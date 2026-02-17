BHP has filed its 2026 US Annual Report (Form 20-F) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

BHP Group Ltd. has applied for the admission of 2 790 704 ordinary shares to the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, expected on 26 August 2026. These shares, issued under the company's employee share ownership plans, will rank equally with existing shares. As of 19 August 2026, the total issued shares are 5 084 182 410, with no treasury shares. This total includes the newly issued shares and represents the voting rights in the company, relevant for shareholders' disclosure obligations under FCA rules.

A member of the executive committee has dealt in shares of the company.

On 18 August 2026, the Board of BHP determined to pay a final dividend of USD99 cents per share for the full year ended 30 June 2026. The currency exchange rate applicable for the final dividend payable in South African cents to shareholders on the BHP Group Limited South African branch register is based on the average rate on 27 August 2026 and is set out below: Dividend - USD99 cents per ordinary share Exchange rate - 15.96480 Dividend per ordinary share in local currency South African cents - 1 580.51520

BHP Group Ltd. (BHP) notified the market that as at 28 August 2026, BHP’s issued share capital consists of 5 084 182 410 ordinary shares with voting rights. There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

BHP Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: BHP Group Ltd. is showing a firm setup on the jse, with charts and graph signals still pointing to measured growth rather than a runaway move. With price today in rands at R776.38 and the current data showing steady trading interest, the buy or sell case hinges on whether investors are comfortable with the cost of entry against the dividend profile and longer-term payout appeal. For those checking how to buy, the share code BHG is easy to access online through a verified trading account, and today’s price forecast leans constructive while preference shares, for sale listings, and quick trading decisions should be assessed against the latest data and any short-term prediction from the graph.

BHP Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker BHP Group Ltd. (BHG) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Diversified Metals & Mining Current Price R776.38 Market Capitalization R3 890.57bn P/E Ratio 18.93 Dividend Yield 3.62% Trading Volume (Live Data) 16 404 Recent Price Change +1.46 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:56:57

BHP Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R776.38, reflecting a +1.46 move from the previous close. Market Cap R3 890.57bn, indicating a large market presence. P/E Ratio 18.93, suggesting fair valuation. Dividend Yield 3.62%, attractive for income-focused investors. Volatility Trading volume of 16 404 points to moderate volatility.

BHP Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term tone is cautiously bullish. A share price holding near R776.38 while volume stays active at 16 404 suggests the market is still engaged, but not in a panic-driven move. The 18.93 P/E and 3.62% dividend yield point to a company that can support income demand, even as traders watch whether recent momentum holds above nearby support.

Macro conditions for diversified mining remain relevant, with investor sentiment sensitive to industrial demand, global growth expectations, and broad risk appetite. If the current gain of 1.46 extends with stronger turnover, the price could test higher levels; if volume fades, the move may normalize quickly.

FAQ on BHP Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are BHP Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: BHP Group Ltd. shares represent ownership in a large JSE-listed basic materials company. At R776.38 per share, with a market cap of R3 890.57bn, they sit in the large-cap range and currently trade with moderate activity and income appeal.

Q2: How can I buy BHP Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy BHP Group Ltd. shares through a JSE-linked trading account using the BHG ticker. The price per share today is R776.38, so your order size will depend on capital available, platform fees, and whether you prefer market or limit execution.

Q3: What affects the price of BHP Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by company valuation, sector sentiment, and trading demand. With a P/E ratio of 18.93, volume at 16 404, and a recent gain of 1.46, investors are watching liquidity and pricing sensitivity closely around the current R776.38 level.

Q4: Does BHP Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 3.62%, which indicates an income return for holders. At a share price of R776.38 and a large market cap of R3 890.57bn, the dividend remains an important part of the investment case.

Q5: How can I track my BHP Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your BHG holding through your trading account and monitor the JSE quote around R776.38. Watch the dividend yield of 3.62%, the recent move of 1.46, and trading volume of 16 404 to stay aligned with market conditions.

Q6: What factors are affecting the BHP Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: Current factors include the R776.38 price, a P/E of 18.93, dividend yield of 3.62%, and live volume of 16 404. Those metrics suggest the share is being priced as a large-cap basic materials name with steady market attention.

Q7: Is BHP Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, it may suit investors who value size, liquidity, and income. The R3 890.57bn market cap, 3.62% dividend yield, and R776.38 price per share support a balanced case, though buy decisions should still match risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy BHP Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a positive move of 1.46, which can support a purchase for traders seeking momentum. At R776.38, with moderate volume and a 3.62% dividend yield, the setup looks reasonable, but execution should remain disciplined.

Q9: How much does one BHP Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One BHP Group Ltd. share costs R776.38 today. That price per share sits alongside a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a market cap of R3 890.57bn, giving investors a clear reference for trade sizing and portfolio planning.

Q10: How to sell BHP Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell BHG shares, place a sell order through your trading account on your JSE platform. With the price at R776.38 and volume at 16 404, liquidity looks sufficient for routine execution, though order type and timing still matter.

How to Buy BHP Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

1. Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.

2. Verify the account via email or phone number.

3. Set up 2FA for extra security.

4. Complete KYC verification.

5. Explore the trading dashboard and order types.

6. Deposit fiat into the trading account.

7. Search for BHG on the JSE and place your buy order.

BHP Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given BHP Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE R776.38 and hold caution if they slip BELOW that key level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.