follow the original deposit method where possible.

Open positions must retain enough free margin after a withdrawal.

Additional documents may be requested before funds are released.

What deposit methods does EZ Invest accept?

Available methods include bank wire, eligible credit or debit cards and supported e-wallets shown inside the client area. Limits, currencies and processing times depend on the payment provider. Third-party deposits should be avoided because the account and payment names must match.

How do EZ Invest withdrawals work?

Submit the request in the client portal and select the verified payment method. Card withdrawals are normally returned to the original card up to the deposited amount, while profits or excess balances may need to be sent by bank transfer. A request can be delayed by missing verification, incorrect details, insufficient free margin or payment-system checks.

Deposit Methods

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Credit/debit card, e‑wallets, bank wire transfers. Same methods: card, e‑wallets, bank transfer. ⏱️ Processing Time Usually a few seconds to a few minutes for deposits. Bank wire may take 3‑5 business days. Withdrawal requests processed by back office same business day; actual transfer time depends on method. 💵 Minimum Amount Minimum initial deposit ~ €/£ 1,000 Minimum withdrawal amount not clearly specified in publicly available sources. 💳 Fees Some deposit methods incur fees: e.g., e‑wallet via Bitcoin with ~6.5% + fixed fee. Withdrawal fees not clearly specified; some complaints of hidden costs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

EZ Invest Leverage

EZ Invest's South African account page advertises leverage of up to 1:200 on Bronze and Silver and up to 1:400 on Gold, Platinum and Diamond. A small margin deposit can therefore control a much larger market position.

High leverage magnifies losses as quickly as gains. A relatively small adverse move can consume free margin and trigger automatic position closure. CySEC retail clients are normally subject to much lower European leverage limits, including up to 1:30 on major forex pairs. Never assume the South African maximum applies to a European retail account.

EZ Invest vs HFM vs AvaTrade

🔎 Broker 🥇 EZ Invest 🥈 Exness 🥉 XM Established Established in 2008 Established in 2008 Established in 2009 💵 Min. Deposit €/£ 1 000 EUR / R 16000 ZAR $1 USD / R16 USD $5 USD / R80 ZAR 💳 Inactivity Fee No Yes Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 🎉 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes

EZ Invest competes through SIRIX, its tiered service structure and FSCA-linked onboarding. HFM and AvaTrade generally provide broader platform selections and lower-entry account options. The comparison must use the legal entity serving South Africans, since regulation, minimum deposits and leverage can differ across jurisdictions.

Research and Trading Tools

EZ Invest provides an economic calendar, margin calculator, trading glossary, market notifications and Web TV analysis. Selected account tiers also advertise academy courses, webinars and trading signals.

These resources can help traders understand platform functions and market events, but they do not make leveraged CFDs safe. Sanus Financial Services describes its South African service as execution-only and states that it does not issue advice, recommendations or opinions about buying, holding or selling a financial product.

EZ Invest Awards

No major current EZ Invest industry awards were clearly verified during this review. Awards should only be included when the awarding organisation, year and category can be confirmed. Marketing badges do not replace regulation, transparent pricing or a reliable withdrawal process.

EZ Invest Sign-Up Bonus

No current general EZ Invest welcome bonus was verified during this review. The prominent trading competition on the South African site referred to a period in December 2022 and should be removed from the page rather than presented as a live promotion.

Promotions can change and may be restricted by entity or jurisdiction. A bonus should never be accepted without reading how it affects margin, trading volume, withdrawals and bonus removal.

Does EZ Invest currently offer a trading competition?

The competition found on the website was tied to dates in December 2022 and is no longer current. Its $250 qualifying deposit should not be used as the broker's normal minimum deposit or promoted as an active offer.

Can bonus profits be withdrawn?

No live bonus terms were verified. If EZ Invest introduces a new promotion, traders should confirm whether the credit is withdrawable, what volume requirement applies and whether making a withdrawal removes bonus credit or affects open positions.

EZ Invest Customer Support

The South African website advertises support by telephone, email and live chat from Monday to Friday, 09:00 to 22:00 GMT+2. Different pages display more than one South African telephone number, so clients should use the current contact page or logged-in portal rather than an old screenshot.

Support can help with documents, platform access, deposits and withdrawal status. An account manager should not be treated as an independent financial adviser. Put any promise about fees, bonuses, compensation, guaranteed returns or withdrawal conditions in writing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: €1,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

EZ Invest for South African Traders

South African consideration Finding Local legal entity Sanus Financial Services (Pty) Ltd FSCA authorisation FSP number 51523 Service model Execution-only and principal-to-principal CFD transactions Published entry account $1,000 Bronze account Maximum published leverage Up to 1:400 on selected tiers ZAR account Not clearly confirmed in the public account table Local investor compensation The South African disclosure states that no investor compensation scheme applies Main concern High entry size, website inconsistencies and serious public complaints

Who Should Consider EZ Invest?

EZ Invest may suit an experienced South African trader who specifically wants MT4 and SIRIX, understands principal-to-principal CFD trading, can meet the published $1,000 account size, and is prepared to verify every condition before funding. It may also appeal to users interested in SIRIX social trading or a tiered account-service model.

It is less suitable for beginners, cost-sensitive traders and anyone uncomfortable with aggressive telephone sales or high leverage. A lower-entry broker with clearer pricing, MT5 support and stronger public feedback may be the more practical starting point for many South African retail traders.

Conclusion EZ Invest is not an anonymous unregulated broker. Its South African operation identifies Sanus Financial Services (Pty) Ltd and FSCA FSP 51523, while WGM Services Ltd remains licensed by CySEC under 203/13. The broker offers MT4, SIRIX, copy trading, mobile access and a broad CFD selection. The concerns are substantial. The public account structure starts at $1,000 and rises to $500,000, leverage can reach 1:400, website information conflicts across pages, and Trustpilot has removed fake reviews and withheld the overall rating. Experienced traders may find usable platforms and local onboarding, but beginners have stronger alternatives with lower entry requirements and clearer pricing.

Review Methodology

This review considers EZ Invest's regulatory status, legal entities, published account structure, platforms, market range, fees, funding methods, support information, customer feedback, and suitability for South African traders. We distinguished Sanus Financial Services (Pty) Ltd from WGM Services Ltd because clients of different entities do not receive identical leverage, compensation or regional protections.

Customer complaints are treated as allegations unless supported by a regulator, court or final dispute decision. Where the official site publishes conflicting figures, the conflict is disclosed rather than silently choosing the most favourable number. Terms should be verified again before opening or funding an account because broker conditions can change.

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged forex and CFDs carries a substantial risk of rapid loss and may not be suitable for every trader. High leverage can cause a relatively small market movement to create a large account loss. This review is general information, not personalised financial, tax or legal advice. Regulation does not guarantee profits, prevent losses or ensure that every complaint will be resolved in a client's favour.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is EZ Invest a regulated broker?

Yes — EZ Invest operates under two regulated entities. South African clients fall under Sanus Financial Services (Pty) Ltd, FSCA-authorised under FSP 51523. WGM Services Ltd covers other jurisdictions under CySEC licence 203/13. The protections that apply depend on which legal entity is named in your client agreement, so confirm this before depositing.

Is EZ Invest available to South African traders?

Yes — EZ Invest runs a South Africa-facing site through Sanus Financial Services (Pty) Ltd (FSCA FSP 51523). Availability doesn't mean suitability. Before depositing, confirm your legal entity, account minimum, leverage limits, base currency, accepted payment methods, and the correct complaint route if something goes wrong.

What is the EZ Invest minimum deposit?

The Bronze account lists a $1,000 minimum on the South African account page. That said, the page contains overlapping account tables with inconsistent figures. Confirm the current minimum directly inside the client portal and in your written account schedule before sending any funds.

Which trading platforms does EZ Invest offer?

EZ Invest offers MetaTrader 4, SIRIX WebTrader, SIRIX social and copy trading, and mobile access. MetaTrader 5 was not found on current official pages at the time of this review. Platform availability can vary by entity and device — confirm what's live in your account before signing up.

What markets can you trade with EZ Invest?

EZ Invest offers forex and CFDs across shares, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Official pages alternate between 300+ and 400+ instrument claims — the figure isn't consistent. For the exact symbols, trading hours, spreads, and leverage available to your account, check directly inside the live platform.

Does EZ Invest accept ZAR deposits?

It's not clearly confirmed. EZ Invest serves South African clients, but a ZAR-denominated account and local payment methods are not explicitly listed in the public account table. Check the base currencies and deposit options inside the verified client area before paying any currency conversion costs.

Does EZ Invest charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

EZ Invest notes that payment-system and banking charges may apply. Cards, bank wires, e-wallets, and currency conversions can each carry third-party costs. No single complete public fee table is available — obtain the current deposit, withdrawal, and conversion schedule from EZ Invest directly before funding your account.

Does EZ Invest provide a demo account?

Yes — EZ Invest offers demo access for both MT4 and SIRIX, letting you practise without risking real money. A demo is useful for learning order types and margin mechanics, but it won't fully replicate live spreads, slippage, liquidity conditions, or the emotional pressure of trading with real funds.

Does EZ Invest offer a welcome bonus?

No active welcome bonus was confirmed at the time of this review. A trading competition visible on the site referenced December 2022 and should not be treated as current. Always read the terms of any active promotion carefully — bonus credit can restrict withdrawals and affect open positions.

Is EZ Invest suitable for beginners?

It's a difficult recommendation for beginners. The $1,000 starting minimum, wide Bronze spreads, high leverage, inconsistent website information, and a Trustpilot warning flag all give pause. A demo account and education materials are available, but newer traders are better served by a more transparent, lower-entry regulated broker first.

Sources Checked