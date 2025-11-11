enX has finalised the special distribution of R1.92 per share, amounting to approximately R348 million, following approval from the South African Reserve Bank. The distribution is deemed a dividend for tax purposes, with a 20% withholding tax applied to non-exempt shareholders, resulting in a net payout of R1.536 per share.

enX, two of its wholly owned subsidiaries, being enX Trading Investments (Pty) Ltd. ('enX Trading') and enX Ventures PL (Pty) Ltd. ('enX Ventures'), New Way Power (Pty) Ltd. ('NWP'), a wholly owned subsidiary of enX Trading (enX Ventures and NWP collectively being 'the Sellers'), PR Industrial Srl and GPR South Africa (Pty) Ltd. ('GPR' or 'the Purchaser') have entered into a Sale of Business and Letting Enterprise Agreement, pursuant to which NWP will sell to GPR the business carried on by NWP ('NWP Sale Business') as a going concern, and enX Ventures will sell to GPR the manufacturing site used by NWP in respect of the NWP Sale Business ('Manufacturing Site'), together with the lease agreement in terms of which enX Ventures leases the manufacturing site to NWP ('2025 Lease'), as a going concern ('enX Ventures Letting Enterprise').

enX Shareholders were referred to the Firm Intention Announcement released in terms of which Shareholders were advised, inter alia, that enX, two of its wholly owned subsidiaries, being enX Trading Investments (Pty) Ltd. and enX Ventures PL (Pty) Ltd., New Way Power (Pty) Ltd., PR Industrial S.r.l and GPR South Africa (Pty) Ltd., entered into a Sale of Business and Letting Enterprise Agreement The circular setting out the terms and conditions of the Transactions and the Silver MIP Award, and incorporating a notice of general meeting of Shareholders wall be distributed to Shareholders Notice of general meeting The General Meeting will be held at enX's office on Thursday, 27 August 2026 at 14:00, physically at 9th Floor, Katherine Towers, 1 Park Lane, Sandton, as well as virtually via a remote interactive electronic platform, Microsoft Teams.

enX announced that its general meeting held on 27 August 2026 successfully approved all resolutions. Shareholders approved the sale of the NWP Sale Business and the enX Ventures Letting Enterprise to GPR as going concerns, with 85.94% of votes in favour. Additionally, the Silver MIP Award received approval. All resolutions were passed with 100% of votes cast in favour, representing 85.94% of total shares in issue (181 366 763).

enX Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: enX Group Ltd. shares look steady at the current price today in rands, with chart patterns and the latest graph data pointing to muted momentum rather than a strong trend. The live price forecast remains restrained, so the buy or sell call leans on price action, the dividend profile, and the share code ENX. Preference shares are not the main focus here, but payout expectations and overall growth remain part of the broader read. Investors checking how to buy for sale opportunities on the JSE should compare cost, review online trading options, and use a proper trading account before taking any trade or purchase decision.

enX Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker enX Group Ltd. (ENX) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Industrials / Industrial Distribution Current Price R2.07 Market Capitalization 375.43m P/E Ratio -29.57 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

enX Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R2.07, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 375.43m, indicating small market presence P/E Ratio -29.57, suggesting potential undervaluation based on earnings weakness rather than classic value support Dividend Yield –, not attractive for income-focused investors at present Volatility Low, given the flat recent price change

enX Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish indications remain limited from the supplied live data. With the share price at R2.07 and no recent move, the immediate setup looks range-bound. Any breakout would likely need stronger volume, clearer earnings support, or a shift in industrial-sector sentiment on the JSE.

FAQ on enX Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are enX Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: enX Group Ltd. shares are ordinary equity listed on the JSE under ENX. Based on the live data, the price per share is R2.07, market cap is 375.43m, and the negative P/E ratio reflects current earnings pressure.

Q2: How can I buy enX Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy enX Group Ltd. shares through a JSE-supported trading account that allows orders in ENX. At today’s price of R2.07 per share, the main live reference points are the ticker, exchange, and current market cap of 375.43m.

Q3: What affects the price of enX Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of enX Group Ltd. shares is affected by market sentiment, earnings expectations, and JSE trading activity. In the live data, the share sits at R2.07 with a 0 recent change, so momentum is currently subdued.

Q4: Does enX Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, which means no current yield is displayed for enX Group Ltd. shares. Investors focused on income should note that the present price per share is R2.07 and the P/E ratio is -29.57.

Q5: How can I track my enX Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track enX Group Ltd. shares by monitoring ENX on the JSE, checking the current price of R2.07, and reviewing any dividend updates. The live data shows no dividend yield, so monitoring price movement and market cap is especially important.

Q6: What factors are affecting the enX Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by its small market cap of 375.43m, the negative P/E ratio of -29.57, and the lack of visible dividend yield. With a recent price change of 0, traders may see limited short-term pressure.

Q7: Is enX Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether enX Group Ltd. is a good share to buy depends on your goal. The live data shows R2.07 per share, no dividend yield, and a negative P/E ratio, so it looks more suitable for traders watching valuation shifts than income buyers.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy enX Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s live figures, buying enX Group Ltd. shares looks neutral rather than urgent. The price is R2.07, recent change is 0, and the absence of a dividend yield limits immediate income appeal for new positions.

Q9: How much does one enX Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One enX Group Ltd. share costs R2.07 today. That price per share is the key live reference, alongside the ENX ticker, market cap of 375.43m, and the unchanged recent price move of 0.

Q10: How to sell enX Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell enX Group Ltd. shares, place a sell order through your JSE trading account using ENX. The live reference price is R2.07 per share, and with no recent change reported, pricing remains straightforward for execution.

How to Buy enX Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place a purchase order for ENX shares on the JSE.

enX Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given enX Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R2.07 and only consider a BUY on confirmed volume expansion near the current level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.