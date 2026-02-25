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Blu Label Unlimited Group Ltd. JSE: BLU
R8.17 ▲ 0.04 (0.49%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
8.20
Prev close
8.17
Day range
8.03 - 8.30
Volume
2 094 197
52-wk range
7.77 – 8.38
Market cap
7.46bn
P/E Ratio
9.78
EPS (ZARc)
83.58
Dividend Yield
6.56%
DPS (ZARc)
54 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap7.46bn
EPS83.58
P/E ratio9.78
Div. yield6.56%
DPS 54 (cps)
Issued shares913.66m
52-week range
R 7.77 R 8.38
R8.17
Price overview
Open8.20
Previous close8.17
Day range8.03 - 8.30
Volume2 094 197
52-week range7.77 – 8.38
Change▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
P/E ratio9.78
EPS83.58
Dividend 54 (cps)
Dividend yield6.56%
Important dates
  • Nov 2025 Interim
    Released 25 Feb 2026
  • Interim Div 0.4356126 ZAR
    Decl 25 Feb 2026, LDT 17 Mar 2026
  • Interim Div 0.4356126 ZAR
    Decl 25 Feb 2026, Pay 23 Mar 2026
  • May 2026
    Prev Year End
  • May 2026 Final
    Released 26 Aug 2026
  • Final Div 0.1 ZAR
    Decl 26 Aug 2026, LDT 15 Sep 2026
  • Final Div 0.1 ZAR
    Decl 26 Aug 2026, Pay 21 Sep 2026
  • 20 Nov 2026
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Nov 2026
    Half Year
  • Nov 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 25 Feb
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.4356126 ZAR
    Decl 25 Feb 2027, LDT 17 Mar 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.4356126 ZAR
    Decl 25 Feb 2027, Pay 23 Mar 2027
  • May 2027
    Next Year End
  • May 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 26 Aug
Financial results
ZAR million May 26 May 25
Turnover 13 052.80 14 050.20
Attributable Income -4 882.40 2 484.20
Market Cap (ZARm) 8 396.50 10 655
EPS (ZARc) -539.73 276.52
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 83.58 455.96
DPS (ZARc) 53.56 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • BLU - B-BBEE annual compliance report
    2026-08-28 16:29:34
    Blue Label’s B-BBEE Annual Compliance Report for the financial year ended 31 May 2026 is available at: bluelabeltelecoms.co.za/sus-bee-compliance.php
  • Blu Label Unlimited Group Ltd. - Dealing in Securi
    2026-08-28 12:20:00
    The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.
  • BLU final results May 2026
    2026-08-26 07:41:06
    Total revenue for the year lowered to R13.1 billion (R14.1 billion) and operating loss was R5.2 billion (profit of R1.4 billion). Loss for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent was reported at R4.9 billion (profit of R2.5 billion). Additionally, headline earnings per share dropped to 83.58 cents per share (455.96 cents per share). Dividends declaration Subsequent to 31 May 2026, the board declared and approved dividend number 10. On 25 August 2026, the board approved a gross dividend of 10.00 cents per ordinary share, payable from income reserves. Together with the interim dividend of 43.56 cents per ordinary share declared in February 2026, this brings the total dividends declared in respect of the year ended 31 May 2026 to 53.56 cents per ordinary share. Group prospects and outlook The 2026 financial year has materially reshaped the Group. Cell C has been restructured and separately listed, and now stands on an independent footing, with its own capital structure and a transparent market valuation. Blu Label commences the new financial year with materially reduced structural complexity and the board’s attention directed towards growing its operating businesses rather than towards resolving legacy exposures. Core prepaid distribution and payments operations remain resilient, with management focused on protecting the Group’s market-leading position, deepening client relationships and enhancing and executing on revenue assurance capabilities (including municipal payment enablement at scale). Strategic investments are shifting from build-out to commercial execution, with Blu Energy progressing toward first contracted revenues on the back of an expanding municipal/commercial pipeline and project readiness. Blu Energy has secured a multi-year energy trading licence from NERSA, enabling participation in South Africa’s power sector reform and the delivery of renewable energy solutions across municipalities and independent power producers. Changes to the board and its committees Shareholders are referred to the SENS announcement released on 24 February 2026 regarding the appointment of Lindsay Peter Ralphs as an independent non-executive director and chairman designate with effect from such date. L M Nestadt will step down as chairman of the board and the Nominations Committee effective 26 August 2026 and L P Ralphs will be appointed as chairman of the board and the Nominations Committee.
  • BLU - trading statement
    2026-08-14 10:06:50
    The Company announced that for the year ended 31 May 2026 it anticipates headline earnings per share of 79.02 - 88.14 cents per share and earnings per share of (542.50) - (536.96) cents per share. The Company's financial results for the reporting period will be released on 26 August 2026.
  • BLU interim results November 2025
    2026-02-25 07:49:48
    Total revenue for the period increased to R8.6 billion (2024: R7.2 billion) whilst operating loss came to R4.4 billion (2024: profit of R556.4 million). Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent was R5.0 billion (2024: profit of R395.4 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share lowered to 38.60 cents per share (2024: 46.01 cents per share). Dividend declaration Subsequent to 30 November 2025, dividend number 9 was declared and approved by the board. On 24 February 2026, the board approved a dividend of 43.56126 cents per ordinary share, from income reserves. The dividend in respect of ordinary shares for the half-year ended 30 November 2025 has not been recognised in the financial statements as it was declared after this date. Group prospects and outlook The Group enters the second half with strong operational momentum, improved earnings visibility and a clearer pathway to medium-term value creation, supported by continued cost discipline and margin optimisation. Core prepaid distribution and payments operations remain resilient, with management focused on protecting the Group’s market-leading position, deepening client relationships and enhancing and executing on revenue assurance capabilities (including municipal payment enablement at scale). Strategic investments are shifting from build-out to commercial execution, with BluEnergy progressing toward first contracted revenues on the back of an expanding municipal/commercial pipeline and project readiness. Post period-end, BluEnergy has secured a multi-year energy trading licence from NERSA, enabling participation in South Africa's power sector reform and the delivery of renewable energy solutions across municipalities and independent power producers. Strategic investments in data analytics, AI and digital platforms are transitioning from development to commercial execution, positioning the Group for sustained performance into FY26. The Group has resumed dividend distributions, declaring an interim dividend of 43.56 cents per share, reflecting confidence in its financial position and sustainable earnings outlook.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
MTN GROUP (MTN) R 190.00 +0.9%
VODACOM (VOD) R 149.06 +0.79%
TELKOM (TKG) R 56.38 +2.4%
CELL C (CCD) R 25.49 +0.16%
BLU (BLU) R 8.17 +0.49%

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Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. shares on the jse show a price forecast that leans constructive, with dividend support, charts and historical graph signals pointing to steady growth rather than a dramatic move. The price today in rands is R8.2, leaving the buy or sell debate tied to whether investors see value in the current cost. For sale interest remains active, while preference shares, payout considerations, and the ordinary dividend should matter to anyone checking how to buy through an online trading account. With the share code BLU and live data feeding the graph, traders can weigh prediction, trading momentum, and trading account access before deciding on purchase.

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerBlue Label Telecoms Ltd. (BLU)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryTechnology / Telecommunications Services
Current PriceR8.2
Market Capitalization7.43bn
P/E Ratio9.73
Dividend Yield6.59
Trading Volume (Live Data)292 682
Recent Price Change0.86
Data as of2026-08-28 09:57:08

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR8.2, reflecting a 0.86 rise from the previous close.
Market Cap7.43bn, indicating a mid-cap market presence.
P/E Ratio9.73, suggesting potential undervaluation.
Dividend Yield6.59, attractive for income-focused investors.
VolatilityModerate, with active trading volume supporting liquidity.

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral in the near term, provided volume stays near the current 292 682 level and price action holds above R8.2. The combination of a sub-10 P/E, a decent dividend yield, and a positive recent change can support further upside, but the move still depends on broader JSE risk appetite and telecoms sector sentiment.

FAQ on Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. shares?
Answer: Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. shares are equity stock in a JSE-listed company trading under BLU. Based on today’s data, the share price is R8.2, market value is 7.43bn, and the P/E of 9.73 suggests investors are pricing earnings relatively conservatively.

Q2: How can I buy Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy BLU shares, open a JSE trading account with a regulated broker, fund it, and place a purchase order at your preferred price. Today’s live price is R8.2, so your trade size will depend on available cash and your order type.

Q3: What affects the price of Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by trading volume, earnings expectations, valuation, and sector sentiment. With current volume at 292 682 and a recent price change of 0.86, short-term moves can be driven by liquidity, investor positioning, and dividend expectations.

Q4: Does Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 6.59, which indicates BLU has a dividend profile that may appeal to income investors. At a price of R8.2, that yield helps support the investment case, especially when valuation is assessed against the 9.73 P/E ratio.

Q5: How can I track my Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track BLU shares through your brokerage platform by monitoring the ticker, price per share, volume, and dividend records. With a current price of R8.2 and trading volume of 292 682, you can review activity and payout updates in your account dashboard.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. share price?
Answer: Today’s key factors are the R8.2 price, a 0.86 move, and the 292 682 live volume reading. The 7.43bn market cap and 6.59 dividend yield also matter, because they frame how traders assess value, income, and near-term momentum.

Q7: Is Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: The data points to a potentially reasonable buy case: BLU trades at R8.2, has a P/E of 9.73, and offers a 6.59 dividend yield. That said, whether it suits you depends on your risk appetite and how you read today’s trading pattern.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based strictly on today’s live figures, the share looks investable for buyers who value income and moderate valuation. The R8.2 price, positive 0.86 change, and active volume of 292 682 suggest reasonable liquidity, but execution should still follow your own strategy.

Q9: How much does one Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. share costs R8.2 today. That price per share reflects the latest live reading on the JSE, alongside a market capitalisation of 7.43bn, which places BLU in a mid-cap range for investors comparing opportunities.

Q10: How to sell Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell BLU shares, use your brokerage platform, select the share code BLU, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With today’s price at R8.2 and volume at 292 682, liquidity appears sufficient for most normal trade sizes.

How to Buy Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated JSE broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and find BLU.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place your purchase order and monitor execution.

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Blue Label Telecoms Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Blue Label Telecoms Shares
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