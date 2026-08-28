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CVS Health Corporation

 NYSE: CVS
$93.06 ▲ +0.14 (+0.15%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$93.40
Prev close
$92.92
Day range
93.01 – 93.93
Volume
3,992,203
52-wk range
$69.51 – $110.68
Industry
52-Week High
$110.68
52-Week Low
$69.51
Volume
3,992,203
Prev Close
$92.92
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$93.40
Prev close$92.92
Volume3,992,203
52-wk high$110.68
52-wk low$69.51
52-week range
$69.51 $110.68
$93.06
Price overview
ExchangeNYSE
Open$93.40
Previous close$92.92
Day range93.01 – 93.93
Volume3,992,203
Change ▲ +0.14 (+0.15%)
52-week high$110.68
52-week low$69.51

CVS Health Corporation Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: CVS Health Corporation price forecast signals a cautious setup as charts and the historical graph show the share still working through near-term weakness, even while longer-term growth remains in view. With the price today in dollars at $92.92, investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost against the dividend, payout, and any preferred shares angle if available. For those asking how to buy, the ticker symbol CVS is easy to reach online through trading platforms and a funded trading account, and the data suggest a monitor-first approach before considering shares for sale or a fresh purchase.

CVS Health Corporation Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM
Share Name & TickerCVS Health Corporation (CVS)
ExchangeNYSE
CurrencyUSD ($)
Current Price$92.92
Previous Close$92.92
Day's Range$92.85 – $94.15
Opening Price$93.6
Volume4326770 shares
Daily Change-1.4 (-1.48%)
52-Week High$110.68
52-Week Low$69.51

CVS Health Corporation Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price$92.92, reflecting a daily change of -1.4 (-1.48%).
Day's Range$92.85 – $94.15, indicating a tight intraday band.
52-Week Range$69.51 – $110.68, showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average4326770 against 7627449, pointing to below average trading activity.
Momentum-1.48%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

CVS Health Corporation Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term read is mildly bearish after a 1.48% decline, especially with volume below the 90-day average, which can reduce conviction behind any rebound attempt. At $92.92, CVS Health Corporation SHARES sit in the upper half of the 52-week range, so a clean hold above the current band may keep the setup constructive.

A move stronger than today’s low-volume trade would likely require renewed buying interest and stronger breadth to challenge the upper part of the yearly range. If weakness deepens, traders may look for support behavior closer to the lower end of the recent range before treating the pullback as a durable entry point.

FAQ on CVS Health Corporation Shares

Q1: What are CVS Health Corporation shares?
Answer: CVS Health Corporation shares are equity units listed on the NYSE under ticker CVS. At $92.92, they represent ownership in the company and trade in USD. The latest data show a slight daily decline and moderate volume versus the 90-day average.

Q2: How can I buy CVS Health Corporation shares?
Answer: To buy CVS Health Corporation shares, open a brokerage trading account, fund it, and search for CVS on the NYSE. With the share price today at $92.92, you can place buy, limit, or market orders depending on your strategy and risk tolerance.

Q3: What affects the price of CVS Health Corporation shares?
Answer: The price per share is influenced by trading volume, investor sentiment, sector news, and how the stock behaves within its daily and yearly ranges. CVS is at $92.92, below its 52-week high and above its low, which frames the current setup.

Q4: Does CVS Health Corporation pay dividends?
Answer: CVS Health Corporation may pay a dividend, but the live feed here doesn’t include a specific payout amount. If you want the exact dividend, check the company’s filings or your brokerage platform. The current price is $92.92 on the NYSE under ticker CVS.

Q5: How can I track my CVS Health Corporation shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track CVS Health Corporation SHARES and any dividend updates through your brokerage account or the company’s investor relations page. Today’s price is $92.92, with volume at 4326770 shares, so monitoring execution and income details in one place is practical.

Q6: What factors are affecting the CVS Health Corporation share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by the -1.48% daily move, the tight intraday range of $92.85 to $94.15, and volume that’s below the 90-day average. Those factors suggest cautious trading activity around the current $92.92 level.

Q7: Is CVS Health Corporation a good share to buy?
Answer: Whether CVS is a good share to buy depends on your timing and risk profile. At $92.92, it trades below the 52-week high and above the low, but today’s negative momentum and lighter volume argue for patience unless you prefer a defensive entry.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy CVS Health Corporation shares today?
Answer: Buying today may suit investors who want exposure near $92.92 and are comfortable with a short-term pullback. The annual range still leaves room above, but the weak daily change and below-average volume suggest waiting for confirmation could be the more disciplined choice.

Q9: How much does one CVS Health Corporation share cost?
Answer: One CVS Health Corporation share costs $92.92 today. That price is the latest live quote on the NYSE for ticker CVS, and it sits between the 52-week low of $69.51 and the high of $110.68.

Q10: How to sell CVS Health Corporation shares?
Answer: To sell CVS Health Corporation shares, log into your brokerage trading account, enter CVS, and choose a market or limit sell order. With the current price at $92.92 and today’s volume at 4326770 shares, execution should depend on your target price and urgency.

How to Buy CVS Health Corporation Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA, or two-factor authentication.

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker CVS, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

CVS Health Corporation Actionable Financial Advice

Given CVS Health Corporation's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $69.51 and $110.68. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On CVS Shares
  • CVS Stock Price, Quote & Chart | CVS HEALTH CORP (NYSE:CVS)

    CVS Stock Price, Quote & Chart | CVS HEALTH CORP (NYSE:CVS)

    View the latest CVS stock price, quote, charts, performance, and key statistics for CVS HEALTH CORP. intraday data, after-hours moves, and quick analysis on ChartMill.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Assessing CVS Health (CVS) Valuation As Investors Revisit The Stock’s Recent Performance

    Assessing CVS Health (CVS) Valuation As Investors Revisit The Stock’s Recent Performance

    Why CVS Health is on investors’ radar now CVS Health (CVS) is drawing fresh attention after its stock moved around current levels near US$93, with returns over the past month and past 3 months contrasting with a weaker recent week. See our latest analysis for CVS Health. At a share price of US$93.26, CVS Health has seen its short term share price momentum cool in the past week, even after strong 1 month and year to date share price returns and solid multi year total shareholder returns. If...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Barclays

    CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Barclays

    Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Here’s What Analysts Are Saying About CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

    Here’s What Analysts Are Saying About CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

    CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is one of the best medical stocks to invest in according to billionaires. Morgan Stanley lifted the price target on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to $106 from $93 on May 14, maintaining an Overweight rating on the shares. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) also received a rating update from Bernstein on May 13, […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Here’s What Analysts Are Saying About CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

    Here’s What Analysts Are Saying About CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

    CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is one of the best medical stocks to invest in according to billionaires. Morgan Stanley lifted the price target on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to $106 from $93...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Glenview Capital Keeps CVS Health (CVS) Among Top Holdings

    Glenview Capital Keeps CVS Health (CVS) Among Top Holdings

    CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is one of the 12 Strong Buy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years. On May 21, 2026, Glenview Capital said CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) remains one of its three largest positions after a partial rebalance. Glenview said CVS shares have generated a total return of 80% since […]

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

    CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

    IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the pharmacy operator

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • CVS Health Pushes Integrated Care With AI Claims And MinuteClinic Expansion

    CVS Health Pushes Integrated Care With AI Claims And MinuteClinic Expansion

    CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) introduced Aetna Claims Assist Manager, an AI-powered claims platform designed to support payment accuracy and shorten processing time for healthcare providers. The CAM launch is part of CVS Health's multi year, multi billion dollar investment program in digital healthcare tools and services. MinuteClinic and Hartford HealthCare expanded their relationship so MinuteClinic locations in Connecticut are now in network as a primary care option, with integrated medical...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026