CryptoAltum at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name CryptoAltum 📍 Headquartered Marshall Islands 📅 Year Founded 2019 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities None 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade None ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / R 1,670.83 equivalent in the chosen base account cryptocurrency 💳 Deposit Options Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Terra. 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer, Credit Card, Neteller, Skrill (Moneybookers), Konnectivity, China UnionPay, and B2B Transfer. 💻 Platform Types MT5 📱 OS Compatibility Mac, Windows, Linux, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad. 📈 Tradable assets offered cryptocurrencies, FX, indices and commodities. 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Chinese, English, Japanese, Portuguese 👥 Customer Support Languages Chinese, English, Japanese, Portuguese 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Click Here

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

CryptoAltum Review – 22 key points quick overview:

CryptoAltum Overview

CryptoAltum Safety and Security

CryptoAltum Leverage

CryptoAltum Accounts

CryptoAltum Market Instruments

CryptoAltum Fees

CryptoAltum Deposit and Withdrawal

CryptoAltum Trading Platforms

How to open a CryptoAltum account step by step

CryptoAltum Customer Support

CryptoAltum Education

CryptoAltum Research

FX Courses - money management, how to trade the markets, etc.

Market Analysis - daily or weekly market reports

Trading Videos - trading education videos

Trading Tools - calculators, economic calendars, etc.

CryptoAltum Awards

CryptoAltum Current Popularity Trend

CryptoAltum vs Etoro vs XM – Comparison Table

🔎 Broker 🥇CryptoAltum 🥈 eToro 🥉 XM 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / R 1,670.83equivalent in the chosen base account cryptocurrency $1000 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus ☑️ Yes ☑️ Yes ☑️ Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:500 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs – 47 57 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Click Here 👉 Click Here 👉 Click Here

CryptoAltum Best Countries by Traders

🌎 Country of Trade 📌 % of Traders 🥇United States 53.64% 🥈Germany 20.28% 🥉Ukraine 13.04% 🥈Malaysia 3.10% 🥇Russia 2.92%

CryptoAltum Customer Reviews

Overall CryptoAltum is aandwith an overall rating of 6 out of 10. CryptoAltum offers the next-generation MetaTrader 5 and has a Maximum Leverage of 1:500.According to research inCryptoAltum is a forex broker company established in 2019 and registered in the Marshall Islands. It also has offices also in Cyprus and Europe. CryptoAltum offers a Straight Through Processing (STP) crypto trading environment, providing fast execution speeds and no dealing desk intervention or price manipulation to traders. CryptoAltum offers trading with leveraged CFDs in 4 asset classes; including cryptocurrencies, forex, indices, and commodities with competitive spreads and zero trading commissions. Trading with CryptoAltum is done with MetaTrader 5. The broker offers only an MT5 Standard account, with variable low spreads, zero fees, and no trading commissions. CryptoAltum trading accounts are only offered in cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Tether (USDT) - both USDT-Omni and USDT-ERC20 and does not accept fiat deposits. A CryptoAltum account can be opened with a minimum deposit equivalent to $100 in the accepted (crypto)currencies.One of the best benchmarks to measure the safety of a broker like CryptoAltum is to establish which regulating authorities are watchdogs over its actions. CryptoAltum is registered in the Marshall Islands but not regulated, therefore they can offer more attractive trading conditions (including higher leverage limits), accept trading account deposits in several cryptocurrencies, and guarantee clients’ anonymity. CryptoAltum however installed several safety measures, including the cold storage of client funds on offline external storage devices in four different locations, which means that those funds are protected against internet attacks. CryptoAltum does not offer deposit insurance or membership in any Investor Compensation Fund but provides a default Negative Balance Protection mechanism to protect clients. Leverage is a facility that enables you to get a much larger exposure to the market you are trading than the amount you deposited to open the trade. Leveraged products, such as forex trading , magnify your potential profit - but also increase your potential loss. CryptoAltum offers a flexible leverage ratio up to a maximum of 1:500. A forex account at CryptoAltum is a trading account that you will hold and that will work similarly to your bank account, but with the difference that it is primarily issued with the purpose of trading on currencies. Forex Islamic accounts are also known as swap-free accounts as they imply no swap or rollover interest on overnight positions, which is against the Islamic faith. CryptoAltum only offers the account type, but with excellent trading conditions on multiple cryptocurrency pairs, with STP executions. This MT5 account is useful for scalpers, high-volume traders, and those trading with Expert Advisors (EAs). CryptoAltum also offers swap-free accounts for Islamic traders, but swap-free conditions only apply to FX pairs. CryptoAltum does not offer custom social trading, copy trading or PAMM accounts for money managers, but copy trading can be done via the MT5 platform. CryptoAltum offers a demo account for traders. Opening a CryptoAltum demo account takes around 2 minutes online and can be used for an unlimited period.The most popular market instruments available from most brokers for trading include:ForexCommoditiesIndicesPrecious metalsEnergyCryptocurrenciesBitcoin (BTC) is the digital currency with the largest market capitalization.Litecoin (LTC) is similar to Bitcoin but differs in terms of scalabilityRipple (RPL) is popular among big banks with the Ripple network a next-generation real-time gross settlement system.Ethereum (ETH) is the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and allows developers to create smart contracts on a platform.Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was created by the Bitcoin hard fork in 2017 as a new version of the blockchain with different rules.CryptoAltum offers the following of the above:Cryptocurrencies: 60+ cryptocurrencies CFDs crosses for trading versus the USD, JPY, EUR, BTC, XRP, and ETH, including ADA, BNB, BTC, EOS, ETH, LTC, and XRP.FX market: 18 currency pairs, including all major pairs and some minor crosses.Indices: 3 very liquid indices CFDs; DOW30, JP225 and GTi12 (GT Crypto Index).Commodities: 2 commodities CFDs available for trading - 1 metal with Gold, and 1 energy with US Oil.Stocks: Currently, CryptoAltum does not offer stocks CFDs for trading. Cost depends on different factors, like spread and margins, and CryptoAltum clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence. CryptoAltum offers zero trading commissions, as well as zero fees on deposits and withdrawals. The starting spread for the most popular cryptocurrency cross, the BTC/USD pair, on the MT5 account is $1.75, variable, with a medium of $3, without any added trading commissions per lot traded. CryptoAltum financing rates for the BTC/USD, stand at -0.0147% for holding a long (buy) position and at -0.0123% for holding a short (sell) position, with the financing fees being charged every four hours. CryptoAltum also does not charge an inactivity fee.Accounts usually require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways. In the case of CryptoAltum, the broker provides Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Terra as funding methods and accounts can be opened in 7 different cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BCH, ADA, and USDT, both USDT-Omni and USDT-ERC20). CryptoAltum does not accept fiat deposits via bank wires or debit and credit cards. Deposited funds are immediately available providing CryptoAltum receives two confirmations from the blockchain. While no deposit fees are charged, blockchain network fees apply. A CryptoAltum trading account can be opened online with a minimum of $100 equivalent to the chosen account base cryptocurrency. CryptoAltum does not charge fees or commissions for withdrawals, but blockchain network fees apply. Withdrawal requests are processed within 1 to 2 hours, with payments mostly instant but subject to the cryptocurrency's network times. The forex trading platform provided by CryptoAltum to its clients is in essence the software to carry out their trades. CryptoAltum offers the next-generation MetaTrader 5, available for desktop, as a Web Trader compatible with most internet browsers (Edge, Chrome, Firefox, etc) and mobile versions for iOS and Android.Opening awith CryptoAltum is a relatively simple process, which will consist of the following steps:Visit the CryptoAltum website, Click on “Open a Demo Account” in the bottom right-hand corner of the website Similar to a bank, to register a forex trading account with CryptoAltum for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process, which will allow CryptoAltum to ascertain that your submitted details and ensure the safety of your funds and account details. With CryptoAltum you just follow 6 simple steps. Your account is verified instantly and there is no need to upload your documents as you will be using cryptocurrencies. You are only required to provide the broker with your name, email, and country of residence. Potential traders need to make sure the broker company they chose will offer sufficient support whenever they need it. In the case of CryptoAltum customers can reach the support team by means of email and live chat, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via WhatsApp, messenger, telegram, and Line. Before starting to trade, potential clients of CryptoAltum should avail themselves of all possible information and trading skills needed to be successful in the world of forex and commodity trading. CryptoAltum does offer a range of trading education materials and tools, a CryptoAltum blog packed with market updates and experts, and a subscription to a free Telegram Channel for daily updates. To be able to trade with confidence, traders should do as much as possible research about this kind of speculative trading before commencing, but also preceding every daring deal to ensure that they don’t lose money unnecessarily and trade as profitably as possible. With CryptoAltum they have access to the following:Although CryptoAltum is acclaimed by customers, there is no indication of awards won on its homepage.As According to Google Trends, here is an overview of how frequently the search term – “CryptoAltum” is entered into Google’s search engine over a given period of time.

Very fast execution using mt5

Very fast execution using mt5, and easy tools for exchanging cryptos from the platform.

We have used this exchange for over a…

We have used this exchange for over a year now…with optional 500 times leverage and they operate with integrity I would highly recommend CryptoAltum!

I have found on CryptoAltum the closest…

I have found on CryptoAltum the closest support system found on alternative crypto trading platforms. It's easy to use and has a very functional multi-coin and multipurpose wallet system for trading, withdrawal, deposit, holding, and exchange all within the same seamless utility system. I give Crypto Altum a five-star specifically for its MT5 integrated trading system. It's the best of the best in fact and is highly recommended for every trader looking for a trustworthy broker to anchor on.

CryptoAltum Pro and Cons

✔️ Pros ❌ Cons Good range of cryptocurrencies Unregulated Flexible leverage Cryptocurrency accounting only No account transaction fees No individual stocks Quick and easy crypto deposits/withdrawals Doesn’t accept fiat currency deposits Straight Through Processing (STP) brokerage Swap-free Islamic accounts The powerful, user-friendly MT5 platform Trading calculators Responsive customer support Free demo trading accounts

Conclusion

Disclaimer

Risk Management

Liquidity management: ensuring that the platform has adequate liquidity to meet customer demand and avoid market disruptions

Volatility management: minimizing exposure to sudden price changes by using risk management tools such as stop-loss orders, margin trading, and hedging strategies

Fraud prevention: implementing security measures to prevent unauthorized access to user accounts and protect against fraud

Regulatory compliance: following all applicable regulations and guidelines to ensure the platform operates within the legal framework

Market surveillance: monitoring the cryptocurrency market for any suspicious activity, such as price manipulation, and taking action to protect users and the platform from harm.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many instruments can I trade with CryptoAltum?

cryptocurrencies,

FX, indices

Commodities

Which platforms are supported by CryptoAltum?

What are the advantages of trading with CryptoAltum Broker?

Does CryptoAltum offer leverage?

What is the overall rating out of 10 for CryptoAltum?

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