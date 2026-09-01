Overall, Finax is a European robo-advisor and automated investment platform that helps investors build diversified ETF portfolios based on their goals, risk profile, investment horizon, and financial situation. Instead of choosing individual shares or timing the market manually, Finax uses model portfolios made up mainly of equity and bond ETFs. The platform may appeal to South African investors who want simple long-term investing, automatic portfolio management, global diversification, and a more hands-off approach. However, South African users should first confirm whether Finax accepts clients from South Africa, which legal entity they would be registered under, what tax rules apply, and whether any local FSCA protection is available before investing.

Is Finax safe for South African investors?

Finax is regulated in Europe and states that its activities are supervised by the National Bank of Slovakia. Finax also says client assets are protected by the Slovak Investment Guarantee Fund under the applicable conditions. This gives the platform a stronger regulatory foundation than many unregulated investment schemes. However, South African investors should understand that European supervision is not the same as being locally authorised by the FSCA in South Africa. Before investing, South African users should verify the exact Finax entity, check whether the platform is available to South African residents, understand cross-border tax consequences, and confirm what investor protection applies to them.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What are Finax’s fees, and how does the platform charge investors?

Finax keeps its pricing simple by charging an annual portfolio management fee. Finax’s official fee page states that the standard management fee is 1% per year plus VAT on the value of assets under management, charged monthly. Finax says this fee is based on the total value of assets in the client account, including securities and cash. Investors should also remember that ETF portfolios have underlying fund costs, and South African investors may face currency conversion costs, international transfer fees, tax reporting requirements, and bank charges when investing from South Africa.

Cost Area Finax Details What South Africans Should Check Management Fee 1% per year plus VAT, charged monthly Check the total annual cost after VAT and currency conversion ETF Costs Portfolios use ETFs, which may have internal fund costs Check the total expense ratio of the underlying ETFs Currency Conversion Investments are generally euro-based Check rand-to-euro conversion costs and exchange-rate risk Deposits Funding methods depend on account setup and availability Check international bank transfer charges and accepted currencies Withdrawals Withdrawals may require processing and settlement time Check withdrawal rules, bank fees, and tax implications

Finax Trust Score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Simple robo-advisor model for long-term ETF investing South African availability must be confirmed before signing up Uses diversified equity and bond ETF portfolios European regulation is not the same as FSCA authorisation Automatic portfolio management and rebalancing Management fee may be higher than some DIY ETF platforms Suitable for hands-off investors who do not want to pick individual shares Currency conversion and international transfer costs may apply Regulated by the National Bank of Slovakia South African investors must consider tax, estate, and offshore investment rules

Finax Overview

Finax is a digital investment platform that offers automated ETF investing. The platform creates investment portfolios based on a client’s financial goals, risk tolerance, time horizon, investment experience, and personal situation. Finax portfolios are generally built from equity and bond ETFs, allowing investors to gain exposure to many companies, governments, and corporate bonds across global markets. This makes Finax different from a traditional broker because the investor does not need to choose every instrument manually.

What makes Finax different from traditional investment platforms?

Finax is different because it focuses on automated long-term portfolio management rather than active trading. Investors answer questions about their goals and risk profile, and Finax proposes a suitable investment strategy. The platform then manages the portfolio, invests contributions, and handles rebalancing. This can be useful for beginners who want market exposure but do not want to analyse individual shares, ETFs, or bonds themselves.

Can South Africans use Finax?

South African investors should confirm availability directly with Finax before opening an account. Finax is a European robo-advisor, and its services may depend on the investor’s country of residence, identity verification, tax residence, bank account, and regulatory requirements. Even if a South African investor can open an account, they should check currency conversion costs, offshore tax reporting, estate planning implications, and whether any FSCA protection applies.

Features Offered

Finax offers automated ETF investing based on an investor’s goals, risk profile, and investment horizon.

The platform builds diversified portfolios using equity ETFs and bond ETFs.

Finax manages the portfolio automatically, including allocation and rebalancing.

Investors can use Finax for long-term goals such as retirement, wealth building, and passive investing.

Finax provides online onboarding, identity verification, digital account access, and portfolio monitoring.

Feature Finax Details Provider Type European robo-advisor and automated ETF investment platform Best For Long-term investors who want diversified, hands-off ETF portfolios Investment Style Passive investing through model ETF portfolios Portfolio Assets Equity ETFs and bond ETFs Management Automated portfolio selection, investing, and rebalancing Regulation Supervised by the National Bank of Slovakia Fee Structure Standard management fee of 1% per year plus VAT South Africa Note South African investors should verify availability, FSCA status, tax rules, and currency costs before investing

Finax Customer Reviews

Investors may value Finax because it simplifies ETF investing and removes the need to build a portfolio manually.

Beginner investors may appreciate the goal-based onboarding process and automated portfolio recommendations.

Long-term investors may like the diversification across shares and bonds through ETFs.

Cost-conscious investors should compare Finax’s management fee against DIY ETF platforms and local South African investment platforms.

South African users should pay special attention to offshore transfer costs, currency conversion, tax administration, and whether Finax is available in their country.

Review Area Customer Experience Ease of Use Good for investors who want a simple, automated investment process Portfolio Design Diversified ETF portfolios based on risk level and investment goals Fees Simple fee structure, but not necessarily the cheapest option for DIY investors Education Useful investment content for beginners and long-term investors South Africa Fit Potentially useful, but only after confirming availability, regulation, tax, and funding options

Finax Safety and Security

Finax states that it is supervised by the National Bank of Slovakia.

Client assets are protected by the Slovak Investment Guarantee Fund under the conditions set by Slovak securities law.

Finax uses regulated investment infrastructure rather than operating as an informal investment scheme.

Investors should still understand that market investments can fall in value and are not the same as bank deposits.

South African investors should verify whether they receive local FSCA protection or only the protections of the European entity they join.

Safety Feature How It Helps National Bank of Slovakia Supervision Finax operates under European financial-market supervision Investment Guarantee Fund May protect eligible client assets under Slovak rules if client property becomes unavailable ETF Portfolio Structure Investors receive diversified exposure instead of relying on one company or asset Digital Verification Online onboarding and identity checks help confirm client details Risk Profiling Portfolio allocation is based on the investor’s answers and risk tolerance FSCA Check for South Africans South African investors should verify whether the exact entity is locally authorised or only internationally regulated

How does Finax protect investor assets?

Finax states that it is supervised by the National Bank of Slovakia and that client assets are protected by the Investment Guarantee Fund under applicable conditions. This can help protect eligible client assets if they become unavailable due to the failure of a participating investment firm. However, this protection does not remove market risk, and investors can still lose money if the value of ETFs falls.

What should South African investors check before using Finax?

South African investors should confirm whether Finax accepts South African residents, which entity will hold their account, what investor compensation rules apply, and whether the platform is FSCA-authorised. They should also check foreign investment allowances, SARS tax reporting, currency conversion costs, and how withdrawals back to a South African bank account will work.

Finax at a Glance

Company Name Finax, o.c.p., a.s. Headquarters Slovakia Service Type Robo-advisor and automated ETF investment platform Best For Long-term passive investors and beginners who want hands-off investing Investment Products ETF portfolios made up mainly of equity and bond ETFs Management Fee 1% per year plus VAT, charged monthly Regulator National Bank of Slovakia Investor Protection Slovak Investment Guarantee Fund, subject to conditions South Africa Note Availability, FSCA status, tax rules, and rand-to-euro conversion costs should be checked before investing

Finax Account Types

Finax structures its offering around investment goals rather than traditional trading account types. Investors can choose a goal, answer risk-profile questions, and receive a suggested portfolio. The main difference between Finax and a normal broker account is that Finax manages the portfolio automatically, while a broker usually requires investors to select and trade instruments themselves.

Intelligent Investing

Intelligent Investing is Finax’s core automated ETF investing service.

The platform suggests a portfolio based on the investor’s goal, risk profile, and time horizon.

Portfolios are built using ETFs that invest across global shares and bonds.

This option can suit investors who want long-term growth without selecting individual investments manually.

Retirement Investing

Finax can be used for retirement-focused investing depending on product availability and the investor’s country.

The platform can help investors build long-term portfolios with a mix of equity and bond ETFs.

South African investors should not assume that a European retirement product has the same tax treatment as a South African retirement annuity or pension product.

Local tax advice may be needed before using Finax for retirement planning from South Africa.

Children’s or Family Investing

Finax may be used for long-term family or child-focused investment goals, depending on account eligibility.

ETF portfolios can provide diversified market exposure over long time horizons.

Parents and guardians should check account ownership, tax treatment, inheritance rules, and withdrawal rules before investing for a child.

Wealth Building Portfolios

Finax can help investors build long-term wealth through diversified ETF exposure.

Investors can contribute regularly or invest lump sums, depending on account rules and funding options.

This approach may suit investors who prefer passive investing instead of short-term trading.

Does Finax offer traditional trading accounts?

No, Finax is not mainly designed for active trading. It is a robo-advisor that builds and manages ETF portfolios for long-term investors. Investors who want to trade forex, CFDs, individual shares, or short-term market movements may prefer a traditional broker instead.

Which Finax option is best for beginners?

Beginners may find Finax’s Intelligent Investing option useful because it creates a portfolio based on their answers and manages the investment process automatically. However, South African beginners should first confirm whether they can legally and practically use Finax from South Africa.

How to Open a Finax Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the Finax Website

Go to the Finax website and review the available investment products.

Check whether Finax accepts investors from South Africa.

Read the fee schedule, risk warnings, and regulatory information before starting registration.

Step 2: Choose an Investment Goal

Select the goal that best matches your needs, such as long-term investing, retirement, or wealth building.

Decide whether you want to invest a lump sum, regular monthly amounts, or both.

Consider your time horizon carefully because ETF investing is usually better suited to long-term goals.

Step 3: Complete the Risk Questionnaire

Answer questions about your investment experience, risk tolerance, financial position, and investment horizon.

Finax uses these answers to propose a suitable investment strategy.

Do not choose a higher-risk portfolio unless you can tolerate market losses and volatility.

Step 4: Verify Your Identity

Complete the online identity verification process required by Finax.

You may need to provide personal details, contact information, tax information, and identity documents.

South African investors should be prepared for cross-border compliance and tax-residency questions.

Step 5: Fund the Account

Follow Finax’s funding instructions after the account is approved.

Check whether deposits must be made in euros or another accepted currency.

Compare bank charges, foreign exchange rates, and international transfer fees before sending money from South Africa.

Finax Fees

Finax charges a standard annual management fee of 1% plus VAT.

The fee is charged monthly on the value of assets under management.

The fee applies to the total value of the client account, including securities and cash.

ETF portfolios may also have underlying fund costs that are built into the ETFs.

South African investors should factor in currency conversion, bank transfer fees, tax reporting costs, and possible offshore investment administration.

What is Finax’s main fee?

Finax’s main fee is a portfolio management fee of 1% per year plus VAT. This fee is charged monthly and is calculated on the value of assets under management in the client account. Investors should check the latest Finax fee page before opening an account because pricing can change.

Is Finax cheaper than investing by yourself?

Finax may be cheaper than using a traditional human adviser, but it may be more expensive than buying ETFs directly through a low-cost DIY investment platform. The benefit is that Finax handles portfolio selection, allocation, and rebalancing, which may be useful for beginners who do not want to manage everything themselves.

Fee Type Finax Details Management Fee 1% per year plus VAT Charging Frequency Monthly Fee Base Assets under management, including securities and cash ETF Costs Underlying ETF costs may apply inside the portfolio Currency Costs South African investors should check rand-to-euro conversion costs International Transfer Costs Bank fees may apply when funding or withdrawing from South Africa

Finax Investment Portfolios

Finax portfolios are built mainly from equity ETFs and bond ETFs.

The portfolio mix depends on the investor’s goals, risk tolerance, experience, and investment horizon.

Equity ETFs provide exposure to shares and long-term growth potential.

Bond ETFs can add more stability and lower volatility to the portfolio.

The right portfolio depends on whether the investor wants growth, income, stability, or a balanced approach.

Equity ETFs

Equity ETFs invest in shares across many companies and markets.

They can offer long-term growth potential but may be more volatile than bonds.

Higher-risk Finax portfolios may hold a larger allocation to equity ETFs.

Bond ETFs

Bond ETFs invest in government or corporate bonds.

They may help reduce volatility and add stability to a portfolio.

More conservative Finax portfolios may include a larger bond allocation.

Balanced Portfolios

Balanced portfolios combine equity ETFs and bond ETFs.

This can suit investors who want growth potential but do not want full equity-market exposure.

The exact balance depends on the investor’s profile and investment horizon.

Long-Term Growth Portfolios

Growth-focused portfolios may have a higher allocation to equity ETFs.

They can suit investors with longer time horizons and higher risk tolerance.

Investors should expect market volatility and should avoid withdrawing during short-term downturns unless necessary.

What does Finax invest in?

Finax invests mainly in diversified ETF portfolios made up of equity ETFs and bond ETFs. The ratio between shares and bonds depends on the investor’s risk profile, goals, investment experience, and time horizon.

Does Finax pick individual shares?

Finax does not focus on picking individual shares for each client. Instead, it uses ETFs to provide broad market exposure across many companies, sectors, and bond markets. This is designed to reduce single-company risk and make investing simpler.

Finax App and Platform

Finax provides online account access so investors can monitor their portfolios.

Users can view investment performance, account movements, fees, and portfolio information.

The platform is designed for passive investing rather than active trading.

Investors can use Finax to track progress toward long-term financial goals.

South African users should confirm app availability, account access, and supported verification documents before signing up.

Is Finax easy to use?

Finax is designed to be easy to use because it removes much of the manual work involved in building and rebalancing a portfolio. Investors answer questions about their goals and risk profile, and Finax suggests a suitable ETF portfolio. This can help beginners who do not know how to choose ETFs themselves.

Can I monitor my Finax investments online?

Yes, Finax allows users to monitor their investments online. Investors can view portfolio performance, account values, fees, and other account information. South African investors should check whether the app and account features are fully available in their region.

Finax Deposits and Withdrawals

Finax funding and withdrawal options depend on the account setup, investor location, and accepted currencies.

Because Finax is a European platform, investors should check whether deposits are made in euros.

South African investors may face rand-to-euro exchange-rate risk and international bank transfer fees.

Withdrawals may take time because securities may need to be sold and funds may need to settle before being paid out.

Investors should avoid using money they may need urgently, because ETF investing is better suited to medium- and long-term goals.

How can South Africans deposit money into Finax?

South African investors should follow the deposit instructions provided in their Finax account after registration and approval. Before transferring funds, they should check the accepted currency, bank charges, foreign exchange rate, international transfer rules, and whether their South African bank allows the payment.

How long do Finax withdrawals take?

Finax withdrawal times can depend on whether investments must be sold, settlement timing, bank processing, and cross-border transfer rules. South African investors should allow for possible delays caused by international banking, currency conversion, and compliance checks.

Deposit or Withdrawal Factor What Investors Should Check Accepted Currency Check whether the account is funded in euros or another currency Bank Transfer Fees South African banks may charge international transfer fees Exchange Rate Rand-to-euro movements can affect the final investment amount Withdrawal Timing Selling ETFs and international bank processing may take time Tax Reporting South African investors may need to report offshore investments and gains to SARS

Leverage

Finax does not operate like a forex or CFD broker, so investors should not expect traditional trading leverage, margin accounts, or high-risk leveraged products.

Instead, Finax focuses on long-term ETF portfolio investing, where portfolios are built from globally diversified equity and bond ETFs.

This means South African investors use Finax mainly for passive wealth building rather than short-term leveraged trading. While ETF values can still rise and fall with global markets, the platform is designed around diversification and risk profiling, not amplified leveraged exposure.

South African investors should still check portfolio risk, currency exposure, fees, and offshore investment rules before investing.

Finax vs EasyEquities – A Comparison

Feature Finax EasyEquities Best For Hands-off investors who want automated ETF portfolios South African investors who want to buy shares, ETFs, and other instruments themselves Platform Type European robo-advisor South African DIY investment platform Investment Style Automated portfolio management Self-directed investing Portfolio Construction Finax creates ETF portfolios based on the investor’s profile Investors choose their own shares, ETFs, and products Fees Annual management fee plus VAT Transaction and platform-related fees vary by product Regulatory Relevance for SA European regulation; South Africans should verify local status More directly relevant to South African investors Best Use Case Passive long-term investing with automated management DIY investing with more control over individual choices

Research

Finax is best understood as a robo-advisor, not a trading broker or payment platform.

The platform is designed for long-term investing through diversified ETF portfolios.

Finax uses investor profiling to suggest a suitable balance between equity and bond ETFs.

The main fee is a 1% annual management fee plus VAT, charged monthly.

Finax is supervised by the National Bank of Slovakia, but South African investors should still verify local FSCA relevance before investing.

The biggest considerations for South African investors are availability, currency conversion, international banking costs, tax reporting, and regulatory protection.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Finax Awards

Finax is recognised as one of the better-known robo-advisor platforms in Central and Eastern Europe.

The platform has built its reputation around simple ETF investing, automated portfolio management, investor education, and long-term financial planning.

Its appeal comes from making diversified investing easier for clients who do not want to choose and rebalance ETFs themselves.

Investors should not choose Finax based only on popularity; they should compare fees, regulation, availability, tax rules, and investment goals before deciding.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Simple long-term investing. Finax may appeal to investors who want a straightforward robo-advisor that builds and manages an ETF portfolio for them.

⭐ Good for passive investors. The platform is useful for people who want global market exposure without selecting individual shares or managing rebalancing manually.

⭐ Important checks for South Africans. South African investors should confirm availability, local regulatory status, offshore tax obligations, and currency conversion costs before opening an account.

Conclusion In conclusion, Finax is a strong robo-advisor option for investors who want automated ETF portfolios and long-term passive investing.

Its main strengths include goal-based investing, diversified equity and bond ETFs, automated portfolio management, simple pricing, and European regulation.

Finax may suit beginners who want hands-off investing rather than active trading or DIY ETF selection.

South African investors should be cautious and verify availability, FSCA status, tax rules, currency conversion costs, and investor protection before depositing funds.

Disclaimer

This Finax review is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, tax, legal, or investment advice.

Investment fees, product features, portfolio rules, availability, and regulatory protections can change, so investors should verify all details directly with Finax before signing up.

ETF investments can rise and fall in value, and investors may receive back less than they invested.

South African investors should consider speaking to a qualified financial adviser or tax professional before using an offshore investment platform.

You might also like:

EasyEquities Review

SatrixNOW Review

Interactive Brokers Review

eToro Review

Trading 212 Review

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Finax?

Finax is a European robo-advisor that builds and manages diversified ETF portfolios for investors. It is designed for long-term investing rather than short-term trading.

Is Finax safe?

Finax is supervised by the National Bank of Slovakia and states that client assets are protected by the Slovak Investment Guarantee Fund under applicable conditions. However, investments can still fall in value, and South African investors should verify what protections apply to them.

Is Finax regulated in South Africa?

South African investors should verify whether Finax or the exact entity they are joining is authorised by the FSCA. European regulation is not the same as local South African regulatory protection.

Can South Africans open a Finax account?

South African investors should confirm account availability directly with Finax. Access may depend on residency, tax status, identity verification, banking details, and regulatory requirements.

What does Finax invest in?

Finax invests mainly in ETF portfolios made up of equity ETFs and bond ETFs. The portfolio mix depends on the investor’s risk tolerance, investment horizon, and financial goals.

How much does Finax charge?

Finax’s standard management fee is 1% per year plus VAT, charged monthly on assets under management. Investors should also check ETF costs, currency conversion charges, and bank transfer fees.

Is Finax good for beginners?

Finax can be useful for beginners who want simple long-term investing and do not want to choose ETFs themselves. However, beginners should understand market risk, fees, taxes, and offshore investment implications before investing.

Does Finax offer a mobile app?

Finax offers digital account access and app-based portfolio monitoring in supported regions. South African users should confirm whether the app and account services are available to them before signing up.

Can I withdraw money from Finax?

Yes, investors can request withdrawals, but timing may depend on investment sales, settlement, bank processing, and international transfer rules. South African investors should also consider currency conversion and tax reporting.

Is Finax better than a DIY investment platform?

Finax may be better for investors who want automated portfolio management, while a DIY platform may be better for investors who want lower costs and full control over investment selection. The best option depends on the investor’s goals, knowledge, fees, and location.