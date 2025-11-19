Revenue for the year was higher at R2.02 billion (R2.01 billion). Operating profit dropped to R1.1 billion (R1.2 billion). Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to equity holders came in at R809.1 million (loss of R2.2 billion). Furthermore, headline earnings per share was reported at 39.75 cents per share (loss of 216.78 cents per share). FY26 final dividend The Group hereby declares a FY26 final dividend of 48.27564cps (R389 million) in respect of the twelve months ended 31 March 2026. This represents a 90% pay-out ratio of H2FY26's distributable earnings of 53.63960cps. This brings the total dividend for FY26 to 94.23552cps, representing a full year pay-out ratio of 90% for the year's distributable earnings of 104.70614cps. The full year dividend meets the minimum distribution (75%) required to retain REIT status. Company prospects Our diversified business model provides resilience in an increasingly volatile global environment, underpinned by a robust real estate platform, diversified asset classes, broad geographic exposure, recurring fee income streams and multiple sources of capital. While global uncertainty, elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures continue to influence operating conditions, improving sentiment in South Africa provides a supportive backdrop for growth. Burstone continues to advance its strategic positioning as a fully integrated international real estate investment, fund and asset management business. Strengthened capital partner relationships, expanded equity under management and enhanced operational integration are improving earnings visibility, supported by a stable and resilient underlying real estate portfolio. Balance sheet flexibility remains a key priority, supporting disciplined capital allocation, capital recycling initiatives and the continued expansion of the Group's fund management platform.

Burstone published its annual B-BBEE compliance report in accordance with the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act. The report is available on the company's website at https://assets.ctfassets.net/lwj37n970879/690HutTmFOt3NWKs0IMEHd/73322c89a42859bf9fe57b151b28c208/Burstone_Group_Limited_BEE_Certificate.pdf.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Burstone will be held at 4th Floor, 4 Sandown Valley Crescent, Sandton, South Africa, 2196 at 10:30 on Wednesday, 5 August 2026. 2026 Integrated Annual Report: The Notice of the AGM has been published and released to shareholders on Wednesday, 8 July 2026 – the Notice is available, together with the Group's Integrated Annual Report incorporating the audited annual financial statements and unqualified audit report from PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. ('PWC'). for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, on the Group's website. Change Statement The audited consolidated and separate annual financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2026 (the 'Annual Financial Statements') contain the some differences to the reviewed condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026, released on SENS on 2 June 2026 (the 'Condensed Financial Statements'). Three changes were identified by the Group's finance function, in conjunction with the Group's independent external auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., during the finalisation of the audit of the Annual Financial Statements, subsequent to the release of the Condensed Financial Statements.

Shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following changes to the membership of the committees of the board of directors (the 'Board'), with effect from 8 July 2026: * Paul Theodosiou steps down as chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee, and shall continue to serve as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee; * Vuyisa Nkonyeni (an existing member of the Audit and Risk Committee) assumes the role of chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee; * Rex Tomlinson steps down as chairperson of the Social and Ethics Committee, and shall continue to serve as a member of the Social and Ethics Committee; * Disebo Moephuli (an existing member of the Social and Ethics Committee) assumes the role of chairperson of the Social and Ethics Committee; and * Philip Hourquebie is appointed as a member of the Investment Committee.

Burstone shareholders approved all resolutions at the 2026 AGM held on 5 August 2026, with 74% of shares represented. Key approvals included re-elections of directors Moses M. Ngoasheng, Paul A. Theodosiou, and others, as well as the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as auditor. Shareholders also authorised the directors to issue shares, including for a Dividend Reinvestment Plan, and granted general authority to issue and acquire shares. Additionally, non-executive directors' remuneration and related-party transactions received strong support. The resolutions will be filed with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission as required.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Burstone Group Ltd. price forecast signals a steady setup rather than a dramatic move, with dividend support, charts and historical graph context pointing to measured growth rather than a sharp prediction. The price today in rands is R9.5 per share, and the buy or sell decision will likely hinge on whether investors value the ordinary payout more than the cost of entry. Preference shares are a separate consideration, but for sale interest in BTN remains tied to live data, online trading access, and how easily a trading account can be used to complete how to buy decisions on the JSE share code BTN.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:58:59 Share Name & Ticker Burstone Group Ltd. (BTN) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Real Estate Investment Trusts Current Price 9.5 Market Capitalization 7.65bn P/E Ratio 23.90 Dividend Yield 9.92 Trading Volume (Live Data) 6 399 Recent Price Change 0

Burstone Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R9.5, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 7.65bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 23.90, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 9.92, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility View Low, based on a flat recent price change

Burstone Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral, with the main support coming from the high dividend yield and a stable price at R9.5. The flat recent change suggests limited near-term momentum, so any breakout would likely need stronger volume than today’s 6 399 shares and clearer sector-led re-rating in JSE real estate names.

FAQ on Burstone Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Burstone Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Burstone Group Ltd. shares are listed equity interests in BTN on the JSE. At a current price of R9.5, they represent exposure to a large-cap real estate business with a market capitalisation of 7.65bn and a dividend yield of 9.92.

Q2: How can I buy Burstone Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy BTN through a JSE-approved trading account and place an order at the current price per share of R9.5. The ticker is BTN, and the listed market cap of 7.65bn and yield of 9.92 may help frame your purchase decision.

Q3: What affects the price of Burstone Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is affected by valuation, dividend expectations, trading volume, and sentiment around JSE real estate counters. For BTN, the price today is R9.5, with a P/E of 23.90, volume of 6 399, and zero recent price change.

Q4: Does Burstone Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live data shows a dividend yield of 9.92, which indicates BTN does pay dividends. With the share price at R9.5 and a market cap of 7.65bn, income-focused investors may view the dividend as a key attraction.

Q5: How can I track my Burstone Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track BTN using your brokerage platform, which should show the live price of R9.5, the ticker, market cap, P/E ratio, and dividend yield. Monitoring trading volume at 6 399 and the zero price change can also help you follow performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Burstone Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: BTN’s share price is being shaped by a stable quote of R9.5, a P/E ratio of 23.90, and a dividend yield of 9.92. Its 7.65bn market cap and modest trading volume of 6 399 suggest orderly, not aggressive, trading.

Q7: Is Burstone Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: BTN may suit investors seeking income, given its 9.92 dividend yield and R9.5 price per share. The 23.90 P/E suggests fair valuation rather than a discount, so the case to buy depends on your preference for yield over faster growth.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Burstone Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows BTN unchanged at R9.5, with volume at 6 399 and no recent price change. That setup may support a patient purchase for dividend-minded investors, but the decision should weigh the 23.90 P/E and fair valuation carefully.

Q9: How much does one Burstone Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R9.5. That level applies to BTN on the JSE, alongside a market capitalisation of 7.65bn, a P/E ratio of 23.90, and a dividend yield of 9.92 for income-oriented analysis.

Q10: How to sell Burstone Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell BTN, use your trading account and place a sell order at or near the live price of R9.5. Check market depth and the current volume of 6 399, since those conditions can influence execution speed and the final trade price.

How to Buy Burstone Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify the account using your email address or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC to get verified.

Review the trading dashboard and order types.

Deposit funds into the trading account.

Search for BTN and place a purchase order.

Burstone Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Burstone Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.