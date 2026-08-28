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Devon Energy Corporation

 NYSE: DVN
$47.35 ▲ +0.23 (+0.49%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$47.30
Prev close
$47.12
Day range
46.65 – 47.63
Volume
8,765,783
52-wk range
$31.47 – $52.71
Industry
52-Week High
$52.71
52-Week Low
$31.47
Volume
8,765,783
Prev Close
$47.12
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$47.30
Prev close$47.12
Volume8,765,783
52-wk high$52.71
52-wk low$31.47
52-week range
$31.47 $52.71
$47.35
Price overview
ExchangeNYSE
Open$47.30
Previous close$47.12
Day range46.65 – 47.63
Volume8,765,783
Change ▲ +0.23 (+0.49%)
52-week high$52.71
52-week low$31.47

Devon Energy Corporation Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Devon Energy Corporation price forecast signals a steady setup, with charts and historical graph readings showing constructive growth after today's price today in dollars of $47.12. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the ticker symbol DVN remains active on nyse, and the data suggests traders can compare cost, dividend payout, and preferred shares details before going for sale or looking to buy. If you want to know how to buy online, opening a trading account with a trusted broker keeps trading straightforward, while the current prediction leans on the live graph rather than aggressive speculation.

Devon Energy Corporation Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)
ExchangeNYSE
CurrencyUSD ($)
Current Price$47.12
Previous Close$47.12
Day's Range$46.32 – $47.35
Opening Price$46.67
Volume6362173 shares
Daily Change0.29 (0.62%)
52-Week High$52.71
52-Week Low$31.47
Data as of8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Devon Energy Corporation Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price$47.12 — reflecting a daily change of 0.29 (0.62%).
Day's Range$46.32 – $47.35 — indicating a tight intraday band.
52-Week Range$31.47 – $52.71 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average6362173 against 11983900 — pointing to below average trading activity.
Momentum0.62% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Devon Energy Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

With DVN holding near $47.12, the share price remains below the 52-week high of $52.71 but well above the $31.47 low, which keeps the setup constructive. The modest 0.62% gain suggests slightly positive near-term sentiment. If volume improves, a test of higher resistance becomes more plausible; if it fades, the stock may drift back toward support.

FAQ on Devon Energy Corporation Shares

Q1: What are Devon Energy Corporation shares?
Answer: Devon Energy Corporation shares are ownership units in DVN on the NYSE. Based on today’s data, the price per share is $47.12, with a 0.62% gain and 6,362,173 shares traded. For company-specific distribution details, check brokerage materials or filings.

Q2: How can I buy Devon Energy Corporation shares?
Answer: You can buy DVN through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE. Today’s price per share is $47.12, so you’d enter the ticker DVN, choose a market or limit order, and trade within the day’s range of $46.32 to $47.35.

Q3: What affects the price of Devon Energy Corporation shares?
Answer: DVN’s price is influenced by supply and demand, trading volume, and sector sentiment. Today it’s at $47.12, up 0.62%, with volume of 6,362,173 shares versus a 90-day average of 11,983,900, suggesting lighter participation than usual.

Q4: Does Devon Energy Corporation pay dividends?
Answer: Dividend information isn’t included in today’s live data, so I can’t confirm the payout from this feed. The share is priced at $47.12 on the NYSE, and investors should verify any dividend details through company filings or a brokerage platform before purchase.

Q5: How can I track my Devon Energy Corporation shares and dividends?
Answer: Track DVN by monitoring the ticker symbol in your brokerage account. Today’s live price is $47.12, the previous close was also $47.12, and volume reached 6,362,173. For dividend tracking, use brokerage statements or the company’s official investor materials.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Devon Energy Corporation share price?
Answer: The price today is $47.12, sitting closer to the 52-week high of $52.71 than the low of $31.47. That position, plus a 0.62% rise, suggests traders are watching momentum, range behavior, and whether volume expands above the current level.

Q7: Is Devon Energy Corporation a good share to buy?
Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, DVN looks reasonably positioned, with a price per share of $47.12 and a tight intraday range. It isn’t a guarantee, but the move above the open and the positive daily change can interest active investors watching NYSE trading.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Devon Energy Corporation shares today?
Answer: If you’re considering a buy today, the data is neutral to mildly positive. DVN is unchanged from the previous close at $47.12, yet up 0.62% intraday. Traders may prefer confirmation from stronger volume before committing fresh capital.

Q9: How much does one Devon Energy Corporation share cost?
Answer: One Devon Energy Corporation share costs $47.12 today on the NYSE. That price per share sits within the day’s range of $46.32 to $47.35 and remains below the 52-week high of $52.71, giving traders a clear reference point.

Q10: How to sell Devon Energy Corporation shares?
Answer: To sell DVN, log into your brokerage account, enter the ticker symbol, and place a sell order. Today’s price is $47.12, so sellers can compare that against their purchase cost and watch the day’s range before deciding on execution.

How to Buy Devon Energy Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker DVN, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Devon Energy Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given Devon Energy Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $31.47 and $52.71. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Devon Energy Shares
  • Assessing Devon Energy (DVN) Valuation After Recent Share Price Pullback And Mixed Sentiment

    Assessing Devon Energy (DVN) Valuation After Recent Share Price Pullback And Mixed Sentiment

    Devon Energy (DVN) has been drawing fresh attention after recent share price moves, with the stock down 4.4% on the day and 9.2% over the past week. This has sharpened investor focus on fundamentals. See our latest analysis for Devon Energy. While the share price is currently US$45.14 after a sharp 4.4% decline in the last session and a 9.2% drop over the week, the 19.2% year to date share price return and 47.7% one year total shareholder return indicate that longer term momentum has been...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Devon Energy: Stone Ridge Expresses Interest In The Marcellus Business (Rating Upgrade)

    Devon Energy: Stone Ridge Expresses Interest In The Marcellus Business (Rating Upgrade)

    Devon Energy targets a 30% dividend bump post-Coterra merger, while an $8B Marcellus bid tests its basin value. Read why DVN stock is upgraded to a hold.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Morgan Stanley Raises Devon Energy (DVN) Price Target by $7

    Morgan Stanley Raises Devon Energy (DVN) Price Target by $7

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is included among the 12 Best LNG Stocks to Buy in 2026. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a leading US oil and gas producer with a premier multi-basin portfolio touching the Anadarko Basin, Eagle Ford, Marcellus Shale, Powder River Basin, Williston Basin, and anchored by a world-class acreage position in the […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • LSV Asset Management Purchases 354,500 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

    LSV Asset Management Purchases 354,500 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

    LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,587 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiri

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Devon Energy misses earnings and revenue estimates; shares slip
  • Devon Energy Reshapes Capital Structure With Coterra Debt Exchange Moves

    Devon Energy Reshapes Capital Structure With Coterra Debt Exchange Moves

    Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has launched exchange offers for Coterra Energy's outstanding senior notes following the completion of their merger. The company is also soliciting consents to amend certain restrictive covenants on the Coterra notes. This move is aimed at aligning Coterra's existing debt with Devon's broader capital structure after the transaction. For investors tracking Devon Energy at a share price of $44.11, the focus has recently been on the merger and related corporate actions...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Citi Raises its Price Target on Devon Energy (DVN)

    Citi Raises its Price Target on Devon Energy (DVN)

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is one of the 12 Most Undervalued Stocks to Invest In. On May 20, 2026, Citi raised the firm’s price target on Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to $65 from $60 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares. Citi said that despite the recent rally in the exploration and production sector, […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Receives Average Recommendation of

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy ra

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Devon Energy Receives $8 Billion Offer for Marcellus Shale Assets

    Devon Energy Receives $8 Billion Offer for Marcellus Shale Assets

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is included among the 14 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a leading US oil and gas producer with a premier multi-basin portfolio touching the Anadarko Basin, Eagle Ford, Marcellus Shale, Powder River Basin, Williston Basin, and anchored by a world-class […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026