CVS Health Corporation Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: CVS Health Corporation price forecast signals a cautious setup as charts and the historical graph show the share still working through near-term weakness, even while longer-term growth remains in view. With the price today in dollars at $92.92, investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost against the dividend, payout, and any preferred shares angle if available. For those asking how to buy, the ticker symbol CVS is easy to reach online through trading platforms and a funded trading account, and the data suggest a monitor-first approach before considering shares for sale or a fresh purchase.

CVS Health Corporation Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $92.92 Previous Close $92.92 Day's Range $92.85 – $94.15 Opening Price $93.6 Volume 4326770 shares Daily Change -1.4 (-1.48%) 52-Week High $110.68 52-Week Low $69.51

CVS Health Corporation Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $92.92, reflecting a daily change of -1.4 (-1.48%). Day's Range $92.85 – $94.15, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $69.51 – $110.68, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 4326770 against 7627449, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.48%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

CVS Health Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term read is mildly bearish after a 1.48% decline, especially with volume below the 90-day average, which can reduce conviction behind any rebound attempt. At $92.92, CVS Health Corporation SHARES sit in the upper half of the 52-week range, so a clean hold above the current band may keep the setup constructive.

A move stronger than today’s low-volume trade would likely require renewed buying interest and stronger breadth to challenge the upper part of the yearly range. If weakness deepens, traders may look for support behavior closer to the lower end of the recent range before treating the pullback as a durable entry point.

FAQ on CVS Health Corporation Shares

Q1: What are CVS Health Corporation shares?

Answer: CVS Health Corporation shares are equity units listed on the NYSE under ticker CVS. At $92.92, they represent ownership in the company and trade in USD. The latest data show a slight daily decline and moderate volume versus the 90-day average.

Q2: How can I buy CVS Health Corporation shares?

Answer: To buy CVS Health Corporation shares, open a brokerage trading account, fund it, and search for CVS on the NYSE. With the share price today at $92.92, you can place buy, limit, or market orders depending on your strategy and risk tolerance.

Q3: What affects the price of CVS Health Corporation shares?

Answer: The price per share is influenced by trading volume, investor sentiment, sector news, and how the stock behaves within its daily and yearly ranges. CVS is at $92.92, below its 52-week high and above its low, which frames the current setup.

Q4: Does CVS Health Corporation pay dividends?

Answer: CVS Health Corporation may pay a dividend, but the live feed here doesn’t include a specific payout amount. If you want the exact dividend, check the company’s filings or your brokerage platform. The current price is $92.92 on the NYSE under ticker CVS.

Q5: How can I track my CVS Health Corporation shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track CVS Health Corporation SHARES and any dividend updates through your brokerage account or the company’s investor relations page. Today’s price is $92.92, with volume at 4326770 shares, so monitoring execution and income details in one place is practical.

Q6: What factors are affecting the CVS Health Corporation share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the -1.48% daily move, the tight intraday range of $92.85 to $94.15, and volume that’s below the 90-day average. Those factors suggest cautious trading activity around the current $92.92 level.

Q7: Is CVS Health Corporation a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether CVS is a good share to buy depends on your timing and risk profile. At $92.92, it trades below the 52-week high and above the low, but today’s negative momentum and lighter volume argue for patience unless you prefer a defensive entry.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy CVS Health Corporation shares today?

Answer: Buying today may suit investors who want exposure near $92.92 and are comfortable with a short-term pullback. The annual range still leaves room above, but the weak daily change and below-average volume suggest waiting for confirmation could be the more disciplined choice.

Q9: How much does one CVS Health Corporation share cost?

Answer: One CVS Health Corporation share costs $92.92 today. That price is the latest live quote on the NYSE for ticker CVS, and it sits between the 52-week low of $69.51 and the high of $110.68.

Q10: How to sell CVS Health Corporation shares?

Answer: To sell CVS Health Corporation shares, log into your brokerage trading account, enter CVS, and choose a market or limit sell order. With the current price at $92.92 and today’s volume at 4326770 shares, execution should depend on your target price and urgency.

How to Buy CVS Health Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA, or two-factor authentication.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker CVS, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

CVS Health Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given CVS Health Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $69.51 and $110.68. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.