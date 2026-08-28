Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Exxon Mobil Corporation charts and historical graph data point to steady long-term growth, while the latest price forecast remains restrained after today’s softer tone. At a price today in dollars of $156.44, the stock is still trading near the upper half of its yearly band, so buy or sell decisions should factor in dividend payout expectations, preferred shares considerations, and the cost of entry. For investors asking how to buy the ticker symbol XOM for sale online, the data suggest using a disciplined trading plan in a funded trading account, since the broader prediction for near-term growth depends on price action and the next confirmation from the graph and trading data.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $156.44 Previous Close $156.44 Day's Range $156.14 – $158.19 Opening Price $157.63 Volume 14296985 shares Daily Change -1.76 (-1.11%) 52-Week High $176.41 52-Week Low $108.35

Exxon Mobil Corporation Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $156.44, reflecting a daily change of -1.76 (-1.11%). Day's Range $156.14 – $158.19, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $108.35 – $176.41, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 14296985 against 15325138, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.11%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

The current setup is neutral to mildly defensive after a 1.11% decline, with the share price still positioned well above the 52-week low and below the high. Near-term upside usually needs a move back through the intraday and recent resistance zone near $158.19, while weakness below $156.14 could invite a test of lower support levels. The volume reading is softer than the 90-day average, which suggests conviction isn’t especially strong today.

FAQ on Exxon Mobil Corporation Shares

Q1: What are Exxon Mobil Corporation shares?

Answer: Exxon Mobil Corporation shares are equity securities traded on the NYSE under ticker XOM. At today’s price per share of $156.44, they represent ownership in the company and participation in market moves, including changes tied to energy-sector conditions and investor sentiment.

Q2: How can I buy Exxon Mobil Corporation shares?

Answer: To buy Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, open a trading account, fund it, and search for XOM on the NYSE. The current price per share is $156.44, so your purchase can be placed as a market or limit order through your brokerage platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Exxon Mobil Corporation shares?

Answer: Exxon Mobil Corporation SHARES move with energy-sector fundamentals, market demand, and trading volume. Today’s price per share is $156.44, with a daily change of -1.76 (-1.11%). The intraday range and volume also show how strongly traders are responding right now.

Q4: Does Exxon Mobil Corporation pay dividends?

Answer: Exxon Mobil Corporation is widely followed for its dividend, but this feed does not show the payout amount. At $156.44 per share, investors should confirm the latest dividend details in company filings or with their brokerage before making any purchase decision.

Q5: How can I track my Exxon Mobil Corporation shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track Exxon Mobil Corporation SHARES and any dividend activity inside your brokerage account. With XOM priced at $156.44 today, monitor position value, entry cost, and corporate announcements. For dividend specifics, check your statements or the issuer’s filings.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Exxon Mobil Corporation share price?

Answer: The Exxon Mobil Corporation share price is influenced by today’s -1.11% move, the $156.14 to $158.19 trading range, and volume of 14296985 shares versus a 90-day average of 15325138. Those figures suggest modest pressure and somewhat lighter participation.

Q7: Is Exxon Mobil Corporation a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether Exxon Mobil Corporation is a good share to buy depends on your strategy. At $156.44, the stock sits closer to the upper half of its 52-week range, but today’s weak momentum and below-average volume argue for patience rather than aggressive purchase timing.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Exxon Mobil Corporation shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, a new buy today looks cautious rather than urgent. The price per share is $156.44, down 1.11%, and the session range remains tight. Traders may want confirmation above $158.19 before committing fresh capital.

Q9: How much does one Exxon Mobil Corporation share cost?

Answer: One Exxon Mobil Corporation share costs $156.44 today on the NYSE. That price per share matches the previous close, while the opening price was $157.63 and the day’s range ran from $156.14 to $158.19, showing limited movement.

Q10: How to sell Exxon Mobil Corporation shares?

Answer: To sell Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, log in to your brokerage trading account, locate XOM, and place a sell order. With the current price at $156.44 and volume at 14296985 shares, traders can choose market or limit execution depending on timing.

How to Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker XOM, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given Exxon Mobil Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $108.35 and $176.41. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.