Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Burstone Group Ltd. price forecast signals a steady setup rather than a dramatic move, with dividend support, charts and historical graph context pointing to measured growth rather than a sharp prediction. The price today in rands is R9.5 per share, and the buy or sell decision will likely hinge on whether investors value the ordinary payout more than the cost of entry. Preference shares are a separate consideration, but for sale interest in BTN remains tied to live data, online trading access, and how easily a trading account can be used to complete how to buy decisions on the JSE share code BTN.
Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Data as of
|2026-08-28 09:58:59
|Share Name & Ticker
|Burstone Group Ltd. (BTN)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Real Estate / Real Estate Investment Trusts
|Current Price
|9.5
|Market Capitalization
|7.65bn
|P/E Ratio
|23.90
|Dividend Yield
|9.92
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|6 399
|Recent Price Change
|0
Burstone Group Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R9.5, unchanged from the previous close
|Market Cap
|7.65bn, indicating a large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|23.90, suggesting fair valuation
|Dividend Yield
|9.92, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility View
|Low, based on a flat recent price change
Burstone Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish to neutral, with the main support coming from the high dividend yield and a stable price at R9.5. The flat recent change suggests limited near-term momentum, so any breakout would likely need stronger volume than today’s 6 399 shares and clearer sector-led re-rating in JSE real estate names.
FAQ on Burstone Group Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Burstone Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: Burstone Group Ltd. shares are listed equity interests in BTN on the JSE. At a current price of R9.5, they represent exposure to a large-cap real estate business with a market capitalisation of 7.65bn and a dividend yield of 9.92.
Q2: How can I buy Burstone Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy BTN through a JSE-approved trading account and place an order at the current price per share of R9.5. The ticker is BTN, and the listed market cap of 7.65bn and yield of 9.92 may help frame your purchase decision.
Q3: What affects the price of Burstone Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is affected by valuation, dividend expectations, trading volume, and sentiment around JSE real estate counters. For BTN, the price today is R9.5, with a P/E of 23.90, volume of 6 399, and zero recent price change.
Q4: Does Burstone Group Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes. The live data shows a dividend yield of 9.92, which indicates BTN does pay dividends. With the share price at R9.5 and a market cap of 7.65bn, income-focused investors may view the dividend as a key attraction.
Q5: How can I track my Burstone Group Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track BTN using your brokerage platform, which should show the live price of R9.5, the ticker, market cap, P/E ratio, and dividend yield. Monitoring trading volume at 6 399 and the zero price change can also help you follow performance.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Burstone Group Ltd. share price?
Answer: BTN’s share price is being shaped by a stable quote of R9.5, a P/E ratio of 23.90, and a dividend yield of 9.92. Its 7.65bn market cap and modest trading volume of 6 399 suggest orderly, not aggressive, trading.
Q7: Is Burstone Group Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: BTN may suit investors seeking income, given its 9.92 dividend yield and R9.5 price per share. The 23.90 P/E suggests fair valuation rather than a discount, so the case to buy depends on your preference for yield over faster growth.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Burstone Group Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows BTN unchanged at R9.5, with volume at 6 399 and no recent price change. That setup may support a patient purchase for dividend-minded investors, but the decision should weigh the 23.90 P/E and fair valuation carefully.
Q9: How much does one Burstone Group Ltd. share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is R9.5. That level applies to BTN on the JSE, alongside a market capitalisation of 7.65bn, a P/E ratio of 23.90, and a dividend yield of 9.92 for income-oriented analysis.
Q10: How to sell Burstone Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell BTN, use your trading account and place a sell order at or near the live price of R9.5. Check market depth and the current volume of 6 399, since those conditions can influence execution speed and the final trade price.
How to Buy Burstone Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.
Verify the account using your email address or phone number.
Set up 2FA for account security.
Complete KYC to get verified.
Review the trading dashboard and order types.
Deposit funds into the trading account.
Search for BTN and place a purchase order.
Burstone Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Burstone Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.