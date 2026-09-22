Exness Fund Withdrawal Process - Main Banner

  The Exness Fund Withdrawal Process can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated Forex Broker that is very competitive and comprehensive in terms of its withdrawal methods, deposit options, and Withdrawal fees. Exness offers multiple trusted deposit options and withdrawal methods for active traders across the globe.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Exness Fund Withdrawal Process - A Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders
  3. ☑️How to Withdraw from Exness
  4. ☑️Exness Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions
  5. ☑️Exness Customer Reviews
  6. ☑️Exness at a Glance
  7. ☑️How can South Africans benefit from the Exness withdrawal process?
  8. ☑️Pros and Cons
  9. ☑️Conclusion
  10. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

AVA Top 10 Top

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🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
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4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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Overview

  • Exness is well known in South Africa, making sure both new and veteran traders benefit from safe and clear trading conditions.
  • Since it is under the FSCA’s oversight, Exness’s FSP number 51024 guarantees that the trading platform meets South African regulations and protects clients in the country.
  • Exness is a global multi-asset broker founded in 2008, offering trading in forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

   

Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders

Exness Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders

 

  • South African traders must note the maximum withdrawal amount, processing time, and associated fees before initiating a withdrawal. In contrast to a bank transfer, which could take several business days, an e-wallet could allow instant access to funds.
  • South Africans can consult the table below for further specifics on the withdrawal process.

 

🔎 Payment Method⏰ Withdrawal Processing🪙 Min. Withdrawal
💴 BinancePay30 Minutes$1
💵 BitcoinUp to 72 hours$10
🪙 Debit CardUp to 72 hours$3
💶 Credit CardUp to 72 hours$3
💷 Internet BankingUp to 72 hours$4
💴 Skrill⚡Instant$10
💵 Neteller⚡Instant$4
🪙 Perfect Money⚡Instant$2
💶 SticPay30 Minutes$1
💷 USD Coin (ERC20)24 hours$100
💴 USD Coin (TRC20)24 hours$10
💵 Tether (USDT ERC20)24 hours$100
🪙 Tether (USDT TRC20)24 hours$10
💶 Tether (USDT OMNI)Up to 72 hours$100
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

How to Withdraw from Exness

To withdraw funds from an account with Exness, South African traders can follow these steps:
  • Log in to your Exness account.
  • On your account dashboard, go to the ‘Withdrawal’ tab.
  • Select your preferred withdrawal method. It should be noted that not all deposit methods are available for withdrawal.
  • Enter the amount to be withdrawn. Be mindful of any minimum withdrawal amounts.
  • To complete the withdrawal, follow the instructions and any additional steps required by the payment provider.
  • Wait for confirmation that your withdrawal has been processed after finishing the process.

 

Exness Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Details
Bank Transfers logo
Debit Cards logo
Skrill logo
Bitcoin logo
💴 Minimum Deposit$10VariesVariesVaries
💶 Maximum Deposit$24,000VariesVariesVaries
⏱️ Deposit Processing TimeInstantInstantInstantInstant
💵 Minimum Withdrawal$4VariesVaries$200
💷 Maximum Withdrawal$12,500VariesVariesVaries
⏰ Withdrawal Processing TimeUp to 3 business days1 to 30 business daysWithin 24 hoursWithin 24 hours
💰 FeesFreeFreeFreeFree
📋 NotesMay be delayed on weekends/holidaysDepends on bank & countryMust match Exness account name
 

Broker Comparison - Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker
Exness logo
IC-Markets-CTA-logo.png
HFM CTA logo
⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time24 hoursInstant10 Minutes
⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time3 daysUp to 14 business days10 business days
⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant WithdrawalsNoneYes, on PayPal, Neteller, and SkrillNone
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

What deposit methods does Exness support?

Exness supports cards, bank transfers, Skrill, Neteller, and crypto options. Most deposits are processed instantly, and there are no internal fees charged by the broker.  

Are withdrawals fast with Exness?

Yes, withdrawals are incredibly fast, and many are processed instantly or within a few hours. It's one of the fastest brokers when it comes to getting your money out.  

Exness Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions

Exness Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions

  Some of the following terms and conditions may apply to Exness withdrawals:

  • There are minimal withdrawal amounts for using various withdrawal methods like bank transfers, e-wallets, and credit/debit cards.
  • This guarantees that withdrawals will be at least this much.
  • Exness mandates that the name on the trading account match the name on the chosen withdrawal mechanism, whether a bank account or card, for security and to avoid unauthorized money movements.
  • Exness can request verification documentation, especially for larger withdrawals, to keep transactions secure and per worldwide banking regulations.
  • All necessary steps include identification, a current address, and proof of account or card ownership.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Exness Customer Reviews

Exness Customer Reviews

 

  • Exness, as expected, has attracted very positive customer reviews and ratings, reflecting its goal of making the trading experience as reliable and user-friendly as possible.
  • A number of traders tout its speedy and seamless withdrawal, narrow spreads, and 24-hour customer service.
  • The easiest use is in the mobile application of the platform, which is tremendously commended for its access and functions.

 

AspectFeedbackRating (Out of 5)
💸Withdrawal ProcessFast, transparent, and reliable.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📉Spreads and CostsCompetitive and well-suited for various trading strategies.⭐⭐⭐⭐
📞Customer Support24/7 availability and multilingual support praised by users.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👍Ease of UseUser-friendly interface, especially on the mobile app.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👥Account OptionsWide range of account types catering to different trading needs.⭐⭐⭐⭐
⚙️Technical PerformanceOccasional issues reported by some users.⭐⭐⭐
🌍Global AccessibilityMultilingual support but limited features in specific regions.⭐⭐⭐⭐
🏆Overall ReputationTrusted broker with a solid track record among traders.⭐⭐⭐⭐
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logoGenerally positive feedback Users appreciate competitive spreads Favorable high leverage options Wide variety of trading instruments available⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Forex Peace Army logoSome users praise the broker's customer service and trading features. Others report concerns with fund withdrawals and unexpected account closures.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logoReviewers praise Exness for its fast and reliable trading platform. Competitive spreads, and excellent customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
google logoUsers highlight the platform's user-friendly interface. Efficient customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logoSome users praised their user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. Others expressed dissatisfaction with the broker's withdrawal policies, high fees, and limited educational resources.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot LogoUsers praise the broker's reliability, competitive spreads, and prompt customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

Exness At a Glance

🔎BrokerExness logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2008
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 2,100
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 320,000
🏦OfficesOffices 307 & 308, Third Floor, North Wing, Granger Bay Court, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Waterfront Cape Town, 8001.
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesEUR/USD & USD/JPY
💰Minimum Deposit$10 / 200 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
💸Withdrawal Speed & Fees98% of withdrawals processed instantly, with zero withdrawal or inactivity fees.
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.3 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free
💱Number of base currencies supported+40
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
🔧Execution & SlippageVery fast execution with minimal slippage (e.g., <1% slippage rate on gold), plus “more speed, less slippage” tech-enabled infrastructure.
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 200
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@exness.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+35725030959
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website15 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners64 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

How can South Africans benefit from the Exness withdrawal process?

  • South African traders can benefit from the Exness withdrawal process because the broker offers fast, convenient, and low-cost withdrawal options. Many withdrawals are processed instantly, allowing traders to access their funds quickly without the long waiting periods commonly seen with other brokers.
  • Exness supports several locally convenient payment methods for South African users, including bank transfers (EFT), Ozow, Skrill, and other digital payment services. These options make it easier for traders to withdraw funds directly to their preferred payment method.
  • Another advantage is that Exness typically does not charge withdrawal fees, which helps traders keep more of their profits. In most cases, withdrawals are processed automatically without manual approval, even during weekends.
  • Additionally, traders using ZAR-denominated accounts can avoid currency conversion costs when withdrawing funds in South African Rand. This makes the withdrawal process more cost-efficient and practical for local traders.
  • Overall, the fast processing times, multiple payment methods, and low fees make the Exness withdrawal system particularly beneficial for traders in South Africa.

 

Exness payment methods available to South African traders

💳 Payment Method💰 Deposit Time💸 Withdrawal Time📉 Typical Minimum Deposit⭐ Notes for South African Traders
Bank Transfer (EFT)Instant – few hours1–3 business daysFrom about $10Reliable option for large withdrawals
Bank Card (Visa / Mastercard)Instant3–7 business daysFrom about $10Slower due to bank processing
Ozow / Instant EFTInstantUsually within 1–3 business daysFrom about $10Popular local payment method in South Africa
SkrillInstantInstant – few minutesFrom about $10One of the fastest options
NetellerInstantInstant – few minutesFrom about $10Similar speed to Skrill
Cryptocurrency (BTC / USDT / ETH)Minutes – 30 minutes1–12 hoursDepends on crypto networkUseful for international transfers
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Exness is regulated in South Africa by the FSCAThere are payment providers that still charge withdrawal fees that Exness is not liable for
Exness does not charge any withdrawal feesThe bank transfer processing time is longer than other methods
There are flexible, local withdrawal methods offeredThere can be limits on the minimum withdrawable
 

Conclusion

Exness is compatible with most South African banks, including FNB, Absa, Capitec, and Investec, among others. Exness withdrawals are carried out in seconds, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 

You might also like:

Exness ReviewExness Account TypesExness Cashback Forex RebatesExness Fees, Spreads, and CommissionsExness Demo AccountSA Shares Instagram

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

How can I withdraw funds from my Exness account?

You can withdraw funds via your Personal Area by selecting your preferred payment method, entering the amount, and confirming the transaction. Exness supports multiple methods like bank transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies for flexible withdrawals.  

How long does an Exness withdrawal take to process?

Withdrawal times depend on the method used. E-wallets and cryptocurrencies are usually instant, while bank cards and wire transfers may take 3 to 5 business days to reflect in your account.  

Can I withdraw using a different method than I used to deposit?

No. Exness requires withdrawals to be made using the same method used for deposit, following a priority system. This policy helps prevent fraud and ensures compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.  

What is the minimum withdrawal amount at Exness?

Minimum withdrawal amounts vary depending on the payment method. For example, some e-wallets may allow withdrawals as low as $1, while bank wire transfers often have higher minimums. Check your method's specific limits in the Personal Area.  

Are there any withdrawal fees charged by Exness?

Exness does not charge internal withdrawal fees. However, third-party providers such as banks or payment systems may apply processing charges, so it’s important to confirm fees directly with your chosen withdrawal method.  

What is the Exness withdrawal priority system?

The withdrawal priority system requires users to first withdraw their deposit amount using the same payment method before profits can be withdrawn. This system enhances security and ensures compliance with financial regulations.  

Can I withdraw funds on weekends or public holidays?

Yes, you can request a withdrawal at any time. However, processing may be delayed on weekends or public holidays, depending on the operational hours of your chosen payment provider or bank.  

Is the Exness withdrawal process secure?

Yes, Exness uses two-factor authentication (2FA), secure encryption, and advanced verification protocols to ensure all withdrawal requests are safe and authorized only by the account holder.  

Can I withdraw funds from the Exness mobile app?

Absolutely. The Exness mobile app allows you to manage withdrawals conveniently. Simply log in, go to the ‘Wallet’ or ‘Withdrawal’ section, choose your payment method, and follow the prompts to complete the transaction.  

Why was my Exness withdrawal declined?

Withdrawals may be declined due to incorrect account details, exceeding limits, verification issues, or not following the withdrawal priority system. Always double-check your information and ensure your account is fully verified before making a withdrawal request.  

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