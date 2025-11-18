Shareholders were advised that at the annual general meeting of the Company conducted entirely by electronic communication at 14:00 today, 17 February 2026 (AGM), all of the resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities of the Company's shareholders.

The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.

Shareholders were advised that Coronation's total assets under management as at 31 March 2026 were R746 billion.

Revenue for the interim period went up by 3% to R2.1 billion (R2.0 billion) whilst results from operating activities grew by 11% to R1.0 billion (R0.9 billion). Profit from fund management increased by 6% to R1.0 billion (R0.9 billion). Profit attributable to equity holders was 6% higher at R770 million R(725 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share dipped by 5% to 195.1 cents per share (205.1 cents per share). Dividend The directors resolved to declare an interim gross dividend of 203.0 cents per share (March 2025: 200.0 cents per share) from income reserves for the period ended 31 March 2026. Company prospects The world is in a period of heightened volatility and uncertainty, as one crisis cascades into the next. While this is unsettling, we have weathered difficult times before and are optimistic about the future. History shows that such an environment creates exciting stock selection opportunities for patient investors. We are confident that our disciplined approach will keep us focused through volatile times, delivering excellent returns for clients who stay the course. Coronation is a leading investment firm that has successfully navigated numerous cycles and crises for over three decades. Our track record speaks to the strength of our business model and the ability of our talented team to help us thrive into the future. Ours is a resilient, well-capitalised, and sustainable business, positioned to keep focused on our purpose of delivering superior, long-term outperformance for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Shareholders were advised that Coronation's total assets under management as at 30 June 2026 was R778 billion.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. charts and historical graph data point to durable growth, keeping the price forecast cautiously constructive while the dividend remains a key support for income seekers. With price today in rands at R43.64, the buy or sell debate is being shaped by trading data, cost discipline, and how the share code CML trades on the JSE. Investors comparing preference shares, payout potential, and for sale opportunities can assess how to buy online through a trading account, while the latest prediction leans on the graph rather than aggressive growth assumptions.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. (CML) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Asset Management Current Price 43.64 Market Capitalization 16.85bn P/E Ratio 9.37 Dividend Yield 10.50 Trading Volume (Live Data) 31 944 Recent Price Change 0.3 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:03:23

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 43.64, reflecting a 0.3 move from the previous close Market Cap 16.85bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 9.37, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 10.50, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate volatility based on the latest price change and live volume

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook: the current price at R43.64, paired with a 9.37 P/E ratio and a 10.50 dividend yield, supports a measured case for resilience. The recent 0.3 rise and active volume of 31 944 suggest traders are still engaged, although broader financial-sector sentiment on the JSE will remain important.

FAQ on Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. shares?

Answer: Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. shares are equity in an asset management company listed on the JSE under CML. The shares last traded at R43.64, giving investors exposure to a financials business with a market cap of 16.85bn and a dividend yield of 10.50.

Q2: How can I buy Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. shares through a trading account on a JSE-enabled platform. Use the share code CML, check the price per share at R43.64, and review live volume of 31 944 before placing a purchase order.

Q3: What affects the price of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is affected by trading volume, sector sentiment in financials, earnings expectations, and valuation metrics such as the 9.37 P/E ratio. Dividend expectations also matter, and the latest move of 0.3 shows the market remains active around R43.64.

Q4: Does Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 10.50, which suggests a meaningful income stream for shareholders. At a price of R43.64, the dividend profile is one of the key facts investors consider when assessing this JSE-listed financials share.

Q5: How can I track my Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track the shares through your brokerage platform using the CML share code and monitor dividend updates from your trading account. The live data shows 31 944 volume, a R43.64 price, and a 10.50 dividend yield, which helps with ongoing review.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. share price?

Answer: The price is being shaped by the current R43.64 level, the 0.3 recent change, and the 31 944 live volume reading. Investors are also weighing the 16.85bn market cap, 9.37 P/E ratio, and the 10.50 dividend yield on the JSE.

Q7: Is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live figures, the shares may appeal to income-focused investors because of the 10.50 dividend yield and the 9.37 P/E ratio. The R43.64 price and 16.85bn market cap suggest a substantial listed business, but timing still matters.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows the shares at R43.64 with a 0.3 change and 31 944 volume, so buyers are seeing active trade conditions. Whether to buy depends on the investor’s income goals, valuation comfort, and tolerance for moderate price movement.

Q9: How much does one Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. share costs R43.64 today. That price per share sits alongside a 16.85bn market cap, a 9.37 P/E ratio, and a 10.50 dividend yield, making it easy to compare with other JSE financials shares.

Q10: How to sell Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. shares, place a sell order in your trading account using the CML share code. Current live data shows R43.64, 31 944 volume, and a 0.3 move, so traders can use market conditions before execution.

How to Buy Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-enabled platform.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification for your profile.

Explore the trading dashboard and review CML data.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy or trade Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. shares at the live price per share.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.