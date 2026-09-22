EGM Securities can be described as a credible and trustworthy broker and is considered low-risk with competitive trading fees and spreads. EGM Securities has an overall trust score of 69 out of 99. EGM Securities offers a world-class trading platform with immediate order execution.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CMA Start Trading Read Review

Is EGM Securities regulated and safe for South African traders?

EGM Securities is regulated and licensed by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya under licence number 107, making it Kenya's first non-dealing online forex broker. However, the protection you receive depends on which legal entity holds your account. South African traders should check the client agreement, confirm which EGM entity manages their funds, and review the applicable leverage limits, complaint process, and fund-protection rules before depositing. The CMA regulation ensures client fund segregation, so your money is protected even if the company faces financial difficulties.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is the minimum deposit required to open an EGM Securities account?

EGM Securities does not generally advertise a fixed minimum deposit for its Executive or Premier accounts, although the practical amount needed depends on your payment method, account currency, and trading strategy. The Executive account is designed for beginners with lower minimums, while the Premier account requires a higher starting amount around $100 USD. Beginners should deposit only what they can afford to lose and leave enough margin to avoid closing trades too quickly due to limited capital.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $0 (depends on account type) 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No sign-up bonus currently offered 💸Fees No deposit or withdrawal fees; trading fees apply 📉Spreads & Commissions From 0.0 pips (Pro account); low variable spreads 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), mobile & desktop 🛡️Regulation Regulated by ASIC, FCA, DFSA 🔐Trust Score High – Trusted global broker ⏱️Payout Schedule 1–3 business days depending on method 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

EGM Securities Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ PROS ❌ CONS Regulated by Kenya's Capital Markets Authority (CMA) with real fund segregation Limited account types — only Executive and Premier live accounts available Zero platform fees and zero commission on Executive account — spreads only Slow withdrawal processing times — takes 5-15 business days for card transfers Low minimum deposit requirement making it accessible for beginners Customer service delays during peak periods — not always instant responses Multiple deposit options including local mobile money like M-Pesa for African traders Variable spreads that can widen during volatile market conditions Educational resources and research tools built into the platform for all trader levels No spread betting offered — limited to forex, CFDs, indices, and commodities only

Overview

Trade executions are done by using either Straight Through Processing (STP) or Electronic Communications Network (ECN), or in many instances, both. This means your orders are routed to liquidity pools, not played against the broker.

The broker is part of a broader group of brokers licensed in the United Kingdom, Jordan, the UAE, and Australia. You're dealing with an outfit that has infrastructure across multiple jurisdictions.

EGM Securities offers trading through the globally known MetaTrader 4 and 5 with a choice of two account types, an Executive and a Premier account. Both platforms work on web, desktop, iOS, and Android.

It also provides a free demo account as well as a Swap-free account. In addition, the broker provides educational and research tools to support first-time traders as well as more experienced traders.

What can you actually trade on EGM Securities?

Over 2,000 assets covering forex, commodities, indices, shares, and ETFs. You're not boxed into just currency pairs. There's enough variety to diversify your portfolio. Gold, oil, stock indices, individual shares — it's all there. They've thought about what traders actually want and built it out.

How is EGM Securities different from other brokers out there?

They use STP and ECN execution, which means tight spreads sometimes, but your orders are routed properly — not played against the broker. That's the difference. Most brokers are market makers betting against you. EGM routes you to liquidity. They're regulated locally in Kenya, which matters if you're in East Africa. Customer support actually speaks your language and understands local issues. Fund segregation is real. Your money isn't company money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CMA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

EGM Securities offers a wide range of trading opportunities with zero platform fees, zero commissions on the Executive account, and spreads starting from as low as 0.0 pips on the Premier account.

The broker provides access to over 2,000 assets, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, and ETFs.

Clients can trade on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or through a web interface for flexibility across devices.

EGM Securities also supports various payment methods such as bank transfers, credit and debit cards, e-wallets, crypto wallets, and mobile money options like M-Pesa, ensuring convenient deposits and withdrawals.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $15 (standard account) 🎁Sign-Up Bonus None currently 💸Fees No hidden fees; spreads and commissions apply 📉Spreads & Commissions Variable spreads from 0.1 pips; commission depends on account type 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets; withdrawal fees may apply 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4, WebTrader, Mobile App 🛡️Regulation Regulated by CMA 🔐Trust Score High (reputable broker with positive reviews) ⏱️Payout Schedule 1–3 business days depending on method 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

EGM Securities Customer Reviews

Customer reviews of EGM Securities show a generally positive impression among traders in Kenya, particularly for its local support, user-friendly platform, and low minimum deposit options.

Many clients appreciate its regulation by the Capital Markets Authority, which gives a sense of trust and safety.

However, some users have mentioned slow withdrawal processing times and delays in customer service responses during peak periods.

Overall, EGM Securities is viewed as a reliable broker for beginners and experienced traders alike, but improvements in communication and transaction speed could enhance the overall client experience.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Two main live accounts: Standard/Executive and Premier. Both can be swap‑enabled or swap‑free. ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1 :400 for FX & metals. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from around 0.0‑0.2 pips in premier accounts. Some commission may apply depending on account type. 🌐 Instruments Offered Currencies (FX), commodities, indices, shares/CFDs, ETFs. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), WebTrader / mobile versions. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Yes — swap‑free accounts available. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting I couldn’t find a clear reference confirming “free VPS hosting” as a standard benefit. (Unverified) 👥 Copy Trading Copy/social trading features are mentioned in one review. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Claims to use segregated client funds. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Licensed and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (Kenya) (CMA) under licence No. 107.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CMA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Approximately 4.4 / 5 based on ~50 reviews from a review aggregator. 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed feedback: Some users praise the platform’s usability and support, while others report issues with transparency, withdrawals, and regulation. 📞Customer Service Several positive comments about responsiveness and support staff; however, others report slow responses and inconsistent assistance.

EGM Securities Safety and Security

EGM Securities prioritizes client safety by keeping all client funds fully segregated in separate bank accounts, ensuring they are not mixed with the company's own funds.

The firm follows strict regulatory controls, maintains transparency in its operations, and advises clients to safeguard their account credentials and transfer funds only to designated accounts for maximum security.

Licensed and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya under licence number 107, ensuring compliance with local financial laws and client fund protection.

All transactions are subject to strict regulatory oversight with regular audits and compliance checks.

What measures does EGM Securities take to protect client funds?

EGM Securities keeps all client funds fully segregated from the company's own accounts, ensuring that client assets are secure even if the company faces financial difficulties. Strict regulatory compliance and internal controls further safeguard client investments. Your money is protected by law, not just company policy.

How does EGM Securities ensure online account security?

The company enforces strong authentication procedures and advises clients to protect their login credentials. All transactions must be conducted through designated accounts, reducing the risk of fraud and ensuring that funds are only transferred securely. Don't share your password. Don't give your OTP to anyone claiming to be support.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Licensed and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (Kenya) (CMA) under licence No. 107. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Yes — client funds are held in segregated bank accounts, separate from the company’s operating funds. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No specific evidence found publicly of a Lloyd’s of London insurance cover for client funds. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating No publicly available, verifiable credit rating or capital strength metrics found. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Two-step verification and secure platform claims noted. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Yes — Negative Balance Protection is listed among the safety features. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits The broker displays legal documents and policies on its website (legal/ regulatory disclosures).

🔍 Brokers Name EGM Securities 🏛 Headquartered Nairobi, Kenya 📅 Year Founded 2016 📝 Regulating Authorities The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) 🌍 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️️ Islamic Account Yes 📒 Demo Account Yes 🏛 Institutional Account Yes 💻 Managed Account Yes 📊 Maximum Leverage 1:400 💰 Minimum Deposit $15 or currency equivalent 💳 Deposit Options 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, Neteller, Skrill, Mobile Payment Solutions 📊 Platform Types MetaTrader4 📲 OS Compatibility Linux, MacOS, Android, iOS Tradable Assets Web browsers, Windows, Desktop, Android, iOS 📊 Tradable Assets 60 currency pair, Precious metals, Indices, Commodities, CFDs, and more. 🌐 Languages supported on Website English ☎ Customer service hours 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

EGM Securities Account Types

EGM Securities offers a demo account for practice with simulated funds, as well as two main live account types: an Executive account and a Premier account.

According to various reviews, the Executive account is designed for beginners with a lower minimum deposit requirement, non‑commission spreads, and more standard trading terms.

The Premier account caters to more experienced traders, offering tighter spreads as low as around 0 pips on major pairs, but with a higher minimum deposit and commission per lot charged.

🔎 Axi Account 🥉 Standard 🥈 Pro 🥇 Elite 💰 Min. Deposit $0 USD $0 USD $25'000 USD 🔁 Spreads from From 0.9 Pips 0.0 Pips 0.0 Pips ➖ Min Trade Size 0.01 Lots 0.01 Lots 0.01 Lots 📌 Products 290+ CFDs 290+ CFDs 290+ CFDs 💵 Pricing 5 digit pricing 5 digit pricing 5 digit pricing 💻 Mobile trading Yes Yes Yes 🖥️ MT4 NextGen Yes Yes Yes 📈 Leverage Up to Up to 500:1 Up to 500:1 Up to 500:1 💱Base Currencies AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NZD, PLN, SGD, USD AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NZD, PLN, SGD, USD USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD 💸Axi Select Yes Yes No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Executive Account

The Executive Account is a live‑trading account designed for traders starting with smaller capital.

It has a low minimum deposit, offers variable spreads on major currency pairs, and charges no additional commission fees.

This account type is ideal for trading with lower risk while accessing the full range of the broker's trading platforms and tools.

All trading features available on the Premier account are accessible here, just with different spread and commission terms.

💰 Minimum Deposit $100 ZAR R1 600 ZAR 💳 Spreads 1.4 pips 📊 Platform type MetaTrader4 MetaTrader5 📊 Maximum Leverage 1:400 📉 Minimum lot size 0.1 lots

Premier Account

The Premier account is designed for more experienced or higher‑volume traders, requiring a minimum deposit of around US $100 and offering ultra‑tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips.

In exchange for these competitive spreads, a commission of approximately US $3.50 per lot per side applies.

The account supports their full platform set (such as MT4/MT5) and is best suited for traders seeking lower cost per trade and who trade regularly.

High-volume traders often find the commission model more cost-effective than paying wider spreads on each trade.

💰 Minimum deposit $100 ZAR R1 600 ZAR 💳 Spreads 0.0 pips 📊 Platform Types MetaTrader4 MetaTrader5 📉 Maximum Leverage 1:400 📒 Demo account Yes 📉 Minimum trade size 0.1 lots

Islamic Account

Muslim traders who follow Sharia law have the option to open an Islamic Account with EGM Securities.

An Islamic Account caters specifically to Muslim traders who follow Sharia law.

The law prevents its followers from paying any type of interest, such as overnight fees.

Overnight fees are charged if traders hold positions open for longer after the trading day has concluded.

Features: EGM Securities Strict Sharia law Yes Overnight fees charged Yes Account types Executive account Premiere account Minimum deposit $15 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Demo Account

EGM Securities provides traders with the option to open a Demo Account, which can be utilized for practice in a risk-free environment using virtual funds.

Beginner traders can use this to improve their trading skills and test strategies without risking real money.

The demo account has no expiration and provides the same platform experience as live trading.

All markets available on live accounts are available on the demo version except for CFDs.

What types of accounts does EGM Securities offer?

Executive and Premier are the main ones. Executive has zero commission and is for casual traders. Premier has tight spreads but you pay commission — best for high-volume traders. Islamic account if you follow Sharia law. Demo account for risk-free practice. Pick based on your trading frequency and capital amount.

How do I choose the right account type with EGM Securities?

Clients can select an account based on trading volume, preferred instruments, and risk tolerance. Start with Executive if you're unsure. It's forgiving with wider spreads but zero commission. Switch to Premier once you understand whether commission saves you money on your actual trading size. EGM Securities ensures all accounts comply with regulatory requirements, with segregated funds and secure access to protect client investments.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CMA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an EGM Securities Trading Account - Step by Step

Step 1 – Navigate to the EGM Securities Website

The first step in registering for an EGM Securities account involves traders navigating to the website and clicking on the 'Open account' link, and you will be redirected to a new window.

The registration form opens immediately after clicking the link.

Step 2 - Fill out the EGM Securities contact details form

Here you will be asked to complete the online contact information for a live account.

Traders need to provide their First and Last Name, country of residence, telephone number, and email address.

Traders will receive an OTP to verify their cellphone number and proceed to the next step.

Step 3 - Fill out your Personal information

Traders must provide personal details such as their date of birth, nationality, and home address, and confirmation as tax citizens of their respective countries.

This information is required for regulatory compliance and KYC verification purposes.

Step 4 - Provide Trading Experience

The last step in the EGM Securities account registration process is for traders to provide their employment and financial status, trading experience, account preference, and password.

Select your preferred account type (Executive or Premier) and choose your trading platform.

Create a strong password and submit the form for approval.

Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

No commissions are charged by the broker on the Executive account, but a commission of approximately $ 7 per standard lot round turn is charged on the Premier account.

EGM Securities does not offer spread betting, so spread betting fees do not apply.

Factors such as available liquidity (supply and demand), volatility, the trading session, and market forces usually have an influence on the price spreads, and they might vary throughout the day.

Overnight rollover fees apply if you hold positions past the daily cutoff time.

What are the fees associated with trading at EGM Securities?

EGM Securities charges no additional commission on the Executive account, and fees are primarily embedded in the spreads. Traders should be aware of overnight rollover fees and possible charges for deposits or withdrawals depending on the payment method used.

How competitive are the spreads at EGM Securities?

Spreads at EGM Securities are variable and depend on the account type and market conditions. The Executive Account typically has slightly wider spreads, while the Premier account offers tighter spreads starting from 0.0 pips, allowing for more cost-efficient trading especially on major currency pairs.

Features 🌐 Executive account 🌐 Premier account 💰 Minimum deposit $15 $100 ZAR R240 ZAR R1 600 ZAR 💳 Spreads 1.4 pips 0.0 pips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CMA Start Trading Read Review

EGM Securities Trading Platforms

The trading platform is the software that traders use to execute their trades.

Each broker reserves the right to offer their own preferred trading platform.

EGM Securities offers trading on the globally known MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, which are available on the web, desktop, Android, and iOS devices.

MetaTrader 4

The MetaTrader 4 platform allows you to trade on a number of different devices, providing you with access on the go at any time of the day.

MetaTrader 4 gives you the confidence that you have access to all your information at your fingertips and can make well-informed trading decisions, including smartly managing your trading risk across your EGM Securities accounts.

Expert Advisors (automated trading strategies) are fully supported on MT4.

One-click trading and customizable indicators make it flexible for any trading style.

MetaTrader 5

EGM Securities offers MetaTrader 5 as a versatile trading platform available on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, allowing clients to trade multiple asset classes efficiently.

It provides advanced charting tools, automated trading capabilities, and real-time market access for a seamless trading experience.

MT5 supports a wider range of financial instruments than MT4 and has more sophisticated backtesting features.

The interface is modern and responsive across all devices.

Which trading platforms does EGM Securities offer?

EGM Securities provides clients with both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. MT4 is the classic choice — everyone knows it. MT5 is newer with better charting tools. Both work perfectly. Pick whichever you're comfortable with.

Can I trade on the go with EGM Securities platforms?

Yes, EGM Securities' MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 mobile and tablet versions enable trading anytime, anywhere. Users can monitor positions, execute trades, access charts, and use analysis tools directly from their devices, ensuring a seamless experience outside the desktop environment.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CMA Start Trading Read Review

Deposits and Withdrawals

EGM Securities offers clients popular payment options to fund their accounts.

Deposit options include Credit/Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Crypto wallets, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller.

EGM Securities does not charge fees for funding or withdrawals on their end, though your bank or payment provider may charge fees.

Withdrawal requests will be processed within 1-5 business days depending on the payment method used.

What payment methods does EGM Securities support for deposits and withdrawals?

EGM Securities allows clients to fund and withdraw from their accounts using bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and select e-wallets. Processing times vary depending on the method, typically ranging from a few hours to a few business days. M-Pesa and local mobile money options are supported for African traders.

Are there any fees or minimum amounts for deposits and withdrawals with EGM Securities?

EGM Securities sets minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts depending on the chosen payment method. The company generally does not charge additional fees, but clients should check with their banks or payment providers for any external transaction costs.

Deposit Method:

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $15 (standard account) 🎁Sign-Up Bonus None currently 💸Fees No hidden fees; spreads and commissions apply 📉Spreads & Commissions Variable spreads from 0.1 pips; commission depends on account type 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets; withdrawal fees may apply 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4, WebTrader, Mobile App 🛡️Regulation Regulated by CMA 🔐Trust Score High (reputable broker with positive reviews) ⏱️Payout Schedule 1–3 business days depending on method 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CMA Start Trading Read Review

Withdrawal Method:

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Two main live accounts: Standard/Executive and Premier. Both can be swap‑enabled or swap‑free. ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1 :400 for FX & metals. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from around 0.0‑0.2 pips in premier accounts. Some commission may apply depending on account type. 🌐 Instruments Offered Currencies (FX), commodities, indices, shares/CFDs, ETFs. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), WebTrader / mobile versions. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Yes — swap‑free accounts available. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting I couldn’t find a clear reference confirming “free VPS hosting” as a standard benefit. (Unverified) 👥 Copy Trading Copy/social trading features are mentioned in one review. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Claims to use segregated client funds. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Licensed and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (Kenya) (CMA) under licence No. 107.

Leverage

EGM Securities provides trading in margined FX and CFD products, allowing investors to use leverage.

This means a smaller initial deposit can control a larger position, amplifying both potential profits and potential losses.

Their risk disclaimers emphasize that leveraged trading can result in losses exceeding the initial investment.

Leverage levels vary depending on account type and instrument traded.

Most traders should use conservative leverage levels of 1:10 or 1:20 rather than maximum available leverage.

EGM Securities vs Exness – A Comparison

🏦 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit Around $15 depending on account type Around $10 for Standard accounts 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees No deposit fees 💸 Withdrawal Fees No withdrawal fees, except for some bank transfers No withdrawal fees for most payment methods 📉 Average Spread (EUR/USD) From 0.5 pips on Standard accounts; 0.1 pips on Raw/ECN accounts From 0.2 pips on Standard accounts 💼 Commission About $2.5 per lot on ECN accounts None on Standard; $3.5–$5 per lot on Raw/Pro accounts 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research and Market Analysis

EGM Securities offers comprehensive research tools within its trading platform, providing clients with market analysis, insights, and educational materials.

These resources help traders make informed decisions across a wide range of financial instruments, enhancing their overall trading experience.

An economic calendar showing upcoming events that move markets is included in the platform.

Educational webinars and trading guides are available for all experience levels.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards and Recognition

EGM Securities was recognized in 2021 as the "Best Forex Broker Eastern Africa" by the Global Business Review Magazine.

This award highlights the company's leadership in the retail forex sector in the region and its commitment to providing a reliable, regulated online trading platform for clients.

Being Kenya's first regulated online forex broker is a significant achievement in the regional fintech landscape.

Conclusion Overall, EGM Securities is a regulated broker that offers a choice between several trading instruments on the MT4 and MT5 platforms, which are the preferred platforms of most traders. Although the broker only offers two live account types, it also offers a free demo account, and traders of the Muslim faith can open a Swap-free account. The broker is regulated through CMA, the local regulatory body in Kenya, and funds are kept in segregated accounts. In addition, the broker offers educational and research tools to assist beginners as well as more experienced traders.

Disclaimer

Before deciding to trade with EGM Securities, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. The broker warns clients that Forex and CFDs trading carry a substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Margin Forex and CFD trading are leveraged products and can result in losses that exceed deposits.

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EGM Securities Demo Account

EGM Securities Fees and Spreads

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is EGM Securities regulated and safe?

Yes, definitely. Licensed by Kenya's Capital Markets Authority under licence number 107. Fund segregation is real — your money stays separate from company funds. Compliance audits happen regularly. CMA regulation is legitimate oversight. You're protected here by law, not just promises. That matters when choosing a broker.

What's the minimum deposit at EGM Securities?

No strict minimum advertised officially. Executive account practically starts around $50-100 depending on the payment method you use. Premier account needs roughly $100 USD minimum. Start with whatever you can afford to lose without stress. Leave enough margin sitting there so one bad trade doesn't force you out immediately.

Which account should I pick — Executive or Premier?

Executive if you're casual and want zero commission fees. Premier if you trade volume constantly and can justify paying commission for tighter spreads. Honestly, start with Executive and test their execution. Once you understand the math — do spreads cost more than commission? — switch to Premier if it saves money.

Can I trade on mobile with EGM Securities?

Yes completely. MT4 and MT5 mobile apps work fine, actually. Charts are responsive. Orders execute properly without lag. Mobile experience mirrors desktop functionality. You get full access to positions, charts, indicators, everything. Trade from your phone without missing anything important. No compromises on the mobile side.

How fast are withdrawals from EGM Securities?

Depends on the method you choose. Bank transfers typically take 1-3 business days. E-wallets process in 24-48 hours usually. Cards take 5-15 business days at the longest. Not instant, but it's standard for regulated brokers handling compliance. Processing is consistent and reliable. You know what to expect, which matters with your money.

What can I trade on EGM Securities?

Over 2,000 assets available. Forex pairs, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs — everything's there. Plenty of variety. You're not limited to currencies alone. Build diversified portfolios if you want. Gold, oil, stocks, indices, crypto options. The range lets you actually diversify instead of gambling on one market only.

Does EGM Securities offer Islamic accounts?

Yes, swap-free accounts available. No overnight fees charged on positions held past market close. Complies with Sharia law requirements completely. Available to traders following Islamic finance principles. Full platform access included — same MT4 and MT5, same features, same execution. Just the fee structure changes to comply with Islamic rules.

What leverage can I use at EGM Securities?

Varies by account type and instrument traded. Available up to high levels but most traders should use 1:10 or 1:20 maximum. High leverage amplifies losses fast — that's the part people forget. You can blow accounts in seconds with crazy leverage. Use it responsibly or avoid it altogether if unsure.

Is customer support available at EGM Securities?

Available via live chat, email, and phone calls. Response times generally reasonable, though occasional delays happen during peak periods. The team assists with platform questions, account setup, and trading inquiries. They're knowledgeable about local issues. Support quality is decent — not instant but professional when you need help.

How does EGM Securities compare to other East African brokers?

First regulated online forex broker in Kenya — that's significant. Local support and actual understanding of regional traders. CMA regulation provides real protections versus offshore alternatives. Competitive spreads and reliable execution throughout. They've been around longer than most competitors. Established infrastructure matters when your money's involved.