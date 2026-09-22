Cerus Markets is regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA) and operates under a money-broking license, with client funds held in segregated accounts for added security. Cerus Markets trust score: ~2.5 to 3.5 out of 5

?️ Regulated and licensed by the LFSA. ?️1458 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

Cerus Markets Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Cerus Markets is an offshore online broker founded in 2022, operating under the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA) in Malaysia.

Cerus Markets offers forex and multi-asset trading and is positioned as a crypto-focused derivatives broker, appealing to traders looking for alternative funding methods and higher leverage.

However, the broker is not regulated by a Tier-1 financial authority (such as FCA, ASIC, or FSCA), which means investor protection is more limited compared to globally regulated brokers.

Overall, Cerus Markets is regulated by the LFSA only and carries a moderate-to-higher risk profile due to its offshore status.

Featured Offered

Cerus Markets offers a range of trading features suited to beginner and intermediate traders.

Clients can access 200+ financial instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and commodities, with a strong emphasis on crypto-based trading pairs.

The broker operates on its own proprietary trading platform, available on both desktop and mobile, offering real-time charting, basic technical tools, and a user-friendly interface.

Cerus Markets follows a simple account structure, typically offering a single standard account, which may limit flexibility compared to brokers with multiple account tiers (e.g., ECN or Zero accounts).

In addition, the broker provides bonus promotions (such as deposit bonuses) and supports fast deposits and withdrawals, including crypto payment options.

Cerus Markets Customer Reviews

Cerus Markets receives mixed to negative customer reviews overall, with ratings typically ranging between 2.5 and 3.5 out of 5 depending on the source.

Traders generally praise the broker for its user-friendly platform, easy deposits and withdrawals, and strong focus on crypto trading, which makes it appealing to modern and beginner traders.

However, there are notable concerns around trust, transparency, and offshore regulation, as the broker is not overseen by a Tier-1 financial authority.

Some users have also reported inconsistent experiences with customer support and reliability, while the relatively low number of reviews makes it harder to fully assess its reputation.

Overall, Cerus Markets is seen as a moderate- to higher-risk broker, best suited for traders who are comfortable using offshore platforms.

Customers Ratings

Cerus Markets Safety and Security

Cerus Markets implements several basic safety and security measures, but its overall protection level is considered moderate to high risk due to its offshore nature.

The broker is regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), which requires compliance with certain financial standards and periodic audits.

Client funds are reportedly held in segregated accounts, meaning trader funds are kept separate from company funds to reduce misuse risk.

However, the LFSA is classified as a Tier-3 (offshore) regulator, offering weaker investor protection and no compensation scheme if the broker becomes insolvent.

Additionally, while the platform includes security features such as two-factor authentication, there are concerns about limited transparency and unclear operational details, which can impact overall trust.

Overall, Cerus Markets provides basic fund protection and platform security, but lacks the strong regulatory safeguards associated with top-tier brokers.

Is Cerus Markets a safe broker to trade with?

offers basic safety features like negative balance protection and operates under the LFSA regulation. However, as an offshore broker without Tier-1 oversight or investor compensation schemes, it is considered higher risk compared to globally regulated brokers.

Are client funds protected at Cerus Markets?

Cerus Markets states that client funds are kept separate from company funds, but transparency is limited. There is no insurance protection or compensation scheme, meaning traders may face risks if the broker experiences financial difficulties or insolvency.

Cerus Markets at a Glance

Cerus Markets Accounts Types

Standard Account

The Standard Trading Account is the only account type offered by Cerus Markets, designed to provide a simple and accessible trading experience for both beginner and intermediate traders.

With a minimum deposit of $50, it offers entry-level access to over 200 trading instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and commodities.

The account operates on a spread-based pricing model with no commissions, and provides leverage of up to 1:400 on forex and lower levels on crypto assets.

While the account supports trading via a proprietary platform and MT5, it lacks advanced features such as ECN pricing, demo accounts, copy trading, or swap-free options, which may limit flexibility for more experienced traders.

What features does the Cerus Markets Standard Account offer?

The Cerus Markets Standard Account provides access to over 200 instruments, including forex and cryptocurrencies, with no commission trading and spreads applied. It offers leverage up to 1:400 and supports trading via a proprietary platform and MT5.

Is the Cerus Markets Standard Account suitable for beginners?

Yes, the Standard Account is designed for simplicity, making it suitable for beginners. With a low minimum deposit of $50 and no complex account tiers, traders can easily start, although the lack of a demo account may be a drawback.

How to Open a Cerus Markets Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

Go to the Cerus Markets website and click on the “Sign Up” or “Get Started” button to begin your registration.

Step 2: Complete the Registration Form

Enter your basic details such as name, email address, and password, then agree to the terms and conditions to create your account.

Step 3: Verify Your Identity (KYC)

Upload required documents like your ID/passport and proof of address to verify your account and unlock full trading features.

Step 4: Fund Your Account

Deposit funds using available methods such as credit/debit card, bank transfer, or crypto wallets, depending on your preference.

Step 5: Start Trading

Once funded, log into the platform, choose your asset (forex, crypto, etc.), and begin trading using the broker’s platform or MT5.

Cerus Markets Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Cerus Markets operates a commission-free trading model, meaning traders do not pay any direct fees per trade. Instead, the broker earns revenue through the spread (the difference between buy and sell prices), which is the primary cost traders incur.

Spreads at Cerus Markets are variable and not fully transparent, which is a common concern noted in reviews. While some sources indicate spreads may start from around 0.4–0.5 pips on major forex pairs, the broker does not consistently publish detailed spread data.

Does Cerus Markets charge trading commissions?

Cerus Markets does not charge direct trading commissions. Instead, it uses a spread-based pricing model where costs are included in the bid-ask spread. This makes pricing simpler, but traders should monitor spreads as they can vary depending on market conditions.

How competitive are Cerus Markets' spreads?

Cerus Markets offers variable spreads that are not fully disclosed on its website. While some sources suggest relatively tight spreads on major pairs, they may widen during volatility, making it important for traders to monitor costs closely when trading.

Cerus Markets Trading platforms

Cerus Markets offers a combination of proprietary and third-party trading platforms, designed to cater to both beginner and more advanced traders. The broker provides its own proprietary platform (often referred to as the Cerus platform or Trade Room), which features a user-friendly interface, real-time market data, and built-in charting tools, making it suitable for traders who prefer a simple and modern trading experience.

In addition, Cerus Markets supports MetaTrader 5 (MT5), a widely recognized platform known for its advanced analytical tools, over 80 technical indicators, automated trading capabilities, and multi-asset functionality. This allows traders to access a broader range of instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, all within one platform.

Overall, Cerus Markets’ platform offering is flexible but slightly unconventional, combining a custom-built platform for ease of use with MT5 for more advanced trading strategies, although it lacks support for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), which some traders still prefer.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 is an advanced multi-asset platform offering enhanced trading functionalities.

It features 38 indicators, 21 timeframes, a built-in economic calendar, six types of pending orders, market depth, and hedging options.

MT5 supports algorithmic and copy trading, catering to traders seeking comprehensive analytical tools.

It is also available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

Does Cerus Markets support MetaTrader 5 (MT5)?

Yes, Cerus Markets supports MetaTrader 5 (MT5), allowing traders to access advanced charting tools, multiple order types, and a wide range of technical indicators. MT5 is suitable for traders who require more analytical depth and multi-asset trading capabilities.

Can I use automated trading on MT5 with Cerus Markets?

While MT5 typically supports automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs), Cerus Markets does not clearly confirm full support for automated strategies. Traders should verify functionality, as platform limitations or restrictions may affect the use of trading bots.

Cerus Markets Deposit and Withdrawal

Cerus Markets offers a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods designed to accommodate global traders, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency wallets, making it flexible for both traditional and crypto-focused users.

Deposits are typically fast or instant (especially via cards and crypto), while withdrawals may take 24–48 hours depending on the method, although exact processing times are not always clearly disclosed.

The broker states that it charges no deposit or withdrawal fees, with traders only responsible for any third-party payment provider costs.

However, there is limited transparency around withdrawal conditions and processing details, which has been noted as a concern in some reviews. Overall, Cerus Markets provides flexible and low-cost funding options, but traders should remain aware of the lack of detailed disclosure regarding withdrawals.

What deposit methods are available at Cerus Markets?

Cerus Markets supports multiple deposit methods, including bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrency wallets. This flexibility allows traders to fund accounts easily, although processing times may vary depending on the chosen payment method and provider.

How long do withdrawals take on Cerus Markets?

Withdrawals at Cerus Markets are typically processed within 24 to 48 hours, but the total time can extend to several business days depending on the payment method. Delays may occur due to verification checks or third-party payment providers.

Leverage

Cerus Markets offers high leverage levels, allowing traders to amplify their market exposure with a relatively small initial investment.

The broker provides leverage of up to 1:400 on forex, commodities, indices, and stocks, while cryptocurrency trading is typically capped at around 1:100 due to higher volatility.

This level of leverage can enhance potential profits, but it also significantly increases the risk of losses, especially for inexperienced traders.

As Cerus Markets operates under offshore regulation, there are fewer restrictions on leverage, making it more flexible but also riskier compared to brokers regulated by Tier-1 authorities.

Cerus Markets promotions

Cerus Markets offers promotional incentives primarily centered around deposit bonuses, with its most notable offer being a 100% deposit bonus for new traders. This promotion effectively doubles a trader’s initial deposit, allowing for increased market exposure and the ability to open larger positions without adding additional personal funds.

The bonus is often tied to specific campaigns or platform launches (such as MT5 integration) and may require a minimum deposit (typically around $50–$60) to qualify. While this promotion can enhance trading potential, traders need to understand that terms and conditions apply, including possible trading volume requirements, before profits or bonus funds can be withdrawn.

Overall, Cerus Markets promotions are designed to boost trading capital and attract new users, but like most offshore broker bonuses, they should be used carefully with full awareness of the associated conditions.

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Customer Reviews

Charles - Cerus Markets is a reliable broker and user-friendly Cerus Markets is a reliable, beginner-friendly broker with an easy-to-use interface. It is available on both the website and mobile app. Steven Southan - Their trading platform is awesome Their trading platform is awesome, and the support is wholesome, amazing Broker! Rosalie di Martin - Professional Services and easy to access It is a very safe and professional online broker. Based on my knowledge, signing up with Cerus Markets Limited is very easy.e

Conclusion Cerus Markets presents itself as a modern, crypto-focused offshore broker that offers accessible trading conditions, including a low minimum deposit, a zero-commission structure, and access to over 200 instruments. Its user-friendly platform and support for crypto funding make it appealing, particularly to beginner and intermediate traders looking for flexibility and higher leverage. However, these advantages are balanced by notable risks and limitations. The broker is regulated only by the Cerus Markets presents itself as a modern, crypto-focused offshore broker that offers accessible trading conditions, including a low minimum deposit, a zero-commission structure, and access to over 200 instruments. Its user-friendly platform and support for crypto funding make it appealing, particularly to beginner and intermediate traders looking for flexibility and higher leverage. However, these advantages are balanced by notable risks and limitations. The broker is regulated only by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), which is considered an offshore (Tier-3) regulator. This means weaker investor protection, no compensation scheme, and less transparency compared to top-tier regulators. Customer feedback is mixed, with some traders praising the platform and ease of use, while others raise concerns about trust, support responsiveness, and overall reliability. Combined with the broker’s relatively recent launch (2022), this results in a limited and still-developing reputation.

Disclaimer

Cerus Markets is an offshore broker regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA) and is not regulated by top-tier financial authorities such as the FSCA, FCA, or ASIC. As such, the level of investor protection may be limited, and no formal compensation scheme is in place in the event of insolvency.

Trading forex, CFDs, and crypto derivatives involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Traders may lose all or part of their invested capital, and leverage can amplify both profits and losses. You should only trade with funds you can afford to lose.

While Cerus Markets states that client funds are held in segregated accounts, transparency regarding financial operations, withdrawals, and execution conditions may be limited. Past performance and customer feedback do not guarantee future results.

This information is provided for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Traders are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek independent financial advice before engaging with Cerus Markets or any trading platform.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Cerus Markets?

Cerus Markets is an offshore forex and CFD broker founded in 2022. It offers trading across forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, and commodities, with a strong focus on crypto derivatives and flexible funding methods, including cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals.

Is Cerus Markets regulated?

Cerus Markets is regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA). However, this is considered an offshore (Tier-3) regulator, meaning investor protection is limited compared to brokers regulated by top-tier authorities like the FSCA, FCA, or ASIC.

Is Cerus Markets safe to use?

Cerus Markets offers basic safety features like segregated accounts and negative balance protection. However, due to its offshore regulation and lack of investor compensation schemes, it is considered a moderate- to higher-risk broker compared to globally regulated alternatives.

What is the minimum deposit at Cerus Markets?

The minimum deposit at Cerus Markets is approximately $50, making it accessible for beginner traders. This low entry requirement allows users to start trading with minimal capital, although higher deposits may be needed to effectively manage risk and leverage.

Does Cerus Markets charge commissions?

Cerus Markets operates on a zero-commission model, meaning traders do not pay direct fees per trade. Instead, costs are included in the spread. While this simplifies pricing, spreads are variable and not always fully transparent across all instruments.

What leverage does Cerus Markets offer?

Cerus Markets offers leverage of up to 1:400 on forex and other major assets, and lower leverage on cryptocurrencies. While high leverage increases potential profits, it also significantly raises the risk of losses, especially for inexperienced traders.

What platforms does Cerus Markets support?

Cerus Markets provides its own proprietary trading platform along with MetaTrader 5 (MT5). The proprietary platform is beginner-friendly, while MT5 offers advanced tools, indicators, and automated trading features for more experienced traders.

Does Cerus Markets offer bonuses or promotions?

Yes, Cerus Markets offers promotions such as a 100% deposit bonus. These bonuses can increase trading capital but usually come with conditions, including trading volume requirements, which traders must meet before withdrawing profits linked to the bonus.

How are deposits and withdrawals handled?

Cerus Markets supports multiple payment methods, including bank transfers, cards, and cryptocurrencies. Deposits are typically fast, while withdrawals may take 24–48 hours or longer, depending on the method, with some users reporting inconsistent processing experiences.

Is Cerus Markets good for beginners?

Cerus Markets can be suitable for beginners due to its low minimum deposit and simple platform. However, the lack of strong regulation, limited educational resources, and the absence of a demo account may make it less ideal for those seeking a safer learning environment.