Overall, CM Trading Withdrawal Process is an FSCA-licensed broker that has been operating out of Johannesburg since 2012. CM Trading offers a dedicated team in South Africa to assist traders and offer personalized training on the platform. Local FSCA safeguards for South African traders include having their funds separated at top-tier financial institutions. In this article, we provide a useful step-by-step guide.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CM Trading Withdrawal Process Revealed (2026):

CM Trading Withdrawal Process

The withdrawal process at CM Trading is relatively straightforward and designed to be completed through the client portal.

Traders must log into their account, navigate to the “Withdraw” section, select their trading account, and enter the withdrawal amount before submitting the request for processing.

Once submitted, a confirmation email is sent, and the request is reviewed by the broker’s funding department.

Withdrawals are typically processed within a few business days, although the total time to receive funds depends on the payment method used. Bank transfers and card withdrawals may take several additional days to reflect.

CM Trading withdrawal process – a step-by-step guide

Making a deposit or withdrawal at CM Trading is a simple and secure process. Funding your account is easy, so you can take advantage of the next trading opportunity, and so is withdrawing your money. You can withdraw from a CM Trading account with the following steps:

Step 1. Log in to your account

Visit the official CM Trading website and sign in to your trading account using your credentials.

Step 2. Navigate to the withdrawal section

Go to the “Accounts” tab in your dashboard. From the dropdown menu on the right-hand side, select “Withdrawal.”

Step 3. Complete the withdrawal form

Enter the required details, including your withdrawal amount and preferred method (usually the same method used for your deposit).

Step 4. Submit your request

Click the “Request a withdrawal” button at the bottom of the page to send your request to the finance team.

Step 5. Wait for confirmation

Within approximately 24 hours, you should receive an email from CM Trading’s Finance Department confirming that your withdrawal is being processed.

Step 6. Ensure payment method compliance

If there are any issues, verify that you are using the same payment method used for your deposit, as required by anti-money laundering policies.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Withdrawal conditions at CM Trading

Within three business days after receiving the withdrawal request, the finance department will process the request and transfer the money to the specified withdrawal method.

The time it takes for a trader's bank to process a deposit is likely to take longer than other withdrawal methods.

Bank wire transfers and credit card transactions can add an extra 3-7 business days, depending on how quickly your financial institution executes the transaction.

CM Trading takes Anti-Money Laundering (AML) measures seriously. Traders should keep in mind that the same mode of deposit will also be used for withdrawals.

To this end, withdrawals made with a credit or debit card, for instance, are limited to the amount that might have been placed using that card.

If the initial deposit was made in the same mechanism, the profits can be withdrawn through the same means. Traders should know that they can't cash out their profits by using a debit or credit card.

CM Trading Deposits and Withdrawals

At CMTrading, deposits and withdrawals are simple, fast, and secure.

Clients can fund their accounts using credit or debit cards, bank transfers, and popular e-wallets, while withdrawals are processed within a few business days.

Multiple currencies are supported, and all client funds are kept in segregated accounts for maximum safety and transparency.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Broker Comparison: Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker ⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time Instant 1 – 3 hours 15 minutes ⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 3 working days 1 – 3 hours Up to 7 days ⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes, deposits and withdrawals Yes, Deposits Deposits

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

CM Trading At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2012 ⚙️Current CEO Ibrahim Abu Aita Founder/s Daniel Kibel, Maurice Krawczyk 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 250 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 2,000,000+ registered members worldwide. 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No (Private Company). 🏦 Headquartered South Africa Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA (South Africa): GCMT South Africa Pty Ltd is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, License No. 38782. FSA (Seychelles): GCMT Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles, License No. SD070. 🌎Country of regulation South Africa and Seychelles. 💻Account Segregation Yes (Client funds are kept in top-tier banks separate from company operational funds). 🪫Negative balance protection Yes (Available on all retail accounts). 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally No (3rd party provider fees may apply). CMTrading may charge fees on inactive accounts with no trading volume. 📊Spreads from Basic/Trader: Regular/Plus spreads. o Gold/Premium/VIP: As low as 1.5 - 1.9 pips on EUR/USD. 💸Commissions $0 (CMTrading is compensated via the spread for most account types). ➕ Accounts: Live: Basic, Trader, Gold, Premium, VIP Club. Demo: Available (Free, access to MT4/ WebTrader). Islamic: Available upon request (Swap-free). 💰 Minimum Deposit: Basic: $250+ Trader: $2,000+ Gold: $20,000+ Premium: $85,000+ VIP: $250,000+ 📇 Account Base Currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR. 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 💳 Institutional Accounts: Yes (Corporate accounts available). 🚀Swap Fees Charged daily for positions held past 21:00 GMT. Calculated based on interest rate differentials. (Swap-free for Islamic accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:200 for Forex; up to 1:100 for Indices/Commodities. 📏Margin requirements Margin Call: Typically 50%. Stop Out: 20%–30%. ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, swap-free on request (admin fees may apply after a certain holding period). 💻 Demo Account: Yes (No expiry if active, $50,000 virtual funds, MT4/Web access). 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard), Wire Transfer, EFT, Neteller, Skrill, M-Pesa, Local Mobile Money. 💵Withdrawal Options Same as deposit 🕞 Processing Time: Deposits: Immediate (Card/E-wallet); 2–3 business days (Wire/EFT). Withdrawals: Processed within 3 business days; 3–7 days to reach bank account. Welcome Bonus No Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), CMTrading WebTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (Web), iOS, Android ⌛ Order Execution Time: Instant execution/Market execution (High speed via MT4). 🤖Advanced AI Tools AI news, AI Chart scanner, Trading central 📉Trading Instruments Forex – 40 [AUDCAD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDMXN, EURHUF] Stocks– 65 [APPLE, TSLA, AMZN, SAP, BMW, NVIDIA, GOOGL Indices – 13 [FRANCE40, GERMANY30, US30, UK100, US500] Commodities – 11 [CRUDE.OIL, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), CORN, WHEAT] Crypto – 11 [BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LINKUSD, SOL, SHIBUSD, ADA] 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading Central signals, Daily Market Analysis, AutoChartist, Economic Calendar. Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@cmtrading.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +27 21 109 8267. 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Arabic, French, Spanish Educational Resources and Support 📍Beginners Trader Friendly UX Yes 🖺Forex course Yes 📆 VPS Hosting: Available (Free for high-tier accounts like Gold/Premium). 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes 📚 Resources: 1-on-1 coaching (Gold+), Daily reviews, Training videos 🖺 Forex Course: Yes (E-books and video series for all levels). Online Trading Academy Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program Refer a Friend: $100 bonus for both parties (on $250 deposit). 📋IB Program Custom commission/rebates based on lot volume. 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 50,000 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Notably sponsors local sports and seminars in South Africa and Nigeria. 🪙Rebate program Up to 20% cash back rebate for Gold accounts and above 👤Social Media Platforms Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, X (Twitter). South African Trader Specific Information Does CM Trading Accept South African Traders? Yes Is CM Trading regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does CM Trading offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does CM Trading allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CM Trading Customer Reviews

The customer base at CMTrading assesses the company positively due to its easy-to-use platforms and multiple trading accounts, together with its quick customer service team.

Users appreciate the educational resources at CMTrading since these help traders of all skill levels enhance their abilities.

Several customers have voiced issues regarding withdrawal procedures since they feel these procedures could use improvement.

The trading community recognizes CMTrading positively because it provides social trading alongside competitive bonuses as part of its useful feature set.

🔎 Feature Customer Feedback Rating 💻Trading Platforms User-friendly and feature-rich platforms ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📚Educational Resources Helpful for beginners and experienced traders ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📞Customer Support Responsive but could improve in resolution time ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 💳Withdrawal Process Some delays reported, but funds are received ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 🎁Bonus Offers and Promotions Attractive offers, but terms should be clearer ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 👥Social Trading Well-received feature, beneficial for beginners ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👍Overall Satisfaction Mostly positive, with some areas for improvement ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🔎 Feature 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews, with some praising execution but others noting slippage issues. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Concerns about withdrawals and customer service, but some positive experiences. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Users report ease of use but mixed opinions on spreads and fees. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive, but some complaints about account verification delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed feedback, with both satisfied and frustrated clients. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Good trading conditions mentioned, but withdrawal speed is a concern. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Pros and Cons

Conclusion CM Trading's withdrawal process is designed to be secure, structured, and relatively straightforward for traders. By following a clear sequence, submitting a request through the client portal, completing the necessary details, and confirming via email, users can initiate withdrawals with minimal friction. The broker’s adherence to regulatory and anti-money laundering requirements, such as using the same payment method as the original deposit and verifying account details, adds an extra layer of protection for client funds.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do I withdraw funds from my CM Trading account?

To withdraw funds from CM Trading, log into your account, navigate to the withdrawal section under “Accounts,” complete the withdrawal form, and submit your request. You will receive confirmation once the finance department begins processing your withdrawal request.

How long does a CM Trading withdrawal take?

CM Trading typically processes withdrawal requests within 24 to 72 hours. However, the total time for funds to reflect in your account depends on your payment method, with bank transfers and cards sometimes taking several additional business days to complete.

What payment methods can I use to withdraw funds?

You can withdraw funds using the same payment method used for your deposit, such as credit/debit cards, bank transfers, or e-wallets. This policy ensures compliance with anti-money laundering regulations and helps maintain secure financial transactions for all traders.

Is there a minimum withdrawal amount on CM Trading?

Yes, CM Trading may impose a minimum withdrawal amount depending on the payment method used. Traders should check their account terms or contact customer support to confirm the exact minimum requirement before submitting a withdrawal request to avoid processing delays.

Are there any fees for CM Trading withdrawals?

CM Trading may charge withdrawal fees depending on the selected payment method or account type. Additionally, third-party payment providers or banks might apply their own charges, so it is important to review all applicable fees before initiating a withdrawal request.

Why was my CM Trading withdrawal request declined?

A withdrawal request may be declined if account verification is incomplete, incorrect payment details are provided, or the payment method differs from the original deposit method. Ensuring all information is accurate and verified helps prevent delays or rejections.

Do I need to verify my account before withdrawing funds?

Yes, account verification is mandatory before processing withdrawals. Traders must submit identification and proof of address documents to comply with regulatory requirements. Without proper verification, CM Trading will not approve or process any withdrawal requests from your trading account.

Can I withdraw profits using a different payment method?

In most cases, CM Trading requires withdrawals to be made using the original deposit method. Profits may sometimes be transferred via alternative methods, such as bank transfer, but this depends on internal policies and regulatory compliance requirements enforced by the broker.

What should I do if my withdrawal is delayed?

If your withdrawal is delayed, first check your email for updates from the finance department. Then confirm your account is fully verified and payment details are correct. If issues persist, contact CM Trading customer support for assistance and status clarification.

Is the CM Trading withdrawal process secure?

Yes, CM Trading uses secure systems and follows strict financial regulations to protect client funds. Measures such as identity verification, encrypted transactions, and payment method matching ensure that withdrawals are processed safely and reduce the risk of unauthorized financial activity.