Revenue - rental income for the year dipped to R1.5 billion (R1.7 billion). Profit before net finance costs plunged to R1.1 billion (R2.9 billion). Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent dropped to R727.0 million (R2.4 billion). Furthermore, headline earnings per share were reported at a reduced 160.74 cents per share (384.42 cents per share). Dividend declaration The Board has approved, and notice is hereby given that a final gross dividend of 64,61 cents per share has been declared (2025: 61,50 cents), payable to the registered shareholders of Emira on Monday, 22 June 2026.

Shareholders and noteholders were advised that a copy of the results presentation is available at: emira.co.za/financial-results/.

The Company's Integrated Annual Report containing separate documents, including the audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026 and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), has been distributed to shareholders and is available at: emira.co.za/integrated-reports/ . The Company's AGM has been convened for 14:00 on Tuesday, 1 September 2026 at the office of the Company at 1st Floor, Block A, Knightsbridge, 33 Sloane Street, Bryanston.

Emira Property Fund Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Emira Property Fund Ltd. price forecast signals a steady income-led setup, with dividend support, charts, and historical graph readings pointing to measured growth rather than a sharp move. The price today in rands is R13.69, leaving the buy or sell decision tied to patience, trading discipline, and valuation awareness. For investors scanning for sale opportunities, the share code EMI and its data profile suggest the current cost remains manageable relative to payout expectations, including preference shares considerations where relevant. If you’re weighing how to buy through online trading, a funded trading account on the JSE can handle trade execution efficiently, while the graph-based prediction framework still leans toward a stable dividend-backed outlook.

Emira Property Fund Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Emira Property Fund Ltd. (EMI) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Property Funds Current Price R13.69 Market Capitalization 6.85bn P/E Ratio 8.52 Dividend Yield 9.42% Trading Volume (Live Data) 1 125 Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:07:57

Emira Property Fund Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R13.69, reflecting a 0 change from the previous close. Market Cap 6.85bn, indicating a mid market presence. P/E Ratio 8.52, suggesting potential undervaluation. Dividend Yield 9.42, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate, based on flat recent price action and light live volume.

Emira Property Fund Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains muted but intact while the share holds R13.69 with no recent price change. The low P/E and strong dividend yield can support price stability, but limited volume suggests any breakout would likely need broader JSE property-sector buying interest and firmer market participation.

FAQ on Emira Property Fund Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Emira Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: Emira Property Fund Ltd. shares, traded on the JSE under EMI, represent equity in the property fund. Based on today’s data, the share price is R13.69, market cap is 6.85bn, and the P/E ratio is 8.52, which helps frame its valuation.

Q2: How can I buy Emira Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy EMI shares through a JSE-approved online trading account. With the price per share at R13.69 and live volume at 1 125, investors should use a verified trading platform, fund the account, and place a trade carefully at the listed price.

Q3: What affects the price of Emira Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by valuation, dividend demand, sector sentiment, and trading activity. For EMI, today’s flat change of 0, P/E of 8.52, and dividend yield of 9.42 suggest that income appeal and market demand are key drivers.

Q4: Does Emira Property Fund Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 9.42, which indicates that Emira Property Fund Ltd. does pay dividends. At a share price of R13.69, the dividend profile is a major part of the investment case for income-focused investors.

Q5: How can I track my Emira Property Fund Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track EMI shares through your JSE portfolio dashboard, where you can monitor the price today, market cap, trading volume, and dividend yield. With the current price at R13.69 and recent change at 0, portfolio monitoring is straightforward.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Emira Property Fund Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the current price of R13.69, the 0 price change, low live volume of 1 125, the 8.52 P/E ratio, and the 9.42 dividend yield. These figures suggest a valuation-led market rather than strong momentum.

Q7: Is Emira Property Fund Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: EMI may suit investors seeking yield, since the dividend yield is 9.42 and the P/E ratio is 8.52. With the share at R13.69 and no recent price change, it looks more like a value-and-income purchase than a fast-growth trade.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Emira Property Fund Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data gives a balanced case: R13.69 per share, 0 recent change, and volume of 1 125. That means a buy decision should be based on income preference and valuation comfort, not momentum or aggressive short-term expectations.

Q9: How much does one Emira Property Fund Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R13.69 on the JSE under EMI. This cost sits alongside a market cap of 6.85bn and a dividend yield of 9.42, which may appeal to investors weighing income against entry price.

Q10: How to sell Emira Property Fund Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell EMI shares, log into your trading account, choose the JSE holding, and place a sell order at your preferred price. With today’s live price at R13.69 and trading volume at 1 125, execution may depend on market liquidity.

How to Buy Emira Property Fund Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification to activate trading.

Review the dashboard and search for EMI.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place your trade and purchase shares at your chosen price per share.

Emira Property Fund Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Emira Property Fund Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.