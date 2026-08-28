Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: ConocoPhillips price forecast remains anchored in the live data, with charts and the latest graph showing a modest pullback that still sits near the upper end of the year’s trading band. At the price today in dollars of $129.52, the setup looks neutral to constructive rather than stretched, so the current buy or sell debate leans on whether buyers can defend near-term support while assessing the dividend, payout profile, and preferred shares context. Traders checking for sale opportunities can compare cost and growth against the ticker symbol COP, while investors looking at how to buy should use online research inside a trading account before making a purchase through active trading. The data suggest a measured approach, not a rushed prediction, as the market weighs short-term pressure against longer-run strength.

ConocoPhillips Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker ConocoPhillips (COP) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $129.52 Previous Close $129.52 Day's Range $128 – $130.2 Opening Price $130 Volume 6550934 shares Daily Change -1.09 (-0.83%) 52-Week High $135.88 52-Week Low $85.57

ConocoPhillips Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $129.52 — reflecting a daily change of -1.09 (-0.83%). Day's Range $128 – $130.2 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $85.57 – $135.88 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 6550934 against 6715896 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.83% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

ConocoPhillips Limited Forecast Insights

The live tape shows a mild slip on the day, but the price remains much closer to the 52-week high than the low, which keeps the broader technical picture intact. If COP can stabilize above the intraday floor near $128, traders may see a short-term base develop. A move toward $135.88 would likely need stronger volume and broader energy-sector support, while failure to hold current levels could invite a retest of lower support zones.

Bullish case: a recovery in momentum, better volume, and a push through resistance near the yearly high. Bearish case: continued sluggish breadth and a drift away from the upper range toward the midpoint of the yearly band.

FAQ on ConocoPhillips Shares

Q1: What are ConocoPhillips shares?

Answer: ConocoPhillips shares represent equity in ConocoPhillips, traded on the NYSE under COP. At $129.52 today, the shares reflect a company with a live daily change of -0.83% and a range that remains near the upper end of the 52-week band.

Q2: How can I buy ConocoPhillips shares?

Answer: You can buy COP through a brokerage trading account on the NYSE, using the ticker symbol to place a market or limit order. Today’s price per share is $129.52, so investors should compare entry cost with the day’s range and volume before purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of ConocoPhillips shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by trading volume, market sentiment, and how COP trades within its $128 to $130.2 range. Today’s -0.83% move and the gap between the 52-week high and low show how momentum and support levels matter.

Q4: Does ConocoPhillips pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend details aren’t included in the live feed provided here, so check the company’s filings or your brokerage for the latest payout information. The share is actively traded on the NYSE, and today’s price is $129.52 with no dividend amount stated in the data.

Q5: How can I track my ConocoPhillips shares and dividends?

Answer: Track COP in your brokerage dashboard by watching price per share, daily change, volume, and any dividend updates from company filings. Today’s live data shows $129.52, a previous close of $129.52, and volume of 6550934 shares.

Q6: What factors are affecting the ConocoPhillips share price?

Answer: The price today is being shaped by a small daily decline, a tight intraday range, and trading volume slightly below the 90-day average. COP at $129.52 is still near the top of its yearly range, which helps frame market sentiment.

Q7: Is ConocoPhillips a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, COP looks like a reasonably firm NYSE stock because the price sits closer to the 52-week high than the low. Still, whether it’s a buy depends on your trading plan, entry cost, and risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy ConocoPhillips shares today?

Answer: Today’s price of $129.52 is near the upper end of the yearly range, so a new purchase may suit investors who want exposure without chasing a breakout. The weak daily change and below-average volume argue for patience before buying.

Q9: How much does one ConocoPhillips share cost?

Answer: One ConocoPhillips share costs $129.52 today on the NYSE. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, with a day’s range between $128 and $130.2 and volume of 6550934 shares.

Q10: How to sell ConocoPhillips shares?

Answer: To sell COP, log into your trading account, search the ticker symbol, and place a market or limit sell order. With today’s price at $129.52 and the day’s range still tight, many traders would watch support before executing the trade.

How to Buy ConocoPhillips Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account by email or phone number, then set up 2FA. Complete KYC identity verification, explore the trading dashboard, deposit funds, search COP, and place a market or limit order to purchase shares.

ConocoPhillips Actionable Financial Advice

Given ConocoPhillips's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $85.57 and $135.88. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.