This Compound review has revealed that Compound Finance or simply Compound, is one of the leading decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms in the world according to Total Value Locked (TVL).

🧩 Aspect 📊 Details 🪙 Name Compound Finance (Protocol) / COMP (governance token) 📅 Launch Year Protocol live September 2018; COMP token launched June 2020 🔗 Blockchain Origin Ethereum (DeFi lending protocol built on Ethereum) ⚙️ Consensus Mechanism Uses Ethereum’s consensus (Proof of Stake since Ethereum’s merge); Compound itself is a smart contract protocol 🧮 Mining Algorithm Not mined — no PoW mining for COMP token (governance token) 🖥️ Mining Type COMP is not mined; earlier incentives were via liquidity mining but not blockchain mining 💎 Maximum Supply 10,000,000 COMP (fixed supply) ⏱️ Block Time Same as Ethereum (~12–14 s historically; ≈10–12 s PoW; ~12–14 s PoS) — protocol itself uses Ethereum blocks 💸 Transaction Fees Users pay Ethereum network gas fees for interactions; protocol itself does not set fees 🚀 Transaction Speed Depends on Ethereum network congestion; not protocol-specific 🔐 Privacy Features No privacy layer; all transactions are on public Ethereum blockchain 🌍 Use Case Decentralized lending/borrowing, earning interest, and governance via COMP token 👥 Target Users DeFi users, lenders, borrowers, governors of protocol, developers 📉 Market Position Among earliest and top DeFi lending protocols (TVL significant but behind competitors like Aave) 🔄 Exchange Availability Listed on major global exchanges (COMP trading on Binance, Coinbase, etc.) 🧠 Key Advantage Pioneer in algorithmic money markets and liquidity mining governance model ⚠️ Risk Level High risk — DeFi smart contract risks, governance vulnerability, and Ethereum network dependency

Compound Live Price

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What Is Compound?

Compound is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies without intermediaries such as banks.

It functions as an autonomous, algorithmic money market where anyone with an Ethereum wallet can supply supported assets to earn interest or borrow assets by providing over-collateralized crypto as collateral.

Interest rates are automatically adjusted based on supply and demand using smart contracts, creating a permissionless lending and borrowing marketplace.

Additionally, Compound has its own governance token (COMP) that allows holders to participate in on-chain governance decisions, influencing protocol parameters like supported assets and risk models.

How it works in practice:

Suppliers (lenders) deposit their crypto into liquidity pools and begin earning interest in real time.

Borrowers can take loans by providing collateral at higher value than the loan (over-collateralization).

cTokens (like cETH or cDAI) are issued to suppliers, representing their stake and automatically accruing interest.

COMP token holders collaboratively steer protocol upgrades through decentralized governance.

Key Features and Takeaways of Compound

Compound is a non-custodial decentralized finance (DeFi) money market protocol that enables users to lend cryptocurrency assets to earn interest or borrow assets by supplying overcollateralized crypto as security.

The system operates without banks, credit checks, or centralized intermediaries, relying instead on autonomous smart contracts.

Interest rates are algorithmically determined and adjust dynamically according to real-time supply and demand within each liquidity pool—when borrowing demand increases, rates rise to incentivize additional deposits.

Compound lending/borrowing markets.

The Markets page on the Compound app provides a real-time overview of all supported asset markets in the protocol, showing key metrics such as total supply, total borrow amounts, and the interest rates (APYs) for each asset available for lending or borrowing.

It lists individual markets (like USDC, ETH, etc.) and displays current utilization, supply APY, borrow APY, and incentives, helping users decide where to lend assets to earn yield or borrow with collateral.

Compound’s algorithmic interest model dynamically adjusts rates based on market supply and demand, and certain integrations may include additional governance token incentives alongside base interest.

🧩 Aspect 📊 Details 📍 Page Name Markets on app.compound.finance — lending/borrowing dashboard 📊 Purpose View and interact with all asset markets in Compound protocol 💰 Total Supply & Borrow Shows total amount supplied and borrowed across markets 📈 Supply APY Interest earned by liquidity suppliers, updated in real time 📉 Borrow APY Interest cost for borrowers in each market 📊 Top Markets Displayed Highlights highest activity assets (e.g., USDC, ETH, USDT) 🔄 Live Data Updated continually based on on-chain utilization rates 📌 Interest Model Algorithmic — rates adjust with market demand 🧠 User Actions Connect wallet to supply, borrow, or withdraw, or view metric details 📊 Asset Details Clicking an asset shows market liquidity, APY breakdowns, cTokens, collateral factors 📱 Chain Support Primarily Ethereum V3 and compatible L2 markets 🪙 Incentives COMP or other governance incentives may blend with APYs

Extension

On the Compound app’s USDC market page, users connect a Web3 wallet to interact with the USDC lending and borrowing market on Ethereum mainnet.

This section lets suppliers deposit USDC stablecoin to earn interest that compounds block by block, and allows borrowers to borrow against collateral sourced from supported assets.

The Extensions area typically links to advanced tools and utility contracts, such as batching operations and reward handling specific to the USDC market — often tied to the Compound III (“Comet”) architecture where cUSDCv3 is the primary entry point for earning yield or borrowing the base asset.

Interest rates and liquidity metrics update in real time based on utilization and current market conditions.

All interactions are governed by audited smart contracts and benefit from on‑chain transparency, although users must pay Ethereum gas fees for transactions.

🧩 Aspect 📊 Details 💰 Market Asset USDC (USD Coin) stablecoin — interest‑bearing on lending and usable as collateral to borrow other assets. 🧱 Network Ethereum Mainnet (USDC market) — base deployment for Compound III. 🏦 Supply Function Users supply USDC to earn interest that is compounded continuously and receive cUSDCv3 tokens representing their deposits. 📉 Borrow Function Borrow USDC against supported collateral (ETH, wstETH, cbETH etc.), subject to collateral and health factors. 🔄 Extensions Advanced contracts (e.g., Comet Ext, Bulker) provide auxiliary interfaces and batched operations for market positions. 📊 Interest Rates Algorithmically determined based on utilization; rate adjusts dynamically to supply and borrow demand. 🧠 cTokens Borrowers/suppliers interact via tokens like cUSDCv3 — rebasing tokens representing an interest‑earning position. 🔐 Transparency All balances, interest accrual, and positions are verifiable on Ethereum’s public ledger. 🛠️ Smart Contract Safety The protocol uses audited smart contracts and audited extensions; governance can upgrade parameters. 💸 Transaction Fees Users pay Ethereum gas fees for actions (supply, borrow, redeem). 📈 Liquidity Metrics Shows real‑time liquidity, suppliers, borrowers, and utilization for the USDC market. 📍 Purpose of Extensions Enables auxiliary interactions (reward collection, batched operations) tied to the USDC market’s mechanics.

Compound Mining (Liquidity Mining)

Compound Finance does not use traditional mining like Bitcoin or Ethereum (Proof-of-Work).

Instead, it uses a liquidity mining model for its COMP governance token.

This is sometimes called “protocol token distribution”, where active users of the protocol are rewarded with COMP tokens based on their lending or borrowing activity.

How It Works:

Supplying Assets: Users deposit supported assets (e.g., USDC, DAI, ETH) into Compound liquidity pools.

Borrowing Assets: Users can borrow crypto against collateral and simultaneously earn COMP rewards.

COMP Rewards Distribution: COMP is distributed pro-rata per block to lenders and borrowers. The more you supply or borrow, the more COMP you earn.

Governance Role: Earning COMP gives users voting power in Compound governance, allowing them to propose or vote on upgrades, risk parameters, and supported markets.

Key Points:

Not Mineable: COMP cannot be mined via PoW or PoS.

Block-based Rewards: COMP is emitted each Ethereum block to incentivize protocol participation.

Passive Income: Users earn interest in supplied assets plus COMP tokens as an additional reward.

Governance-Linked: Mining COMP effectively integrates participants into the protocol’s decision-making process.

🧩 Aspect 📊 Details ⛏️ Mining Type Liquidity mining (distribution of COMP token for activity) 🪙 Token Earned COMP — governance token 🧮 How Rewards Are Calculated Pro-rata per block, based on supplied or borrowed assets 💰 Incentives Earn interest + COMP for active participation 🔐 Purpose Incentivize liquidity and on-chain governance participation 📈 Benefits Passive income, governance power, DeFi engagement ⚠️ Risk Smart contract risk, COMP price volatility, Ethereum gas fees

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Compound has an impressive community interest reward scheme There is a limited number of cryptocurrencies that can be lent/borrowed on compound Compound is listed on a variety of top exchanges The Compound protocol is not regulated Compound is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain Funds can be at forecasted risk as Compound is still new

Should you buy Compound?

The Compound protocol has made impressive progress since its launch and it seamlessly transitioned from a centralised platform to a decentralised one when COMP tokens were introduced. Compound is working on the development of new products as well as services for the cryptocurrency industry and with an increase in the number of cryptos offered, popularity and the user base is set to increase, which will draw more investors in becoming lenders, allowing them to gain back rewards in the form of interest.

How to buy Compound (COMP)

Step 1: Choose a Reputable Exchange

COMP is listed on most major exchanges. Some popular options include:

Binance – high liquidity, multiple trading pairs

Coinbase – beginner-friendly, supports fiat deposits

Kraken – secure, regulated, fiat options available

KuCoin – wide token selection, global access

For South African users, Binance or Luno allow ZAR deposits directly.

Step 2: Create and Verify Your Account

Register with your email.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for security.

Complete KYC verification (ID, proof of address) if required.

Step 3: Deposit Funds

Deposit fiat (ZAR, USD, EUR) or crypto (BTC, USDT) into your exchange account

Step 4: Buy COMP

Go to the Spot Trading or “Buy Crypto” section.

Search for COMP.

Choose a trading pair (e.g., COMP/ZAR, COMP/USDT).

Select Market Order (instant) or Limit Order (set your own price).

Confirm the purchase.

Step 5: Secure Your COMP

Transfer to a personal wallet for safety instead of keeping it on the exchange.

Supported wallets:

MetaMask – software wallet, compatible with Ethereum tokens

Ledger Nano X / S Plus – hardware wallet, highest security

Backup your seed phrase securely; never share private keys.

What Is Compound Wallet?

Compound Finance does not offer a native “wallet” in the traditional sense like MetaMask or VeWorld.

Instead, users interact with the protocol through compatible Ethereum wallets, which act as their interface for lending, borrowing, and managing cTokens.

A “Compound wallet” usually refers to any Ethereum-compatible wallet connected to the Compound app to access decentralized money markets.

By connecting a wallet, users can:

Supply assets like USDC, DAI, or ETH to earn interest.

Borrow assets by using deposited collateral.

Receive cTokens (e.g., cUSDC, cETH) that represent deposited funds and automatically accrue interest.

Earn COMP tokens via liquidity mining for protocol participation.

Participate in governance, including voting on proposals with COMP tokens.

All actions occur on-chain, so the wallet remains in full control of private keys. The Compound protocol does not custody funds, meaning security and backup of the wallet is the user’s responsibility.

🧩 Feature 📊 Details 🔗 Wallet Type Ethereum-compatible (MetaMask, Ledger, Coinbase Wallet, etc.) 🏦 Deposit Functionality Supply supported assets (ETH, USDC, DAI) to earn interest 📉 Borrow Functionality Borrow crypto against overcollateralized deposits 🧮 cTokens Receive interest-bearing tokens representing your deposits 🪙 COMP Rewards Earn governance tokens for lending or borrowing activity 🔐 Security Private keys remain under user control; protocol is non-custodial 📊 Transparency All balances, interest, and transactions are verifiable on Ethereum blockchain ⚙️ Governance COMP token holders can vote on protocol proposals 💸 Fees Ethereum gas fees for deposits, withdrawals, and borrowing actions 🌍 Access Web3 browser wallet or mobile Ethereum wallet; permissionless access

Compound ecosystem

The Compound ecosystem extends beyond the core protocol to include institutional access, interest‑earning platforms, wallet integrations, and DeFi productivity tools that let users supply assets, earn yield, interact with markets, and manage holdings more conveniently. These integrations vary in user experience and focus — from no‑seed‑phrase wallets to exchange integrations, no‑loss prize tools, and portfolio dashboards — all connected to Compound’s decentralized lending and borrowing infrastructure. Many of these tools leverage Compound’s smart contracts under the hood while providing simplified or enhanced user interfaces, additional features, and wallet management capabilities that make DeFi more accessible and secure for both retail and institutional users.

🔗 Integration / Tool 📌 What It Is / Key Benefits 🏛️ Institutions Enterprise access and institutional‑grade solutions to Compound for large liquidity providers, custodial services, and regulated entities (via partners/integration programs). 💰 Earn – Argent A mobile wallet app that lets users earn interest and invest with no seed phrase and no direct gas management, simplifying DeFi for beginners. 💸 Earn – OKX One of the world’s most popular crypto exchanges offering interest earning and borrowing via Compound integration, with exchange‑level liquidity and trading. 🎟️ PoolTogether A no‑loss lottery that uses Compound’s interest yield as the prize pool — participants don’t lose their principal and can win interest. 🌐 Binance Leading global crypto exchange offering DeFi staking and yield products that connect to Compound markets for interest earnings. 📱 Crypto.com Crypto exchange and wallet with native DeFi wallet integration that allows users to interact with Compound markets within the Crypto.com app. 📲 imToken Full‑featured Ethereum wallet with Compound integration, enabling direct supply/borrow actions from the mobile wallet. 📊 Zapper A DeFi dashboard interface that aggregates Compound (and other DeFi protocols) into one view for supplying, borrowing, and managing positions. 🔐 Exodus Multi‑platform wallet (desktop/mobile/hardware) that lets users secure, manage, and exchange assets, with support for DeFi interactions including Compound (through integrations).

What Each Category Means

These are enterprise‑oriented access points that connect Compound liquidity and functionality with custodial platforms, institutional traders, and regulated liquidity providers — often involving API access, custodial services, or integrations that meet compliance needs. Earn Platforms like Argent, OKX, Binance, and Crypto.com let retail users earn interest on supported assets sourced from Compound or offer borrowing functionality while abstracting some complexity of direct DeFi interaction. DeFi Tools & Utilities PoolTogether creates a no‑loss savings experience by pooling interest from Compound and awarding it as prizes. Zapper offers a portfolio interface, showing positions across Compound and other DeFi protocols. Wallet & Management Tools Argent, imToken, and Exodus are wallets that also provide staking, borrowing, and asset management with varying degrees of ease and security (no seed phrase options, hardware wallet support, etc.).

How Compound Works (In Depth)

Compound operates as an algorithmic money market protocol, meaning it uses smart contracts to automatically manage lending and borrowing without human intervention.

Unlike traditional financial systems, there are no banks, credit checks, or intermediaries involved.

At the core of Compound are liquidity pools, where users deposit assets. These pools serve as the source of funds for borrowers.

Step-by-Step Process

1. Supplying Assets

Users deposit cryptocurrencies such as USDC, ETH, or DAI into Compound. These funds are added to a shared liquidity pool.

2. Receiving cTokens

In return, users receive cTokens (e.g., cUSDC, cETH), which represent their share in the pool and automatically accrue interest.

3. Borrowing Against Collateral

Borrowers must deposit collateral worth more than the amount they wish to borrow (overcollateralisation).

4. Interest Accrual

Interest is calculated in real time and added continuously, increasing the value of cTokens.

5. Withdrawal or Repayment

Suppliers can withdraw their assets plus interest, while borrowers must repay loans with interest to reclaim their collateral.

Understanding Compound Interest Rates

Compound uses a dynamic interest rate model based on supply and demand.

Utilisation Rate

The most important concept is the utilisation ratio, which measures how much of a pool’s funds are being borrowed.

High utilisation → higher interest rates

Low utilisation → lower interest rates

This ensures:

Liquidity is always available

Markets remain balanced

Incentives align between borrowers and lenders

Two Types of Interest Rates

The return earned by users who deposit assets. Borrow APY The cost paid by users who borrow assets.

Compound III (Comet) Explained

Compound has evolved with the introduction of Compound III (also known as Comet), which simplifies and improves the protocol.

Key Improvements

Focus on a single base asset (e.g., USDC)

Improved risk management

Better capital efficiency

Reduced complexity for users

Unlike earlier versions, Compound III allows:

Borrowing one primary asset

Using multiple assets as collateral

This design reduces systemic risk while improving usability.

Supported Assets on Compound

Compound supports a range of major cryptocurrencies.

Common Supported Assets

Ethereum (ETH)

USD Coin (USDC)

Dai (DAI)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)

Liquid staking tokens (e.g., wstETH)

Each asset has:

Its own interest rate

Collateral factor

Risk profile

Collateral and Liquidation Explained

One of the most critical aspects of Compound is risk management through collateralisation.

Collateral Factor

Each asset has a collateral factor, which determines how much you can borrow.

Example:

Deposit $1,000 worth of ETH

Collateral factor = 75%

You can borrow up to $750

Liquidation Risk

If the value of your collateral falls below the required levels, your position may be liquidated.

What Happens During Liquidation?

Part of your collateral is sold

Debt is repaid

Liquidators receive a bonus

This system ensures the protocol remains solvent.

Governance of Compound

Compound is governed through a decentralised governance system using the COMP token.

Governance Features

Proposal creation

Voting on upgrades

Adjusting interest models

Adding new assets

How Governance Works

Users hold COMP tokens

They vote on proposals

Approved proposals are executed automatically

This ensures the protocol evolves based on community consensus.

Use Cases of Compound

The compound has multiple real-world applications in DeFi.

Passive Income

Users earn interest on idle crypto assets.

Crypto Loans

Borrow funds without selling holdings.

Leveraged Positions

Advanced users borrow assets to increase exposure.

Stablecoin Yield

Earn returns on stablecoins like USDC and DAI.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ $1 minimum deposit easily accessible Smaller broker with fewer resources Strong mobile app for trading Customer support limited during weekends Balanced leverage at 1:500 Spreads wider than some competitors CySEC regulated and licensed Limited educational resources available Fast account opening process Withdrawal times slower than some brokers Good execution on mobile platform No copy trading features offered

Advantages of Compound

Non-custodial (users control funds)

Transparent and on-chain

Passive income opportunities

No credit checks required

Continuous interest accrual

Strong reputation in DeFi

Disadvantages of Compound

Smart contract vulnerabilities

Liquidation risk

High Ethereum gas fees

Complexity for beginners

Market volatility

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ $1 minimum deposit available Regulation could be stronger Copy trading platform integrated Spreads competitive but not best Crypto trading available with multiple coins Customer support response times vary MT4 and MT5 supported Marketing-focused approach Established broker with long history Withdrawal fees charged on some methods Diverse asset classes offered Educational resources limited

Compound vs Other DeFi Lending Platforms

Understanding how Compound compares to competitors helps clarify its position.

Compound vs Aave

Compound: Simpler, algorithmic markets

Aave: More features (flash loans, fixed rates)

Compound vs MakerDAO

Compound: Lending/borrowing marketplace

MakerDAO: Stablecoin issuance (DAI)

Compound vs Yearn Finance

Compound: Base lending protocol

Yearn: Aggregates and optimises across protocols

Security of Compound

Security is a critical factor in DeFi.

Security Measures

Smart contract audits

Open-source code

Bug bounty programs

Decentralised governance

However, risks still exist, including:

Exploits

Oracle failures

Market crashes

Compound Ecosystem Growth

Compound has expanded significantly beyond its original protocol.

Key Growth Areas

Institutional integrations

Wallet partnerships

DeFi tool integrations

Cross-platform accessibility

This growth strengthens Compound’s role as a core DeFi infrastructure layer.

Who Should Use Compound?

Compound is suitable for:

Ideal Users

Crypto investors seeking passive income

DeFi users are comfortable with wallets

Traders needing liquidity without selling

Not Ideal For

Beginners unfamiliar with DeFi

Users are uncomfortable with risk

Investors seeking guaranteed returns

Tips for Using Compound Safely

To minimise risk:

Avoid over-leveraging

Monitor collateral ratios

Use stablecoins for lower volatility

Keep funds in secure wallets

Stay updated on protocol changes

Long-Term Potential of Compound

Compound remains one of the foundational DeFi protocols.

Growth Drivers

DeFi adoption

Institutional interest

Improved scalability solutions

Integration with Layer-2 networks

Challenges

Competition from newer protocols

Regulatory uncertainty

User experience complexity

Market Position of Compound

Compound consistently ranks among:

Top DeFi protocols by TVL

Most widely integrated lending platforms

Most trusted DeFi protocols

Its longevity and reliability make it a blue-chip DeFi project.

Is Compound a Good Investment?

Long-term DeFi exposure

Governance participation

Yield generation strategies

However, it is still:

Volatile

Market-dependent

Risk-sensitive

A balanced approach is recommended.

Future Developments to Watch

Expansion of Compound III

New asset listings

Governance proposals

Layer-2 integrations

Institutional adoption

Expert Insight on Compound

Compound is widely regarded as one of the most important protocols in DeFi history. It introduced:

Algorithmic interest rates

Liquidity mining

Governance tokens

These innovations have influenced the entire DeFi ecosystem.

Finale says about Compound Compound Finance is a cornerstone of decentralised finance, providing a transparent, efficient, and permissionless way to lend and borrow cryptocurrency. Its algorithm-driven markets, governance system, and strong ecosystem make it a powerful tool for both individual and institutional users. While risks remain, its continued development and adoption suggest it will remain a key player in the DeFi space. For users willing to understand its mechanics and risks, Compound offers a compelling way to participate in the future of finance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Compound?

Compound is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on Ethereum that allows users to lend or borrow crypto assets without intermediaries. Interest rates are algorithmically set, and users earn cTokens representing deposits plus potential COMP governance rewards.

How does lending work on Compound?

Users supply supported cryptocurrencies, like USDC or ETH, to liquidity pools. These deposits automatically earn interest based on utilization rates. Depositors receive cTokens representing their stake, which continuously accrue interest in real time.

How does borrowing work on Compound?

Borrowers provide overcollateralized crypto assets to access liquidity. The amount borrowed is limited by the collateral factor. Borrowers pay interest that adjusts algorithmically depending on supply and demand in the specific market.

What are cTokens?

cTokens are interest-bearing tokens issued to suppliers. For example, depositing USDC gives cUSDC, which represents your share in the pool and automatically accrues interest. Redeeming cTokens returns your principal plus earned interest.

What is COMP?

COMP is Compound’s governance token. Users earn COMP for supplying or borrowing assets. Token holders can vote on protocol upgrades, parameter adjustments, and other governance decisions, giving them influence over the protocol’s development.

Can I supply or borrow any cryptocurrency?

Compound only supports selected cryptocurrencies. Popular options include USDC, DAI, ETH, wstETH, and others, depending on the market. Assets outside these supported markets cannot be directly supplied or borrowed.

How are interest rates calculated?

Interest rates are algorithmically determined based on each market’s utilization ratio. Higher borrowing demand increases the rate for borrowers and incentivizes more deposits, while lower utilization decreases interest earned by suppliers.

Is Compound safe?

Compound is non-custodial and relies on audited smart contracts. While the protocol is widely used, users face risks such as smart contract vulnerabilities, market volatility, and Ethereum network congestion, affecting gas fees.

Do I need KYC to use Compound?

The compound itself is permissionless and does not require identity verification. However, certain exchanges or wallets used to fund the protocol may require KYC depending on local regulations.

How can I earn COMP tokens?

By supplying or borrowing assets in supported markets, users earn COMP distributed pro rata per block. Earning COMP increases governance power, incentivizes liquidity provision, and allows participation in on-chain voting for protocol upgrades.

Is Compound Finance safe to use?

Compound Finance is considered relatively safe due to audited smart contracts, transparent on-chain activity, and its long-standing reputation in DeFi. However, risks still exist, including smart contract bugs, liquidation risks, and market volatility, meaning users should practice proper risk management.

What makes Compound different from traditional banks?

Compound removes intermediaries like banks by using smart contracts to manage lending and borrowing automatically. Users retain full control of their funds, earn interest directly from borrowers, and access permissionless financial services without credit checks, paperwork, or centralised approval systems.

How do you earn passive income on Compound?

Users earn passive income by supplying crypto assets to Compound’s liquidity pools. Interest is generated automatically based on market demand and accrues continuously. In addition, users may earn COMP tokens as rewards, increasing total returns through liquidity mining incentives.

What is overcollateralization in Compound?

Overcollateralization requires borrowers to deposit more value in collateral than the amount they borrow. This protects the protocol against defaults. If collateral value drops below required levels, positions may be liquidated to ensure lenders are repaid and system stability is maintained.

Can you lose money on Compound Finance?

Yes, users can lose money due to liquidation if collateral value drops, smart contract vulnerabilities, or sudden market volatility. While Compound is widely trusted, it is still part of DeFi, which carries inherent risks that investors must understand before participating.