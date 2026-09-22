This Cardano review has revealed that Cardano, also known as ADA, is responsible for new and innovative technologies associated with products for identity management as well as traceability of products.

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What is Cardano?

Cardano is an open-source project that aims to run a public blockchain for smart contracts. The native token for Cardano is ADA, and it is traded on the most popular cryptocurrency exchange trading platforms. Cardano’s development is overseen and supervised by the Foundation in Switzerland.

Key Features and Takeaways of Cardano

Cardano is a large blockchain that has successfully used the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, ensuring that technology development goes through a peer-reviewed research process. Cardano has a variety of features, including:

Cardano is a blockchain as well as a platform for smart contracts. It is divided into two distinct layers, namely a Settlement Layer, which transfers ADA between accounts and records transactions, and the Computational Layer, which is based on Smart Contract logic and which can be leveraged to move funds.

Cardano is responsible for new and innovative technologies associated with products for identity management, as well as traceability of products.

Development on Cardano started in 2015, and it was finalised and launched in 2017, with the platform positioning itself as an alternative to Ethereum.

Cardano, like Ethereum, is used for a variety of applications, allowing developers to create projects on the blockchain.

Cardano is considered the third generation following Bitcoin and Ethereum, and one of Cardano’s goals is to provide banking services to those who do not have access to this.

Cardano works to refine the process involved with the collection of data from a variety of sources.

Cardano’s team plans to make use of a democratic on-chain governance system, Project Catalyst, to manage development as well as the execution of various projects.

Cardano Mining

ADA, as the native token of Cardano, can be used by platform users to either perform peer-to[peer transfers or to participate in the staking functionality of the network. This means that ADA cannot be mined as Cardano works with a PoS algorithm and thus requires for tokens to be staked. Users and holders of ADA tokens can bet their tokens and participate in the governance of the network. They can also become validators or function as nodes, allowing them to receive rewards for participation in the successful operation of the network.

Cardano Participation Test

The PoS that Cardano uses is the Ouroboros consensus algorithm. This is used by nodes that run the Cardano software and subsequently protect the network, validate transactions, and obtain ADA.

Ouroboros is an efficient method when compared to various other protocols. Another factor that makes it secure is that Cardano’s code is written in the Haskell language, which is used in the banking and defence industries.

In the Ouroboros protocol, time is divided into epochs and slots, with epochs as the general time frames and slots the 20-second increments found within epochs. Every block is drawn every 20 seconds, and every 20 seconds, a new slot leader is chosen.

Ouroboros, unlike other PoS methods, does not have competition between interested parties in the production of a block. Instead, there is a slot leader selected at random from the available nodes, proportional to the number of tokens that it owns or has staked.

This slot leader is responsible for choosing the blocks that will be added to the blockchain. Ownership of ADA determines who the slot leader will be, and it is therefore crucial that only mCore nodes are elected as slot leaders.

In July 2026, there was a Shelley platform upgrade, which resulted in Cardano enabling Delegated Staking. Through this, ADA owners can delegate the rights that they have in participating in the protocol. This assigns votes to other Cardano users while they earn ADA rewards without having to be online.

ADA token holders delegate their participation to a third-party to act and vote on their behalf for a small fee. Delegates are also referred to as staking pools that commit to executing the protocol in addition to committing to always being online.

Ouroboros incentives

Delegates who issue blocks as well as verify transactions are provided with incentives from two distinct sources, namely:

Transaction Fees

Funds extracted from the ADA reserve.

Where Ouroboros is concerned, rewards for an epoch are distributed amongst stakeholders as well as staking pools proportionate to their participation. Group leaders are given a fraction of the rewards to cover operating costs and to ensure a profit. The remainder is then distributed amongst members of the pool according to the share that is provided by the pool.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Cardano features a great, dedicated development team Cardano is known as the “academic” blockchain which has undergone a lot of review and testing, and it is still being developed slowly It has academic backing and involves academic, peer reviews There are known issues with synchronisations between ledgers There are multiple layers used namely a settlement and computational layer Having multiple chains is not the newest innovation as other blockchains employ the same technology Cardano solves the issue faced with scalability and ensures fast transaction speeds Cardano is not fully decentralized yet

Should you buy Cardano?

There are many considerations when deciding to invest in an asset, whether real-world or digital. Cardano offers investors a variety of reasons to invest in ADA, with only a few listed below.

Solid team

There have been several great field professionals involved in the development of Cardano.

The team behind Cardano is focused on creating a platform for smart contracts that will deliver scalable, transparent, and advanced features.

Absolute safety

The language that Cardano uses, Haskell, is a precise code that uses mathematical verification methods.

This means that human error is eliminated, making it one of the most secure platforms in the world.

Advanced features

Even though there are several other platforms that offer simple transactions, Cardano offers users the ability to add additional information and details to their transactions.

With Cardano, users can keep transactions and information in separate layers and decide to complete the details when relevant or if necessary.

Token Holders have Control

Cardano’s governance is based on blockchain, which means that token holders decide on upgrades, improvements, and modifications.

ADA holders vote for protocol implementation, and once a certain percentage of votes is obtained, the modification is implemented.

Other considerations

Apart from the considerations already listed, investors who wonder whether they should invest can consider the following:

The Cardano blockchain does not require a third-party agreement for users to create smart contracts.

Cardano has a variety of use cases, including helping the World Health Organisation (WHO) validate the origin and supply of pharmaceutical products through Cardano’s product traceability.

Atala PRISM, an ID and credentials solution, was designed and launched on the Cardano blockchain.

Cardano offers users full control of credentials, which can be shared with anyone and allows for instant verification.

Cardano’s Ouroboros PoS consensus method can process around 1 000 transactions per second.

How to buy Cardano (ADA)

Step 1 – Open an account on Binance

Navigate to the official Binance website and select “Register Now”.

You will be redirected to a “Create a Free Account” page where you can either register with your email address or your mobile number.

You can enter your email address and user-selected password or select the “Mobile” option at the top of the form.

Select your country code and enter your mobile number along with your user-selected password.

Once you have completed the necessary fields, you can read and accept the Terms of Service before selecting “Create an Account”.

You may have to complete a Security Verification that will confirm that you are not a robot.

Next, there is an account verification. During this, a 6-digit verification code is sent to the email address or mobile number that you provided.

The code is only valid for 30 minutes and must be entered in the blocks provided on this page.

Once the verification is completed, a welcome page will load, and you will be given the options through which you can either trade or purchase cryptocurrency.

If you are new to crypto, you can visit the “Learn More” Section at the bottom of the page.

Step 2 – Secure account with two-factor verification

On the trader’s dashboard, select the option to secure your account with two-factor verification.

Even though phone verification is a secure option, the most preferred and secure method is to make use of the Google Authenticator.

Once downloaded and installed, either scan the QR code or type in the one-time, unique code provided to add your Binance account credentials to Google Authenticator.

Once completed, write down the backup key provided to recover your account on Google Authenticator in case you lose or misplace it.

In the final step, enter the 6-digit code that you will receive on your registered email address, along with the Google verification code.

Step 3 – Deposit funds

Binance allows for the purchase of cryptocurrencies via fiat deposits as well as cryptocurrencies. Deposits can be accessed from the following locations:

The “Welcome to Binance” banner.

Hover over “Buy Crypto” at the top of the web page and select your preferred method.

Selecting “Deposit” on the “balance details” section on your trader's dashboard.

Once you have selected the option to “Deposit”, you can select whether you wish to deposit cryptocurrencies from another wallet or whether you want to make a fiat deposit. For Crypto deposits, follow these steps:

Select your coin between Bitcoin, Ethereum, TetherUS, BNB, or EOS.

Select the network to be used between BEP2, BEP20 (BSC), ERC20, or TRC20, and accept the conditions for using the network.

Copy the address or scan the address QR code from the wallet where you are depositing and follow further prompts.

Kindly note that each network has its own set of network confirmations between 1 and 15 confirmations before the deposit will be done.

For deposits in Fiat currencies, follow these steps:

Select the deposit currency from the dropdown list. To gain access to more currencies, it is necessary to verify your identity and face.

Select the payment method to be used, depending on the currency chosen.

Enter the deposit amount and any other details. Kindly note that the transaction fee will be displayed along with the balance after this is subtracted.

Continue with the deposit.

Step 4 – Start Trading

Once you have completed your deposit, you can navigate to the “Markets” section at the top of the page to view the available cryptocurrencies.

From here, you can buy, sell, and trade currencies at competitive prices.

Cardano Architecture Explained

One of the most distinctive features of Cardano is its layered blockchain architecture, which separates different functions of the network into independent layers.

This approach improves scalability, security, and flexibility.

Cardano’s blockchain consists of two main layers:

⚙️ Layer 📌 Purpose Cardano Settlement Layer (CSL) Handles ADA transactions and records transfers between users Cardano Computation Layer (CCL) Executes smart contracts and decentralized applications

The Cardano Development Roadmap

This layered architecture allows the Cardano network to process transactions and execute smart contracts independently. As a result, developers can upgrade one layer without disrupting the other. For example, improvements to smart contract functionality can be implemented without affecting the transfer of ADA tokens. This modular structure helps ensure long-term scalability and maintainability of the Cardano blockchain.

Cardano follows a structured development roadmap divided into several stages. Each phase introduces new capabilities designed to improve the network’s functionality and decentralization.

🚀 Phase 📌 Focus Byron Initial development and ADA launch Shelley Decentralization and staking Goguen Smart contract integration Basho Network scalability improvements Voltaire Governance and treasury system

Cardano Smart Contracts

Each stage represents a step toward Cardano’s goal of becoming a fully decentralized and self-sustaining blockchain ecosystem. The Voltaire phase introduces a treasury system, where ADA holders can vote on proposals and fund new development projects through community governance.

Smart contracts are automated agreements executed on the blockchain without intermediaries.

Cardano supports smart contracts through a programming platform called Plutus.

Plutus is based on the Haskell programming language and allows developers to create decentralized applications that interact directly with the Cardano blockchain.

Developers can build:

decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms

NFT marketplaces

decentralized identity systems

gaming applications

supply chain tracking systems

Cardano’s smart contract infrastructure was designed with a focus on security and formal verification, ensuring that applications operate reliably.

Cardano Ecosystem Overview

The Cardano ecosystem has grown significantly since the network launched. Today, it includes hundreds of projects across multiple sectors.

🌐 Sector 📌 Example Use Cases DeFi Lending platforms and decentralized exchanges NFTs Digital art and collectibles Identity Atala PRISM digital identity solutions Supply Chain Product traceability and verification Gaming Blockchain-based gaming economies

Cardano vs Ethereum

Many developers choose Cardano because of its strong research-driven approach and energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake consensus model.

Cardano is often compared to Ethereum because both platforms support smart contracts and decentralized applications.

⚙️ Feature 🟦 Cardano 🟪 Ethereum 🔗 Consensus Proof-of-Stake (Ouroboros protocol) Proof-of-Stake (Ethereum 2.0) 💻 Programming Language Haskell / Plutus for smart contracts Solidity primarily used for smart contracts 💸 Transaction Fees Generally lower and more predictable Often higher, especially during network congestion 🏗️ Architecture Layered blockchain separating settlement and computation layers Primarily single-layer architecture with Layer-2 scaling solutions 🧠 Development Approach Peer-reviewed academic research and formal verification Faster, developer-driven innovation and rapid ecosystem growth

Cardano vs Bitcoin

While Ethereum currently has a larger ecosystem, Cardano focuses on scientific research and formal verification to ensure long-term stability.

Although Cardano and Bitcoin are both blockchain networks, their purposes differ significantly.

⚙️ Feature 🟦 Cardano (ADA) 🟧 Bitcoin (BTC) 🎯 Purpose Smart contract platform supporting DApps, DeFi, and digital identity solutions Digital currency designed primarily as a decentralized store of value and payment system 🔗 Consensus Proof-of-Stake (Ouroboros) Proof-of-Work ⚡ Energy Consumption Low energy usage due to staking-based validation High energy consumption due to mining operations 🚀 Transaction Speed Faster transaction processing and shorter block times Slower transaction confirmations (~10 minutes per block) 📜 Smart Contracts Fully supported through Plutus smart contract platform Limited smart contract capabilities compared to modern blockchains

Real-World Applications of Cardano

Bitcoin primarily functions as a store of value, while Cardano aims to serve as a platform for decentralized applications and digital infrastructure.

Cardano was designed to support real-world applications that extend beyond cryptocurrency trading.

Digital Identity

One of the most notable initiatives is Atala PRISM, which allows individuals to create verifiable digital identities on the blockchain. This system can be used for:

identity verification

academic credentials

financial services access

Digital identity solutions can help people in developing countries access banking and government services.

Supply Chain Tracking

Cardano can also be used to track products across supply chains.

For example:

pharmaceutical verification

food traceability

manufacturing authentication

Blockchain technology ensures that data recorded within supply chains remains tamper-proof and transparent.

Financial Inclusion

Cardano’s long-term vision includes providing financial services to populations that lack access to traditional banking systems.

This initiative could help millions of people participate in the global economy.

Cardano Staking Explained

Unlike mining-based cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Cardano uses a staking system to secure the network. ADA holders can delegate their tokens to staking pools. These pools validate transactions and produce new blocks on the blockchain. In return, participants earn rewards. Staking allows users to earn passive income while contributing to network security.

Cardano Tokenomics

Tokenomics refers to the economic structure behind a cryptocurrency. Cardano’s token economy revolves around the ADA token. The limited supply of ADA ensures that inflation remains controlled over time.

Cardano vs Bitcoin

Although Cardano and Bitcoin are both blockchain networks, their purposes differ significantly.

⚙️ Feature 🟦 Cardano (ADA) 🟧 Bitcoin (BTC) 🪙 Launch Year 2017 2009 👨‍💻 Founder Charles Hoskinson and the Cardano development team Satoshi Nakamoto (pseudonymous creator) 🔗 Blockchain Type Smart contract platform and decentralized application ecosystem Peer-to-peer digital currency network ⚙️ Consensus Mechanism Proof-of-Stake (Ouroboros) Proof-of-Work ⛏️ Mining Not mineable; uses staking for validation Mineable using specialized hardware 🧮 Energy Consumption Very low due to Proof-of-Stake High energy consumption due to mining 🚀 Transaction Speed Faster transaction processing Slower transaction confirmation times ⏱️ Block Time ~20 seconds per block ~10 minutes per block 💸 Transaction Fees Generally low and predictable Can become high during network congestion 💎 Maximum Supply 45 billion ADA 21 million BTC 🧠 Primary Purpose Smart contracts, decentralized applications, DeFi infrastructure Store of value and digital currency 🧾 Smart Contracts Supported through Plutus smart contract platform Limited smart contract functionality 🌍 Use Cases DeFi platforms, NFTs, digital identity, supply chain tracking Digital payments and long-term store of value 👥 Target Users Developers, enterprises, DeFi users, and crypto investors Investors, traders, and users seeking digital gold 🔐 Security Model Secured by distributed staking pools Secured by mining hash power 🗳️ Governance Community governance with on-chain voting No formal governance system 🌱 Environmental Impact Energy-efficient blockchain design Criticized for high electricity consumption 📉 Market Position One of the leading smart contract platforms Largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization 🔄 Network Upgrades Structured roadmap with research-driven development phases Slower upgrades due to conservative development 🧠 Key Advantage Scalable smart contract ecosystem with energy-efficient design Strongest security and reputation as digital gold ⚠️ Risk Factors Competition from other smart contract platforms Scalability limitations and high energy use

Real-World Applications of Cardano

Bitcoin primarily functions as a store of value, while Cardano aims to serve as a platform for decentralized applications and digital infrastructure.

Cardano was designed to support real-world applications that extend beyond cryptocurrency trading.

Digital Identity

One of the most notable initiatives is Atala PRISM, which allows individuals to create verifiable digital identities on the blockchain.

This system can be used for:

identity verification

academic credentials

financial services access

Digital identity solutions can help people in developing countries access banking and government services.

Supply Chain Tracking

Cardano can also be used to track products across supply chains.

For example: pharmaceutical verification food traceability manufacturing authentication Blockchain technology ensures that data recorded within supply chains remains tamper-proof and transparent.

Final Say About Cardano Cardano has established itself as one of the most research-driven and technologically ambitious blockchain platforms in the cryptocurrency industry. Built on a foundation of peer-reviewed academic research and a layered blockchain architecture, Cardano aims to deliver a scalable, secure, and sustainable ecosystem for decentralized applications, digital identity systems, and financial services.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Cardano?

Cardano is a decentralized blockchain platform designed to support smart contracts, decentralized applications (dApps), and secure digital transactions. Its native cryptocurrency, ADA, powers the network and allows users to send funds, participate in staking, and vote on governance proposals.

Who created Cardano?

Cardano was founded by Charles Hoskinson, a co-founder of Ethereum. The project is developed by Input Output Global (IOG), supported by the Cardano Foundation, and focuses on building a scalable, secure, and sustainable blockchain using peer-reviewed academic research.

When was Cardano launched?

Cardano development began in 2015, and the blockchain officially launched in 2017. Since then, the project has continued evolving through multiple development phases aimed at improving decentralization, scalability, governance, and smart contract functionality across its ecosystem.

What is ADA?

ADA is the native cryptocurrency of the Cardano blockchain. It is used to pay transaction fees, stake tokens for network security, participate in governance voting, and interact with decentralized applications built on the Cardano ecosystem.

What consensus mechanism does Cardano use?

Cardano uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm called Ouroboros. This mechanism allows ADA holders to stake their tokens and participate in validating transactions while earning rewards, providing a more energy-efficient alternative to mining-based blockchain systems.

Can Cardano be mined?

No, Cardano cannot be mined because it uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus model. Instead of mining, ADA holders can stake their tokens in staking pools, helping secure the network while earning rewards for participating in transaction validation.

What makes Cardano different from other blockchains?

Cardano stands out due to its research-driven development approach, peer-reviewed academic papers, layered blockchain architecture, and energy-efficient Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. These features aim to improve scalability, security, and long-term sustainability compared to earlier blockchain platforms.

What is the Ouroboros protocol?

Ouroboros is Cardano’s Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm that divides time into epochs and slots. During each slot, a randomly selected slot leader validates transactions and creates new blocks, ensuring secure and energy-efficient blockchain operation.

What is Cardano used for?

Cardano supports decentralized applications, financial services, digital identity solutions, supply chain tracking, and NFT marketplaces. The platform is designed to provide infrastructure for secure transactions and smart contracts across various industries and blockchain-based services.

What are Cardano smart contracts?

Smart contracts on Cardano are self-executing agreements programmed using Plutus. These contracts automatically perform transactions once conditions are met, enabling decentralized applications, financial services, and automated blockchain-based agreements without intermediaries.

What programming language does Cardano use?

Cardano’s smart contracts are written in Plutus, which is based on the Haskell programming language. Haskell’s mathematical foundations allow developers to create secure and formally verified code for blockchain applications.

What is Cardano staking?

Cardano staking allows ADA holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools that validate transactions on the network. In return, participants receive staking rewards while helping maintain the security and decentralization of the blockchain.

How many ADA tokens exist?

Cardano has a maximum supply of 45 billion ADA tokens. This fixed supply model helps control inflation while allowing rewards to be distributed through staking mechanisms as the network continues to operate.

What is Project Catalyst?

Project Catalyst is Cardano’s decentralized governance program that allows ADA holders to vote on funding proposals for ecosystem development. Community members submit project ideas, and token holders vote on which initiatives receive treasury funding.