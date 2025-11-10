Shareholders were advised of the appointment of PKF Octagon Inc. as the external auditor of the Company, with Nicole Nowak as the designated audit partner, to replace BDO South Africa Inc. with effect from the conclusion of the Company's annual general meeting scheduled for 15 July 2026, or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Exemplar Real Estate Investment Trust has released its Integrated Report for the year ending 28 February 2026, which includes the audited financial statements with an unmodified audit opinion from BDO South Africa Inc. The report, available on the company's website, also contains a notice of the upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for 15 July 2026 at 15h00 at the registered office in Centurion. To participate and vote, shareholders must trade by 30 June 2026, with the record date set for 3 July 2026. Additionally, the company's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) annual compliance report is now accessible online.

At the annual general meeting held on Wednesday, 15 July 2026 (in terms of the notice dispatched on 15 June 2026), all the resolutions tabled were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders.

Exemplar REITail Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Exemplar REITail Ltd. price forecast remains measured, with dividend support and charts pointing to stable interest rather than a breakout move. The price today in rands is R18.1, and the latest data, graph reading, and growth profile suggest investors should weigh the buy or sell decision carefully. For preference shares and ordinary payout expectations, the for sale market, share code EXP, and current cost all matter, and anyone researching how to buy online can use a trading account to manage trading efficiently on the JSE.

Exemplar REITail Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Exemplar REITail Ltd. (EXP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Retail REIT Current Price R18.10 Market Capitalization R6.25bn P/E Ratio 11.80 Dividend Yield 9.77% Trading Volume (Live Data) Data not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Exemplar REITail Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R18.10, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap R6.25bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence P/E Ratio 11.80, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 9.77%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on a flat recent price change

Exemplar REITail Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish signals are muted at the moment. With the share price holding at R18.10 and no recorded recent move, short-term direction appears range-bound. The strongest support for the share remains its dividend yield, while any sustained volume pickup would be needed to confirm a clearer trend.

FAQ on Exemplar REITail Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares?

Answer: Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares represent ownership in the company listed on the JSE under EXP. At R18.10 per share, the stock reflects a mid-sized R6.25bn market value and a dividend-focused profile within the real estate sector.

Q2: How can I buy Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved brokerage using the EXP ticker. At today’s price per share of R18.10, an investor would need a funded trading account, though trading volume data was not provided here.

Q3: What affects the price of Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares is shaped by investor demand, sector sentiment, and income expectations. With a P/E of 11.80, a dividend yield of 9.77%, and no recent change, valuation and yield remain the main reference points.

Q4: Does Exemplar REITail Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 9.77% for Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares. That indicates an income component is present, which may appeal to investors seeking distribution-backed returns alongside the current price of R18.10.

Q5: How can I track my Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares and dividends by following the EXP ticker on your brokerage platform and reviewing price moves, yield, and market cap. The latest price is R18.10, with a 9.77% dividend yield and no recent price change.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Exemplar REITail Ltd. share price?

Answer: The Exemplar REITail Ltd. share price is being influenced by its fair valuation profile, income yield, and subdued trading activity. With a market cap of R6.25bn, P/E of 11.80, and a flat move, the setup looks stable rather than volatile.

Q7: Is Exemplar REITail Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live data, Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares may suit income-focused investors because the dividend yield is 9.77% and the P/E is 11.80. The current price of R18.10 suggests a measured entry point, not a runaway momentum trade.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows Exemplar REITail Ltd. at R18.10 with no recent price change, so buying now depends on how you view the dividend yield and valuation. The share looks stable, but volume data is missing, so timing remains cautious.

Q9: How much does one Exemplar REITail Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Exemplar REITail Ltd. share costs R18.10 today. That price per share sits alongside a R6.25bn market cap, a P/E ratio of 11.80, and a 9.77% dividend yield, giving the stock an income-oriented profile.

Q10: How to sell Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Exemplar REITail Ltd. shares, log in to your trading account, search for EXP, and place a sell order through your broker. At R18.10 and with no recent price change, execution will depend on market liquidity and demand.

How to Buy Exemplar REITail Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-accredited platform. Verify your email or phone number, then complete 2FA and KYC. Deposit funds, review the dashboard, and place your purchase using the EXP share code at the current price per share.

Exemplar REITail Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Exemplar REITail Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R18.50 or SELL if they slip BELOW R17.80. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.