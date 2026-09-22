Dogecoin (DOGE) is a coin that started off as a joke but turned into a coin of great functional relevance, gaining popularity as well as widespread adoption among cryptocurrency users around the globe.

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What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a coin that started off as a joke but turned into a coin of great functional relevance, gaining popularity as well as widespread adoption among cryptocurrency users around the globe. DOGE is especially popular as a result of the dog “meme” of a seemingly eye-giggling Shiba Inu that made the rounds on the internet in 2013, with the coin gaining in value in recent years.

Key Features and Takeaways of Dogecoin

Dogecoin has the following key features, as well as takeaways:

Dogecoin is a peer-to-peer open-source cryptocurrency that is considered an altcoin.

Even though it was created as a joke, Dogecoin has a significant amount of merit with underlying technology derived from Litecoin.

The casual presentation of Dogecoin as a Shibu Inu is based on the mood of the burgeoning cryptocurrency community.

However, the technology that it uses makes for a faster, more adaptable, and consumer-friendly version of Bitcoin.

One of the most notable features of Dogecoin is the use of a Scrypt algorithm and its low price and unlimited supply of DOGE.

Dogecoin has a loyal community of supporters who trade and exchange DOGE in addition to using it as a tipping currency for social media content.

Users can buy, sell, and trade DOGE on a variety of popular exchanges such as Binance and Gate.io.

Dogecoin’s code is based on Luckycoin, which was also derived from Litecoin, which was initially used as a random reward for block mining.

Dogecoin is an inflationary coin as opposed to coins such as Bitcoin, which are deflationary, as there is a limit on the number that will be created.

Every four years, the amount of Bitcoin released into circulation through mining rewards is halved, with its inflation rate halved along with it until all Bitcoin is released into circulation.

Dogecoin Mining

Dogecoin makes use of a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus method, which means that DOGE can be mined.

There are two ways through which miners can mine, namely, either solo or by joining a Dogecoin mining pool.

Solo mining involves single miners who mine alone, while a mining pool involves several miners that work together and combine processing power, boosting their chances of approving transactions and obtaining the reward.

In becoming a part of a mining pool, there is often a fee charged, and rewards are distributed either equally or proportionally to each member’s contribution and/or according to the processing power that they offer.

What do you need to start mining Dogecoin?

To start mining, there are certain requirements. The first of which is a computer that runs either Windows, Linux, or OS X, which is the basic requirement.

In addition, miners need a reliable and fast internet connection and a wallet in which they can keep the DOGE that they mine.

Users can choose between software, hardware, hot, and cold wallets, with cold wallets being the safest option as these are not connected to the internet.

Miners who make use of computers to mine must note that mining rigs use a lot of electricity as a result of the complexity of the algorithms to be solved by miners.

To mine DOGE, miners will need Application-specific Integrated Circuit, or ASIC, mining rigs, as these powerful machines are designed specifically to mine blockchains that use PoW consensus methods.

Mining Using a GPU

Miners can make use of Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), which enhance the images and videos on desktop computers.

Miners who use GPUs must configure a GPU-specific mining rig to mine DOGE by downloading compatible mining software depending on the computer’s GPU.

Mining Using a CPU

Although there are miners who use a CPU, it is not advised as it does not have enough power to successfully mine DOGE.

In addition to this, mining attempts may cause the computer to overheat, which can lead to damage and/or other health and safety risks.

Pros and Cons

✔️Pros ❌Cons Dogecoin has a fast transaction and validation protocol that takes less than a minute There are significant limitations on the project when compared to other projects that have significant plans for further development Unlike Bitcoin or Litecoin, DOGE does not have a maximum supply Mining is expensive and uses significant amounts of electricity In terms of absolute values, DOGE is one of the most traded cryptocurrencies DOGE is backed by a solid, dedicated, worldwide community

Should you buy Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is a name that may not be as popular as Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, but that is changing rapidly as a result of it starting to trend in the cryptocurrency space.

There are, however, many investors who may be wondering whether they should buy Dogecoin.

Future Growth

Analysts and experts are predicting that 1 DOGE will soon be equal to one US Dollar, or 14 ZAR, at the time of writing.

As more investors start showing interest, DOGE may start trending and increase in value, and more investors are looking to buy it while it is still cheap.

Cheap to buy

The exchange rate is quite low currently, allowing investors to get more for their invested amounts. This is set to change as the value of DOGE increases as a result of interest shown in investment.

Not influenced by Media or Hedge Funds

DOGE is not sensitive to the manipulation of Hedge Funds, and it is also not driven by media hype. With a circulation supply currently of 128 billion DOGE and no maximum supply, DOGE is not driven by common factors that drive other cryptocurrencies.

Widely available

There is a large variety of cryptocurrency exchanges that offer DOGE as part of their asset lists, making DOGE easily obtainable at competitive exchange rates, allowing more people to invest easily in the cryptocurrency.

Mining is greener than Bitcoin

With new laws that have been implemented, DOGE cannot be mined separately from Litecoin as it is connected to the production of Litecoin blocks. This means that miners do not need to obtain additional machinery to mine DOGE and extra energy will not be spent in mining.

Additional factors to consider

In the past month, DOGE has seen a 400% rally, which has put it in Blue-Chip Valuation territory, and over the past year, Dogecoin has increased by more than 18,000%.

There are already many retail investors who are profiting, especially those who have shown commitment to DOGE from the beginning.

There are many that are attributing these increases to people who are trying to recapture the magic that Bitcoin created for investors who were there from the beginning.

However, other than being a speculative instrument, DOGE does not have any other purpose.

This factor is concerning to many investors as some may see the trend ending faster than it began, with little to no room for development, such as with cryptocurrencies that are making use of smart contracts while others are changing the face of decentralised finance (DeFi) and the world’s industries along with it.

There is no guarantee that DOGE will continue to increase in value, and neither is there proof that the upward trend will end soon. Both these scenarios are important for investors to consider based on their individual risk profile, exposure, and tolerance.

How to buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Step 1 – Open an account on Binance

Navigate to the official Binance website and select “Register Now”.

You will be redirected to a “Create a Free Account” page where you can either register with your email address or your mobile number.

You can enter your email address and user-selected password or select the “Mobile” option at the top of the form.

Select your country code and enter your mobile number along with your user-selected password.

Once you have completed the necessary fields, you can read and accept the Terms of Service before selecting “Create an Account”.

You may have to complete a Security Verification that will confirm that you are not a robot.

Next, there is an account verification. During this, a 6-digit verification code is sent to the email address or mobile number that you provided.

The code is only valid for 30 minutes and must be entered in the blocks provided on this page.

Once the verification is completed, a welcome page will load, and you will be given the options through which you can either trade or purchase cryptocurrency.

If you are new to crypto, you can visit the “Learn More” Section at the bottom of the page.

Step 2 – Secure account with two-factor verification

On the trader’s dashboard, select the option to secure your account with two-factor verification.

Even though phone verification is a secure option, the most preferred and secure method is to make use of the Google Authenticator.

Once downloaded and installed, either scan the QR code or type in the one-time, unique code provided to add your Binance account credentials to Google Authenticator.

Once completed, write down the backup key provided to recover your account on Google Authenticator in case you lose or misplace it.

In the final step, enter the 6-digit code that you will receive at your registered email address along with the Google verification code.

Step 3 – Deposit funds

Binance allows for the purchase of cryptocurrencies via fiat deposits as well as cryptos.

Deposits can be accessed from the following locations:

The “Welcome to Binance” banner.

Hover over “Buy Crypto” at the top of the webpage and select your preferred method.

Selecting “Deposit” on the “balance details” section on your trader's dashboard.

Once you have selected the option to “Deposit”, you can select whether you wish to deposit cryptocurrencies from another wallet or whether you want to make a fiat deposit. For Crypto deposits, follow these steps:

Select your coin between Bitcoin, Ethereum, TetherUS, BNB, or EOS.

Select the network to be used between BEP2, BEP20 (BSC), ERC20, or TRC20, and accept the conditions for using the network.

Copy the address or scan the address QR code from the wallet where you are depositing and follow further prompts.

Kindly note that each network has its own set of network confirmations between 1 and 15 confirmations before the deposit will be done.

For deposits in Fiat currencies, follow these steps:

Select the deposit currency from the dropdown list. To gain access to more currencies, it is necessary to verify your identity and face.

Select the payment method to be used, depending on the currency chosen.

Enter the deposit amount and any other details. Kindly note that the transaction fee will be displayed along with the balance after this is subtracted.

Continue with the deposit.

Step 4 – Start Trading

Once you have completed your deposit, you can navigate to the “Markets” section at the top of the page to view the available cryptocurrencies.

From here, you can buy, sell, and trade currencies at competitive prices.

Dogecoin Ecosystem and Community

One of the most defining aspects of Dogecoin is its ecosystem, which is heavily driven by its community rather than a centralised development team.

Unlike many blockchain projects that rely on venture capital funding or corporate backing, Dogecoin has grown organically through online communities.

Platforms such as Reddit, Twitter (X), and Discord have played a major role in spreading awareness and encouraging adoption.

The Dogecoin community is known for its lighthearted and charitable nature, often organising fundraising campaigns and supporting social causes.

This has helped build trust and loyalty among users, which is a rare advantage in the cryptocurrency market.

Historically, the Dogecoin community has funded initiatives such as sponsoring sports teams and contributing to charitable efforts, reinforcing its reputation as a “friendly” cryptocurrency.

This strong social layer adds intangible value that cannot easily be replicated by more technically advanced cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin Technology and Infrastructure

Although Dogecoin started as a joke, its underlying technology is based on a solid foundation derived from Litecoin.

This gives Dogecoin several technical advantages, including faster transaction times and a more efficient mining algorithm.

Dogecoin uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm, which is less resource-intensive compared to Bitcoin’s SHA-256 algorithm.

This makes mining more accessible and allows for broader participation in securing the network.

The blockchain itself is designed for simplicity and efficiency.

It does not support complex smart contracts, which reduces the risk of bugs and vulnerabilities, but also limits its functionality compared to platforms like Ethereum.

Dogecoin’s infrastructure is maintained by a combination of independent developers and miners.

While development activity is not as aggressive as other projects, periodic updates and community contributions ensure that the network remains stable and secure.

Dogecoin Transaction Efficiency

One of Dogecoin’s strongest advantages lies in its transaction efficiency.

The network is designed to process transactions quickly and at a very low cost, making it ideal for everyday payments.

Transactions are typically confirmed within one minute, which is significantly faster than many other cryptocurrencies.

This speed allows users to send and receive funds almost instantly, making Dogecoin suitable for real-time use cases.

In addition, transaction fees are extremely low, often costing less than a cent.

This makes DOGE particularly useful for microtransactions, tipping content creators, and transferring small amounts of value without worrying about high fees.

This combination of speed and affordability positions Dogecoin as a practical alternative to traditional payment systems, especially in scenarios where quick and inexpensive transfers are required.

Real-World Use Cases of Dogecoin

Dogecoin has evolved beyond its meme origins and now serves several practical use cases in the real world.

Payments

Many online merchants and service providers accept Dogecoin as a payment method. Its low fees and fast confirmation times make it suitable for everyday purchases.

Tipping and Donations

Dogecoin is widely used for tipping content creators on social media platforms. Users can easily reward valuable content without incurring significant transaction costs.

Cross-Border Transfers

DOGE can be used to send money internationally without relying on traditional banking systems. This is especially useful in regions with limited financial infrastructure.

Gaming and Online Communities

Dogecoin is commonly used in gaming communities and online forums, where users exchange small amounts of cryptocurrency for rewards, bets, or participation incentives.

Charity and Fundraising

The Dogecoin community has a history of supporting charitable causes, making it a popular choice for fundraising campaigns.

Question Why It Matters Is the broker regulated? Regulation helps reduce broker risk Is the provider licensed where required? Unlicensed financial services can expose users to harm Is the trader anonymous? Anonymous traders are harder to verify Are returns realistic? Very high returns may involve very high risk Are fees clearly shown? Hidden costs reduce real returns Can you stop copying at any time? You need control over your account Can you withdraw your money? Withdrawal problems are a serious red flag

Security and Network Reliability

Dogecoin’s security is maintained through its Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism and its integration with Litecoin via merge mining.

This provides an additional layer of protection against attacks.

Because Dogecoin shares mining power with Litecoin, it benefits from increased hash rate security, making it more resistant to threats such as 51% attacks.

This is a significant advantage compared to smaller cryptocurrencies that operate independently.

The network’s simplicity also contributes to its reliability.

Without complex smart contracts, there are fewer potential vulnerabilities that could be exploited by malicious actors.

However, users must still take responsibility for securing their wallets and private keys.

Like all cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin transactions are irreversible, which means that lost or stolen funds cannot be recovered.

Market Dynamics and Price Drivers

Dogecoin’s price behavior is unique compared to most cryptocurrencies. While many projects rely on technological advancements or utility-driven demand, Dogecoin is heavily influenced by social sentiment and media exposure.

Social Media Influence

Public figures and online communities play a major role in driving DOGE’s price. Tweets, endorsements, and viral trends can lead to rapid price increases.

Retail Investor Demand

Dogecoin is particularly popular among retail investors due to its low price and accessibility. This makes it highly responsive to market trends.

Market Cycles

Like other cryptocurrencies, DOGE experiences cycles of growth and correction. These cycles are often amplified by hype and speculation.

Liquidity and Exchange Listings

Dogecoin is listed on most major cryptocurrency exchanges, ensuring high liquidity and ease of trading.

Regulation and Legal Considerations

As with all cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin operates within an evolving regulatory environment.

Governments and financial authorities around the world are still developing frameworks to manage digital assets.

In most regions, Dogecoin is considered a legal cryptocurrency that can be traded and held by individuals.

However, regulations may vary depending on the country, particularly regarding taxation and reporting requirements.

Users should be aware of their local laws and ensure compliance when buying, selling, or using DOGE.

Regulatory changes can also impact the market, influencing price and adoption.

Dogecoin vs Other Cryptocurrencies

Dogecoin occupies a unique position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

While it shares similarities with other digital currencies, it differs significantly in purpose and design.

Compared to Ethereum, Dogecoin lacks smart contract functionality, which limits its role in decentralised finance (DeFi).

However, this simplicity makes it easier to use and reduces technical complexity.

When compared to newer meme coins, Dogecoin stands out due to its longevity and established reputation.

Many newer projects lack the same level of trust and community support.

Dogecoin’s primary strength lies in its usability rather than innovation.

It is not trying to replace complex financial systems but instead focuses on being a fast and affordable digital currency.

Risks and Challenges

Despite its popularity, Dogecoin faces several challenges that could impact its future growth.

Inflationary Supply

Dogecoin’s unlimited supply means that new coins are continuously added to circulation, which can reduce scarcity and limit long-term price growth.

Volatility

DOGE is highly volatile, with prices often fluctuating based on market sentiment rather than fundamental value.

Limited Utility

Compared to other cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin has fewer use cases beyond payments and tipping.

Development Activity

The lack of a large, dedicated development team can slow innovation and improvements.

Market Perception

Some investors still view Dogecoin as a joke or speculative asset, which can affect its credibility.

Long-Term Outlook of Dogecoin

The long-term future of Dogecoin will depend on several key factors, including adoption, community support, and market conditions.

If Dogecoin continues to gain real-world use cases, particularly in payments and online transactions, it could maintain its relevance in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Its strong brand identity and loyal community provide a solid foundation for sustained interest.

However, without significant technological advancements, Dogecoin may struggle to compete with more advanced blockchain platforms.

Ultimately, Dogecoin’s success will likely be driven by its ability to remain useful, accessible, and widely accepted.

Strategic Use of Dogecoin for Investors

Investors considering Dogecoin should approach it with a clear strategy.

Short-Term Trading Due to its volatility, Dogecoin can offer opportunities for short-term gains. Traders often capitalise on price swings driven by market sentiment. Portfolio Diversification DOGE can be used as a small part of a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio, balancing higher-risk assets with more stable investments. Risk Management Investors should only allocate funds they are willing to lose, as Dogecoin carries a higher risk compared to established cryptocurrencies. Timing the Market Understanding market trends and sentiment can help investors make more informed decisions when buying or selling DOGE.

Frequently Asked Questions

When was Dogecoin first launched?

Dogecoin was launched in December 2013.

Who founded Dogecoin?

Dogecoin was created by Billy Markus, an IBM software engineer, and Jackson Palmer, an Adobe software engineer.

What is “ICO”?

An Initial Coin Offering is different from an IPO; it does not mean that those who invest in the cryptocurrency will have an ownership stake in the company that they provide funds to.

When was Dogecoin’s ICO, and how much did it raise?

Dogecoin did not have an ICO.

Is Dogecoin legit?

Yes, Dogecoin and DOGE are both legit.

What is Dogecoin’s total supply?

There is no maximum supply of DOGE; however, the current circulating supply is 128 billion DOGE.

What is the purpose of Dogecoin?

To act as a payment system that is void of traditional banking fees.

On which blockchain is Dogecoin based?

Dogecoin has its own blockchain.

Does Dogecoin work with smart contracts?

No, Dogecoin is not compatible with smart contracts.

Does Dogecoin have the potential to become more valuable?

Dogecoin is currently showing an upward trend which indicates that it could become more valuable.