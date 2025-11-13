Brait P.L.C. has announced that bondholders of its R2 119 497 750 6.00% Senior Unsecured Exchangeable Bonds due 2027, issued by Brait Investments Holdings Ltd., have approved key amendments via written resolutions. Over 70.8% of bondholders, representing R1.5 billion in principal, consented to amend and restate the bond terms and align the Deed Poll accordingly. These resolutions are binding on all bondholders, regardless of participation. The amendments aim to update the bond conditions and ensure consistency across related documentation. The notice confirms the successful passing of the resolutions, which meet the required 66.67% approval threshold.

The Rights Offer closed at 12:00 (SAST) on Friday, 7 August 2026 and the Board advises that Brait has successfully raised ZAR2.5 billion in terms of: (i) Rights Offer Shares taken up by Shareholders (or their renouncees) that followed their Rights and subscribed for Rights Offer Shares; and (ii) Excess Rights Offer Shares allocated to Qualifying Shareholders pursuant to excess applications.

Notice is given to the holders of the GBP150 000 000 8.00% convertible bonds due 2027 (the 'Bonds') with ISIN: XS2088760157 ('Bondholders') in accordance with the Conditions that the Issuer is exercising its option under Condition 7(b) of the Bonds to redeem the Bonds in full on 15 September 2026 (the 'Optional Redemption Date') in cash at their PIK Capitalised Principal Amount on the Optional Redemption Date, together with accrued but unpaid interest from (and including) the most recent Interest Payment Date up to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Brait plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Brait plc price forecast remains tightly linked to its charts and graph signals, with the latest data pointing to a steady price today in rands at R7.52 per share and a neutral buy or sell setup for active traders. For investors weighing dividend appeal, preference shares payout expectations, and shares for sale, the current data suggests the cost is manageable, though growth confirmation is still needed. If you want to know how to buy BIHLEB online through a trading account on the JSE, today’s trading setup is straightforward, but the share code and live data should be checked before any purchase decision, especially when assessing prediction and price movement on the platform.

Brait plc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Brait plc (BIHLEB) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Investment Holding Company Current Price 752 Market Capitalization 2.13bn P/E Ratio – Dividend Yield 5.75 Trading Volume (Live Data) Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Brait plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 752 — reflecting a 0 from the previous close. Market Cap 2.13bn — indicating a mid market presence. P/E Ratio – — suggesting fair valuation. Dividend Yield 5.75 — attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Flat recent move — highlighting low volatility.

Brait plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: With recent price change at 0 and no live trading volume provided, the near-term setup looks neutral. A clearer directional move would usually require stronger volume, a turn in sentiment on the JSE, or a catalyst tied to portfolio valuation and income expectations.

FAQ on Brait plc Shares

Q1: What are Brait plc shares?

Answer: Brait plc shares are ordinary shares listed on the JSE under BIHLEB. The current price per share is 752, with a market capitalization of 2.13bn and a dividend yield of 5.75. The P/E ratio is not available.

Q2: How can I buy Brait plc shares?

Answer: You can buy Brait plc shares through a JSE-licensed trading account. Use BIHLEB, check the price per share at 752, and review the dividend yield of 5.75 before purchase. Trading volume is not shown in the live data, so confirm liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Brait plc shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of 752, the flat recent change of 0, and investor views on valuation because the P/E ratio is unavailable. Market cap at 2.13bn and dividend yield of 5.75 also matter.

Q4: Does Brait plc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 5.75, which indicates income distribution potential. That said, the exact payout schedule and value are not shown here. Investors should still check the JSE and company announcements before making a purchase.

Q5: How can I track my Brait plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track BIHLEB in your trading account, where the current price is 752 and recent change is 0. Monitor dividend yield at 5.75, market cap at 2.13bn, and any updates from the JSE or your broker on payout timing.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Brait plc share price?

Answer: The share price is currently anchored at 752 with no movement from the previous close. The lack of a P/E ratio and missing trading volume make valuation and liquidity harder to gauge, while the 5.75 dividend yield supports investor interest.

Q7: Is Brait plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on the live data, Brait plc may appeal to income-focused investors because the dividend yield is 5.75 and the price is 752. However, the absent P/E ratio and no recorded trading volume mean buy decisions should be cautious.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Brait plc shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a flat move at 0 and a price of 752, so a buy decision depends on your income and valuation goals. The 2.13bn market cap and 5.75 dividend yield are supportive, but liquidity isn’t visible.

Q9: How much does one Brait plc share cost?

Answer: One Brait plc share costs 752 today, based on the live JSE data for BIHLEB. The price per share should be assessed alongside the 5.75 dividend yield, because income return can matter as much as entry cost.

Q10: How to sell Brait plc shares?

Answer: To sell Brait plc shares, place a trade for BIHLEB through your brokerage platform. The live price is 752 with a recent change of 0, so execution quality depends on available buyers and any trading volume shown by your broker.

How to Buy Brait plc Shares Step by Step

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Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

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Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

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Brait plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Brait plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.