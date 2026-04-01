Eastern Platinum announced the appointment of David Li, CPA, CPA (IL) as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Bringing over 20 years of global executive experience in the mining and manufacturing sectors across Canada, Asia, and the United States, David will spearhead the Company's global financial strategy, capital allocation, and corporate development.

Eastplats secured a new credit facility of CAD2 000 000 from Ka An Development Co. Ltd., adding to its existing CAD2 000 000 credit facilities, bringing total available credit to CAD4 000 000. The funds will be used as working capital to support the ramp-up of underground production at the Crocodile River Mine in South Africa. Each advance bears an interest rate of 10.25% per annum, maturing in six months, with overdue amounts attracting a rate of 15.375%. As the lender is an insider, this transaction is classified as a related party transaction under MI 61-101, with exemptions applied due to the relative size of the transaction. Eastplats aims to increase underground ore production to 70 000 tonnes per month by the end of 2026.

Eastplats announced that Changyu Liu, currently chairman of the board, will become interim president and CEO from August 13, 2026, succeeding Wanjin Yang. The leadership change is not expected to impact operations or financial reporting. The Company is searching for a permanent CEO and will provide updates later.

Revenue for the period lowered to USD21.8 million (USD25.5 million) and mine operating loss lowered to USD3.6 million (loss of USD4.3 million). Operating loss decreased to USD10.9 million (loss of USD11.1 million). Net loss attributable to equity shareholders of the company increased to USD10.2 million (loss of USD8.7 million). Additionally, headline loss per share came to USD5 cents per share (headline loss of USD4 cents per share).

Eastern Platinum Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Eastern Platinum Ltd. share price today in rands is R3.57, and the latest charts and graph data suggest a steady setup rather than a dramatic move. The price forecast points to cautious growth, while the current dividend profile and payout remain muted, so the buy or sell case is more about valuation discipline than income. Investors reviewing preference shares, for sale opportunities, and overall cost should check the share code EPS, use online trading tools, and confirm how to buy through a funded trading account before making any purchase decision in the JSE market. Data quality matters here, because the live trading picture can shift quickly.

Eastern Platinum Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker Eastern Platinum Ltd. (EPS) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Precious Metals & Mining Current Price 3.57 Market Capitalization 735.39m P/E Ratio -2.11 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

Eastern Platinum Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 3.57, reflecting a 0 change from the previous close Market Cap 735.39m, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio -2.11, suggesting potential undervaluation in a loss-making structure Dividend Yield –, not currently an income-led share Volatility Moderate, based on a flat latest move and small-cap-like sensitivity

Eastern Platinum Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish or bearish cues remain mixed, with the flat price change suggesting a neutral short-term tape. The key drivers are likely to be sector sentiment, trading liquidity, and any shift in earnings visibility. With no stated dividend support, momentum traders may wait for a clear break above resistance or a renewed slip below recent support before acting.

FAQ on Eastern Platinum Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Eastern Platinum Ltd. shares?

Answer: Eastern Platinum Ltd. shares are listed equities on the JSE under ticker EPS. Based on the live data, they trade at R3.57 per share, with a market capitalization of 735.39m and a negative P/E ratio of -2.11, which signals earnings pressure.

Q2: How can I buy Eastern Platinum Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Eastern Platinum Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account that supports the EPS share code. The live price per share is R3.57, so you’d place a purchase order through your platform, then manage execution based on market liquidity and trading conditions.

Q3: What affects the price of Eastern Platinum Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Eastern Platinum Ltd. shares is influenced by company earnings, investor sentiment, sector conditions, and liquidity. The live data shows a current price of R3.57, a P/E of -2.11, and no dividend yield, which makes fundamentals and trading flow especially important.

Q4: Does Eastern Platinum Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live share data, Eastern Platinum Ltd. currently shows a dividend yield of –, so there is no listed income return in this snapshot. Investors focused on dividends should treat the share as a non-yielding holding until updated corporate disclosures say otherwise.

Q5: How can I track my Eastern Platinum Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Eastern Platinum Ltd. shares by monitoring the EPS ticker, current price of R3.57, and any changes in market capitalization or P/E ratio. Since the dividend yield is –, dividend tracking is limited in this dataset, so price monitoring matters most for now.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Eastern Platinum Ltd. share price?

Answer: The live price is R3.57 with no recent change, so the main factors appearing in the data are valuation, liquidity, and sector positioning. A market cap of 735.39m and P/E of -2.11 suggest investors are still weighing earnings risk against potential recovery.

Q7: Is Eastern Platinum Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The data alone doesn’t confirm a clear buy case, but Eastern Platinum Ltd. may appeal to investors who can accept earnings uncertainty. At R3.57 per share, with a -2.11 P/E and no dividend yield, it looks more like a value watchlist name than an income share.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Eastern Platinum Ltd. shares today?

Answer: With the share unchanged at R3.57 and no dividend yield, today’s setup looks neutral rather than urgent. Buyers may wait for stronger volume or a clearer catalyst, because the current data points to a cautious hold-or-watch stance instead of a decisive entry signal.

Q9: How much does one Eastern Platinum Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Eastern Platinum Ltd. share costs R3.57 based on the live JSE data. That price per share sits alongside a market capitalization of 735.39m and a P/E ratio of -2.11, which gives investors a quick snapshot of valuation.

Q10: How to sell Eastern Platinum Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Eastern Platinum Ltd. shares, log into your JSE trading account, find EPS, and place a sell order at or near the current price of R3.57. Because live volume wasn’t provided, execution speed may depend on market liquidity at the time.

How to Buy Eastern Platinum Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and locate EPS.

Deposit funds into the trading account.

Place a purchase order for Eastern Platinum Ltd. shares.

Eastern Platinum Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Eastern Platinum Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R3.57 and SELL if they move BELOW that key level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.