What is capital gains tax (CGT)?[1]

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How to determine a capital gain or loss

Formula to calculate a capital gain or loss

Key aspects involved in determining a capital gain or loss

Assets

Disposal

the shares are sold ;

; they are donated ;

; a person ceases to be a resident ;

; the nature of the shares changes from capital assets to trading stock;

from capital assets to trading stock; the shares are still owned at the time of death and were not bequeathed to a surviving spouse or an approved public benefit organisation;

to a surviving spouse or an approved public benefit organisation; the company in which the shares are held is liquidated or deregistered ; or

or ; or a return of capital or foreign return of capital is received or accrued on or after 1 April 2012 and exceeds the base cost of the shares.

R2 million gain or loss on disposal of a primary residence ;

; most personal assets ;

; retirement benefits ; and

; and the transfer of an asset as security for a debt or the release of such security.

Proceeds

donated the shares;

the shares; died and did not bequeath the shares to a surviving spouse;

to a surviving spouse; ceased to be a resident ;

; disposed of the shares to a connected person that does not reflect an arm’s-length price ; or

that does not reflect an ; or changed the nature of the shares to trading stock.

When a return of capital or foreign return of capital is received on a share acquired before 1 October 2001, which is known as a pre-valuation date share .

. The accumulated pre-1 October 2007 returns of capital on shares held on 1 April 2012, which were previously dealt with as proceeds on a full disposal of the share, are deemed to be distributed on April 1, 2012.

Base cost

Specific identification

First in, first out

Weighted average

Average cost of all the shares : R11.20 (R22 400/2 000).

: R11.20 (R22 400/2 000). Base cost of the shares disposed of : R4 480 (R11.20 x 400).

: R4 480 (R11.20 x 400). Base cost of the remaining 1 600 shares: R17 920 (R22 400 - R4 480).

the cost of acquisition ;

; stamp duty, securities transfer tax (STT) , or a similar duty or tax, actually incurred and directly related to the acquisition or disposal of the share;

, or a similar duty or tax, actually incurred and directly related to the acquisition or disposal of the share; the cost of any option exercised in acquiring or selling the share (except a share taxed under section 8A or 8C) - refer note below.

in acquiring or selling the share (except a share taxed under section 8A or 8C) - refer note below. broker’s fees (whether in buying or selling a share), and

(whether in buying or selling a share), and one-third of the interest incurred to acquire a share listed on a recognised exchange or a participatory interest in a portfolio of a collective investment scheme, including money borrowed to refinance those borrowings.

How to determine a taxable capital gain or assessed capital loss

Terms explained

Marginal tax rate : This is the amount of additional tax paid for every additional rand (ZAR) earned as income. The rate varies based on the taxpayer’s tax bracket .

: This is the amount of additional tax paid for every additional rand (ZAR) earned as income. The rate varies based on the . Effective tax rate : Also called average tax rate, is the actual tax rate a taxpayer pays on his or her entire taxable income. Differently put, the effective tax rate is the percentage of taxable income that a taxpayer pays in taxes.

: Also called is the actual tax rate a taxpayer pays on his or her entire taxable income. Differently put, the effective tax rate is the that a taxpayer pays in taxes. Annual exclusion: This is the annual amount of the sum of a taxpayer’s capital gains and losses that is excluded for CGT purposes. The exclusion for the 2026/2021 tax year for a natural person is R40 000. For a natural person dying during the year of assessment, it increases to R300 000.

Inclusion rate: This is the percentage of the net capital gain that is included in a taxpayer’s taxable income and taxed at the marginal rate in the same way as other taxable income.

Tax rates

Taxable income Marginal rates of tax R1 - R205 900 18% of taxable income R205 901 - R321 600 R37 062 + 26% of taxable income above R205 900 R321 601 - R445 100 R67 144 + 31% of taxable income above R321 600 R445 101 - R584 200 R105 429 + 36% of taxable income above R445 100 R584 201 - R744 800 R155 505 + 39% of taxable income above R584 200 R744 801 - R1 577 300 R218 139 + 41% of taxable income above R744 800 R1 577 301 and above R559 464 + 45% of taxable income above R1 577 300

Taxable income Marginal rates of tax R1 - R195 850 18% of taxable income R195 851 - R305 850 R35 253 + 26% of taxable income above R195 850 R305 851 - R423 300 R63 853 + 31% of taxable income above R305 850 R423 301 - R555 600 R100 263 + 36% of taxable income above R423 300 R555 601 - R708 310 R147 891 + 39% of taxable income above R555 600 R708 311 - R1 500 000 R207 448 + 41% of taxable income above R708 310 R1 500 001 and above R532 041 + 45% of taxable income above R1 500 000

Marginal tax rates for companies and trusts (Other than special trusts)

CGT rates for the current tax year (February 2026 year-end)

Type of taxpayer Inclusion rate Maximum effective rate Individuals and Special Trusts 40.0% 18.0% Companies 80.0% 22.4% Other Trusts 80.0% 36.0%

Formula to calculate a capital gain or loss

an assessed capital loss brought forward from the previous year of assessment exceeds an aggregate capital gain for the year of assessment; or

for the year of assessment; or there is an aggregate capital loss for the year, in which case the assessed capital loss is equal to the aggregate capital loss plus any assessed capital loss brought forward from the previous year of assessment.

reduces an aggregate capital gain;

increases an aggregate capital loss;

can never be set off against ordinary income;

once established, is not again reduced by the annual exclusion in future years.

Example of calculating taxable gain

45 000

170 000

(20 000)

(40 000)

(17 000)

93 000

37 200

Gain or loss – of a capital or revenue nature?

Type of taxpayer Maximum effective rate (Revenue gains) Maximum effective rate (Capital gains) Natural persons and special trusts 45% 18.0% Companies 28% 22.4% Trusts (other than special trusts) 45% 36.0%

the intention of the person when the shares were bought or sold, is the most important factor in determining the nature of the profit, capital, or revenue;

of the person when the shares were bought or sold, is the in determining the nature of the profit, capital, or revenue; if the shares were bought as a long-term investment to generate dividend income , the gain is likely to be of a capital nature;

, the gain is likely to be of a capital nature; if the shares were bought in order to resale them for a profit , the profit will be deemed non-capital; and

, the profit will be deemed non-capital; and if shares were acquired with mixed intentions, the taxpayer’s intention will be determined by the dominant or main purpose.

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In South Africa, c, which is part of income tax, is payable on any, regardless of what type ofare involved.but forms part of income tax.Theto determine a capital gain or loss is as follows:The calculation comprisesGenerally, a South African resident’sare subjected to CGT, whileare liable for CGT on immovable property or assets of a permanent establishment situated in South Africa. In the context of this article, assets would bebeing disposed of.CGT ison theinclude, among others, death, loss, and emigration., a capital gain or loss is triggered when shares are, namelyGenerally, the following areconcerning disposals:Proceeds are normally theon the disposal of shares. In thethe proceeds will be deemed to be equal to theof the shares. For instance, when a person:Theby an amount that is included in gross income or which is otherwise taken into consideration in calculating taxable income. For example, if a portion of the proceeds includes a dividend. Afor CGT purposes has been treated insince October 1, 2001, depending in which period it was received, namely 1 October 2001 to 30 September 2007, 1 October 2007 to 31 March 2012, and. For the purpose of this article, thewill be on the last period. According to paragraph 76(B)(2) of the(hereafter referred to as) of the Income Tax Act (Act 58 of 1962) (hereafter referred to as), aormust be deducted from the base cost of the related share when the return occurred on or after 1 April 2012. In addition, it is regulated that if the base cost of the share becomes negative as a result of the deduction of the return of capital or foreign return of capital, the. (Paragraph 76(B)(3) of the Schedule.)apply in the following situations:is the amount that is allowed as a deduction from the proceeds. When some of, but not all, the shares held in a company are disposed of, the shares have to be identified according to a specific. Three identification methods are allowed by SARS:Under this method, a shareholder is allowed to nominate the shares that are being sold,. To be able to use this method the shareholder is obliged to maintainregarding the acquisition of the shares.This method implies that a shareholder hasUnder this method, a shareholder must do the: the average cost of all the shares, the base cost of the shares disposed of, and the base cost of the remaining shares. For example: Shareholder Rich Guy sells 400 of his 2 000 shares (value R22 400) in company BKH. The calculations will look as follows:The weighted average method can only be used for, such as the JSE or London Stock Exchange. Hence, it. The South African Revenue Services (provides a list of recognised exchanges. Paragraph 33(6) of the Schedule regulates as follows with regard to the use of a identification method: ‘Once an identification method has been adopted for the first listed share disposed of on or after 1 October 2001, that. A person will be able to switch to a different method only once all the shares in the portfolio have been disposed of.’[2]pertaining to proceeds from shares are:However,to manage a share portfolio areof a share. When a person acquires shares from an employer under an, a special rule applies. Usually, in this situation, theof the shares that were taken into account in determining any amount of the revenue gain to be included in income under section 8A or 8C. Refer note below.contain special rules that determine any gain or loss on shares or options acquired under an employee share incentive scheme.regulates the, whileexplains the regulations for the. Concerning the base cost of a, known as the ‘,’ ‘apply. It is beyond the scope of this article to explain these rules. For more information, the SARS publication, Comprehensive Guide to Capital Gains Tax, can be consulted.Before explaining the formula to calculate a capital gain or loss, the followingMarginal tax rates for individual taxpayers: 28% (For 2026 and 2026 tax years.): 45% (For 2026 and 2026 tax years.): Are subject to the same marginal tax rates as a natural person.It was the same for the three previous tax years.Thein a tax year can vary between 0% and 18%. It will only be 18% when a taxpayer’s marginal tax rate is 45%. (45% (marginal rate) x 40% (inclusion rate) x R100 = 18%.) Another example, if the marginal rate is 31%, the effective CGT rate will be 12.40% (31% (marginal rate) x 40% (inclusion rate) x R100 = 12.40%).during the assessment year, after inclusion of exclusions, roll-overs, and limitations Less:Less/add:brought forward from previous year of assessment =a net capital gain by the applicable inclusion rate =. When the end result is an, it will be carried forward to the following year of assessment as an assessed capital loss. Anfor the year of assessment occurs when:Furthermore, an: Mr. Nobody is a natural person and his share portfolio delivered the following results during the 2026/2021 year of assessment: Capital gains on the shares of the following companies: R MMH Ltd 70 000 SAH Ltd 55 000 GMV LtdCapital loss on shares of SMH Ltd (20 000) At the end of the 2019/2020 year of assessment mr. Nobody had an assessed capital loss of R17 000.: R Capital gains on shares 170 000 Capital loss on sharesSum of capital gains and losses during assessment year 150 000 Less: Annual exclusionAggregate capital gain 110 000 Less: Assessed capital loss brought forward from previous year of assessmentNet capital gainInclusion rate (40% for a natural person) Taxable capital gain (40% x R93 000) - to be included in taxable incomeThe first step, and an essential one at that, in determining a person’s tax liability on a disposal of shares is to determine whether the gain or loss is of ain comparison with capital gains. The maximum effective tax rates for the two types of profits differ considerably. For instance:In addition, capital gains tax also enjoys the benefit of the annual exclusion and the inclusion rate. Thein the process of distinguishing between a capital gain and a revenue profit regarding shares in. Simply put, section 9C specifies that any amount received or accrued or any expenditure incurred in respect of an equity share will beif that equity share had, at the time of the receipt or accrual of the amount or incurred expenditure,. The application of section 9C is by default and compulsory. Theto decide whether the gain is from a capital or revenue nature is when the profit was generated from the disposal of shares held for less than three years.does not provide objective rules in this regard. However,have, over many years, putinto place. Especially in respect of theof the person when the shares were bought or sold, as perceived from, among others, the following court rulings:[1] Refer to the publication, Tax Guide for Share Owners (7th issue, 21 February 2026), of the South African Revenue Services (SARS) for an extensive discussion of CGT on shares. This article is mainly based on this publication. [2] Accentuations in citations are by the article writer.