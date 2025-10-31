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Collins Property Group Ltd. JSE: CPP
R11.02 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
11.02
Prev close
11.02
Day range
11.02 - 11.02
Volume
36
52-wk range
11 – 11.40
Market cap
3.68bn
P/E Ratio
6.68
EPS (ZARc)
165.00
Dividend Yield
10.62%
DPS (ZARc)
117 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap3.68bn
EPS165.00
P/E ratio6.68
Div. yield10.62%
DPS 117 (cps)
Issued shares334.10m
52-week range
R 11 R 11.40
R11.02
Price overview
Open11.02
Previous close11.02
Day range11.02 - 11.02
Volume36
52-week range11 – 11.40
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio6.68
EPS165.00
Dividend 117 (cps)
Dividend yield10.62%
Important dates
  • Aug 2025 Interim
    Released 31 Oct 2025
  • Interim Div 0.52 ZAR
    Decl 31 Oct 2025, LDT 18 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 0.52 ZAR
    Decl 31 Oct 2025, Pay 24 Nov 2025
  • Feb 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Feb 2026 Final
    Released 19 May 2026
  • Final Div 0.65 ZAR
    Decl 19 May 2026, LDT 2 Jun 2026
  • Final Div 0.65 ZAR
    Decl 19 May 2026, Pay 8 Jun 2026
  • Aug 2026
    Half Year
  • Aug 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 30 Oct
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.52 ZAR
    Decl 31 Oct 2026, LDT 18 Nov 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.52 ZAR
    Decl 31 Oct 2026, Pay 24 Nov 2026
  • Feb 2027
    Next Year End
  • Feb 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 14 May
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.65 ZAR
    Decl 19 May 2027, LDT 2 Jun 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.65 ZAR
    Decl 19 May 2027, Pay 8 Jun 2027
  • 6 Aug 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Aug 2027
    Half Year
Financial results
ZAR million Feb 26 Feb 25
Turnover 1 197.20 1 043.90
Attributable Income 949.60 557.20
Market Cap (ZARm) 3 468 3 629.70
EPS (ZARc) 288 169
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 165 45
DPS (ZARc) 117 100
Latest SENS announcements
  • Collins - B-BBEE compliance report and certificate
    2026-08-27 15:41:17
    Collins shareholders were advised that the Company’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act annual compliance report and B-BBEE certificate, are available at: collinsgroup.co.za/b-bbeee/
  • Collins - results of the annual general meeting
    2026-08-06 15:05:42
    Shareholders were advised that, at the annual general meeting of Collins shareholders, held on Thursday, 6 August 2026, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed were approved by the requisite majority of votes.
  • Collins Property Group Ltd. - Dealings in Securiti
    2026-07-21 14:20:00
    An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Collins Property Group Ltd. - Dealings in Securiti
    2026-07-06 10:06:00
    An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Collins - IAR and AGM notice
    2026-06-30 16:59:59
    The Integrated Annual Report (IAR) and Annual Financial Statements (AFS) for the year ended 28 February 2026, and the 2026 notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) are available at: collinsgroup.co.za/annual-report-2026/ . Notice of annual general meeting The AGM of the shareholders of Collins will be held at 11h00 on Thursday, 6 August 2026.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
EQUITES (EQU) R 18.01 +1.75%
COLLINS (CPP) R 11.02 +0%

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Collins Property Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Collins Property Group Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by the latest data, with charts and historical graph signals pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp move. The price today in rands is R11.02, so investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost of entry against the dividend payout and the yield profile of preference shares. For those asking how to buy for sale shares on the JSE, the share code CPP can be accessed through online trading using a funded trading account, and the data today suggests a measured trading setup rather than an aggressive prediction.

Collins Property Group Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 09:01:00
Share Name & TickerCollins Property Group Ltd. (CPP)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryReal Estate / Real Estate Investment Trust
Current Price11.02
Market Capitalization3.68bn
P/E Ratio6.68
Dividend Yield10.62
Trading Volume (Live Data)36
Recent Price Change0

Collins Property Group Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price11.02, unchanged from the previous close
Market Cap3.68bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence
P/E Ratio6.68, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield10.62, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow, based on a flat recent price change and thin live volume

Collins Property Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish-to-neutral short-term tone: the share is holding at R11.02 with no recent price change and only 36 shares traded live, which points to a quiet tape. A low P/E and a double-digit dividend yield can help support demand, but the near-term move likely depends on liquidity and broader JSE real estate sentiment.

FAQ on Collins Property Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Collins Property Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: Collins Property Group Ltd. shares are equity interests in the JSE-listed company CPP. Based on today’s data, the stock trades at R11.02, has a market capitalization of 3.68bn, and carries a P/E ratio of 6.68 with a 10.62 dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Collins Property Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy CPP through a JSE-supported trading account with a licensed broker. Today’s price per share is R11.02, and the share code is CPP. The live data shows minimal volume, so execution may depend on available liquidity at trade time.

Q3: What affects the price of Collins Property Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price today at R11.02 is influenced by the 36-share live volume, the 0 change from the previous close, the 3.68bn market cap, and the 6.68 P/E ratio. The 10.62 dividend yield can also shape investor demand for the shares.

Q4: Does Collins Property Group Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 10.62 for CPP. At a current price of R11.02, that makes the shares attractive to income-focused investors. The company’s payout profile is a key part of the overall value case today.

Q5: How can I track my Collins Property Group Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track CPP through your brokerage dashboard using the share code, price per share, and dividend data. Today’s figures are R11.02, 3.68bn market cap, 6.68 P/E, and 10.62 dividend yield, with 36 live volume and no price change recorded.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Collins Property Group Ltd. share price?
Answer: Today’s share price is R11.02, and the main factors visible in the data are the flat move of 0, thin trading volume of 36, the 3.68bn market cap, and the 6.68 P/E ratio. The 10.62 dividend yield also supports interest.

Q7: Is Collins Property Group Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based strictly on today’s figures, CPP looks like an income-oriented share rather than a momentum trade. The R11.02 price, 6.68 P/E ratio, and 10.62 dividend yield are supportive, but the low live volume of 36 suggests limited short-term conviction.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Collins Property Group Ltd. shares today?
Answer: At R11.02, the shares may appeal to investors seeking yield, but today’s live data is thin, with only 36 shares traded and no price change. That makes execution and near-term movement less certain, even though the P/E and dividend metrics look supportive.

Q9: How much does one Collins Property Group Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One CPP share costs R11.02 today. That price per share sits alongside a 3.68bn market capitalization, a 6.68 P/E ratio, and a 10.62 dividend yield. The live change is 0, so the quote is unchanged from the previous close.

Q10: How to sell Collins Property Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell CPP shares, use your brokerage or trading account and place a sell order for the share code CPP. Today’s price is R11.02, but the live volume is only 36, so order execution may depend on available buyers at that level.

How to Buy Collins Property Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a licensed JSE broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC to get verified.

Explore the trading dashboard and order ticket.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a buy order for CPP shares at your preferred price per share.

Collins Property Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Collins Property Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R11.02 and reassess risk if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Collins Property Group Shares
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