Devon Energy Corporation Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Devon Energy Corporation price forecast signals a steady setup, with charts and historical graph readings showing constructive growth after today's price today in dollars of $47.12. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the ticker symbol DVN remains active on nyse, and the data suggests traders can compare cost, dividend payout, and preferred shares details before going for sale or looking to buy. If you want to know how to buy online, opening a trading account with a trusted broker keeps trading straightforward, while the current prediction leans on the live graph rather than aggressive speculation.

Devon Energy Corporation Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $47.12 Previous Close $47.12 Day's Range $46.32 – $47.35 Opening Price $46.67 Volume 6362173 shares Daily Change 0.29 (0.62%) 52-Week High $52.71 52-Week Low $31.47 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Devon Energy Corporation Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $47.12 — reflecting a daily change of 0.29 (0.62%). Day's Range $46.32 – $47.35 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $31.47 – $52.71 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 6362173 against 11983900 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum 0.62% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and low volatility.

Devon Energy Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

With DVN holding near $47.12, the share price remains below the 52-week high of $52.71 but well above the $31.47 low, which keeps the setup constructive. The modest 0.62% gain suggests slightly positive near-term sentiment. If volume improves, a test of higher resistance becomes more plausible; if it fades, the stock may drift back toward support.

FAQ on Devon Energy Corporation Shares

Q1: What are Devon Energy Corporation shares?

Answer: Devon Energy Corporation shares are ownership units in DVN on the NYSE. Based on today’s data, the price per share is $47.12, with a 0.62% gain and 6,362,173 shares traded. For company-specific distribution details, check brokerage materials or filings.

Q2: How can I buy Devon Energy Corporation shares?

Answer: You can buy DVN through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE. Today’s price per share is $47.12, so you’d enter the ticker DVN, choose a market or limit order, and trade within the day’s range of $46.32 to $47.35.

Q3: What affects the price of Devon Energy Corporation shares?

Answer: DVN’s price is influenced by supply and demand, trading volume, and sector sentiment. Today it’s at $47.12, up 0.62%, with volume of 6,362,173 shares versus a 90-day average of 11,983,900, suggesting lighter participation than usual.

Q4: Does Devon Energy Corporation pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend information isn’t included in today’s live data, so I can’t confirm the payout from this feed. The share is priced at $47.12 on the NYSE, and investors should verify any dividend details through company filings or a brokerage platform before purchase.

Q5: How can I track my Devon Energy Corporation shares and dividends?

Answer: Track DVN by monitoring the ticker symbol in your brokerage account. Today’s live price is $47.12, the previous close was also $47.12, and volume reached 6,362,173. For dividend tracking, use brokerage statements or the company’s official investor materials.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Devon Energy Corporation share price?

Answer: The price today is $47.12, sitting closer to the 52-week high of $52.71 than the low of $31.47. That position, plus a 0.62% rise, suggests traders are watching momentum, range behavior, and whether volume expands above the current level.

Q7: Is Devon Energy Corporation a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, DVN looks reasonably positioned, with a price per share of $47.12 and a tight intraday range. It isn’t a guarantee, but the move above the open and the positive daily change can interest active investors watching NYSE trading.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Devon Energy Corporation shares today?

Answer: If you’re considering a buy today, the data is neutral to mildly positive. DVN is unchanged from the previous close at $47.12, yet up 0.62% intraday. Traders may prefer confirmation from stronger volume before committing fresh capital.

Q9: How much does one Devon Energy Corporation share cost?

Answer: One Devon Energy Corporation share costs $47.12 today on the NYSE. That price per share sits within the day’s range of $46.32 to $47.35 and remains below the 52-week high of $52.71, giving traders a clear reference point.

Q10: How to sell Devon Energy Corporation shares?

Answer: To sell DVN, log into your brokerage account, enter the ticker symbol, and place a sell order. Today’s price is $47.12, so sellers can compare that against their purchase cost and watch the day’s range before deciding on execution.

How to Buy Devon Energy Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker DVN, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Devon Energy Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given Devon Energy Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $31.47 and $52.71. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.