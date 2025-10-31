The Integrated Annual Report (IAR) and Annual Financial Statements (AFS) for the year ended 28 February 2026, and the 2026 notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) are available at: collinsgroup.co.za/annual-report-2026/ . Notice of annual general meeting The AGM of the shareholders of Collins will be held at 11h00 on Thursday, 6 August 2026.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Shareholders were advised that, at the annual general meeting of Collins shareholders, held on Thursday, 6 August 2026, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed were approved by the requisite majority of votes.

Collins shareholders were advised that the Company’s Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act annual compliance report and B-BBEE certificate, are available at: collinsgroup.co.za/b-bbeee/

Collins Property Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Collins Property Group Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by the latest data, with charts and historical graph signals pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp move. The price today in rands is R11.02, so investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost of entry against the dividend payout and the yield profile of preference shares. For those asking how to buy for sale shares on the JSE, the share code CPP can be accessed through online trading using a funded trading account, and the data today suggests a measured trading setup rather than an aggressive prediction.

Collins Property Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:01:00 Share Name & Ticker Collins Property Group Ltd. (CPP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Real Estate Investment Trust Current Price 11.02 Market Capitalization 3.68bn P/E Ratio 6.68 Dividend Yield 10.62 Trading Volume (Live Data) 36 Recent Price Change 0

Collins Property Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 11.02, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 3.68bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence P/E Ratio 6.68, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 10.62, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on a flat recent price change and thin live volume

Collins Property Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish-to-neutral short-term tone: the share is holding at R11.02 with no recent price change and only 36 shares traded live, which points to a quiet tape. A low P/E and a double-digit dividend yield can help support demand, but the near-term move likely depends on liquidity and broader JSE real estate sentiment.

FAQ on Collins Property Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Collins Property Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Collins Property Group Ltd. shares are equity interests in the JSE-listed company CPP. Based on today’s data, the stock trades at R11.02, has a market capitalization of 3.68bn, and carries a P/E ratio of 6.68 with a 10.62 dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Collins Property Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy CPP through a JSE-supported trading account with a licensed broker. Today’s price per share is R11.02, and the share code is CPP. The live data shows minimal volume, so execution may depend on available liquidity at trade time.

Q3: What affects the price of Collins Property Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price today at R11.02 is influenced by the 36-share live volume, the 0 change from the previous close, the 3.68bn market cap, and the 6.68 P/E ratio. The 10.62 dividend yield can also shape investor demand for the shares.

Q4: Does Collins Property Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 10.62 for CPP. At a current price of R11.02, that makes the shares attractive to income-focused investors. The company’s payout profile is a key part of the overall value case today.

Q5: How can I track my Collins Property Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track CPP through your brokerage dashboard using the share code, price per share, and dividend data. Today’s figures are R11.02, 3.68bn market cap, 6.68 P/E, and 10.62 dividend yield, with 36 live volume and no price change recorded.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Collins Property Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: Today’s share price is R11.02, and the main factors visible in the data are the flat move of 0, thin trading volume of 36, the 3.68bn market cap, and the 6.68 P/E ratio. The 10.62 dividend yield also supports interest.

Q7: Is Collins Property Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s figures, CPP looks like an income-oriented share rather than a momentum trade. The R11.02 price, 6.68 P/E ratio, and 10.62 dividend yield are supportive, but the low live volume of 36 suggests limited short-term conviction.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Collins Property Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: At R11.02, the shares may appeal to investors seeking yield, but today’s live data is thin, with only 36 shares traded and no price change. That makes execution and near-term movement less certain, even though the P/E and dividend metrics look supportive.

Q9: How much does one Collins Property Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One CPP share costs R11.02 today. That price per share sits alongside a 3.68bn market capitalization, a 6.68 P/E ratio, and a 10.62 dividend yield. The live change is 0, so the quote is unchanged from the previous close.

Q10: How to sell Collins Property Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell CPP shares, use your brokerage or trading account and place a sell order for the share code CPP. Today’s price is R11.02, but the live volume is only 36, so order execution may depend on available buyers at that level.

How to Buy Collins Property Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a licensed JSE broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC to get verified.

Explore the trading dashboard and order ticket.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a buy order for CPP shares at your preferred price per share.

Collins Property Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Collins Property Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R11.02 and reassess risk if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.