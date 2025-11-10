Exemplar REITail Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Exemplar REITail Ltd. price forecast remains measured, with dividend support and charts pointing to stable interest rather than a breakout move. The price today in rands is R18.1, and the latest data, graph reading, and growth profile suggest investors should weigh the buy or sell decision carefully. For preference shares and ordinary payout expectations, the for sale market, share code EXP, and current cost all matter, and anyone researching how to buy online can use a trading account to manage trading efficiently on the JSE.
Exemplar REITail Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Exemplar REITail Ltd. (EXP)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Real Estate / Retail REIT
|Current Price
|R18.10
|Market Capitalization
|R6.25bn
|P/E Ratio
|11.80
|Dividend Yield
|9.77%
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|Data not provided
|Recent Price Change
|0
|Data as of
|2026-08-27 17:05:00
Exemplar REITail Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R18.10, unchanged from the previous close
|Market Cap
|R6.25bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence
|P/E Ratio
|11.80, suggesting fair valuation
|Dividend Yield
|9.77%, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Low, based on a flat recent price change
Exemplar REITail Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish or bearish signals are muted at the moment. With the share price holding at R18.10 and no recorded recent move, short-term direction appears range-bound. The strongest support for the share remains its dividend yield, while any sustained volume pickup would be needed to confirm a clearer trend.
FAQ on Exemplar REITail Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares?
Answer: Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares represent ownership in the company listed on the JSE under EXP. At R18.10 per share, the stock reflects a mid-sized R6.25bn market value and a dividend-focused profile within the real estate sector.
Q2: How can I buy Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved brokerage using the EXP ticker. At today’s price per share of R18.10, an investor would need a funded trading account, though trading volume data was not provided here.
Q3: What affects the price of Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares is shaped by investor demand, sector sentiment, and income expectations. With a P/E of 11.80, a dividend yield of 9.77%, and no recent change, valuation and yield remain the main reference points.
Q4: Does Exemplar REITail Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 9.77% for Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares. That indicates an income component is present, which may appeal to investors seeking distribution-backed returns alongside the current price of R18.10.
Q5: How can I track my Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares and dividends by following the EXP ticker on your brokerage platform and reviewing price moves, yield, and market cap. The latest price is R18.10, with a 9.77% dividend yield and no recent price change.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Exemplar REITail Ltd. share price?
Answer: The Exemplar REITail Ltd. share price is being influenced by its fair valuation profile, income yield, and subdued trading activity. With a market cap of R6.25bn, P/E of 11.80, and a flat move, the setup looks stable rather than volatile.
Q7: Is Exemplar REITail Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based strictly on the live data, Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares may suit income-focused investors because the dividend yield is 9.77% and the P/E is 11.80. The current price of R18.10 suggests a measured entry point, not a runaway momentum trade.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows Exemplar REITail Ltd. at R18.10 with no recent price change, so buying now depends on how you view the dividend yield and valuation. The share looks stable, but volume data is missing, so timing remains cautious.
Q9: How much does one Exemplar REITail Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Exemplar REITail Ltd. share costs R18.10 today. That price per share sits alongside a R6.25bn market cap, a P/E ratio of 11.80, and a 9.77% dividend yield, giving the stock an income-oriented profile.
Q10: How to sell Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares, log in to your trading account, search for EXP, and place a sell order through your broker. At R18.10 and with no recent price change, execution will depend on market liquidity and demand.
How to Buy Exemplar REITail Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-accredited platform. Verify your email or phone number, then complete 2FA and KYC. Deposit funds, review the dashboard, and place your purchase using the EXP share code at the current price per share.
Exemplar REITail Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Exemplar REITail Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R18.50 or SELL if they slip BELOW R17.80. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.