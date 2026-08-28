Booking Holdings Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Booking Holdings Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $202.56 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol BKNG, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Booking Holdings Inc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $202.56 Previous Close $202.56 Day's Range $201.76 – $207.76 Opening Price $207.56 Volume 5410616 shares Daily Change -6.33 (-3.03%) 52-Week High $5665.72 52-Week Low $150.14 Data Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Booking Holdings Inc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $202.56 — reflecting a daily change of -6.33 (-3.03%). Day's Range $201.76 – $207.76 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $150.14 – $5665.72 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 5410616 against 6638102 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -3.03% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and high volatility.

Booking Holdings Inc Limited Forecast Insights

With the current negative momentum showing a -3.03% decline today and the price pegged at $202.56, the shares sit closer to their 52-week low than high. A bearish outlook is likely, yet strategic drivers identified within a breakout potential could reposition the shares favorably. Monitor any signs of support near $150.14.

FAQ on Booking Holdings Inc Shares

Q1: What are Booking Holdings Inc shares?

Answer: Booking Holdings Inc shares, traded under the ticker BKNG on NASDAQ, represent ownership in the company specializing in travel services and products.

Q2: How can I buy Booking Holdings Inc shares?

Answer: To buy shares, open a trading account with a brokerage like Fidelity, E*TRADE, or Robinhood, search for the ticker BKNG, and place a buy order for the desired quantity.

Q3: What affects the price of Booking Holdings Inc shares?

Answer: Factors include market trends, economic data, investor sentiment, company performance reports, and sector conditions impacting the travel industry.

Q4: Does Booking Holdings Inc pay dividends?

Answer: Booking Holdings Inc does not disclose a specified dividend amount here; consult brokerage resources or company filings for the latest dividend information.

Q5: How can I track my Booking Holdings Inc shares and dividends?

Answer: Investors can track shares and dividends using online trading platforms, financial news sites, or by monitoring brokerage account updates.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Booking Holdings Inc share price?

Answer: The price is influenced by trading volume, market volatility, travel industry trends, and evolving economic indicators that impact investor confidence.

Q7: Is Booking Holdings Inc a good share to buy?

Answer: Evaluating whether to buy involves considering current price levels, potential upward momentum, sector outlook, and personal investment strategies.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Booking Holdings Inc shares today?

Answer: Consider recent price movements, potential for recovery, and broader market cues before deciding if today's trade aligns with your portfolio goals.

Q9: How much does one Booking Holdings Inc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $202.56.

Q10: How to sell Booking Holdings Inc shares?

Answer: To sell, locate the shares within your online brokerage account, select BKNG, and place a sell order specifying the quantity to liquidate.

How to Buy Booking Holdings Inc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker BKNG, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Booking Holdings Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Booking Holdings Inc's current performance, investors should SELL the shares if prices move BELOW the key technical levels near $150.14. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.