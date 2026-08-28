Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares are trading with a muted tone, yet the price forecast remains data-driven rather than aggressive, with charts and the historical graph still showing a constructive long-term growth profile. The price today in dollars is $66.95, leaving the stock near the upper end of its recent band and making buy or sell decisions more sensitive to near-term catalyst flow. For investors comparing for sale opportunities, the dividend posture and any preferred shares payout should be checked against brokerage data, company filings, and the latest cost basis. If you want to know how to buy the ticker symbol BMY online, a funded trading account with an approved broker handles trading, execution, and order management for the full purchase process. Based on the live data, the outlook is balanced, with prediction risk tied to whether buyers defend current levels or sellers regain control.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM Share Name & Ticker Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Exchange NYSE Currency USD ($) Current Price $66.95 Previous Close $66.95 Day's Range $66.2 – $67.47 Opening Price $66.59 Volume 4665935 shares Daily Change -0.62 (-0.92%) 52-Week High $68.64 52-Week Low $42.52

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $66.95, reflecting a daily change of -0.62 (-0.92%). Day's Range $66.2 – $67.47, indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $42.52 – $68.64, showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 4665935 against 11538217, pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -0.92%, highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Limited Forecast Insights

The live tape shows a modest pullback, with the share price still sitting close to the 52-week high and well above the annual low. That positioning suggests the market is not under severe pressure, but it also leaves limited room before resistance near $68.64 becomes relevant. A clean move above that level would improve the bullish case, while failure to hold the mid-$66 area could invite a drift back toward support. For now, the technical picture is cautious, not outright bearish.

FAQ on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shares

Q1: What are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares?

Answer: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares represent ownership in the company and trade on the NYSE under ticker BMY. Today’s price per share is $66.95. The live data shows a -0.92% daily move, placing the stock near the top of its 52-week range.

Q2: How can I buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares?

Answer: You can buy BMY through a brokerage trading account that supports NYSE stocks. Search the ticker symbol, review the current price of $66.95, and place a market or limit order. The live data suggests using caution because the day’s range is already relatively tight.

Q3: What affects the price of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares?

Answer: The share price is affected by trading volume, momentum, and how close the stock is to its 52-week high and low. Today, BMY is down 0.92% with volume below the 90-day average, which can signal lighter participation and more constrained follow-through.

Q4: Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company pay dividends?

Answer: The live data provided here does not list a dividend amount or payout schedule. If dividend income matters to your purchase decision, check the company’s filings or your brokerage platform before you buy. The current share price alone does not confirm the distribution details.

Q5: How can I track my Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares and dividends?

Answer: Track BMY in your brokerage account by monitoring the ticker symbol, current price, daily change, and volume. For dividends, use the investor relations section or brokerage records. Today’s data shows $66.95 per share and below-average turnover, useful for portfolio monitoring.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company share price?

Answer: The main factors in the current feed are the -0.92% daily change, the $66.2 to $67.47 intraday range, and proximity to the $68.64 high. Volume of 4665935 shares is below the 90-day average, which helps explain the relatively calm price action.

Q7: Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company a good share to buy?

Answer: Based only on today’s data, BMY looks like a measured buy rather than a momentum chase. The price is near the top of the yearly range, but the small daily decline and moderate activity suggest the trade needs confirmation above resistance before stronger conviction is warranted.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares today?

Answer: If you’re considering a purchase today, the data supports patience more than urgency. The stock is at $66.95, just below the $68.64 52-week high, and the day’s range is narrow. That means entry timing matters if you want a better risk-reward setup.

Q9: How much does one Bristol-Myers Squibb Company share cost?

Answer: One Bristol-Myers Squibb Company share costs $66.95 today. That price is unchanged from the previous close, while the session range ran from $66.2 to $67.47. For active traders, that makes the current cost fairly stable intraday.

Q10: How to sell Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares?

Answer: To sell BMY shares, log into your trading account, search the ticker symbol, and choose a market or limit order. With today’s price at $66.95 and volume below average, a limit order may help you control execution if you are reducing exposure.

How to Buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account by email or phone number. Set up 2FA, complete KYC identity verification, and explore the trading dashboard. Deposit funds through ACH, debit card, or wire, then search BMY and place a market or limit order to purchase the shares you want for your portfolio.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Actionable Financial Advice

Given Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the key technical levels near $42.52 and $68.64. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.