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Emira Property Fund Ltd. JSE: EMI
R13.36 ▼ -0.33 (-2.41%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
13.81
Prev close
13.36
Day range
13.36 - 13.81
Volume
74 938
52-wk range
13.10 – 13.81
Market cap
6.69bn
P/E Ratio
8.31
EPS (ZARc)
160.74
Dividend Yield
9.66%
DPS (ZARc)
129 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap6.69bn
EPS160.74
P/E ratio8.31
Div. yield9.66%
DPS 129 (cps)
Issued shares500.39m
52-week range
R 13.10 R 13.81
R13.36
Price overview
Open13.81
Previous close13.36
Day range13.36 - 13.81
Volume74 938
52-week range13.10 – 13.81
Change▼ -0.33 (-2.41%)
P/E ratio8.31
EPS160.74
Dividend 129 (cps)
Dividend yield9.66%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025 Interim
    Released 12 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 0.644 ZAR
    Decl 12 Nov 2025, LDT 2 Dec 2025
  • Interim Div 0.644 ZAR
    Decl 12 Nov 2025, Pay 8 Dec 2025
  • Mar 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Mar 2026 Final
    Released 27 May 2026
  • Final Div 0.6461 ZAR
    Decl 27 May 2026, LDT 15 Jun 2026
  • Final Div 0.6461 ZAR
    Decl 27 May 2026, Pay 22 Jun 2026
  • 1 Sep 2026
    AGM Confirmed
  • Sep 2026
    Half Year
  • Sep 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 12 Nov
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.644 ZAR
    Decl 12 Nov 2026, LDT 2 Dec 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.644 ZAR
    Decl 12 Nov 2026, Pay 8 Dec 2026
  • Mar 2027
    Next Year End
  • Mar 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 27 May
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.6461 ZAR
    Decl 27 May 2027, LDT 15 Jun 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.6461 ZAR
    Decl 27 May 2027, Pay 22 Jun 2027
Financial results
ZAR million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 1 459.30 1 691.30
Attributable Income 727 2 379.30
Market Cap (ZARm) 6 305.40 5 348
EPS (ZARc) 154.35 493.30
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 160.74 384.42
DPS (ZARc) 129.01 123.89
Latest SENS announcements
  • Emira Property Fund Ltd. - Acceptance by directors
    2026-08-28 11:40:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Emira - IAR and AGM notice
    2026-07-31 12:04:56
    The Company's Integrated Annual Report containing separate documents, including the audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), has been distributed to shareholders and is available at: emira.co.za/integrated-reports/ . The Company's AGM has been convened for 14:00 on Tuesday, 1 September 2026 at the office of the Company at 1st Floor, Block A, Knightsbridge, 33 Sloane Street, Bryanston.
  • Emira Property Fund Ltd. - Vesting of Shares Award
    2026-07-20 17:00:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Emira - availability of results presentation
    2026-05-28 10:07:24
    Shareholders and noteholders were advised that a copy of the results presentation is available at: emira.co.za/financial-results/.
  • Emira final results March 2026
    2026-05-27 15:37:23
    Revenue - rental income for the year dipped to R1.5 billion (R1.7 billion). Profit before net finance costs plunged to R1.1 billion (R2.9 billion). Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent dropped to R727.0 million (R2.4 billion). Furthermore, headline earnings per share were reported at a reduced 160.74 cents per share (384.42 cents per share). Dividend declaration The Board has approved, and notice is hereby given that a final gross dividend of 64,61 cents per share has been declared (2025: 61,50 cents), payable to the registered shareholders of Emira on Monday, 22 June 2026.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
SHBCAP (SHC) R 32.06 -0.4%
GROWPNT (GRT) R 16.56 +1.1%
REDEFINE (RDF) R 6.17 +0.82%
SIRIUS (SRE) R 21.53 +2.92%
ATTACQ (ATT) R 16.65 +0.91%
EMIRA (EMI) R 13.36 -2.41%

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Emira Property Fund Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Emira Property Fund Ltd. price forecast signals a steady income-led setup, with dividend support, charts, and historical graph readings pointing to measured growth rather than a sharp move. The price today in rands is R13.69, leaving the buy or sell decision tied to patience, trading discipline, and valuation awareness. For investors scanning for sale opportunities, the share code EMI and its data profile suggest the current cost remains manageable relative to payout expectations, including preference shares considerations where relevant. If you’re weighing how to buy through online trading, a funded trading account on the JSE can handle trade execution efficiently, while the graph-based prediction framework still leans toward a stable dividend-backed outlook.

Emira Property Fund Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerEmira Property Fund Ltd. (EMI)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryReal Estate / Property Funds
Current PriceR13.69
Market Capitalization6.85bn
P/E Ratio8.52
Dividend Yield9.42%
Trading Volume (Live Data)1 125
Recent Price Change0
Data as of2026-08-28 10:07:57

Emira Property Fund Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR13.69, reflecting a 0 change from the previous close.
Market Cap6.85bn, indicating a mid market presence.
P/E Ratio8.52, suggesting potential undervaluation.
Dividend Yield9.42, attractive for income-focused investors.
VolatilityModerate, based on flat recent price action and light live volume.

Emira Property Fund Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains muted but intact while the share holds R13.69 with no recent price change. The low P/E and strong dividend yield can support price stability, but limited volume suggests any breakout would likely need broader JSE property-sector buying interest and firmer market participation.

FAQ on Emira Property Fund Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Emira Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: Emira Property Fund Ltd. shares, traded on the JSE under EMI, represent equity in the property fund. Based on today’s data, the share price is R13.69, market cap is 6.85bn, and the P/E ratio is 8.52, which helps frame its valuation.

Q2: How can I buy Emira Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy EMI shares through a JSE-approved online trading account. With the price per share at R13.69 and live volume at 1 125, investors should use a verified trading platform, fund the account, and place a trade carefully at the listed price.

Q3: What affects the price of Emira Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by valuation, dividend demand, sector sentiment, and trading activity. For EMI, today’s flat change of 0, P/E of 8.52, and dividend yield of 9.42 suggest that income appeal and market demand are key drivers.

Q4: Does Emira Property Fund Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 9.42, which indicates that Emira Property Fund Ltd. does pay dividends. At a share price of R13.69, the dividend profile is a major part of the investment case for income-focused investors.

Q5: How can I track my Emira Property Fund Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track EMI shares through your JSE portfolio dashboard, where you can monitor the price today, market cap, trading volume, and dividend yield. With the current price at R13.69 and recent change at 0, portfolio monitoring is straightforward.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Emira Property Fund Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors are the current price of R13.69, the 0 price change, low live volume of 1 125, the 8.52 P/E ratio, and the 9.42 dividend yield. These figures suggest a valuation-led market rather than strong momentum.

Q7: Is Emira Property Fund Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: EMI may suit investors seeking yield, since the dividend yield is 9.42 and the P/E ratio is 8.52. With the share at R13.69 and no recent price change, it looks more like a value-and-income purchase than a fast-growth trade.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Emira Property Fund Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data gives a balanced case: R13.69 per share, 0 recent change, and volume of 1 125. That means a buy decision should be based on income preference and valuation comfort, not momentum or aggressive short-term expectations.

Q9: How much does one Emira Property Fund Ltd. share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is R13.69 on the JSE under EMI. This cost sits alongside a market cap of 6.85bn and a dividend yield of 9.42, which may appeal to investors weighing income against entry price.

Q10: How to sell Emira Property Fund Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell EMI shares, log into your trading account, choose the JSE holding, and place a sell order at your preferred price. With today’s live price at R13.69 and trading volume at 1 125, execution may depend on market liquidity.

How to Buy Emira Property Fund Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification to activate trading.

Review the dashboard and search for EMI.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place your trade and purchase shares at your chosen price per share.

Emira Property Fund Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Emira Property Fund Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Emira Property Fund
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