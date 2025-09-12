The Caxton Board has resolved that it is in a position to declare once-off special dividends from its profits available for distribution of 100 cents per ordinary share (R353.5m) and 798 cents per preference share (R399k). These dividend declarations are non-recurring.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares. The company has issued a SENS notification.

The board of Caxton advised, on 29 January 2026 that it had resolved to declare special dividends on the ordinary and preference shares, payment of which was subject to the approval of the South African Reserve Bank (the SARB). As the approval of the SARB has not to date been forthcoming, shareholders were advised that the expected dates set out in that announcement will no longer be applicable, and a further announcement in this regard will be released when appropriate.

Shareholders were advised that the board has resolved to withdraw the declaration of the special dividends, and to declare interim dividends in the same amounts in respect of the ordinary and preference shares in the Company. Interim Dividends The Board has declared interim dividends of 100 cents per ordinary share (gross) and 798 cents per preference share (gross) for the six months ended 31 December 2025.

Revenue for the interim period dipped by 0.5% to R3.61 billion (2024: R3.63 billion) and profit from operating activities decreased to R321.2 million (2024: R350.0 million). Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to R333.3 million (2024: R345.0 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share lowered to 94.0 cents per share (2024: 95.5 cents per share). Dividends The board declared interim dividends of 100 cents per ordinary share (gross) and 798 cents per preference share (gross) for the six months ended 31 December 2025. Company prospects With sentiment improving as lower inflation, reducing interest rates, Rand strengthening and credit upgrades take effect, the Group hopes to see a marginal increase in growth having a positive impact; however nothing at the moment suggests that any of these will filter through in the second half of the financial year. The focus remains on capitalising on our strengths, improving efficiencies and to be consistently on the lookout for acquisitions that will grow our packaging footprint.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. price today in rands is R11.46 per share, and the latest charts and graph data point to a measured recovery profile rather than runaway growth. The price forecast remains cautious, with dividend support and the payout profile still relevant to value-focused buyers weighing buy or sell decisions. For sale interest appears orderly, and the share code CAT stays easy to follow online through a trading account on the JSE. Preference shares can also matter for income planning, but the current data suggests traders should focus on cost, liquidity, trading activity, how to buy, and the stock’s broader growth prediction before entering a purchase.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. (CAT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Publishing Current Price 11.46 Market Capitalization 4.12bn P/E Ratio 6.58 Dividend Yield 14.58 Trading Volume (Live Data) 15 000 Recent Price Change -1.72 Data As Of Data as of 2026-08-28 09:17:38

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 11.46, reflecting a -1.72 move from the previous close Market Cap 4.12bn, indicating a mid-sized market presence P/E Ratio 6.58, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 14.58, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate volatility based on the latest price change and live volume

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks mixed rather than directional. Price action around R11.46, combined with a modest negative move and 15 000 shares traded, suggests the market is still reassessing value. The low P/E ratio and elevated dividend yield can provide support, but any decisive move will likely depend on liquidity, broader JSE risk appetite, and sector sentiment. A sustained break above recent resistance would improve momentum, while weaker turnover could leave the shares consolidating.

FAQ on Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares?

Answer: They are JSE-listed shares in Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. (CAT). The current price is 11.46, market capitalization stands at 4.12bn, and the latest move is -1.72, giving investors a data-driven view of the company’s market value today.

Q2: How can I buy Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy CAT shares, investors typically use a JSE trading account through an approved platform. Based on today’s data, the price is 11.46, so purchases should be considered against the 15 000 volume, current valuation, and the live share price movement of -1.72.

Q3: What affects the price of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by trading volume, earnings valuation, and income preference. CAT’s P/E ratio is 6.58, dividend yield is 14.58, and the latest move is -1.72, so today’s price behaviour reflects both valuation and market liquidity.

Q4: Does Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 14.58, which points to a meaningful distribution profile. With CAT trading at 11.46 and a market capitalization of 4.12bn, the dividend remains a key part of the share’s investor appeal today.

Q5: How can I track my Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track CAT shares and dividends through your trading account and JSE portfolio dashboard. The live data shows a price of 11.46, a dividend yield of 14.58, and trading volume of 15 000, all useful for monitoring performance and income.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors are the current price of 11.46, the -1.72 change, the 15 000 trading volume, and the 6.58 P/E ratio. Those figures suggest the market is pricing in stable value while still reacting to short-term supply and demand.

Q7: Is Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: CAT may suit investors who want income and a lower valuation, since the price is 11.46, the P/E ratio is 6.58, and dividend yield is 14.58. Whether it is a good buy depends on risk appetite and portfolio objectives.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data is mixed. The price is 11.46, the recent move is -1.72, and volume is 15 000. That combination may appeal to value and income investors, but short-term buyers should watch momentum before deciding to buy today.

Q9: How much does one Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is 11.46. That level sits alongside a market cap of 4.12bn, a P/E ratio of 6.58, and a dividend yield of 14.58, so the cost looks aligned with a value-oriented JSE share.

Q10: How to sell Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell CAT shares, log into your trading account and place a sell order on the JSE platform. With the price at 11.46, volume at 15 000, and the latest change at -1.72, liquidity appears sufficient for routine trade execution.

How to Buy Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and CAT price movement.

Deposit funds into your account.

Place a purchase order for the shares you want.

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.