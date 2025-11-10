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Exemplar REITail Ltd. JSE: EXP
R18.10 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
18.10
Prev close
18.10
Day range
18.10 - 18.10
Volume
52-wk range
18.10 – 18.10
Market cap
6.25bn
P/E Ratio
11.80
EPS (ZARc)
153.41
Dividend Yield
9.77%
DPS (ZARc)
177 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap6.25bn
EPS153.41
P/E ratio11.80
Div. yield9.77%
DPS 177 (cps)
Issued shares345.14m
52-week range
R 18.10 R 18.10
R18.10
Price overview
Open18.10
Previous close18.10
Day range18.10 - 18.10
Volume
52-week range18.10 – 18.10
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio11.80
EPS153.41
Dividend 177 (cps)
Dividend yield9.77%
Important dates
  • Aug 2025 Interim
    Released 10 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 0.8492758 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2025, LDT 25 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 0.8492758 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2025, Pay 1 Dec 2025
  • Feb 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Feb 2026 Final
    Released 25 May 2026
  • Final Div 0.9192295 ZAR
    Decl 25 May 2026, LDT 9 Jun 2026
  • Final Div 0.9192295 ZAR
    Decl 25 May 2026, Pay 15 Jun 2026
  • Aug 2026
    Half Year
  • Aug 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 10 Nov
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.8492758 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2026, LDT 25 Nov 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.8492758 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2026, Pay 1 Dec 2026
  • Feb 2027
    Next Year End
  • Feb 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 25 May
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.9192295 ZAR
    Decl 25 May 2027, LDT 9 Jun 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.9192295 ZAR
    Decl 25 May 2027, Pay 15 Jun 2027
  • 15 Jul 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Aug 2027
    Half Year
Financial results
ZAR million Feb 26 Feb 25
Turnover 1 523.90 1 331.20
Attributable Income 1 417.60 1 111
Market Cap (ZARm) 4 779.90 4 319.80
EPS (ZARc) 424.10 334.34
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 153.41 142.32
DPS (ZARc) 176.85 153.40
Latest SENS announcements
  • Exemplar REITail Ltd. - Dealings in securities by
    2026-07-24 13:00:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Exemplar - results of annual general meeting
    2026-07-16 15:02:44
    At the annual general meeting held on Wednesday, 15 July 2026 (in terms of the notice dispatched on 15 June 2026), all the resolutions tabled were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders.
  • Exemplar - notice of AGM & B-BBEE report
    2026-06-15 10:16:31
    Exemplar Real Estate Investment Trust has released its Integrated Report for the year ending 28 February 2026, which includes the audited financial statements with an unmodified audit opinion from BDO South Africa Inc. The report, available on the company's website, also contains a notice of the upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for 15 July 2026 at 15h00 at the registered office in Centurion. To participate and vote, shareholders must trade by 30 June 2026, with the record date set for 3 July 2026. Additionally, the company's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) annual compliance report is now accessible online.
  • Exemplar - change of auditor
    2026-06-09 14:04:29
    Shareholders were advised of the appointment of PKF Octagon Inc. as the external auditor of the Company, with Nicole Nowak as the designated audit partner, to replace BDO South Africa Inc. with effect from the conclusion of the Company's annual general meeting scheduled for 15 July 2026, or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
  • Exemplar REITail Ltd. - Dealings in securities by
    2026-05-25 13:00:00
    The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
HAMMERSON (HMN) R 82.55 +1.29%
VUKILE (VKE) R 23.90 +0%
RESILIENT (RES) R 79.45 +2.08%
SUPR (SRI) R 18.48 +1.26%
HYPROP (HYP) R 58.59 +0.93%

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Exemplar REITail Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Exemplar REITail Ltd. price forecast remains measured, with dividend support and charts pointing to stable interest rather than a breakout move. The price today in rands is R18.1, and the latest data, graph reading, and growth profile suggest investors should weigh the buy or sell decision carefully. For preference shares and ordinary payout expectations, the for sale market, share code EXP, and current cost all matter, and anyone researching how to buy online can use a trading account to manage trading efficiently on the JSE.

Exemplar REITail Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerExemplar REITail Ltd. (EXP)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryReal Estate / Retail REIT
Current PriceR18.10
Market CapitalizationR6.25bn
P/E Ratio11.80
Dividend Yield9.77%
Trading Volume (Live Data)Data not provided
Recent Price Change0
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00

Exemplar REITail Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR18.10, unchanged from the previous close
Market CapR6.25bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence
P/E Ratio11.80, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield9.77%, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow, based on a flat recent price change

Exemplar REITail Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish signals are muted at the moment. With the share price holding at R18.10 and no recorded recent move, short-term direction appears range-bound. The strongest support for the share remains its dividend yield, while any sustained volume pickup would be needed to confirm a clearer trend.

FAQ on Exemplar REITail Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares?
Answer: Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares represent ownership in the company listed on the JSE under EXP. At R18.10 per share, the stock reflects a mid-sized R6.25bn market value and a dividend-focused profile within the real estate sector.

Q2: How can I buy Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved brokerage using the EXP ticker. At today’s price per share of R18.10, an investor would need a funded trading account, though trading volume data was not provided here.

Q3: What affects the price of Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares is shaped by investor demand, sector sentiment, and income expectations. With a P/E of 11.80, a dividend yield of 9.77%, and no recent change, valuation and yield remain the main reference points.

Q4: Does Exemplar REITail Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 9.77% for Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares. That indicates an income component is present, which may appeal to investors seeking distribution-backed returns alongside the current price of R18.10.

Q5: How can I track my Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares and dividends by following the EXP ticker on your brokerage platform and reviewing price moves, yield, and market cap. The latest price is R18.10, with a 9.77% dividend yield and no recent price change.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Exemplar REITail Ltd. share price?
Answer: The Exemplar REITail Ltd. share price is being influenced by its fair valuation profile, income yield, and subdued trading activity. With a market cap of R6.25bn, P/E of 11.80, and a flat move, the setup looks stable rather than volatile.

Q7: Is Exemplar REITail Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based strictly on the live data, Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares may suit income-focused investors because the dividend yield is 9.77% and the P/E is 11.80. The current price of R18.10 suggests a measured entry point, not a runaway momentum trade.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows Exemplar REITail Ltd. at R18.10 with no recent price change, so buying now depends on how you view the dividend yield and valuation. The share looks stable, but volume data is missing, so timing remains cautious.

Q9: How much does one Exemplar REITail Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Exemplar REITail Ltd. share costs R18.10 today. That price per share sits alongside a R6.25bn market cap, a P/E ratio of 11.80, and a 9.77% dividend yield, giving the stock an income-oriented profile.

Q10: How to sell Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares, log in to your trading account, search for EXP, and place a sell order through your broker. At R18.10 and with no recent price change, execution will depend on market liquidity and demand.

How to Buy Exemplar REITail Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-accredited platform. Verify your email or phone number, then complete 2FA and KYC. Deposit funds, review the dashboard, and place your purchase using the EXP share code at the current price per share.

Exemplar REITail Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Exemplar REITail Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R18.50 or SELL if they slip BELOW R17.80. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Exemplar REITail Shares
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